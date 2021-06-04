A summer not on Zoom

× Expand Slava Abramovitch/unsplash.com

After a 2020 summer of distanced dog walks, people are eager to come together for concerts, art shows, beer tents and even the somewhat bizarre tradition of the dunk tank (why, people, why?). It’s all new and shiny again, and with Dane County’s high rates of COVID-19 vaccination, these events are now being rescheduled, albeit with extra precautions often in place, or other differences. The Marquette Neighborhood Fest will be combined with the Orton Park Fest and take place in August instead of June. Summerfest has moved to September, to take advantage of what will presumably be, by then, higher rates of vaccination. And there are some absences, with some events postponed until summer 2022.

Here is our compilation of summer fun, from around Madison, Dane County, and the state, to the extent we know it right now. Give it a read. Because we know you’re itching to do something…away from your computer screen. We'll add updates as more information becomes available; please email calendar@isthmus.com with new information.

Festivals & fairs

June

MHAAA Spring Art Tour: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., June 4-6,, in Black Earth, Blue Mounds, Mazomanie, Mount Horeb and Verona area. Maps: mhaaa.org/spring-art-tour.

Free Outdoor Fun Weekend: June 5-6, statewide. Free admission to parks, forests and trails, no fishing license required, plus special activities at many locations. dnr.wisconsin.gov. 888-936-7463.

Dragon Art Fair: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., June 5, Fireman’s Park, DeForest, with 80-plus+ artists, music, kids’ activities. dragonartsgroup.org.

Bonfire Music and Arts Festival: June 10-12, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba. Limited attendance; currently sold out. driftlessmusicgardens.com.

Summer Frolic: June 10-13, Grundahl Park, Mount Horeb, with carnival, beer tent, music, games. mthorebsummerfrolic.com.

Polka Fest: June 11-12, New Glarus. swisstown.com. 608-527-2095.

Artspire: Juried visual art exhibit and sale, plus music, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., June 12, downtown LaCrosse. Free. artspire.thepumphouse.org. 608-785-1434.

Juneteenth: June 15-18, online, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 19, Penn Park, Madison. Celebration of African American heritage and emancipation. facebook.com/KujichaguliaMadison.

Cottage Grove Firemen’s Festival: Annual fundraiser, June 17-20, Firemen’s Park, Cottage Grove. Sports, carnival, entertainment. cottagegrovefire.org.

Prairie Villa Rendezvous: June 17-20, St. Feriole Island, Prairie du Chien. Buckskinner and fur trade era themed encampment, with tool and weapon demos, food, crafts, medicine and plant lore. facebook.com/bigriverlongrifles.

Seltzerland: Hard seltzer fest, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., June 19, The Bridges Golf Course. seltzerland.com.

Country Fest: June 23-26, Cadott. Headliners: Wednesday: Neal McCoy; Thursday: Kane Brown; Friday: Dierks Bentley; Saturday: Thomas Rhett. countryfest.com. 800-326-3378.

Heidi Festival: June 25-27, New Glarus. swisstown.com. 608-527-2095.

× Expand Cassidy Brandt Raine Stern

Blues, Brews & Food Truck Festival: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., June 26, Village Park, New Glarus, with Raine Stern noon, Russ Green 2 p.m., Omar Coleman & Westside Soul 4 p.m., Rev. Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys 6 p.m. facebook.com/NGBBFTF.

National Women’s Music Festival: June 30-July 4, streaming on Mandolin, with Holly Near, Staceyann Chin, many more. nwmf.info. 317-395-3809.

Stoughton Fair: June 30-July 1, Mandt Park, Stoughton. Carnival, exhibits. stoughtonfair.com. 608-873-4653.

La Crosse Riverfest: June 30-July 4 Oktoberfest Grounds, La Crosse. Music, family activities, fireworks at dusk, July 4. riverfestlacrosse.com. 608-782-6000.

July

Whitewater Fourth of July: July 1-4, 312 Whitewater St., Whitewater. Music, kids’ activities, beer tent, fireworks at 10 p.m., July 3-4. whitewater4th.com.

DeForest Fourth of July: July 2-4, Fireman’s Park, DeForest. Music, kids’ activities, beer tent, fireworks at dusk, July 4. deforestarea.com. 608-846-2922.

Monona Community Festival: July 2-4, Winnequah Park. Music, carnival, art fair, food, fireworks at dusk, July 4. mononafestival.com.

Fire on the River: Independence Day celebration, July 3, along the Riverway, Sauk City; details TBA. fireontheriver.org.

WaunaBoom: 2-10:30 p.m., July 4, Ripp Park, Waunakee. Music, kids’ activities, fireworks. waunaboom.com.

Jefferson County Fair: July 7-11, Jefferson. Jon Pardi, July 10. jcfairpark.com. 920-674-7148.

Country Boom: July 8-10, W4142 County Highway B, West Salem. Headliners: Thursday: Diamond Rio; Friday: Jake Owen; Saturday: Chris Lane. countryboom.com.

Iola Old Car Show: July 8-10, Show Grounds. iolaoldcarshow.com. 715-445-4000.

Hodag Country Festival: July 8-11, 4270 River Road, Rhinelander. Headliners: Thursday: Travis Tritt; Friday: Brett Eldredge; Saturday: Darius Rucker; Sunday: Locash. hodag.com.

Fitchburg Festival of Speed: July 10, Agora Pavilion, Fitchburg, with biking competitions, kids’ activities, music fireworks 9 p.m. fitchburgfestivalofspeed.com.

Art Fair off the Square: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on July 10 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., July 11, MLK Blvd./Monona Terrace, Madison. artcraftwis.org. 608-204-9129.

Big Top Circus Celebration: July 10-11, downtown Baraboo; no parade this year, but other events taking place. bigtopparade.com.

Oregon SummerFest: 2021 event canceled, usually the third weekend in June at Kiser Fireman’s Park, Oregon. However, there will be fireworks at dusk on July 10 (rain date July 11). summerfest.oregonwi.com. 608-835-3697.

HomeGrown Music Festival: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., July 11, Regner Park, West Bend. homegrownmusicwi.com.

Sauk County Fair: July 12-18, Baraboo. saukcountyfair.com. 608-356-8707.

Lafayette County Fair: July 14-18, Fairgrounds, Darlington. lafayettecountyfair.org. 608-642-3727.

Rock Fest: July 14-17, Rock Fest Grounds, Cadott, with Disturbed, Staind, Limp Bizkit, Korn, Queensryche, many more. rock-fest.com. 800-326-3378.

Fond du Lac County Fair: July 14-18, Fond du Lac Fairgrounds. fonddulaccountyfair.com. 920-929-3168.

Elkhorn Ribfest: Music & BBQ fest, July 15-18, Walworth County Fairgrounds. wisconsinribfest.com.

Country Thunder: Music/camping festival, July 15-18, 2305 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes. Headliners: Thursday: Dustin Lynch; Friday: Eric Church; Saturday: Kane Brown; Sunday: Blake Shelton. countrythunder.com/wi. 866-388-0007.

× Expand https://www.chickenwireempire.com/ Chicken Wire Empire

Dane County Fair: July 15-18, Alliant Energy Center. Main stage: Thursday: Chicken Wire Empire, 7 p.m.; Friday: Madison County, 7 p.m.; Sunday: La Movida Family Fiesta, noon. danecountyfair.com. 608-224-0500.

Maxwell Street Days: State Street sidewalk sale, Madison, July 15-18. visitdowntownmadison.com/maxwell-street-days.

Milwaukee Armenian Fest: 11 am-6 pm, July 18, St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church, Greenfield. Food, music, cultural displays. Free. armenianfest.com. 414-282-1670.

Washington County Fair: July 20-25, West Bend; fireworks at dusk Tuesday. wcfairpark.com.

Green County Fair: July 21-25, Monroe. greencountyfair.net. 608-325-9159.

Waukesha County Fair: July 21-25, Waukesha Fairgrounds. waukeshacountyfair.com. 262-544-5922.

Columbia County Fair: July 21-25, Portage. columbiacofair.com. 608-697-1152.

Waunafest: July 22-25, Centennial Park, Waunakee. Music, sports, carnival, kids’ activities. waunafest.org.

AtwoodFest: 2 p.m., July 24, United Way parking lot, Madison, with music by VO5, Steely Dane, The Rousers, Natty Nation. atwoodfest.org.

Karner Blue Butterfly Festival: July 24, downtown Black River Falls, with arts and crafts, car show, music, kids’ activities. downtownblackriverfalls.com.

EAA Airventure: July 26-Aug. 1, Wittman Regional Airport, Oshkosh. Air shows, entertainment, displays. eaa.org/airventure.

Rock County 4-H Fair: July 27-Aug. 1, Janesville. rockcounty4hfair.com. 608-755-1470.

CrossFit Games: July 27-Aug. 1, Alliant Energy Center, Madison. games.crossfit.com.

New Glarus 175th Anniversary Celebration: July 30-Aug. 1, New Glarus. swisstown.com. 608-527-2095.

August

Madison Comedy Week: Aug. 1-8, various venues, Madison. Headliners 8/6-8, McPike Park, during Pursuit of Happiness Session. madisoncomedyweek.net.

Wisconsin State Fair: Gates open 8 a.m., Aug. 5-15, State Fair Park, West Allis, with agricultural and commercial exhibits, carnival, entertainment and more. Headliners: Skillet, Colton Dixon & Ledger, Aug. 5; Chris Young, Sara Evans, Aug. 6; Billy Idol, Aug. 8; Casting Crowns, We the Kingdom, Aug. 9; Foreigner, Asia, Aug. 10; Brothers Osborne, Tenille Townes, Aug. 11; Gabriel Iglesias, Aug. 12; Boyz II Men, Ginuwine, Aug. 13; Beach Boys, Aug. 14; Hank Williams Jr., Alex Miller, Aug. 15.. wistatefair.com. 800-884-FAIR.

Mile of Music Festival: Tentatively taking place Aug. 5-8, in Appleton; details TBA. mileofmusic.com.

Brat Days: Aug. 6-7, Kiwanis Park, Sheboygan. brat-days.com. 920-803-8980.

Sugar Maple Traditional Music Festival: Aug. 6-7, Lake Farm County Park, Madison, with Appalachian Road Show, Gina Furtado Project, Ray Bonneville, many others. sugarmaplefest.org.

National Mustard Day: Aug. 7, National Mustard Museum, Middleton. Details TBA. mustardmuseum.com.

Watertown Riverfest: Aug. 12-15, Riverside Park, with music, carnival, food, sports. watertownriverfest.com.

× Expand DeWook People Brothers Band

People Fest: Aug. 12-14, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba, with Neal Francis, Deeohgee, Joseph Huber, People Brothers Band, many others. driftlessmusicgardens.com.

Tall Tales Music Festival: Aug. 13-14, downtown Burlington. Free, all ages. talltalesfestival.com.

White Oak Folk Fest: Aug. 13-15, White Oak Savanna Events Farm, Dodgeville. whiteoakfolkfest.com.

Waukesha BluesFest: Aug. 13-14, Naga-Waukee Park, Delafield. waukeshabluesfest.com. 800-366-1961.

Vintage Celebration: Auto show (featured: trucks) and entertainment, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 15, Botham Vineyards. Barneveld. Bothamvineyards.com.

Juneau County Fair: Aug. 15-22, Mauston. juneaucounty fair.com. 608-547-2426.

Grant County Fair: Aug. 18-22, Lancaster. funonforty.co.grant.wi.gov. 608-723-2135.

Dodge County Fair: Aug. 18-22, Beaver Dam. dodgecountyfairgrounds.com. 920-885-3586.

Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival: Aug. 19-22, Angell Park, Sun Prairie. Details TBA; sweet corn sold Saturday and Sunday. sunprairiechamber.com. 608-837-4547.

Blue Ox Music Festival: Aug. 19-21, Whispering Pines Campground, Eau Claire, with Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Shakey Graves, Sam Bush Band, Infamous Stringdusters, many others. blueoxmusicfestival.com.

Milwaukee Irish Fest: Aug. 20-22, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. Irish festival with dance, music, food. irishfest.com. 414-476-3378.

Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club Show: Aug. 20-22, show grounds north of Baraboo. Vintage equipment, big flea market. badgersteamandgas.com.

Eken Park Festival: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Aug. 21, Mayer Avenue, Madison, with music, kids’ activities. facebook.com/ekenparkfest.

Africa Fest: Aug. 21, McPike Park, Madison. Entertainment, vendors, food. africanassociationofmadison.org. 608-258-0261.

Stoughton Coffee Break Festival: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Aug. 21, Mandt Park, Stoughton. stoughtonwi.com. 608-873-7912.

Cows on the Concourse: Typically the first weekend in June, this year combining with Breakfast on the Farm, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Aug. 21, event details TBA. cowsontheconcourse.org. 608-250-4257.

Gandy Dancer Festival: 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Aug. 21, Westland Promenade, Mazomanie, with kids' entertainment & activities, demonstrations, exhibits, food, music. gandydancerfestival.org.

Magic Pride Festival: OutReach LGBTQ celebration, 1-6 p.m., Aug. 22, online: outreachmagicfestival.org.

Crawford County Fair: Aug. 26-29 Fairgrounds, Gays Mills. crawfordcountywisconsinfair.com.

Orton-Front Festival: Marquette Neighborhood Association combines Waterfront and Orton Park Festival, Aug. 26-29, Yahara Place and Orton parks, Madison. marquette-neighborhood.org.

Great River Folk Festival: Aug. 27-29, Riverside Park, LaCrosse. greatriverfolkfest.org.

Middleton Good Neighbor Festival: Aug. 27-29, Fireman’s Park, Middleton, with arts and crafts, carnival, music stages. goodneighborfestival.com. 800-688-5694.

Milwaukee Fringe Festival: Aug. 28, Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Milwaukee. Theater. Details TBA. mkefringe.com.

Potosi Brewfest: Aug. 28, Holiday Gardens Event Center, Potosi. potosibrewery.com.

September

Walworth County Fair: Sept. 1-6, Elkhorn. walworthcountyfair.com. 262-723-3228.

× Expand courtesy Summerfest Guns N' Roses interrupted tour will return in 2021, including closing down Summerfest.

Summerfest: Noon-midnight daily, Sept. 2-4, 9-11 & 16-18, Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee (usually in June/July). Amphitheater headliners: Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, Sept. 2; Chance the Rapper, 24 Goldn, Sept. 3; TBA, Sept. 4; Jonas Brothers, Sept. 8 (Wednesday pre-fest); Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Sept. 9; Zac Brown Band, Gabby Barrett, Sept. 10; TBA, Sept. 1; Dave Matthews Band, Sept. 15 (Wednesday pre-fest); Megan Thee Stallion, Polo G, Sept. 16; Miley Cyrus, Sept. 17; Guns N' Roses, Mammoth WVH, Sept. 18. summerfest.com.

Verona Hometown Days: Moved from June to Sept. 3-5, Hometown Festival Park, Verona. Carnival, entertainment, sports. Veronahometowndays.com. 608-845-5777.

Wisconsin Highland Games: Sept. 3-5, Waukesha Expo Center, with sports, music, demonstrations, food. wisconsinscottish.org.

Rock River Thresheree: Sept. 3-6, Thresherman’s Park, Edgerton. Demonstrations/displays, flea market, Parade of Power at 2 p.m. daily. thresheree.org. 920-723-1555.

Wilhelm Tell Festival: Sept. 3-5, Wilhelm Tell Grounds, New Glarus. wilhelmtellfestival.org. 608-527-2095.

Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw: Sept. 4, Marion Park, Prairie du Sac. Cow chip throw, art fair, music stages. wiscowchip.com. 608-643-4317.

Taste of Madison: Sept. 4-5, Capitol Square, Madison. tasteofmadison.com. 608-276-9797.

Ragged Roots: Music/camping fest, Sept. 10-12, Edge-O-Dells Resort, Wisconsin Dells. facebook.com/raggedrootsmusicfest.

Driftless Music Festival: Annual free festival, tentatively noon-8 p.m., Sept. 11, Eckhardt Park, Viroqua (usually takes place in July). driftlessmusicfestival.com.

WORTstock: Reimagined WORT Block Party, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sept. 12, Warner Park, Madison (moved from June). wortfm.org.

Willy Street Fair: Sept. 18-19, Williamson Street, Madison. facebook.com/willystreetfair. 608-257-4576.

Madison Taco Festival: Sept. 18, Breese Stevens Field. breesestevensfield.com.

Art Fair on the Square: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 10 am-5 pm, Sept. 26, Capitol Square, Madison. mmoca.org. 608-257-0158.

Summer concerts and concert series

Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society: Virtual concert series, premieres 7 p.m. Saturdays, June 12-July 3; free outdoor "Bandwagon" shows June 18-20; individual performances also available . bachdancing.org. 608-255-9866.

Cambridge Concerts in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Fridays, June 25, July 9 and 23, Aug. 13, Veterans Park, Cambridge. cambridgewiarts.org.

× Expand mmqccb.org Jim Latimer has been conductor of the Capitol City Band since 1981.

Capitol City Band Concerts in the Park: "Fireworks in Sound" season opener, 6 p.m., July 4; and 7 p.m. Thursdays July 8-Aug. 26, Rennebohm Park, Madison. mmqccb.org. 608-835-9861.

Dane Dances! Returning in August; details TBA. danedances.org.

Dean House Back Porch Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursdays, 4718 Monona Drive, Monona. Grandpa's Elixir, July 8; TBA, July 15 and 22; KG & the Ranger, July 29; Down from the Hills, Aug. 6. historicbloominggrove.org.

Drums on Parade: Regional competition, 7:30 p.m., July 31, Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field, Sun Prairie. Tickets: madisonscouts.org.

Fitchburg Concerts in the Park: 6 p.m., McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg. Lynda & the Zeros, June 21; KinFolk, July 19; and TBA, Aug. 16. Madison Music Foundry youth bands open each concert. fitchburgchamber.com. 608-288-8284.

Friends of Schumacher Park Music Festival: Noon-8 p.m., June 12, Schumacher Park, Waunakee, with Back2Back, Back 40, The Honey Pies. schumacherfarmpark.org.

Gazebo Musikk: 6 p.m. Thursdays (mostly), Rotary Park, Stoughton. Nine Thirty Standard, June 10; Charlie Painter Trio, June 17; The MilBillies, June 24; Grouvin Brothers, July 4 (7 p.m.); Mike & Jamie McCloskey, July 8; The Rotation, July 15; Woodland Spring Band, July 22; JP Cyr & Midnightmen, July 29; Madtown Mannish Boys, Aug. 5; Common Chord, Aug. 12; Mystery Mirrors, Aug. 19; Mark Croft Band, Aug. 26; Katie Scullin Band, Sept. 2. facebook.com/gazebomusikk.

Jazz at Five: 4:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 11-Sept. 8, moving to McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg. Lineup TBA. jazzatfive.org.

Live and Local: Madison Central BID concert series, 5 p.m. Thursdays, July 1-Sept. 30, Lisa Link Peace Park. visitdowntownmadison.com.

Madison Area Music Awards: Traditionally taking place in spring, the awards show will be reimagined as a filmed event, broadcast in late fall/early winter. themamas.org.

× Expand Skylar Nahn Bad Philosopher (left to right): Tony Barba, Chris Di Bernardo, Jason Kutz, Josh Cohen.

Madison Jazz Festival: Concerts, classes, jams & more, June 11-20, at various venues, Madison; kicks off with Strollin' Capitol East, 5-10:30 pm, June 11, Brink, Robinia, Salvatore's and The Sylvee; and Bad Philosopher's album release party, 8 p.m., June 11, Garver Feed Mill. Schedule: madisonjazzfestivalwi.org.

Mad With Power Fest: Metal fest, Aug. 27-28, High Noon Saloon, Madison, with Seven Kingdoms, Lords of the Trident, many more. In-person mostly sold out as of late May but a livestream will be available. madwithpowerfest.com.

Make Music Madison: Annual city-wide outdoor performances, June 21. makemusicmadison.org.

Music on Main: 5:30 p.m. Fridays, Hometown Junction Park, Verona. Myles Talbott Dyad, June 11; Katie Scullin, June 25; Mark Croft, July 9; Casey & Greg, July 23; Briana Patrice Trio, Aug. 6. veronawi.com.

Opera in the Park: Madison Opera Chorus and Madison Symphony Orchestra, plus guest vocalists Kyle Ketelsen, Amanda Majeski, Andrew Stenson and Rehanna Thelwell, 8 p.m., July 24, Garner Park, Mineral Point Road, Madison. Rain date: July 25. madisonopera.org.

Sessions at McPike Park: Benefit concerts for local nonprofits: Pursuit of Happiness Session (with Madison Comedy Week headliners), Aug. 6-8; 5-10 p.m., Aug. 12-13, McPike Park, Madison. Also: Sept. 9-10, Garver Feed Mill (ticketed). sessionsatmcpike.org.

Shitty Barn Sessions: Concerts at 7 p.m. Wednesdays (plus select other dates), beginning July 28, Shitty Barn, Spring Green. Lineup TBA. shittybarnsessions.com.

Steel Bridge Songfest: Livestream edition of Sturgeon Bay music fest, 7 p.m., June 12. steelbridgesongfest.org. 920-743-5605.

Summer Concerts in the Gardens: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Olbrich Gardens, Madison. Note, this year's concerts are ticketed unless noted. Kat & the Hurricane, June 15; Johannes Wallmann Quartet, June 22; Rare Element, June 29; Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band, July 6; Blue Olives, July 13; German Art Students, July 20; Kinfolk, July 27; Lower 5th, Aug. 3; Fresco Opera, Aug. 10 (free); Panchromatic Steel, Aug. 17. olbrich.org. 608-246-4550.

Summer Organ Recital Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, Holy Name Chapel, Madison. Bruce Bengston, June 17; David Jonies, July 15; Mitchell Miller with Sarah Gillespie, Aug. 19. madisondiocese.org.

Summer Sunday in the Garden: 5 p.m. Sundays, Allen Centennial Garden, Madison. John Christensen Quartet, June 20; Panchromatic Steel, July 4; Ben Ferris Trio, July 18; Tommy Mattioli's Mambo Jazz Quintet, Aug. 1; Caravan, Aug. 15; Sally de Broux & Laurie Lang Band, Aug. 29. allencentennialgarden.wisc.edu.

× Expand Seasaw

The Sylvee Side Stage: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, outdoors at The Sylvee, Madison. DJ KevTron, Will Mott, June 10; Madison Jazz Festival performers, June 11; Friends trivia, June 17; BingBong, June 18; Make Music Madison performers, June 21; DJ Boyfrrriend, June 24; Tuttle-Greuel Experience, June 25; Howler, June 26; DJ KevTron, July 1; The Office trivia, July 8; Rick Flowers & the Funk Attack, July 9; DJ MWhite, July 15; DJ KevTron, July 22; Los Chechos, July 23; Kelsey Miles, July 24; Seaside Zoo, July 31; '80s-'90s trivia, Aug. 5; Tani Diakite & the Afrofunkstars, Aug. 6; DJ Phil Money, Aug. 12; Loose, Aug. 14; DJ KevTron, Aug. 19; Fireside Collective, Aug. 20; Seasaw, DJ Boyfrrriend, Aug. 21; Schitt's Creek trivia, Aug. 26.

UW Memorial Union Terrace: 7 p.m. unless noted: Beo Quartet (noon), Pat McCurdy, June 11; Marquis Hill, Donna Woodall (Madison Jazz Festival), June 19; Cork 'n Bottle String Band, June 24; Don't Mess with Cupid, July 2; Bear in the Forest, Deryk G, Sylvie Lou, July 10; Handphibians, July 15; Steely Dane, July 23; Telethon, Half Catholic, July 31; TBA (Sugar Maple Music Festival performers), Aug. 5.

Verona Concerts in the Park: 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Harriet Park, Verona. Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, July 1; Common Chord, July 8; Down from the Hills, July 15; Soggy Prairie, July 22; Old Soul Society, July 29. veronawi.com.

Warner Park Summer Concert Series: 6 p.m. select Tuesdays, Warner Park shelter, Madison. Frank Martin Busch & the Names, July 12; Ladies Must Swing, July 19; Universal Sound, July 26; Soggy Prairie, Aug. 16. newbridgemadison.org. 608-512-0000.

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Concerts on the Square: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Breese Stevens Field, Madison: Independence Day celebration, July 7; with guests Leotha Stanley and friends, July 14; guest Xavier Foley, bass, July 21; guest Jeans ‘n Classics, July 28; guest Maxim Lando, piano, Aug. 4. Tickets: wcoconcerts.org.

YOUR Lunch Time Live: Noon Tuesdays, June 1-Aug. 31, Capitol Square’s North Hamilton Street walkway, Madison. The Tooles, June 1; Mark Croft Band, June 8; Madtown Mannish Boys, June 15; David Hecht & the Who Dat, June 22; "Hip-Hop History" talk by ShaH Evans and DJ Pain 1, June 29; future dates TBA. facebook.com/downtownmadison.

What's not happening this summer:

Highland Games/Scottish Fest: Returns June 4, 2022, Hart Park, Wauwatosa. saintandrewsmilwaukee.org.

PrideFest: June 2021 canceled. Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. pridefest.com. 414-272-3378.

Polish Fest: Canceled for 2021; usually the second weekend in June at Henry W. Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. polishfest.org.

Monroe Balloon & Blues Festival: Canceled for 2021; usually second weekend in June, Green County Fairgrounds, Monroe. Free. monroeballoonandblues.com.

Taste of the Arts Fair: Usually second weekend in June, Sheehan Park, Sun Prairie. facebook.com/artfairsunprairie. 608-837-4547.

Jazz in the Park: Dudgeon-Monroe Neighborhood Association's June event in Wingra Park, Madison, is canceled for 2021. dmna.org.

Summer Soulstice: Canceled for 2021; usually third weekend in June, along North Street, Milwaukee. theeastside.org.

Concert on the Green: Madison Symphony Orchestra League’s annual fundraiser picnic is canceled for 2021; returns June 20, 2022, Bishops Bay Country Club, Middleton. madisonsymphony.org.

Concerts on the Rooftop: Concerts canceled in 2021, Monona Terrace, Madison. mononaterrace.com. 608-261-4000.

Cedarburg Strawberry Festival: Canceled for 2021; usually the last weekend in June, Cedarburg. cedarburgfestivals.org. 888-894-4001.

Madison Early Music Festival: Annual July festival discontinued, but events will take place throughout the year going forward as part of the Mead Witter School of Music schedule. memf.wisc.edu.

Rock USA: Final July festival was in 2019 at Ford Festival Park, Oshkosh. rockusaoshkosh.com.

Catfish River Music Festival: Stoughton Opera House July event, Rotary Park, Stoughton, is canceled in 2021. catfishrivermusicfest.com.

Bastille Days: Returns July 2022, East Town/Cathedral Square Park, Milwaukee. easttown.com/bastille-days. 414-271-1416.

Fete de Marquette: Bastille Day celebration, returns July 2022, Central Park, Madison. wil-mar.org. 608-257-4576.

Festa Italiana: July festival canceled for 2021, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. facebook.com/festaitalianamilwaukee. 414-223-2808.

Port Washington Fish Day: July event canceled for 2021, Port Washington. portfishday.com. 800-719-4881

German Fest: Returns July 2022, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. germanfest.com. 414-464-9444.

Brady Street Festival: Returns July 2022, Brady Street, Milwaukee. Artisan cheese, local foods, wines, four entertainment stages. bradystreet.org.