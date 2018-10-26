15 things to do in Madison this weekend (October 26-28)

1 of 16
Christopher Klinge
Friday - Sunday: Be afraid, be very afraid!
If you haven't already ruined your slacks because a guy in a rubber mask wielding a chainsaw came at you, this is your last chance! The Madison area has a terrifically terrifying selection of haunts, including Wisconsin Scaryland in Westport, Screamin' Acres in Stoughton and Camp Dread in Janesville. Click here for a list of all the Halloween happenings in town, including ones of a milder variety like Halloween at the Zoo.
2 of 16
Friday - Sunday: "Engaging Shaw" at American Player's Theatre
Directed by APT’s producing artistic director emeritus David Frank, this is a play about a playwright, whose play, Heartbreak House, APT is performing this season. George Bernard Shaw (James Ridge) is a well-known writer, wit and advocate for social justice. But he is also an unrepentant philanderer. His aversion to marriage is so strong that he clings to it even in the face of the clever and charismatic Charlotte Payne-Townshend (Colleen Madden), who is clearly more than a match for him. Urged on by their friends Beatrice (Tracy Michelle Arnold) and Sidney Webb (Gavin Lawrence), the couple trades witty barbs while forming a close friendship. Even more entertaining, the would-be lovers, Ridge and Madden, are married in real life. Through Nov. 18. Click here for more info.
3 of 16
Carolyn Fath
Friday - Sunday: Willy West Grand Re-opening Celebration
The remodel of the Willy Street Co-op’s Middleton location is complete and the store is celebrating all weekend with free samples. On Saturday, there’s a Rishi Tea party with treats from the bakery. On Sunday, the first 50 kids (under 12) will receive a Halloween trick-or-treat bag. There will also be a drop-in Kids in Kitchen class (first come, first served) and baby animals to pet from Heartland Farm Sanctuary. A raffle features the chance to win a whole turkey, pies, New Glarus Belgian Red and Raspberry Tart and other prizes. Details at willystreet.coop.
4 of 16
Friday + Saturday: Laser Shows at MMSD Planetarium
We're blessed to live in a town where you can kick back and watch animated laser images dance to the Ghostbuster's theme. With eleven different laser shows this weekend including Laser Stranger Things, Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon, Halloween Spooktacular and Laser Beatles, there's going to be something you'll want to see in laser-form at the MMSD Planetarium. Don't miss out. Click here for more info.
5 of 16
Mindy Tucker
Friday + Saturday: Michelle Wolf at Comedy on State
Michelle Wolf has had an eventful year. After giving Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders the business at the White House Correspondents' Dinner and the short run of her Netflix show The Break, Wolf returns to the stand-up circuit with new material. The former Daily Show correspondent takes a sly approach to comedy, attacking the topics of the day with biting wit and ironic enthusiasm. Click here for more info.
6 of 16
Friday + Saturday: Freakin' Halloweekend at High Noon Saloon
Halloween is a yearly chance to be someone else for a while, and that includes local bands. This year’s Freakin’ Halloweekend is set to feature some killer cover sets from a wide array of genres. Friday will feature tributes to Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Modest Mouse, The Pretenders, The Police and Black Sabbath, while Saturday includes Ani DiFranco, Foo Fighters, (Fat) Elvis, The Cranberries and Foreigner. Plus, there’s a costume contest both nights. Get in on the fun for just $10. Click here for more info.
7 of 16
Friday: GWAR at The Sylvee
Long a heavy-metal punchline, the grotesquely costumed GWAR is touring with metalcore veterans Hatebreed on “The Gore, Core, Metal and More Tour.” The show is part of WJJO’s Hell-O-Ween metal mayhem. Obviously. With Miss May I, Ringworm. Click here for more info.
8 of 16
Friday: Phakchok Rinpoche and Erric Solomon at UW-Union South
Tibetan Buddhist monk Phakchok Rinpoche and Silicon Valley entrepreneur Erric Solomon visit Madison on their book tour for Radically Happy: A User’s Guide to the Mind. It’s a secular and accessible distillation of Buddhist principles, offering up mindfulness techniques, meditations, personal stories and scientific studies. It’s sponsored by the esteemed Center for Healthy Minds at UW-Madison. Click here for more info.
9 of 16
Friday: Anne Lamott at Orpheum
Anne Lamott is a spiritual teacher, but not she’s not your average guru type. She steers clear of flaccid platitudes and cursive-on-a-coffee-cup clichés and has an uncanny ability to distill concepts like faith, hope and love into something accessible and engaging for even the most weary and brokenhearted among us. She’s currently touring in support of her latest book, Almost Everything, a treatise on moving forward through the pain and uncertainty of current political and societal conditions. Expect to laugh, possibly cry, and walk away feeling at least a little bit better about the jacked-up state of the world. Click here for more info.
10 of 16
Eliot Lee Hazel
Friday: Tune-Yards at Majestic
Eclectic, eccentric and energizing, Merrill Garbus’ extrapolations of soul and ’80s electro-pop-dance tunes position Tune-Yards as a jewel in the crown of American music. Touring on her latest, I can feel you creep into my private life, Garbus contemplates themes such as white feminism, digital existence and the ongoing quagmire of a failing empire. Yet she still manages to be fun and arty — like a musical Miranda July. Fittingly, Blondie-esque French Canadian protest band U.S. Girls opens. Once the solo-project of Toronto-based American Meg Remy, U.S. Girls evolved into a wide-ranging, off-kilter funk band with the 2018 release of her album In A Poem Unlimited, which features myriad collaborations from the Toronto jazz scene. Remy’s music and performance style draws on visual artists like Cindy Sherman, as Remy falls in and out of the uncanny personas that populate her hip-shaking narratives. Click here for more info.
11 of 16
Saturday: Displaced Horizons at UW Humanities Building
Water takes on a new dimension in this multimedia performance and exhibition. An experimental sextet provides a live score for five channels of video projections. Oozing with trippy nature video footage and spacey sounds, the project aims to create a new space for us to consider our relationship to water, which has been dammed, diverted and corralled by humans since the beginning of civilization. Click here for more info.
12 of 16
Saturday: Freakfest on State Street
This year’s iteration of Freakfest emphasizes the “party” aspect of the annual Halloween party. Its three stages are packed with can’t-miss acts, including 2017 NPR Tiny Desk Contest winners Tank & the Bangas, New Orleans bounce scion Big Freedia (pictured) and Canadian punks The Dirty Nil (read our story about The Dirty Nil here), plus a host of local bands. Avoid serious FOMO and make sure to hit Freakfest. Click here for more info.
13 of 16
MODMEDIA
Sunday: Anders Svanoe (CD release) at Arts + Literature Laboratory
A longtime Madison jazz musician known for his ability to coax a mind-boggling range of sounds from an enormous woodwind instrument, Anders Svanoe has put baritone saxophone front and center on his State of The Baritone series. He’s celebrating the release of his third volume, 747: Queen of the Skies, which promises to bring the titular instrument to new heights — and, hopefully, some bone-rattling lows. There will also be samosas from Dobhan! Click here for more info.
14 of 16
Sunday: Pints for Pups at Funk Factory Geuzeria
Funk Factory Geuzeria is donating $1 of every beer sold at its taproom to Underdog Pet Rescue. The brewery will also give a buck for every Wiscopop soda or Nessalla Kombucha sold. People and pets are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. At 1602 Gilson St., 1-5 pm.
15 of 16
Jeremy Sailing
Sunday: Cheese Curd Crawl in Downtown Madison
Colleges against Cancer is hosting a pub crawl with discounted cheese curds and drinks at campus restaurants Buckingham’s, Sconniebar, State Street Brats, Bassett Street Brunch Club, Danny’s Pub, Jordan’s Big Ten Pub, Whiskey Jacks, The Side Door Grill and Tap, Red Zone, Nitty Gritty and Red Rock Saloon. Purchase wristbands ($7) at tinyurl.com/caccrawl. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society. Kickoff party starts at noon at Buckingham’s, 802 Regent St., and crawl runs until 7 pm.
16 of 16
Robin Shepard
Buy your tickets to Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest!
We have fewer than 100 premium tasting tickets left for Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest (as of Friday morning). These get you early admission, exclusive tastings, a meal from our Food Truck Food Court, an official fest shirt and a tasting glass. Buy those while you can here.
Click on the above image to start the slideshow. For more things to do, check out the full calendar of events.