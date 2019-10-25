15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Oct. 25-27)

×

Friday - Sunday: Wizard World at Alliant Energy Center

Year five of this annual comic convention and cosplay-fest focuses on the celeb guest list. No fewer than four of the stars from the pre-superhero era CW show Smallville will be on hand, including Clark (Tom Welling) and Lex (Michael Rosenbaum), as will Cary Elwes and Chris Sarandon, two of the stars from The Princess Bride (Elwes can also tout his more recent work in the third season of Stranger Things). As ever, chatting with comic book artists and goggling at the cosplayers is where it’s really at. Here’s hoping someone whips up a killer Mysterio costume. Click here for more info.