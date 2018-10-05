15 things to do in Madison this weekend (October 5-7)

×

Friday: Gallery Night

Get ready to be wowed by the vast well of artistic talent this city has to offer. With art exhibits at dozens of venues from coffeehouses to museums, you'll find a wealth of ingenuity — and some decent snacks. Be sure to hit the opening of Tandem Press' group exhibition, Nights & Weekends; ArtDeckCo's expansive exhibit of art on skateboards (821 E. Washington Ave., pictured), Women Against Hate United by Love at Arts + Literature Lab; and the magnificent glass-blowing demos at Studio Paran. We recommend finishing up at Joel Shapiro: The Bronzes at MMoCA and sticking around for the dance party in the lobby with DJ Millbot. Get the full schedule at mmoca.org or pick up a map and brochure at participating venues.