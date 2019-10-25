15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Oct. 25-27)

1 of 15
Friday - Sunday: Wizard World at Alliant Energy Center
Year five of this annual comic convention and cosplay-fest focuses on the celeb guest list. No fewer than four of the stars from the pre-superhero era CW show Smallville will be on hand, including Clark (Tom Welling) and Lex (Michael Rosenbaum), as will Cary Elwes and Chris Sarandon, two of the stars from The Princess Bride (Elwes can also tout his more recent work in the third season of Stranger Things). As ever, chatting with comic book artists and goggling at the cosplayers is where it’s really at. Here’s hoping someone whips up a killer Mysterio costume. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: Patchwork Puppets Parading on Mercury
Madison’s own Are We Delicious? and Mercury Players Theatre team up to create an evening of musical vignettes — written, rehearsed and audience-ready in only one week — featuring puppets created by local designer Laurie Everitt. After taking suggestions for her furry characters from the cast, Everitt presented the custom puppets back to the intrepid team of writers and directors, encouraging their imaginations to go wild. No one knows what this adults-only, puppet-filled performance will contain until opening night, but based on previous Are We Delicious? evenings, it’s bound to be creative, off-beat, funny and irreverent. Through Nov. 2. Click here for more info.
Carolyn Fath Ashby
Friday - Sunday: Hamel Music Center Opening Weekend
The UW Mead Witter School of Music’s beautifully appointed and acoustically spectacular facility opens its doors to the general public for a full weekend of student and faculty performances in the 66,000-square-foot, $55.8 million structure. After the requisite ribbon-cutting Friday evening, student musicians take the stage at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday evening the UW-Madison Symphony, chorus and selected featured artists rip it up in an 8 p.m. concert. The Sunday concert at 1 p.m. features distinguished alumni musicians performing. All concerts are followed by receptions open to attendees, and the entire event is free, although tickets are required. Click here for more info.
Jeff Miller, UW Madison
Friday - Sunday: Peep that fall color
Madison and the surrounding area are at peak fall color right now, so whether you take a quick trip to the Arboretum for a stroll, or take a scenic drive further out to Indian Lake, you won't regret spending some time outdoors before the leaves, birds and your serotonin are completely gone. Click here for 6 leaf peeping spots or check out some guided hikes and nature outings.
Friday + Saturday: Breakthrough Dance Company's "Bridges" at UW Memorial Union Play Circle
In their third annual multidisciplinary performing arts showcase, Breakthrough Dance Company presents Bridges, which celebrates connections between art, community and the environment. A goal of the company, which includes adults of all experience and backgrounds, is to develop as dancers and choreographers while engaging with the community and harnessing the power of arts for advocacy. Their partner for this production is Clean Lakes Alliance, which will receive a portion of the proceeds. Click here for more info.
Friday: Madison Circus Space Grand Opening
Check out Madison Circus Space's new digs! There'll be mini shows by MCS students and members at the top of each hour followed by circus activity samplers where you can try your hand at circus arts. Free admission! Click here for more info.
Friday: Susana Chávez-Silverman at A Room of One's Own
Author Susana Chávez-Silverman is a pioneer in Spanglish prose, and her public readings make for a startling, humorous and heartrending fusion of human sensibilities. A professor of romance languages at Pomona College, Chávez-Silverman’s groundbreaking multiculturalism honors diversity at its most raw and tender, presenting a live an in-your-face spirit of e pluribus unum for our times. The author will be sharing excerpts from her newest work, Heartthrob. Click here for more info.
Monika Blazs
Friday: Sista Strings at Threshold
Threshold kicks off their Autumn Sessions with an evening of music and dialogue with Milwaukee’s SistaStrings, who sold out their May event at the space. Monique and Chauntee Ross are vocalists who are classically trained on violin and cello. They use the classics as a base camp from which to explore R&B, gospel and jazz traditions. Proceeds for the evening will go to the musicians’ choice of charity, Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort (WAVE). Click here for more info.
Friday: Black Violin at Overture Center
Blending hip-hop and classical music to create something altogether new, this duo’s music is as refined as it is exhilarating. Black Violin’s new album, Take The Stairs, drops in November, and the singles already released display the Florida pair’s 16 years of mastery of their instruments and genres. On “Showoff” they mix drumline percussion with complex violin melodies, and on “One Step,” they show off their vocal prowess along with instrumental skills. Click here for more info.
Friday: Tiny Moving Parts at High Noon Saloon
As we found out in a 2016 Isthmus interview, Tiny Moving Parts’ resident guitar wizard Dylan Mattheisen is an endlessly positive person. That’s a bit of a surprise because Tiny Moving Parts’ brand of emo punk is pretty aggressive, marked by Mattheisen’s kinetic guitar work and the unrelenting wallop of the band’s rhythm section (who happen to be Mattheisen’s cousins). It’s screamo delivered with a smile. The Benson, Minnesota, trio’s latest LP, Breathe, was released in September. Also on board is Illinois power-pop project fredo disco, and Standards. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Freakfest on State Street
Local and national artists converge once again for a night of spooking and jamming. The headliner this year is Atlanta’s Lil Yachty, practically rap’s court jester. His non-serious but often extremely catchy raps, like “Minnesota” or “One Night,” are sly and funny. Also check out Madison rock staples German Art Students and the Arizonian desert folk of the Gin Blossoms. Click here for more info.
Shatter Imagery
Saturday: Pine Travelers album release at High Noon Saloon
The hard-touring band can bust out bluegrass and outlaw country, but core members Alex White and Nick Clutter, both fluid lead guitar players, really shine when they rock; firing up an Allman Brothers-meet-My Morning Jacket sound. The show debuts their new album of originals, Hireath. With Kind Country. Click here for more info.
Sunday: BOO! at the Zoo at Henry Vilas Zoo
The Henry Vilas Zoo will have 15 candy stations throughout the zoo for some pre-Halloween trick-or-treating.The costume parade is at noon, plus there’s a haunted train ride, face-painting and it’s free, rain or shine. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Maple Syrup Brunch at Old Sugar Distillery
Old Sugar Distillery will feature two whiskey barrel-aged maple syrups: original and smoked. Breakfasts ($25) includes pancakes and maple glazed bacon as well as a bottle of maple syrup. Fresh-squeezed orange juice, coffee, cocktails and bottomless mimosas also available for purchase. Tickets at tinyurl.com/syrupbrunch.
Max Ritter
Sunday: Kishi Bashi at Majestic Theatre
Omoiyara, the May release from violinist Kaoru Ishibashi, aka Kishi Bashi, is named for a Japanese word that loosely translates to something between compassion and empathy. Based on Ishibashi’s investigation into the wave of World War II xenophobia that led the U.S. government to put Japanese and Japanese American people in concentration camps, Omoiyara manages to be beautiful and uplifting, a testament to Kishi Bashi’s sound and spirit. It’s a delightful mix of indie pop filled out with symphonic sounds in the vein of Sufjan Stevens (minus the obvious Christian influences). Indie cred check: Ishibashi played with of Montreal and fronted the aughties Brooklyn post-rock pop band Jupiter One. Click here for more info.
