14 things to do in Madison this weekend (September 21-23)

Friday: Jessica Hopper at A Room of One's Own

One of the best rock critics of our time, Jessica Hopper is known for her sharp, edgy commentary and keen powers of observation. She’s lent her distinctive writing to everything from self-published zines to the Chicago Tribune to MTV to The Pitchfork Review. Her latest book, Night Moves, is a reflection on a time during the early 2000s, when she was a DJ and aspiring writer immersed in Chicago’s DIY music community. Click here for more info.