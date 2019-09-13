15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Sept. 13-15)

×

Friday: "Comet Boy: The Musical" at Brink Lounge

In the aftermath of a friend and collaborator's suicide, local musician Jackie Bradley created her album, Comet Boy, as a tribute. But she felt she could do more. “Suicide awareness became my cause,” Bradley says. Out of this desire to effect change at the grassroots level, Bradley developed a cabaret version of Comet Boy that tells the story of her friend, but also focuses on suicide prevention. Musically eclectic, the evening includes narration, ballads, punk rock and waltzes. Directed by Madison theater veteran Michael Bruno, Comet Boy will be performed by a cast of well-known local actors and musicians one night only on Sept. 13. Proceeds benefit the Bandana Project. Click here for more info.