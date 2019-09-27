12 things to do in Madison this weekend (Sept. 27-29)

×

Friday: Carrie Voigt Schonhoff at A Room of One's Own

Reeseville poet Carrie Voigt Schonhoff will read from her debut collection, The Liminal Space— 55 short poems that reveal the soul of a Midwestern woman via poignant peeks into her own emotional interiors and those of the people and places dear to her. Most pieces focus on life as a single mother boldly moving forward after tragedy, with sparse but often heavy words. Whether writing about a shared experience with a stranger at a Sarah McLachlan concert, encountering four deer on a frozen rural Wisconsin night, or missing a friend lost to AIDS, Schonhoff emerges as an accessible new voice in Wisconsin poetry. Click here for more info.