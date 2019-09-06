14 things to do in Madison this weekend (Sept. 6-8)

1 of 15
Friday: Madison's Favorite Concert, 30 on the Square
We’re inclined to pick this one for obvious reasons. We ask our readers to choose their favorite everything, from bands to bars, and the results are published in Isthmus City Guide (inserted into this very newspaper). The music kicks off with Milwaukee’s Pat McCurdy (6 pm) and the duo Gender Confetti (pictured, 7:25 pm). The headliner is WheelHouse (8:45 pm), the 2018 #MadFaves winner for Americana band. The whole glorious night is emceed by the charismatic Kevin Willmott II, frontperson for Don’t Mess with Cupid and many people’s favorite bartender and karaoke host.Click here for more info.
Friday: "Phoenix from the Ashes" opening reception at Overture
The emerald ash borer may have decimated Madison’s ash tree population, but 15 area artists have used both the tragedy and the lumber to create a multimedia exhibit addressing the woodland crisis. The project was jointly sponsored by Madison Parks, the Madison Arts Commission and Wisconsin Urban Wood. The reception on Overture’s Rotunda stage will feature Aaron Granat’s documentary short, From the Ashes, and presentations by city forester Marla Eddy and Ho-Chunk artist and scholar Tom Jones. The exhibit runs through Oct. 27 on Overture Center’s lower level. Click here for more info.
Friday: Ellis Paul + Sam Lyons at Threshold
One of Madison’s brightest young songwriters is paired with a national touring legend. It’s a clever bill by the curators at Wisconsin Room, the local folk collective. Multi-instrumentalist and 10-time MAMA Award winner (including 2019 Best R&B/Pop Album) Sam Lyons will hold his own in support of storyteller Ellis Paul, who has averaged 200 shows-per year for the past two decades. Paul ran smack into the rich Boston folk scene, literally, as a track star at Boston College. A regular at the Newport Folk Festival, Paul is a songwriting machine who welds character and story together with breathtaking grace. Hopefully, he’ll sing “The Battle of Charlottesville,” which is as powerful as Woody Guthrie’s best. It’s a haunting documentation of the 2017 white supremacist violence he witnessed in his adopted home town. Click here for more info.
Wisconsin Historical Society
Friday: Fighting Bob Fest Kick-Off at Barrymore
Area progressives hail the man from Primrose who started it all: Fighting Bob La Follette. In continuing his quest to “ raise hell and organize,” The Raging Grannies will sing and journalist Greg Palast will speak, as well as Rep. Chris Taylor, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and others. Click here for more info.
Friday: Jesse Bannister at Eagle School
A night of masterful improvisation that spans the globe. Saxophonist Jesse Bannister has carved out a unique niche of respectfully translating a Western instrument into the deeply intricate world of Indian classical music. He’ll play with renowned percussionist Shubhen Chatterjee, who fuses raga-based Hindustani music with jazz improvisation on the traditional tabla, and the practiced Pratik Shrivatsav on the stringed sarod. Click here for more info.
Friday: Jake Victor 5tet at Arts & Literature Laboratory
Composed of musicians from all over the world, this contemporary jazz group’s debut album, Twisted Heads, was conceived during the bandleader’s time at Lawrence University in Appleton and semester abroad at a conservatory in Amsterdam. Across the record, songs like “Call To Prayer” feature impressive solo work while channeling tones of hope and regret. Click here for more info.
Matthew Levine
Friday: Dessa at Majestic
Dessa has a lot to say. The Minneapolis-based rapper, singer and writer cut her first EP in 2005. Since, she joined hip-hop collective Doomtree — of which she was at one time CEO — worked with collaborators like Justin Vernon in the indie supergroup Gayngs, contributed to the Hamilton Mixtape, published a few books and has written for The New York Times Magazine. Dessa fearlessly expresses smart, brash, earnest messages with hints of pop and blues, backed by sounds as multi-faceted as her projects and interests. With Monakr, Zed Kenzo. Click here for more info.
Cait Falc
Friday: SoDown at Liquid
The Colorado native brings his unique take on bass-forward dance music to Madison. Saxophonist/producer Ethan River Wright’s music bursts with musicality and danceability. His most recent track, “Hold On,” featuring guitarist Marvel Years and vocalist Fahari, takes the listener to new heights. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Ancient Futures at Crucible
This psych and doom celebration co-founded by Vanishing Kids guitarist Jason Hartman returns for a third year, with a stacked lineup of heavies. Doors open at 3 pm for a record show, followed by performances from 10 different bands, including Madison’s Treatment, Twichard and Vanishing Kids; visitors include occult rockers Sabbath Assembly (pictured) and stoner metal trio Doomstress. Also with Heavy Temple, Wolf Blood, Lost Tribes of the Moon, White Shape, Astral Hand. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Outside Voices album release at Bos Meadery
This squad of seven local emcees and producers burst onto the Madison scene a year ago with a self-titled EP they recorded on a whim at a cabin deep in some Wisconsin forest one weekend. As you’d expect with this many members, the super-crew’s sound is a lot of blended, overlapping verses — every track is a posse cut. Matching that vocal variety with laid-back beats, their first offering was reminiscent of early ‘90s rap, when the genre was dominated more by groups than solo artists. We expect more of that from Overture, the album released at this show. With K. Sankofa, 608suvi and Kē aka john doe, as well as comedy by Craig Smith. Click here for more info.
Courtesy the artist.
Saturday: Verse / Us opening reception at Arts + Literature Laboratory
Stepping deftly over linguistic determinism, this art exhibit explores the power of language to influence our individual lives and societal institutions. Works by UW-Madison glassblower Helen Lee and Milwaukee artist Nina Ghanbarzadeh explore phrases that don’t quite translate from Chinese and Farsi. Artist books by Julie Chen, Tuesday Smillie and Chelsea Thompto, plus paintings by Matthew Owen Wead, continue a conversation between text and visual art that’s surely to be the talk of the town. Open through October 19. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Sheer Mag at UW Memorial Union Terrace
Philadelphia DIYers Sheer Mag open their latest album, A Distant Call, with a scream from frontperson Tina Halladay, which is apt considering the album’s subject matter. “The Killer” calls out war-mongering politicians, and “Chopping Block” fantasizes about making the powerful pay. Other songs touch on grief, poverty, disillusionment and telling fatphobic concern trolls to fuck off. Her powerful words are punctuated by a plethora of tasty pop-metal riffs. It’s as if ’80s hair metal bands traded their excess for activism, put their dicks and cocaine away, and gave a shit about the world around them. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Celebration of the Life of Gary Alderman at Brink Lounge
The late Gary Alderman was a fixture in the Madison jazz community as an archivist, collector and friend. For almost four decades, he smoothly introduced listeners to jazz artists and concepts as the afternoon host of Journeys Into Jazz on WORT-FM. Before he passed, Gary asked for a jazz party and jam session in his memory. This event will do just that, honoring his love of jazz organ with a performance by the Mike Cammilleri Organ Trio, followed up by a free-form jam. Musicians are welcome to bring their instruments, and all are encouraged to offer remembrances. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Oscar Vasquez at Edgewood High School
Oscar Vasquez has an inspiring life story. In high school, he was part of a team of undocumented immigrants from Mexico who defeated elite high schools in a prestigious robotics competition — a tale that inspired the book and film Spare Parts. He was granted full citizen status while serving in the U.S. military, and became a paratrooper deployed to Afghanistan. Here, he’ll speak about his life story and social justice in the context of the nation’s current immigration policy. Click here for more info.
