13 things to do in Madison this weekend (Oct. 4-6)

×

Friday: Gallery Night

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s annual visual arts “crawl” occupies some 70 galleries, museums, coffee shops and other outlets citywide featuring visual arts interpreted in a variety of media. Unique events include a display of works by visually impaired artists at the Wisconsin Council for the Blind and Visually Impaired’s Willy Street office; original choreography by Rachelle Butler performed by Madison School of Ballet students amid art at Madison Ballet’s Odana Road headquarters; a joint grand opening of the Jenie Gao Studio and Giant Jones Brewery on East Main Street; and ARTSPLOSION, an exploration of the intersection of the arts and social justice in the Jackie Macaulay Gallery of The Social Justice Center on Willy Street. Gallery Night-ers can return to MMoCA for an after party that runs from 9-11 pm with food, beverages, arts activities, and music by DJ Femme Noir. Click here for more info.