15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Sept. 20-22)

David Michael Miller
Friday - Sunday: Infamous Local Fest
Half-Stack Sessions and Tone Madison are collaborating on a festival by and for local musicians. Showcase performers through the weekend include modern fusionists Mr. Chair joined by singer Leslie Damaso, Gender Confetti (pictured), Brandon Beebe, and others, as well as on-stage live recording sessions open to the public Sunday afternoon. Saturday workshops include band-centric topics such as using a PA and gear repair, as well as a bystander intervention training session. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: "The Book of Mormon" at Overture Center
Hailed as one of the funniest musicals of all time, this production, created by infamous South Park originators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, follows two ill-matched missionaries who travel to war-torn Uganda. Though perhaps diminished by its out-of-touch and outdated depiction of its Ugandan characters, this musical contains an important message about the power of devotion and service. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Ari Shaffir at Comedy on State
Ari Shaffir may be the closest thing we have to a modern day George Carlin. Primarily focused on crafting wicked tales and genuine, sometimes rough-around-the-edges, takes on heavy subjects, Ari is recognizable as one of the boldest comedians working today. With his current tour, "Jew," Shaffir confronts his heavily religious upbringing, the loss of his faith, and how he currently consolidates the two. Ironically aggressive, Shaffir leaves no stone unturned. With Adrienne Iapalucci. Click here for more info.
Michael Schlueter
Friday: Beppe Gambetta at Brink Lounge
A statesman of the acoustic guitar pays a rare visit to Madison. Across decades of work, the Italian artist has managed to synchronize countless musical traditions — classical, bluegrass and roots music, to name a few — into his own cohesive style. This concert, “Canzoni: Poetry In Italian Songs and Melodies,” is presented by Tuscany Language Academy. Click here for more info.
Friday: Pawan Benjamin, Sameer Gupta & Nick Moran at Memorial Union Play Circle
New Yorker Pawan Benjamin (saxophones, bansuri flute, keys) collaborates with Sameer Gupta (tabla and drum set) and Nick Moran (bass) for an exploration of Indian ragas, Nepali folk and modern electronica, at this InDIGenous Jazz concert. Click here for more info.
Friday: The Moth GrandSLAM at The Barrymore
A diverse slate of storytellers lines up to win over the audience — and a panel of judges — with stories on the theme “now or never.” Hosted by spoken word artist Dasha Kelly (pictured) with music by Leo Dreis, who describes his style as “peculiar gnome songs.” See below for this year's contestants. Click here for more info.
LACEphotography
Friday: Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys at North Street Cabaret
Following several years without a Madison stop, Big Sandy and company visited the Cabaret last fall and packed the place seemingly to the rafters, as well as welcoming a number of special guests to the stage. This time around two nights are booked for the band to bring their effortless blend of rockabilly, western swing, R&B and doo-wop to the friendly confines of the Cabaret, a near-perfect space for their sound. Click here for more info.
Friday: The Budos Band at Majestic Theatre
Originally rooted in Staten Island, New York, the nine-member Budos Band features horns backed by a rock band and organist. Their instrumental funk-infused world music à la Fela Kuti shares the Brooklyn neo-soul label Daptone Records with the late icons Sharon Jones and Charles Bradley. With a catalogue that’s something like a dramatic surf movie soundtrack with alternating fat solos, Budos Band don’t need no stinkin’ singer. They’re touring on their first record in five years, Budos Band V, which showcases rock and blues influences. With Paul & the Tall Trees. Click here for more info.
Friday: Tritonal at Liquid
In their decade as a duo, Chad Cisneros and Dave Reed have gone from creating trance music to huge house productions. On their latest release, U & Me, they lean into the latter even more, featuring big highs and huge drops alongside a long list of top-notch vocal features on tracks like “Leaving Here Alone.” Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: Madison Contemporary Dance at Overture
Madison Contemporary Dance celebrates its 10th anniversary with nine works by local choreographers set to live compositions by Jason Palamara. The company is raising money and awareness for the Clean Lakes Alliance with these concerts. Click here for more info.
James Pederson
Saturday: Helliphest at High Noon Saloon
Never a band to do things by half-measures, Madison rock kamikazes Helliphant make a long-awaited return to the stage by throwing a rager. Along with performances by visiting hard rockers Drunk Drivers, Sons of Kong and 20 Watt Tombstone, Madison is represented by The Earthlings and caburlesque by Foxy Veronica’s Peach Pies, plus DJs Lovecraft and Juan Wick. The evening also features art vendors, tarot readings, chainsaw carving, and whatever else Helliphant deploys from their bag of tricks. Click here for more info.
Ashtim Paige
Saturday: Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors at Majestic
Say farewell to another summer by groovin’ with the warm, laid-back vibes of this veteran Americana outfit that merges country and folk rock. Holcomb announced earlier this year that he’s never worked harder on songwriting than he did for Dragons, the new album he released with his band, The Neighbors, in August — which features collaborations with Lori McKenna, Zach Williams of The Lone Bellow, and Drew’s wife (and popular Christian music artist), Ellie Holcomb. Given the caliber of the new material, you might hear plenty of new stuff when the band arrives in Madison for an early stop on an extensive two-month tour. With Dan Rodriguez. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Roscoe Mitchell Trio at Cafe Coda
Instrumentalist, composer and educator Mitchell was a co-founder of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM), which led to the formation of the Art Ensemble of Chicago; both groups shaped the sound of avant-garde and free jazz for decades. The saxophonist himself is consistently surprising — you never know quite what’s in store for a performance. When Mitchell performed at Trinity Lutheran Church last year, he chose compositions that were closer to chamber music than jazz. Two years before that, he delivered an intense, riotous set at the Arts + Literature Lab. A performance equally as unique and compelling is in store here, at this concert celebrating the one-year anniversary of jazz club Cafe Coda’s relocation to Willy Street. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Black Mountain at High Noon Saloon
Vancouver’s Black Mountain rides a wave of adrenaline on their new album, Destroyer, and visit Madison on the “Horns Arising” tour. The psych-rockers mix fuzzy riffs with stoner sludge, soaring synths and dramatic lyrics that will echo through your head for days. Also on the bill: One-man band Majeure plays synth-heavy, soaring space rock, and Dommengang plays heavy psych jams with plenty of head-nodding riffs. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Stephan Crump's Rosetta Trio at Arts + Literature Laboratory
Fifteen years into their collaboration, this trio is still finding inventive ways to intertwine instrumentally in compelling and unexpected arrangements. On their new release, Outliers, tracks like the title composition feature Liberty Ellman’s acoustic guitar and Jamie Fox’s electric snaking around one another while Crump’s acoustic bass provides a steady, almost percussive presence. Click here for more info.
