14 things to do in Madison this weekend (Sept. 6-8)

×

Saturday: Outside Voices album release at Bos Meadery

This squad of seven local emcees and producers burst onto the Madison scene a year ago with a self-titled EP they recorded on a whim at a cabin deep in some Wisconsin forest one weekend. As you’d expect with this many members, the super-crew’s sound is a lot of blended, overlapping verses — every track is a posse cut. Matching that vocal variety with laid-back beats, their first offering was reminiscent of early ‘90s rap, when the genre was dominated more by groups than solo artists. We expect more of that from Overture, the album released at this show. With K. Sankofa, 608suvi and Kē aka john doe, as well as comedy by Craig Smith. Click here for more info.