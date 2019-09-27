12 things to do in Madison this weekend (Sept. 27-29)

1 of 12
Friday - Sunday: Madison Symphony Orchestra at Overture
Maestro John DeMain kicks off the fall season with a potent mix of Wagner’s Tannhäuseroverture, Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7. But the concert’s focal point is MSO member Greg Zelek’s performance of Barber’s Toccata Festiva on Overture’s mammoth Orgelbau Klais organ that will shake the concert hall to its very pipes. Click here for more info.
Friday: Carrie Voigt Schonhoff at A Room of One's Own
Reeseville poet Carrie Voigt Schonhoff will read from her debut collection, The Liminal Space— 55 short poems that reveal the soul of a Midwestern woman via poignant peeks into her own emotional interiors and those of the people and places dear to her. Most pieces focus on life as a single mother boldly moving forward after tragedy, with sparse but often heavy words. Whether writing about a shared experience with a stranger at a Sarah McLachlan concert, encountering four deer on a frozen rural Wisconsin night, or missing a friend lost to AIDS, Schonhoff emerges as an accessible new voice in Wisconsin poetry. Click here for more info.
Friday: Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals at The Sylvee
Originally created as a vehicle to channel the frontman’s fuzzier tendencies, the Innocent Criminals have evolved over two decades into a funky guitar force all their own. They display a wide breadth of range — from cute and danceable (“Steal My Kisses” from the 1999 debut Burn to Shine) to ballads (“Deeper and Deeper” off their most recent album, Call It What It Is). Click here for more info.
Friday: Katie Ernst at Arts + Literature Laboratory
The Chicago upright bassist performs her “Little Words” project, in which she sings Dorothy Parker poems to her own bass compositions. Parker’s poetry is already musical, and Ernst expands this inherent musicality. Her impeccable plucking and exquisite voice shines new light on vital contributions to the American poetry canon. Click here for more info.
Friday: Savage Love Live at The Barrymore
He’s the Christian Right’s worst nightmare. An outspoken LGBTQ activist, author, curator of sexy home movies, advice columnist and podcaster Dan Savage is a former Madisonian who departed to make a name for himself and his “Savage Love” brand in Seattle at The Stranger. Get your sex and love questions answered onstage at this live podcast recording with Savage and guest comedian Emily Galati. Click here for more info.
Friday: The New Pornographers at Majestic
Now in their second decade, The New Pornographers are one of rock’s most inventive acts. And they are incredible live — power pop demands energy, and The New Pornographers always deliver. The Canadian collective is releasing its eighth album, In the Morse Code of Brake Lights, the day of this show, so come out and celebrate with them. (Also, don’t miss any opportunity to see Neko Case live.) With Lady Lamb. Click here for more info.
Friday: Surf Curse at UW Union South-The Sett
The LA-based duo hangs ten into Madison for an evening of tubular and highly catchy guitar-forward indie rock. On their recently released album, Heaven Surrounds You, tracks like lead single “Disco” layer guitar riffs and tom-tom heavy drum grooves to create swelling verses and choruses that crash onto audiences. With Dirt Buyer. Click here for more info.
Saturday: CBD Madison at Breese Stevens Field
CBD vendors, experts and makers converge on Breese Stevens Field for Madison's first outdoor CBD oil convention, featuring panels on CBD production, legality and usage plus a CBD yoga class led by Orthdx Natural Fitness. The event is free and open to the public. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Nitti Gritti at Liquid
A very different Nitti Gritti than Madison’s legendary campus-area bar and grill descends for a night of raucous, multi-style dance music. On his latest track, “Eyes on You,” the Florida DJ (real name Ricky Mears) teams with crooner Jimmy Levy for a forlorn but still danceable track. On others, though, such as “11:25,” Mears embraces hip-hop for a more positive and groovy experience. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Justveggiez Vegan Pop Up at Olbrich Biergarten
The vegetarian and vegan caterer Justveggiez will be at the Olbrich Biergarten with vegan takes on some food cart mainstays. There will be vegan barbecue sandwiches, gyros, Southern-fried drumsticks, wraps, hot dogs, mac and cheese, and chicken sandwiches. Yes, all vegan. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Not Just Another Grand Opening at Goodman Center-Brassworks
The folks at the Waubesa Street institution celebrate a campus expansion with performances, all-ages science and art activities, and community resource information. Enjoy fare from local food carts, and tour the renovated and renamed Ironworks building and the recently rebuilt Brassworks building across the street. The entertainment is provided by Overture Center’s Kids in the Rotunda series, featuring a diverse lineup ranging from traditional Ho-Chunk songs and stories of the Wisconsin Dells Singers to steel drum island sounds by Panchromatic Steel. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Toto at Orpheum Theatre
In the decades since Toto ruled the charts with a series of one-word-title singles (“Africa,” “Rosanna,” “Pamela”), the band has consistently released new music that showcases broad influences and immaculate chops. Toto remains huge in Europe and Japan — putting on blistering live shows — but unfortunately doesn’t tour North America frequently. Which makes this 23-date U.S. trek in support of 2018’s compilation album, 40 Trips Around the Sun,so special. Even more impressive is that the band’s current lineup still includes three original members (Steve Lukather, Steve Porcaro and David Paich) plus longtime vocalist Joseph Williams. Click here for more info.
