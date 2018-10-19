15 things to do in Madison this weekend (October 19-21)

1 of 16
Nick Ringelstetter
Friday-Sunday: Fall Art Tour
This weekend, 46 Wisconsin artists open up their private studios to the public for a rare look behind the scenes. You'll have an opportunity to meet and observe artists in their work spaces as they create new pieces. There will also be art available for purchase. This free, self-guided tour takes place in and around the communities of Baraboo, Spring Green, Dodgeville and Mineral Point, which are also some of the best places to peep fall colors. Click here for more info.
Beau Meyer
Friday-Sunday: "Six Characters in Search of an Author" at UW Vilas Hall-Hemsley Theatre
A true “meta” theater experience adapted specifically for UW-Madison, this contemporary play blends fantasy with reality when a group of fictional characters interrupts a troupe of actors. The result is wonderfully melodramatic. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Ryan Hamilton at Comedy on State
Ryan Hamilton, with a huge smile and unassuming face that would be well-suited for a 1930s hair pomade tin, is stepping up to help Madisonians affected by the recent flooding. His clean comedy is going to clean up for cancer support organization Gilda’s Club, as all proceeds from the 5:30 pm Saturday show go directly to helping restore their clubhouse, damaged by flooding. The giggles in the title are guaranteed, thanks to Hamilton’s small-city-boy-doing-big-city-comedy routine. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: "Unpresidented" at Broom Street Theater
Broom Street Theater, Madison’s home for experimental works, presents a series of short plays, all locally written, spanning 200 years of U.S. history. With pieces by some of Madison’s most talented writers, the evening is sure to provoke and inspire. As artistic director Doug Reed puts it, “We hope that those who have been triggered by the events of the last week can find humor and comfort in our wider-lens view of American history.” Click here for more info.
Mark Seliger / Verve Records
Friday: Bettye LaVette at Stoughton Opera House
Bettye LaVette’s career spans from collaborations with Otis Redding…to making a record with Drive-By Truckers. She says she doesn’t do covers, which is a funny thing since her newest release, Things Have Changed, is a 12-track package of Bob Dylan songs. You’ll know why Dylan is one of her devoted fans when you hear her interpretations. Born in Detroit, LaVette cut her teeth in the 1960s cranking out boisterous R&B in Memphis and at Muscle Shoals. In 2007, backed by the Truckers, she cut the Grammy-nominated Scene of the Crime.The Dylan project is her first major label project in 50 years. LaVette is the best living soul interpreter in the world, and she crowns a fall that’s filled with great female artists making their way through Wisconsin. Click here for more info.
Jae Yi for The Moth
Friday: The Moth GrandSLAM at Barrymore
Host Estaban Touma emcees this mother of all storytelling events featuring 10 winners of monthly Madison StorySLAM events sharing five-minute monologues using the prompt “worlds collide.” Storytellers include Nestor Gomez, Rosita González, James Gordon, Linda Hedenblad, Charlie Kojis, Danika Laine, Cody Lundquist, Patti McNamee-Rosenberg, Ted Olds and Haywood Simmons. Click here for more info.
Friday: Maria Bamford at Overture Center
Maria Bamford is truly a one-of-a-kind comedian, willing to put herself, her family, her neuroses and even her bipolar diagnosis up on stage for all to see. She’s able to switch seamlessly from character to character, embodying many of our worst fears and greatest hopes, while barely taking a breath. Pugs are often involved, and sometimes they talk. And Bamford has a special PSA for Madison: Check her out on YouTube. You’ll want to know what you’re getting yourself into; be prepared for fierce feminism and fart noises. “And thank you for even considering seeing a live show,” Bamford tells Isthmus readers. Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: Children's Theater of Madison's "Charlotte's Web" at Overture
This perennial children’s favorite is back for another Children’s Theater of Madison run, with Theatre LILA artistic director Jessica Lanius trading directing duties for an eight-legged costume and assuming the role of Charlotte. She’ll be crawling over a web made of steel on the barnyard set. Associate artistic director Mike Lawler makes his CTM directing debut with this production, set in small-town Wisconsin and featuring a diverse cast. According to arachnid sources, the show should be “terrific.” It could even be “radiant.” Click here for more info.
Jon Hain
Saturday: Social Justice Center Open House
This fundraiser for Social Justice Center, Mutual Aid Workspace and Dane County Timebank includes a preview of the upcoming Mutual Aid Workspace, tours, food and drink from area businesses, an art gallery by 608 Arts and entertainment featuring Ladyscissors (pictured), Lexx and Charlie Cheney. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Bon Iver at The Sylvee
Justin Vernon has been active in Wisconsin politics this year, first endorsing Democrat Kelda Roys for governor and now throwing his support behind U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s reelection campaign. This fundraising event is Bon Iver’s first Madison appearance in years. General admission tickets are sold out, but there are still pricey balcony seats available. Do it for Tammy. Do it for America. With Chris Rosenau. Click here for more info.
Amanda Swan Photography
Saturday: Mori Mente (album release) at Mickey's
Dark, spooky and wonderfully weird, this experimental electronic pop project from multi-talented Madison musician Courtney Jarman sounds like something out of an intergalactic jazz lounge. She’s celebrating the release of her latest EP, Comparison (the thief of joy), alongside Chicago synthwave act RONIN and Madison electronic act Tarek Sabaar. It’s gonna be a sci-fi synthwave soiree. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets at A Room of One's Own
Over 40 Madison and other southern Wisconsin poets will read from their work selected for the 2019 Wisconsin Poets’ Calendar, a yearly project from the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets. The theme of this year's calendar is "Celebrating Wisconsin People." Click here for more info.
Sunday: Field Day: A Tribute to Field Stark at Brink Lounge
Field Stark (pictured), who died way too young from cancer last February, had a voice like an angel. The trained opera singer explored classic jazz in her later years, and lucky for us, she left behind a beautiful album, The Long Goodbye. She also left behind a large group of musical collaborators who are gathering in her honor in a benefit for MAMA Cares, which provides funds for musicians with medical needs. Performers include Cliff Frederiksen, Mary Gaines and Chris Wagoner, Robert J, Dave Stoler, Jourdan Hines, Mary Wallin and Acoustic Collective. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Lesli Damasco at UW Memorial Union-Play Circle
Kundiman, the traditional folk music of the Philippines, was developed as a means to covertly resist Spanish colonial rule. Sweet melodies and lyrics about love conveyed messages about the desire for freedom. Philippine-born, Mineral Point singer Leslie Damaso will perform alongside pianist Jason Kutz and percussionist Michael Koszewski. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Yes Ma'am at Bos Meadery
Yes Ma’am, formed by the fearless women of Monkey Business Institute, includes some of the funniest voices in our comedy-rich city. The Ma’ams are harnessing the power of humor and joining forces with Moms Demand Action to work toward common-sense gun reforms. They’ll provide games, music and more. You’ll provide an appreciative audience. And 100 percent of the profits go to ending the plague of gun violence. Click here for more info.
