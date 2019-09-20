15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Sept. 20-22)

×

Sunday: Roscoe Mitchell Trio at Cafe Coda

Instrumentalist, composer and educator Mitchell was a co-founder of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM), which led to the formation of the Art Ensemble of Chicago; both groups shaped the sound of avant-garde and free jazz for decades. The saxophonist himself is consistently surprising — you never know quite what’s in store for a performance. When Mitchell performed at Trinity Lutheran Church last year, he chose compositions that were closer to chamber music than jazz. Two years before that, he delivered an intense, riotous set at the Arts + Literature Lab. A performance equally as unique and compelling is in store here, at this concert celebrating the one-year anniversary of jazz club Cafe Coda’s relocation to Willy Street. Click here for more info.