15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Sept. 13-15)

Shannon Heibler
Friday - Sunday: "Evil Dead: The Musical" at UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre
Sam Raimi’s classic trilogy of horror/comedy films is reimagined as a stage musical. But if you think that means they’re cutting down on the blood and guts, you’d be wrong. It’s every bit as funny and gory as the film, only now with songs. And UW Theatre's presentation is terrifically acted and a whole lot of fun. Groovy, baby. Click here for more info.
Jonathan Raymond Popp
Friday + Saturday: "Fake Mom" (Kathie Rasmussen Women's Theatre) at Bartell Theatre
The latest production by the Kathie Rasmussen Women’s Theatre is a world premiere, written and directed by the company’s tireless and savvy artistic director, Jan Levine Thal. It’s about an interracial couple that employs a “Fake Mom” service to help break the news to their families. Click here for more info.
Alex Tome
Friday + Saturday: Madison World Music Festival at UW Memorial Union
One of the Midwest’s leading world music events gathers the best of African, European and Latin American musicians for one exciting weekend split between two familiar Madison locations. Whether your tastes run to Afrotonix (9 pm Friday) from Chad, Samba Novistas (2:15 pm Saturday) from Brazil/Madison, or Toko Telo (4:15 pm Saturday) from Madagascar, the annual festival offers performances from 10 different music and dance troupes. (Pictured: Lucibela.) Click here for more info.
Friday: "Comet Boy: The Musical" at Brink Lounge
In the aftermath of a friend and collaborator's suicide, local musician Jackie Bradley created her album, Comet Boy, as a tribute. But she felt she could do more. “Suicide awareness became my cause,” Bradley says. Out of this desire to effect change at the grassroots level, Bradley developed a cabaret version of Comet Boy that tells the story of her friend, but also focuses on suicide prevention. Musically eclectic, the evening includes narration, ballads, punk rock and waltzes. Directed by Madison theater veteran Michael Bruno, Comet Boy will be performed by a cast of well-known local actors and musicians one night only on Sept. 13. Proceeds benefit the Bandana Project. Click here for more info.
Gabriel Pionkowski
Friday: Helen Hawley + Gabriel Pionkowski opening reception at Overture Center
Art is not inert, and that’s a unifying theme of this dual show. Helen Hawley’s recent multimedia work questions how we absorb and interpret our interactions with the physical world. Gabriel Pionowski’s large-scale textile works (pictured), both weavings and deconstructions of weavings, are meditations on how things come together and how things fall apart. On exhibit through Nov. 3. Click here for more info.
Friday: Prof at Live on King Street
Minneapolis rapper Prof vibrates with an intense energy — chaotic and wild, cheeky and mischievous. Live shows from the party-hard Rhymesayers emcee are particularly unruly. At this edition of Live on King Street, expect tracks from last year’s album, Pookie Baby, where Prof spits about subjects like asking for nudes and saying no to parties with, somehow, a dose of maturity. With frequent Prof collaborator Cashinova, Taylor J, Willie Wonka, and CRASHprez (we are particularly excited to see what new fire the Madison rapper has in store). Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: "Mary Jane" (Forward Theater) at Overture Center
Amy Herzog’s fresh-from-Broadway play gets a Wisconsin premiere with Forward Theater Company. It’s about a single mom, struggling to care for a sick child in a messed up health care system. Variety called it “theater for anyone with a heart.” With the luminous Clare Arena Haden (Silent Sky, Fun Home) in the title role, it’s bound to be both funny and moving. Click here for more info.
Paul Marcou
Friday: Gentle Brontosaurus at The Winnebago
Break out your pocket dictionaries, folks. Madison’s favorite hyper-literate indie poppers Gentle Brontosaurus are heading to The Winnebago. Joining the group will be local electro-psychedelic rockers The Earthlings and Milwaukee indie-poppers L'Resorts. Click here for more info.
David Michael Miller
Saturday + Sunday: Willy Street Fair
The official end to the busy festival season arrives with two days of magical hippie fairy dust sprinkled along several blocks of Madison’s weirdo territory, as well as a host of local, national and international acts on multiple stages. Saturday stages include World Music Festival (read more here) and Willy Street Beats, featuring Brooklyn-based deejays Mike Servito and Lauren Flax, who were molded by formative years spent in Detroit nightlife as the house and techno scene reached its apex. Sunday don’t miss the parade, which begins at 11 am from Prism; a collaborative set by The Jimmys and Cash Box Kings; kids’ music favorite Little Miss Ann; or garage pop wunderkinds Proud Parents. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Isthmus OktoBEERfest at Breese Stevens Field
Fulfill your wanderlust at the fifth annual Isthmus OktoBEERfest. Tickets include a souvenir glass with access to unlimited samples from more than 60 breweries and wineries. A German-style box lunch is also included. You also are welcome to take a swing at the classic nail driving game, Hammerschlagen. Compete in the contest costume for a chance to win tickets to every Isthmus event for a year. Tickets ($50 adv.; $60 at the gate; ages 21 & up only) at isthmusoktobeerfest.com support local, independent journalism.
Saturday: Capital Land Music Festival at Sun Prairie High School
Dance-friendly acts dominate the return of this music festival, which has moved to the high school Performing Arts Center due to forecasted stormy weather. Madison’s 15-piece band Orquesta SalSoul del Mad blends salsa and soul. The James Brown Dance Party is a rotating tribute to the late Godfather of Soul. A reconstructed S.O.S. Band presents new and original R&B from the band’s decades-spanning career. And singer Bobbi Storm (pictured) presents a contemporary twist on R&B. With DJ Ace. Click here for more info.
Saturday: ST 37, The Gran Fury, Full Vinyl Treatment at Bos Meadery
Space rockers ST 37 have been keeping Austin, Texas, weird and kicking the psychedelic noise rock jams since 1987. Despite their more than three-decade run, this will be their first time performing in our fair city. Rounding out the bill are two excellent local bands who keep it heavy, The Gran Fury and Full Vinyl Treatment. The show is free, but donations are suggested. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Tycho at The Sylvee
Weather, the fifth release from Tycho, has vocals. It’s a slight departure from Tycho’s previous four records of chill-wavey, ambient synth sounds — and it works. The Grammy-nominated electronic music project led by musician, producer, photographer and designer Scott Hansen is joined by collaborator Hannah Cottrell, aka Saint Sinner, adding breathy, ethereal vocals. Instrumental purists, have no fear: The vocals are inserted artfully and don’t distract from the atmospheric digital tracks and live instruments. With Poolside. Click here for more info.
facebook.com/Grupo-Yndio-121147114628537
Sunday: Viva Mexico Festival at Breese Stevens Field
This is the 18th annual celebration of Mexican independence sponsored by La Movida and Midwest Family Broadcasting. It features a visit from Consul Julián Adem Díaz de León of the Consulate of Mexico in Milwaukee. The whole event kicks off with a car parade that leaves from the Villager Mall and ends with a big party at Breese Stevens. There's prizes for car decorations and much more. Plus a full musical lineup that includes Grupo Yndio, Ballet Folklórico México de Carlos y Sonia Avila and Grupo La Séptima Alianza. Click here for more info.
Amandalynn Jones
Sunday: Dogtoberfest at Capital Brewery
Canis lupus familiaris (that's dog to you) takes center stage at this annual fundraiser for the Dane County Humane Society. Canines can enjoy nail trims by Tabby & Jack's and enter the costume contest while their humans can partake in food, bluegrass music and beer. Click here for more info.
