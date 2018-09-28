13 things to do in Madison this weekend (September 28-30)

×

Saturday: Fire Heads, Vacation, Rocket Bureau at Mickey's

Sometimes, one wonders how the front corner of Mickey’s doesn’t just disintegrate under the intense onslaught of some shows hosted there. This will be one of those times, with a triple bill of underground rock bands both intense and loud. Cincinnati quartet Vacation visits with this summer’s excellently spiky Mouth Sounds #2699, recorded at legendary Ultrasuede Studios before its unanticipated move across the river to Kentucky. Madison is more than ably represented by garage punkers Fire Heads, currently working up new material for their next album, and Rocket Bureau, a home studio power-pop recording project turned band led by songwriter-producer Kyle Motor. Click here for more info.