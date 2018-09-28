13 things to do in Madison this weekend (September 28-30)

1 of 13
Friday + Saturday: "The Seldoms" at UW Memorial Union Play Circle
This edgy Chicago-based dance company takes a multidisciplinary approach to topical productions, turning out powerful works like PowerGoes, one of last year’s dance highlights. The Seldoms’ newest work, RockCitizen, is a companion piece that looks at the lasting influence of the 1960s counterculture. There are references to music and social movement figures, from Ken Kesey to James Baldwin. It may also be your one and only chance to see a mobile “brascape” net made with more than 200 bras, among other astonishments. Click here for more info.
2 of 13
Friday: Fall Fandango at Regent Market Co-op
The Regent Market Co-op celebrates 20 years as a local grocer with a brat fry. There will be food and drink samples from local vendors. Live music, too. Click here for more info.
3 of 13
Friday: Jen Rubin at Arts + Literature Laboratory
Jen Rubin, co-producer of the Moth StorySlam in Madison, hosts a launch party for her debut nonfiction book, We Are Staying: Eighty Years in the Life of a Family, a Store, and a Neighborhood. Click here for more info.
4 of 13
Tsela Barr
Friday: Adult Swim at the Madison Children's Museum
Madison Children's Museum's Adult Swim: Dinos in Space features crafts and hands-on activities about space, dinosaurs and asteroids (too soon?). There's also live music by Madison pop band Gentle Brontosaurus and a special Purple Dinosaur cocktail available for purchase. Click here for more info.
5 of 13
Friday: Crackle, Fire & Froth at Olbrich
Enjoy true autumn resplendence in Olbrich's outdoor garden. As the bonfire's flames dance on the Great Lawn, you can imbibe a micro-brew beer, eat delicious creations from Madison food carts and stroll through the GLEAM art instillation. Click here for more info.
6 of 13
Friday: Joyann Parker at North Street Cabaret
Parker has been called “a sober Janis Joplin,” and a “taller Shamikia Copeland.” Neither does justice to the best blues howler the Twin Cities have ever produced. She can swing like Etta James, but she can climb the scale like Aretha, too. Surrounded by a four-star band, Parker is an inventive pianist with a fluid, jazz-inflected style. She can also crush the blues guitar. Kudos to North Street Cabaret for this booking. The smallish room will explode this night. Click here for more info.
7 of 13
Shara Bassler Mortensen
Saturday + Sunday: Madison Contemporary Vision Dance at Overture Center
Madison Contemporary Vision Dance company explores humankind’s struggle to choose right over wrong, to follow the light or hide in the shadows. Ten choreographers contributed works that take the audience on a journey, first through the dark side and then toward the radiant, as the second act focuses on light and goodness in our world. Click here for more info.
8 of 13
Saturday: Birds, Bikes & Brews at Next Door Brewing
The Madison Audubon Society has set up birding stations (with volunteers) at several stops on the Lake Monona Loop bike path. First stop is at Next Door Brewing, which will provide participants with a map and bird checklist. The goal is to spot as many birds as you can around the 11-mile route. The brewpub will also be donating $1 of all food and drink purchases to aid in the Madison Audubon’s conservation programs. Click here for more info.
9 of 13
Vivian Maier
Saturday: Pamela Bannos at 702WI
Acclaimed photographer Vivian Maier (pictured) is often thought of as an “outsider artist,” as her decades of stunning street photos were discovered in a storage locker late in her life. Bannos’ new biography, Vivian Maier: A Photographer’s Life and Afterlife (University of Chicago Press), deepens the narrative, revealing how this game-changing artist lived her life intentionally outside the limelight. Click here for more info.
10 of 13
Saturday: Pipers in the Prairie at Aldo Leopold Nature Center
This Celtic-style fundraiser for the nature center's children's programs has it all: hearty hors d'oeuvres and desserts, activities for kids and Irish dancers, all topped off by a bonfire and a goosebump-raising march through the prairie led by a full complement of bagpipers and drummers. Click here for more info.
11 of 13
Saturday: The Evil Twins at Funk's Pub
Marques Bovre is no longer with us, but the music of one of Madison’s favorite singer-songwriters lives on. His former band The Evil Twins — Eric Dummer, Doug Meihsner, CJ Summerfield and Linus — is convening once again to celebrate Bovre’s songs and the music they made together. Click here for more info.
12 of 13
Bent Photography
Saturday: Fire Heads, Vacation, Rocket Bureau at Mickey's
Sometimes, one wonders how the front corner of Mickey’s doesn’t just disintegrate under the intense onslaught of some shows hosted there. This will be one of those times, with a triple bill of underground rock bands both intense and loud. Cincinnati quartet Vacation visits with this summer’s excellently spiky Mouth Sounds #2699, recorded at legendary Ultrasuede Studios before its unanticipated move across the river to Kentucky. Madison is more than ably represented by garage punkers Fire Heads, currently working up new material for their next album, and Rocket Bureau, a home studio power-pop recording project turned band led by songwriter-producer Kyle Motor. Click here for more info.
13 of 13
Michael Benz
Saturday: Joe Nice, Ternion Sound, 8 Hertz at Robina Courtyard
Baltimore native Joe Nice was playing dubstep at the turn of the century, before the genre really even had a name. Since then he’s kept the records spinning on turntables all around the world as one of the genre’s DJ ambassadors. With sets by Ternion Sound (Minneapolis dubstep vets Apparition, Johnny Foreplay and Nostalgia) and Madison producer 8Hertz. Click here for more info.
Click on the above image to start the slideshow. For more things to do, check out the full calendar of events.