Top 5 reasons to check out the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games

Sponsored content from Madison Area Sports Commission

×

1 of 6

Slide1.jpg

1. Watch 560 of the world’s fittest athletes from 32 countries compete in grueling challenges to crown The Fittest on Earth®.

×

2 of 6

Slide2.jpg

2. Witness the Alliant Energy Center completely transformed — including the addition of a 10,000-seat outdoor stadium — for this internationally televised event.

×

3 of 6

Slide3.jpg

3. Experience an electric fitness festival with healthy (and unhealthy) food, local brews, shopping, vendors and workouts that will make you want to compete in the 2019 CrossFit Games.

×

4 of 6

Slide4.JPG

4. It won’t break the bank! Tickets start at just $25. Plus kids 12 and under get in for FREE!

×

5 of 6

Slide5.jpg

5. Be a part of Madison’s biggest event of the summer and discover what all the hype is about!

×

6 of 6

Finalslide.jpg

Buy tickets now!

Go to games.crossfit.com for tickets.

Click on the first image to view the slideshow. All images ©CrossFit, Inc. All rights reserved.

Sponsored content from Madison Area Sports Commission