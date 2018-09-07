15 things to do in Madison this weekend (September 7-9)

1 of 16
Barry Phipps
Friday: New Midwest Photography opening reception
James Watrous Gallery’s fall exhibit features photography that is unapologetically Midwestern. Curated by FlakPhoto’s Andy Adams, New Midwest Photography will feature works by 10 artists who focus directly on the people and landscapes of the heartland. Friday’s opening reception is followed by a discussion with Barry Phipps on his new book, Between Gravity and What Cheer: Iowa Photographs (7 pm, Central Library). On display through Oct. 28. Click here for more info.
Friday: Strollin' Middleton
Jazz returns to eight locations in the pedestrian-friendly Hubbard Avenue/Parmenter Street area of the Good Neighbor City, thanks to Greater Madison Jazz Consortium’s ongoing series. This year, jazz may even stroll to you rather than the other way around, with piccoloist Tom Ryan (aka Orange Guy) seeking out locations that need musical accompaniment. And the Middleton Arts Committee has upped the ante by organizing a pop-up art walk; just watch for red balloons. Click here for more info.
Sequoia Emmanuelle
Friday: Live on King Street with Beats Antique
Calling all world music lovers and tribal belly dancers! Beats Antique, who mix Middle Eastern sounds with chunky, funky hip-hop beats, are playing the final installation of Live on King Street. If the rain stays away, this will be one of the summer’s best outdoor dance parties. And even if it does rain, this will be one memorable Titanic dance party. With Artifakts, Dense City. Click here for more info.
Friday: Aofie Scott & Andy Meaney at Wil-Mar Center
Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse kicks off its 40th anniversary concert series with some visitors from farther afield than usual: Dublin, Ireland. Folksinger Aoife Scott (pictured) is a rising star in the traditional Irish music scene, and a regular performer at festivals around the world (including Milwaukee’s Irish Fest). For this tour Scott and Andy Meaney are playing mostly house concerts and a few smaller venues, so don’t miss this rare chance to hear excellent music in an intimate setting. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Brooks Wheelan at Comedy on State
Born in Iowa, Wheelan rose up through festivals like SXSW and Just For Laughs to appearances on Conan and Late Night with Seth Meyers. The former SNL cast member mixes sassy asides and pop-culture references with confessional stories, like about the time he tried to marry a hippie. You might get to hear him talk dirt on his old employer too. With Matt Ryan, Adam McShane. Click here for more info.
Friday: Dusk and Double Grave at Communication
Born in 2014 as a casual recording project from Amos Pitsch and Colin Wilde (both of the acclaimed Appleton punk band Tenement) it took Dusk four years to put out their debut album. Released earlier this summer on Don Giovanni Records, the self-titled release is 10 tracks of twangy, soulful, rock ‘n’ roll. Pop songwriting combines with richly layered instrumentals to create a sound that’s as complex as it is warm and inviting. With Double Grave from Minneapolis. Click here for more info.
Friday: Snake on the Lake 2018 at Memorial Union Terrace
UW-Madison’s annual student radio music festival is loaded with Midwestern music. The Florists are a jittery Minneapolis indie rock trio with fuzzy guitars. Chicago DIY punk band Melkbelly makes noise music catchy, while fellow windy-city dwellers Wei Zhongle (pictured) plays pop inspired by esoteric trance music. Local DJ Boyfrrriend spins tracks with a queer, feminist focus. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Madison Vegan Fest at Madison College Truax Campus
Exhibitors, educators and activists will be at the Madison College Truax Campus to spread the word of veganism to the masses. The annual food and lifestyle festival has a lineup of speakers, vendors selling flesh-free products and of course, a food court. Adamah Neighborhood Table, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, Fuegos, Ian’s Pizza, the Green Owl Cafe and other vendors will be selling dishes and snacks. Admission is free. Click here for more info.
Saturday: LAB³ opening at Arts + Literature Lab
Living up to its name, ALL hosts LAB³, an exhibit of collaborative artworks between Wisconsin high school students and Madison physicists, artists and writers. Each group of collaborators researched and later created works based on a wide range of scientific topics for a unique, exciting take on art-making. On display through Sept. 29. Click here for more info.
Burrell Sunrise
Saturday: Cafe Coda Grand Opening with Alexis Lombre
After a one-year hiatus, Cafe Coda will reopen in its new Willy Street listening room with a full day of activities. The club will open at noon with a community drum circle, followed by an open house. Chicago jazz pianist Alexis Lombre (pictured) and her trio will take the stage for a concert at 7:30 pm. Lombre is a talented young artist whose style and repertoire will appeal to a wide range of jazz tastes. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Seasaw album release at High Noon Saloon
After winning hearts with their sweet, quirky, indie folk sound, this Madison duo proves it can rock with a new album, Big Dogs. A playful indictment of those who view themselves as musical gatekeepers, these songs are catchy, fun and full of attitude — and Seasaw’s signature, crystal-clear vocal harmonies. With Son!, Lex Allen, Kenny Hoopla. Click here for more info.
Emily Braun
Saturday: Apple Cold String Band album release at Crystal Corner Bar
Overwater, the debut album by Madison four-piece Apple Cold String Band, presents 12 acoustic tunes that sound more like a lost field recording from the Appalachian Mountains than a 2018 release by a Midwestern outfit. Their joyfully rollicking and unsanitized approach to the traditional sound brings light to the music even when the subjects are dark. With progressive bluegrassers Miles Over Mountains and “one-human band” Bryan Drewyor. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Troy Gardens Fall Festival
This family-friendly fundraiser for local non-profit Community GroundWorks features music by Kettle Moraine Blues Band, Truly Remarkable Loon and Mami Wata, as well as kids' activities, food carts and more. Admission is free. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Whine in the Woods
At this annual fundraiser for the Green County Humane Society (pictured are adoptable animals from the shelter), local winemakers and brewers show off their libations to help with animal rescue efforts. Drinks will be by New Glarus Brewery, Pecatonica Beer Company, The Grumpy Troll and Bullquarian Brewhouse. Artisan cheeses, appetizers and hors d’oeuvres will be prepared by Monroe, Albany and Orangeville eateries Pancho & Lefty’s, Buggyworks Restaurant & Pub, Gabriella’s, and Thomas’ Cafe Three Eleven. Live music and arts and crafts vendors, too. Click here for more info.
Sunday: The Treetop Concert at Memorial Union Terrace
The JVN Day Festival, now in its sixth year, concludes on Sunday with The Treetop Concert, featuring "the illist up and coming performers from the Madison area," such as Polo tha God, DJ Knowsthetime, Synovia Alexis, Kenny Hoopla, Elephant Rebellion, Pherow, Dequadray (pictured) and SA-ROC. The festival also features workshops and other events on Friday & Saturday.All events are free and open to the public. Click here for more info.
