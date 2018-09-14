15 things to do in Madison this weekend (September 14-16)

1 of 16
Friday-Sunday: Green County Cheese Days
While other communities might throw a beer or cheese festival because it seems like fun, these products drive the economy in Green County. It’s home to a dozen creameries making more than 50 varieties of cheese. Pro tip: expect to wait in line for the festival's signature fried cheese curds. Grab a beer, find a friend and trust that they're worth the wait. Click here for more info.
StageQ
Friday - Sunday: "Southern Baptist Sissies" at Bartell Theatre
Zak Stowe makes his directorial debut with StageQ’s production of Southern Baptist Sissies, the story of four young gay men in the Southern Baptist Church trying to create a world of love and acceptance in the churches and clubs of Dallas, Texas. Click here for more info.
Beau Meyer
Friday - Sunday: "Little Shop of Horrors" at Mitchell Theatre (UW Vilas Hall)
University Theatre presents the sci-fi horror-comedy classic about adorable Seymour and a giant, bloodthirsty, talking and singing plant, Audrey II, that may help save a failing florist shop. Click here for more info.
Zane Williams
Friday + Saturday: "Skeleton Crew" at Overture Center
In this poignant play by Detroit native Dominique Morisseau, four black workers struggle to come to grips with the inevitable shutdown of an auto plant during the Great Recession. The strong cast, clear direction and insightful writing make it one of the season’s best stage offerings so far. Through Sept. 23. Click here for more info.
Carlos Garate
Friday + Saturday: Madison World Music Festival at Memorial Union Terrace
The lineup put together by Wisconsin Union Theater is compelling from top to bottom, with artists presenting music from the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. Click here for more info.
Friday: Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival at Art in the Barn
This year’s 16th annual celebration of Gypsy jazz includes hosts Harmonious Wail plus a bevy of national and international stars in the genre: Alfonso Ponticelli of Chicago, the Robin Nolan Trio of Amsterdam, Paquito and Sandro Lorier of France, Ultra Faux / Hot Club of Baltimore and the Luke Hendon Project from New York City. A “monster jam session” happens after the programmed music, so bring your instruments. Click here for more info.
Mark Wiitanen
Friday: Mattson 2 and Astronauts, etc. at Ruby
Mattson 2 is a jazz duo of twin brothers Jonathan and Jared, who in August released their interpretation of the late, great John Coltrane's ground-breaking album A Love Supreme. Their take on the epic "Resolution" is drenched in synths and reverb, and they deftly energize the influential music with electric guitar solos and a wild rhythm section. Melodic pop act Astronauts, etc. opens. Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: Willy Street Fair
The annual countercultural bacchanalia returns, closing another Madison summer with programming from three Madison cultural institutions. This year organizers at Commonwealth Development tapped the Wisconsin Union, WORT-FM and Tone Madison to fill three stages with talent from around the world and right here. One act not to miss is Milwaukee’s own The Grovelers (pictured). Blending alt-rock, punk and some twang on songs like “Sicko,” the four-piece’s music is a refreshing blend of rock styles. Some local acts to catch include Saint Saunter, His & Her Vanities and Gender Confetti. The annual parade with Bubble Car, circus performers and fiddle brigade commences at 11 am Sunday at Plan B. Right on! Click here for more info.
Saturday: Fighting Bob Fest at Brittingham Park
Robert M. “Fighting Bob” La Follette, founder of The Progressive magazine, promoted chautauquas to bring people together to raise hell and organize. Fighting Bob Fest continues this tradition. Click here for more info.
Desmond White
Saturday: Kind Folk at Arts + Literature Laboratory
Headed by critically acclaimed trumpeter John Raymond, Kind Folk is a jazz quartet consisting of some of the finest young talent on New York City’s jazz scene. With bassist Noam Wiesenberg, drummer Colin Stranahan and alto saxophonist Alex LoRe, the foursome hits Madison on the heels of the Sept. 14 release of their album Why Not. Raymond is a superstar player who’s already released five albums, but this project should reach new heights thanks to the contributions of his world-class collaborators. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Local H at Majestic Theatre
Grunge duo Local H is celebrating 28 years of alternative rock by playing back-to-back sets. The first one will span their discography from the beginning to today, including hits like “Bound for the Floor.” The second set will consist entirely of their acclaimed 1998 album Pack Up the Cats. Punk guitarist John Haggerty, of Naked Raygun and Pegboy, steps in as a guest guitarist. Click here for more info.
Saturday: We Should Have Been DJs, Pious Faults, Sex Scenes and Roboman at Mickey's
On the 2016 self-titled EP, Australian outfit Pious Faults debuted with six short blasts of memorably energetic hardcore angst and aggression. Returning with this summer's full-length Old Thread, though, their songs are not only longer but far weirder, as if XTC in its early, angular days had made a straight-up punk record. A strong lineup includes Milwaukee’s similarly intense punk outfit Sex Scenes, the one-man-band madness of Roboman, and the melodic, frenetic punk rockers We Should Have Been DJs. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Dogtoberfest at Capital Brewery
Don’t miss the Dane County Humane Society’s annual Dogtoberfest fundraiser at Capital Brewery’s biergarten. The Ugly Apple, Pizza Brutta and Miko Poké (with vegan options) will vend at this dog-friendly event. Live bluegrass and the ever-popular dog costume contest complete the romp. Four-legged guests must be on leashes (no flexi-leashes!). And of course you can get a beer. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Cloven Hoof, Vicious Rumors, Vanlade, Lords of the Trident at The Red Zone
Old-school heavy metal will reign supreme when Cloven Hoof — a band from the original New Wave of British Heavy Metal era — arrives in Madison on its first-ever U.S. tour. Born in 1979, active throughout most of the 1980s and then reignited in the early 2000s by bassist Lee Payne (the band’s only remaining original member), Cloven Hoof slots nicely next to the likes of Saxon and early Judas Priest. Joining them will be Vicious Rumors. The American power metal band, which counts more than 30 ex-members since its founding in 1979, will play its 1988 album, Digital Dictator, in its entirety. With Vanlade and Madison’s own Lords of the Trident. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Japanese Breakfast and Ought at Majestic Theatre
Like many punks, Michelle Zauner needed to evolve beyond the genre to really find her niche. Her work with Philly emo kids Little Big League was promising and showed her deft touch as a songwriter. But as Japanese Breakfast, the 29 year old plays a dreamy brand of indie pop that seems to roll out of her effortlessly.
Get there early to catch opener Ought; the four-piece post-punks came out of Quebec’s waves of student radicalism with a guitar-driven D.I.Y. ethos that powered their philosophical and droning rock ‘n’ roll, reminiscent of early Talking Heads.
