15 things to do in Madison this weekend (October 5-7)

Friday + Saturday: Turkeyfest
The Hussy recently celebrated a decade of garage punk sounds, and the fest spawned by the band, Turkeyfest, is right behind at nine. The Hussy closes out this year's Friday show, which also includes a reunion (Milwaukee's unforgettable Head on Electric), a retirement (raucous locals The Smells) and a return (Minneapolis' Teenage Moods). Saturday Heather and Bobby of The Hussy back up the inimitable Nobunny for a set; Bobby's Cave Curse project also plays, along with local dream-pop outfit Wash and a solo set by Alex Wiley Coyote.
Friday - Sunday: Wit & Wisdom: Monologues of Ruth Draper at Overture Center
Eleven Madison-area women will present the “monodramas” of Ruth Draper, a celebrated American performer who toured across the country in the early 20th century. Directed by Catie O’Donnell, the production from TAPIT/new works Ensemble Theater features a some of Madison’s best female thespians interpreting Draper’s characters. Though she has fallen into obscurity over the years, at one time Draper was heralded as “The best actress in the world,” pioneering a truly original art form — the one-woman show. Her work has influenced many prominent performers today. Click here for more info.
Friday - Monday: Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival
The longest running marijuana fest in the nation is back for four days of music, speakers, cannabis-related vendors and more. Kickoff party is Friday at Cheba Hut (5:30 pm) with Bellybutton Club, Sista Sensi & the Buds and Lackin’ Some Direction. The fest takes over Library Mall Saturday (11:30 am) with Mexican Coke Trio, White Bush Unicorn, Beefus, The Material Boys, Verge’s Drum Collective, Motherhive and DJ Kayla Kush (pictured). The party heads to the High Noon Saloon Saturday night for Phish tribute PHUN. Sunday (11:45 am) features more music as well a march up State Street and protest at the Capitol. The post-fest Hippie Hideout party is Monday at Ruby (9 pm). Click here for more info.
Friday: Gallery Night
Get ready to be wowed by the vast well of artistic talent this city has to offer. With art exhibits at dozens of venues from coffeehouses to museums, you'll find a wealth of ingenuity — and some decent snacks. Be sure to hit the opening of Tandem Press' group exhibition, Nights & Weekends; ArtDeckCo's expansive exhibit of art on skateboards (821 E. Washington Ave., pictured), Women Against Hate United by Love at Arts + Literature Lab; and the magnificent glass-blowing demos at Studio Paran. We recommend finishing up at Joel Shapiro: The Bronzes at MMoCA and sticking around for the dance party in the lobby with DJ Millbot. Get the full schedule at mmoca.org or pick up a map and brochure at participating venues.
Friday: Akku Quintet, Sons of Ra, The Unnecessary Gunpoint Lecture, Drug Spider at Art In Gallery
Two touring jazz groups, two totally different sounds. Hailing from Bern, Switzerland, and influenced by post-rock and zen-funk, Akku Quintet makes complex, meditative, progressive jazz with just the right amount of groove. Chicago-based Sons of Ra specialize in a heavier brand of fusion, blending frantic, progressive rock compositions with hard bop experimentation. Artful math rock from Madison's Drug Spider and brutal tech metal from The Unnecessary Gunpoint Lecture make for an eclectic bill. Click here for more info.
Friday: Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr at Wisconsin Union Theater
Both correspondents for The Daily Show, these two comics are joining forces to deliver an evening of hilarity. Famous for his epic prank phone calls, Roy Wood Jr. has become known for his sharp political satire, dry wit and performative crankiness. A former pro tennis player, Michael Kosta has worked on everything from The Tonight Show with Jay Leno to Keeping up with the Kardashians. Click here for more info.
Friday: Umphrey's McGee at The Sylvee
Impossible to slot into genres but often lumped into the jam-band scene, this experimental Chicago-based collective has been together for more than 20 years. With a pair of highly listenable full-length albums — It’s Not Us and It’s You — released within four months of each other this year, the band remains both relevant and rewarding. With SunSquabi. Click here for more info.
Friday: Therapy Drones album release at The Wisco
The debut album from this moody goth-rock band is already up on Myspace (God bless them), but you should still come out and help them celebrate the release of their self-described "disasterpiece." Weaving between shoegaze, shimmery dream-pop and driving post-punk, the songwriting showcases Educational Davis' distinctive glum-yet-emotive vocals. With Bashford. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Atwood Beer Crawl
Head to illustrious Atwood Avenue for its annual beer crawl. No ticket is needed to participate in the festivities. Just stop by one of the eight crawl stops and ask for a punch card. Purchase one qualifying beverage at a minimum of three locations. Then, turn in the punch card at Next Door Brewing or One Barrel to receive a free Atwood Beer Week pint glass. Other stops include Tex Tubb’s, BarleyPop, Player’s Bar, Mint Mark, Stalzy’s Deli and the Biergarten at Olbrich Park. Crawl runs from noon-9 pm.
Saturday: NAMI Healing Arts Show at Lakeside Street Coffee House
For those living with mental illness, art can be a powerful tool for coping and a way to communicate inexpressible struggles. This opening reception will bring together more than 50 local artists whose work aims to challenge stereotypes and help end the stigma surrounding mental illness. This free exhibit will be on display through Nov. 9. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Latino Art Fair at Overture Center
The fifth annual Latino Art Fair celebrates the rich roots of Latino art and culture, showcasing the work of 25 artists from south central Wisconsin. A joint production of the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County and Overture Center, the fair includes paintings, pottery, photography, jewelry and more. Admission to the fair is free and includes a free performance by Afro-Peruvian group Golpe Tierra from 6-8 pm in Promenade Hall. A special Overture Gallery exhibit, Immigration X, in Overture’s rotunda lobby highlights works by Juan de Hoyos, Evelyn Galindo, Richie Morales and Andy Villanueva, tackling themes of colonialism and displacement. At 6:45 pm, Araceli Esparza presents a spoken word performance in Promenade Hall. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Hip Hop Fundraiser at Art In Gallery
Eleven up-and-coming Madison hip-hop artists are joining forces to raise money for a bunch of worthy causes: Free the 350 Bail Fund, One City Schools and the Progress Center for Black Women. Among the performers is the talented lyricist KiloSkitL'z (whose name stands for Keep It Lesbian Only, pictured) and Lil Guillotine, whose song "Fuck ICE" is the brilliantly simple anti-fascist anthem we need right now. With Willie Wright, Tha Catalyst, Red The Bully, Derrick John, Alise Mosley, CHAS, TG, Rambunxious, Jay B Coolin. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Día de Fútbol at Breese Stevens Field
This year’s Día de Fútbol will feature an appearance by former Mexican National Team star Luis "El Matador" Hernández, along with food vendors, exhibits from Madison Gas & Electric and more. Admission is free for this family-friendly soccer celebration. Click here for more info.
Sunday: CheddaREvolution: Songs of Resurgence (album release) at Harmony Bar
WORT's Sybil Augustine and Fred Schepartz put together an album of the best political protest songs from Wisconsin artists, and now they're coming together to celebrate the release. This eclectic, all-ages show features performances from Whiskey Farm, Ken Lonnquist, VO5, BingBong, the German Art Students and Beefus, all of whom appear on the album. Click here for more info.
Sunday: James Patterson at Overture Center
One of the world’s most famous authors will be here, supporting Max Einstein: The Genius Experiment. Co-written with frequent collaborator Chris Grabenstein, the book follows the exploits of a 12-year-old orphan girl who uses science to solve the world’s problems. Free copies of Max Einstein will be distributed to the first 500 young readers; adult readers will receive pre-release access to purchase Ambush, Patterson’s latest thriller. The event is Sunday, Oct. 7, at Overture Center’s Capitol Theater, 10 a.m. The event is free and open to the public, and seating will be by general admission.
