13 things to do in Madison this weekend (Oct. 4-6)

Brett Williams
Friday + Saturday: "Seminar" at Bartell Theatre
Writers are a neurotic bunch. Sometimes brittle, sometimes brash, often emotionally overwrought, they are great fodder for Theresa Rebeck in her 2011 play, presented by the Madison Theatre Guild. When four writers gather for a private workshop with one of the publishing world’s most celebrated authors, they wither and squirm under his condescending scrutiny. But they hold their breath in case the professor detects a glimmer of genius in their words. Directed by Whitney Derendinger and featuring Donovan Armbruster as the Gordon Lish-esque instructor, Rebeck’s script is in good hands. Click here for more info.
Fermentation Fest 2019
Friday + Saturday: Fermentation Fest in Reedsburg
The annual celebration of everything fermented takes over Reedsburg for two weekends. The fest features a number of hands-on demonstrations and workshops. Some class highlights include Bean to Brew: Coffee and Fermentation, Gluten-Free Yeast Breads, Wisconsin Cheese and Beer Pairing, Herbal and Fermented Cocktails, Hot Sauce 101, Kombucha, Kvass and Kefir, Demystifying Miso, Wild Food/Wild Medicine, Fermented Indigo for Dyeing, and the intriguingly titled How to Make Raw Milk Cheese and Stay Out of Jail. Register for classes at fermentationfest.com. In Reedsburg on Oct. 5-6 and Oct. 12-13.
Lisa-Marie Mazzucco
Friday + Saturday: Amit Peled & Daniel del Pino at Farley's House of Pianos
The New York Times described cellist Amit Peled’s (pictured) playing as possessing “a glowing tone, seductive timbre and an emotionally pointed approach to phrasing.” The 6’5” Israeli American cellist and conductor looks every bit the basketball player he once was. But his rich, emotional tones score in completely new dimensions. Performing with pianist Daniel del Pino, Peled’s program includes cello sonatas by Beethoven, Cassado, Eccles and Strauss. It will be the first concert of Farley’s Salon Piano Series 2019-2020 season. Click here for more info.
Stowe Photography
Friday + Saturday: "Dog Sees God" at Bartell Theatre
Have you ever wondered what happened to the Peanuts gang after they got out of elementary school? And what about Snoopy? In Dog Sees God, the “unauthorized continuation” of the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip, the gang of good-natured playmates isn’t doing so hot. The show opens with a funeral for a dog that contracted rabies after killing a little yellow bird (gulp). Things just get worse from there. The black comedy, which began as a hit production at the 2004 New York Fringe Festival, now comes to Madison as a StageQ production. Good grief, indeed! Click here for more info.
Friday: Gallery Night
The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s annual visual arts “crawl” occupies some 70 galleries, museums, coffee shops and other outlets citywide featuring visual arts interpreted in a variety of media. Unique events include a display of works by visually impaired artists at the Wisconsin Council for the Blind and Visually Impaired’s Willy Street office; original choreography by Rachelle Butler performed by Madison School of Ballet students amid art at Madison Ballet’s Odana Road headquarters; a joint grand opening of the Jenie Gao Studio and Giant Jones Brewery on East Main Street; and ARTSPLOSION, an exploration of the intersection of the arts and social justice in the Jackie Macaulay Gallery of The Social Justice Center on Willy Street. Gallery Night-ers can return to MMoCA for an after party that runs from 9-11 pm with food, beverages, arts activities, and music by DJ Femme Noir. Click here for more info.
Friday: Neophonic Jazz Orchestra at UW Memorial Union
Formerly known as the Madison Mellophonium Jazz Orchestra, the Neophonic Jazz Orchestra features a cadre of local musicians dedicated to preserving the big band legacy of conductor Stan Kenton and composer Johnny Richards. Directed by Kenton alumnus Joel Kaye, this 24-piece ensemble will perform free as part of the InDIGenous Jazz Fall Series. Expect a little vintage flair and a whole lot of swing. Click here for more info.
Friday: Madison Jazz Review at Stoughton Opera House
A peek into what Madison has to offer to the greater world of jazz. The headliner is the Jon Hoel Trio, whose performances of originals like “Captivity Narrative” go from the innermost sanctum of the pocket all the way to its fringes and back again. Grand dame Gerri DiMaggio will be there with her World Jazz Unit, and be sure to check out Barbacoa (pictured), a traditional R&B group featuring some of the most soulful musicians Madison has to offer. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Classical Guitar Festival at Overture
Building on years of twice-monthly showcases at Lakeside St. Coffee House and occasional concerts by touring performers, Madison Classical Guitar Society presents its first day-long fest at Overture, including concerts by students and others, a vendor fair and more. The fest concludes with a 7 pm concert, “A Celebration of Women,” featuring a trio of soloists from around the world: Frances Karim Chiroque (pictured, Puerto Rico), Ioana Gandrabur (Romania) and Elina Chekan (Belarus). Click here for more info.
Michael Haug
Saturday: Madison Bach Musicians at First Unitarian Society
Kicking off their 16th season, MBM honors Georg Philipp Telemann, one of the most heralded German composers of the 18th century. The group will play three of Telemann’s story works based off Gulliver’s Travels, Don Quixote, and his tragic-comic lament on the death of a canary. For the final piece, the ensemble will be joined by mezzo soprano Clara Osowski (pictured). ALSO: Sunday, Oct. 6, 3:30 pm, Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton; each concert is preceded by a lecture by artistic director Trevor Stephenson 45 minutes before showtime. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Madison Mystery Tour at The Barrymore
Our current world may have problems, but at least it’s not one in which The Beatles didn’t exist. Helping Madisonians remember in recent years has been Get Back Wisconsin, a collective of local musicians that has played concerts featuring each successive Fabs album, near its release date. Abbey Road emerged in the U.S. on Oct. 1, 1969, and will be performed this Saturday by the newly renamed band, now known as Madison Mystery Tour. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Opera on the Point at Picnic Point
The incomparable Fresco Opera presents Opera on the Point, featuring spooky stories and haunting arias performed around a roaring campfire deep in the woods of Picnic Point. Rain date 10/11. Click here for more info.
Nicole Wickens / Green Door Photography
Saturday: The Black Lillies at The Winnebago
Tennessee-based roots rockers The Black Lillies returned to a quartet configuration for their 2018 album, Stranger to Me, allowing its songs room to rock a little harder or stretch out as needed — and letting well-built three-part harmonies ring through clearly. Also on the bill are Wes Urbaniak & the Mountain Folk, a string band trio that uses instruments built by Urbaniak with repurposed materials. Click here for more info.
Lisa Kohler
Sunday: Chanticleer at Hamel Music Center
Described by The New Yorker as “the world’s reigning male chorus” and named for the rooster in Reynard the Fox children’s literature, Chanticleer returns to Madison with “Trade Winds.” The song cycle features the melodies of the Pacific Islands and seafaring European nations, including the work of early music composers Monteverdi, Gesualdo, Victoria and, for the group’s first time, Portuguese composer Filipe de Magalhães. Click here for more info.
