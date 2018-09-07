15 things to do in Madison this weekend (September 7-9)

×

Friday + Saturday: Brooks Wheelan at Comedy on State

Born in Iowa, Wheelan rose up through festivals like SXSW and Just For Laughs to appearances on Conan and Late Night with Seth Meyers. The former SNL cast member mixes sassy asides and pop-culture references with confessional stories, like about the time he tried to marry a hippie. You might get to hear him talk dirt on his old employer too. With Matt Ryan, Adam McShane.