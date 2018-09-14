15 things to do in Madison this weekend (September 14-16)

×

Sunday: Cloven Hoof, Vicious Rumors, Vanlade, Lords of the Trident at The Red Zone

Old-school heavy metal will reign supreme when Cloven Hoof — a band from the original New Wave of British Heavy Metal era — arrives in Madison on its first-ever U.S. tour. Born in 1979, active throughout most of the 1980s and then reignited in the early 2000s by bassist Lee Payne (the band’s only remaining original member), Cloven Hoof slots nicely next to the likes of Saxon and early Judas Priest. Joining them will be Vicious Rumors. The American power metal band, which counts more than 30 ex-members since its founding in 1979, will play its 1988 album, Digital Dictator, in its entirety. With Vanlade and Madison’s own Lords of the Trident. Click here for more info.