15 things to do in Madison this weekend (October 19-21)

Friday: Bettye LaVette at Stoughton Opera House

Bettye LaVette’s career spans from collaborations with Otis Redding…to making a record with Drive-By Truckers. She says she doesn’t do covers, which is a funny thing since her newest release, Things Have Changed, is a 12-track package of Bob Dylan songs. You’ll know why Dylan is one of her devoted fans when you hear her interpretations. Born in Detroit, LaVette cut her teeth in the 1960s cranking out boisterous R&B in Memphis and at Muscle Shoals. In 2007, backed by the Truckers, she cut the Grammy-nominated Scene of the Crime.The Dylan project is her first major label project in 50 years. LaVette is the best living soul interpreter in the world, and she crowns a fall that’s filled with great female artists making their way through Wisconsin. Click here for more info.