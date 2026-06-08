9 local freebies!

× Expand Madison Parks Sina Davis Movies in the Park. Sina Davis Movies in the Park makes the rounds of city parks.

You have undoubtedly heard the old saw “the best things in life are free.” But unlike such old adages as “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” and “laughter is the best medicine,” this one is actually true, at least in Madison in the summertime. Here you can have a perfectly marvelous time and never cough up an admission fee. No coughing, in fact! Nobody likes a cougher — even at a free outdoor movie.

Good old-fashioned know-how

The good folks at Madison Parks do not want you to have to show up at a park and feel like you don’t know what you’re doing. Overall, you could call this series of free lessons “Maximum Park.” More specifically, Madison residents can sign up to learn to canoe, fish, standup paddleboard, kayak, do yoga, play baseball, Nordic walk or even drive a pontoon boat. Signups are at cityofmadison.com/parks/events/learning-series or call 608-266-4711.

Big screen dreams

Another thing you can do in the park is watch a movie, and we don’t mean on your phone. Sina Davis Movies in the Park takes big screen projections around to various parks all summer. Movies start June 13 at Peace Park on State Street with To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar and wrap up on Oct. 11 (that’s not summer!) with Shrek at The Glen Golf Park. In between there’s a lot more family-friendly celluloid at parks all over town; full schedule at cityofmadison.com/parks/events/movies. The UW Cinematheque also has free movies, less kid-focused; see article on page 33.

Here be dragon…flies

The UW Arboretum has a host of free programming, but we call your attention especially to its monthly dragonfly walks during summer on June 17, July 15, Aug. 19 and Sept. 2 at 1 p.m., leaving from the visitor center. You will likely learn the difference between a dragonfly and a damselfly, see the tour leader locate more dragonflies than you thought possible, and catch one or more with a butterfly net so you can see one up close. You may even catch one yourself.

Boating for those without boats

This isn’t in Madison, but about an hour’s drive north as State Highway 113 crosses the Wisconsin River at the wide spot called Lake Wisconsin. The Merrimac Ferry takes cars, pedestrians and bicycles back and forth with scenic views of the Baraboo Hills and the iconic riverway. Getting ice cream on the Merrimac side is almost required — that’s not free but hey, you just scored a free boat ride. Turn around for a second ride, to head back to Madison, or keep going to nearby Devil’s Lake State Park or segments of the Ice Age Trail between Devil’s Lake and Parfrey’s Glen.

× Expand Caitlyn Schuchhardt Birding backpack at Lewis Nine Springs E-Way. Birding backpack users in action at avian hotspot Lewis Nine Springs E-Way.

Birding for those without binoculars

Recently birdwatching went from niche to the next big thing. And we’re telling you, it’s a lot easier to see a bird with binoculars than it is to spot a dragonfly (though both can be done). Madison Public Library makes it possible to check out birding backpacks. Each backpack includes two pairs of binoculars (one adult-sized, one child-sized), adult and child bird identification guides, and a list of good birding locations near the branch library where you check out the backpack.

Out of this world

These days you can pay to go into outer space. Or you can see all the planets up close and personal on bike paths starting in Madison and heading west: Planet Trek Dane County represents the distances between the planets, to scale, with the start being the sun at Monona Terrace, and Pluto 23 miles away on the Military Ridge Trail in Mount Horeb. In-town bike paths are free; the Military Ridge portion requires a state trail pass.

× Expand Gena Larson Photography The McKee Farms Park splashpad. McKee Farms Park features an imaginative playground and a splashpad.

Playground variety pack

Not all playgrounds are created equal. Madison’s Rennebohm Park has a special net climbing structure and a new accessible splash park that opened late last summer, honoring the late disability rights activist Jeff Erlanger. McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg, and Winnequah Park, Monona, are elaborate wooden imagination-ready dream parks with castle-like structures and even a dragon or two.

Flower frenzy

While the indoor Bolz Conservatory has an admission fee, the 16 acres of outdoor gardens at Olbrich — never lovelier than in summer — are free. Everything from native grasses to roses edge the winding paths, with various shady relaxation spots hidden throughout. Read in an Adirondack chair or take a power nap in a rattan chaise with comfy cloth cushions.

Boardwalks

The east and west coasts have famous boardwalks at seaside haunts like Atlantic City, Coney Island and Venice Beach. Amusement rides, games of chance, salt water taffy and street performers make these obvious attractions. Midwestern boardwalks are more…subtle. Nature-focused. Marsh-adjacent. The longest boardwalk in the area is a bridge across the Yahara River as part of the Lower Yahara River Trail that connects William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park with McDaniel Park in McFarland. It is, at nearly one mile, the “longest inland boardwalk bridge in North America dedicated solely to non-motorized transport.” Bicycle or walk across (sorry, no pets allowed) for a new perspective on the Yahara and both the east and west sides of Lake Waubesa. On the McFarland side, stop for a refreshment at the Green Lantern or the Parkside Pub. That’s not the only boardwalk to investigate. The UW Arboretum has numerous boardwalks including the Icke Boardwalk, leading into a marsh for more great dragonfly spotting; and the Ho Nee Um Pond boardwalk, just off Monroe Street, perfect for birdwatching. The saltwater taffy is BYO.