Top 5 reasons to check out the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games

×
1 of 6
1. Watch 560 of the world’s fittest athletes from 32 countries compete in grueling challenges to crown The Fittest on Earth®.
×
2 of 6
2. Witness the Alliant Energy Center completely transformed — including the addition of a 10,000-seat outdoor stadium — for this internationally televised event.
×
3 of 6
3. Experience an electric fitness festival with healthy (and unhealthy) food, local brews, shopping, vendors and workouts that will make you want to compete in the 2019 CrossFit Games.
×
4 of 6
4. It won’t break the bank! Tickets start at just $25. Plus kids 12 and under get in for FREE!
×
5 of 6
5. Be a part of Madison’s biggest event of the summer and discover what all the hype is about!
×
6 of 6
Buy tickets now!
Go to games.crossfit.com for tickets.
Click on the first image to view the slideshow. All images ©CrossFit, Inc. All rights reserved.
Sponsored content from Madison Area Sports Commission