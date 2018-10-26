15 things to do in Madison this weekend (October 26-28)

×

Friday: Tune-Yards at Majestic

Eclectic, eccentric and energizing, Merrill Garbus’ extrapolations of soul and ’80s electro-pop-dance tunes position Tune-Yards as a jewel in the crown of American music. Touring on her latest, I can feel you creep into my private life, Garbus contemplates themes such as white feminism, digital existence and the ongoing quagmire of a failing empire. Yet she still manages to be fun and arty — like a musical Miranda July. Fittingly, Blondie-esque French Canadian protest band U.S. Girls opens. Once the solo-project of Toronto-based American Meg Remy, U.S. Girls evolved into a wide-ranging, off-kilter funk band with the 2018 release of her album In A Poem Unlimited, which features myriad collaborations from the Toronto jazz scene. Remy’s music and performance style draws on visual artists like Cindy Sherman, as Remy falls in and out of the uncanny personas that populate her hip-shaking narratives. Click here for more info.