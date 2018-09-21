14 things to do in Madison this weekend (September 21-23)

1 of 14
Gavin Gould
Friday - Sunday: Trek Cyclocross at Trek Bikes, Waterloo
Cyclocross involves riding on pavement and off-road terrain marked with obstacles along a short course, requiring participants to dismount and run while carrying their bikes. But this description just doesn't do justice to what promises to be a chaotic and fun weekend of both pro and amateur bike races. Watching the action is free, and avid spectating is encouraged. Click here for more info.
Benjamin Barlow
Friday + Saturday: "The Drawer Boy" at Bartell Theater
Strollers Theatre could not have chosen a more eloquent way to start the season than with this poignant play that explores our universal need for stories — the ones we’re given, the ones we create, and the ones we fabricate to replace a truth that’s just too difficult to live with. Through Sept. 29. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: GLEAM at Olbrich Gardens
A highlight of Madison’s autumn season, GLEAM is an installation art series featuring diverse sculptural approaches to light, displayed throughout the botanical garden. Artists from around the world create works using lasers and projections, in addition to illuminating Olbrich’s beautiful Thai Pavilion. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Prism Festival at Common Gardens
Inspired by Justin Vernon’s Eaux Claires, a group of Madison creatives in 2017 launched this two-day showcase featuring many of the best bands in Madison (and the Midwest). The lineup includes Chicago’s Post Animal, Milwaukee’s GGOOLLDD plus Madison favorites like Trapo, The Hussy, Proud Parents, Disq, Slow Pulp, Lucien Parker and DJay Mando. With two stages, immersive art and camping, this will be a truly sick weekend. Click here for more info.
Friday: Jessica Hopper at A Room of One's Own
One of the best rock critics of our time, Jessica Hopper is known for her sharp, edgy commentary and keen powers of observation. She’s lent her distinctive writing to everything from self-published zines to the Chicago Tribune to MTV to The Pitchfork Review. Her latest book, Night Moves, is a reflection on a time during the early 2000s, when she was a DJ and aspiring writer immersed in Chicago’s DIY music community. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Monroe Street Festival
Falling leaves and a crisp, September wind means autumn is here, and with its arrival this weekend comes the annual Monroe Street Festival, one of Madison's most celebrated block parties. This year's "roadwork edition" of the festival includes street and sidewalk sales, children's activities, music and performances from Forward Marching Band (pictured), David Landau, Mad City Funk and more, food and drink specials and a book sale. Click here for more info.
Brett Stepanik
Saturday: Real Life Library: Justice for All? at Goodman South Library
Real Life Library is "grounded in the belief that everyone has a story to tell." It is an opportunity to listen to individuals in our community tell their personal stories, with the storytellers acting as "books" that you can "check out." This edition of Real Life Library features members of the public sharing their personal experiences with the criminal justice system. Click here for more info.
David Michael Miller
Saturday: Isthmus OktoBEERfest at Breese Stevens Field
Isthmus’ OktoBEERfest brings Munich to Madison for this annual celebration of good beer, good food and good friends. Attendees will receive a souvenir stein for unlimited beer and wine samples from 60 breweries and wineries. Tickets also include a German-style box lunch with a brat, potato salad and apple-kraut. There will be music (including polka) by DJ Mike Carlson , fest games and other vendors, too. Click here for more info.
Patrik Giardino
Saturday: 105.5 Triple M Block Party at Capital Brewery
This year’s fete by the local radio station features a headlining set by Anderson East, a fiery live performer who can cross effortlessly between rock, soul and Americana. His latest album, Encore, definitely lands on a classic deep soul vibe. Also on the bill are Roscoe & Etta, aka the duo of celebrated songwriters/producers Maia Sharp and Anna Schulze; folk-rocker Mondo Cozmo; and Madison’s own Chloe Louise, this year’s Project M contest winner. Click here for more info.
Wojtek Naczas
Saturday: "The Bronzes" opening reception at MMoCA
Joel Shapiro is a titan in the art world. After years of careful planning, the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) has landed Joel Shapiro: The Bronzes. It’s a score for MMoCA and, for Shapiro, a chance to show off some of his larger and lesser-known works in a new setting. The Bronzes, which runs Sept. 23-Jan.13, includes 15 of the artist’s bronze works made between 1983 and 2015. The Sept. 22 opening reception will feature a talk by the artist himself. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Mom Jeans., Just Friends and Shortly at UW Memorial Union Terrace
Four weed-loving dudes from California making sad punk music? It’s a tried-and-true recipe, but this Berkeley-based quartet is reviving the genre in the best way possible. With confessional lyrics, driving guitar-punk instrumentation and songs with titles like “Sobs Quietly” and “near death fail comp (must watch til end),” the emo revival is in full swing. With Just Friends and Shortly. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Ritt Deitz, Ken Lonnquist and East Side Acoustic Ensemble at James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation
The congregation of James Reeb Unitarian church has voted to create a sanctuary site, and local acoustic musicians are helping out by raising funds to create a safe place for immigrants seeking refuge from deportation. Performers include Ritt Deitz, Ken Lonnquist and the East Side Acoustic Ensemble. Click here for more info.
Ebru Yildiz
Sunday: Juiceboxxx, Frigs and Solid Freex at Mickey's
Juiceboxxx is a Milwaukee-based rapper who infuses his hip-hop with elements of punk and rock ‘n’ roll, à la the Beastie Boys. His latest EP, Never Surrender Forever, out Sept. 14, includes the single “Ripping Up My Soul.” Screeching guitars and kicking drums support the rapper while he yells about his own immaturities. Frigs and Solid Freex open. Click here for more info.
Chris Roberts
Sunday: Curdfest at Breese Stevens Field
This year's Cheese Curdfest will feature seven celebrity chefs competing for awards, live music, lawn games, a kids zone and, of course, a fried cheese curd eating competition. Click here for more info.
