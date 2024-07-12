American Players Theatre celebrates its 45th anniversary with music and merriment

× Expand Hannah Jo Anderson The Hill Theater at APT at twilight with a full audience. Earlier this summer, 'Ring Round the Moon' with a full house.

As American Players Theatre prepares for its 45th anniversary celebration on July 21, artistic director Brenda DeVita reflects on the group's journey since co-founders Randall Duk Kim, Anne Occhiogrosso, and the late Charles J. Bright traveled to Spring Green, Wisconsin, in 1979, searching for the perfect spot to present live classical theater outdoors.

“The essence of Randall’s belief was that great stories done well and done while striving for excellence will speak to people,” says DeVita. “We’re serving people who enjoy listening to stories under the stars in the woods and try our best to do that with excellence.”

That’s been proven, with accolades like 1985’s nomination for a Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theater. In 2011, the late Wall Street Journal drama critic Terry Teachout named APT Theater Company of the Year. But maybe the most obvious tribute is how audiences keep coming.

Managing director Sara Young says that about 55% of the audience comes from Madison, while others come from Milwaukee and beyond.

DeVita says the APT audience members are very loyal and guest actors are amazed at how attentive they are. She says staff often ask themselves, “Who are these people who can remember in the third act a joke set up in the first?”

“We wouldn’t be here without our incredibly devoted audience members,” DeVita continues. “Our 45th anniversary event is also a celebration of them.”

The season, featuring five plays in repertory outdoors at the Hill Theatre and four indoors at The Touchstone, has been going well. Communications coordinator Patty Heaston says that 2024 ticket sales are up from 2023, though “still slightly behind pre-pandemic.” The demand has been such that five more performances have been added to The Virgin Queen (the most popular play in the smaller Touchstone) and other shows in the Touchstone (Wolf at the Door, Constellations) already have a number of sold-out performances.

Outdoors, Ring Round the Moon and Much Ado About Nothing are “neck and neck” in attendance so far. Heaston notes that because the outdoor theater is larger than the Touchstone and because APT has a generous seat exchange policy (up until 4 p.m. the day before the performance) there are usually some seats available for shows up the hill. “That said, many Hill performances are also very well sold.”

Nearly halfway through July, there have been fewer rainouts than last year, and no air quality issues that plagued outdoor activities last summer as smoke from Canadian wildfires spread to the U.S.

APT’s robust understudy program has proven well worth it as understudies have had to fill in for “a variety of reasons,” says Heaston. COVID “is more of a bit player these days, but we’re always cognizant of the threat it could pose. Heaston mentions APT actor Tim Gittings’ struggle with long COVID.

× Expand Kelsi Wermuth People walking up the path at American Players Theatre. Audience members make the trek up the path to the Hill Theater.

The 45th-anniversary celebration will take place at APT in Spring Green from 1 to 4 p.m., with both indoor and outdoor activities. APT staff members who are also musicians or singers will perform with local band Alys and the Ark, which will be performing all day.

Attendees can test their APT IQ in trivia bingo, featuring APT celeb callers. There will also be silent and live auctions of art, APT artifacts, and experiences like a picnic or dinner with an APT artist.

Artisans will be on hand from APT production shops. Heaston notes that APT makes sets and costumes on site. “Our wigmaker will demonstrate how to make a wig from scratch, and our folks from the costume shop will show you how to drape and make a costume,” says Young.

The afternoon culminates with an APT core company “greatest hits” presentation, during which the company will perform scenes from favorite plays.

If you are new to APT, the drive from Madison to Spring Green takes about an hour west on Highway 14 bordered by wildflowers and farmlands. After you park, you walk uphill through a fragrant grove of pines to Hill Theatre, the outdoor amphitheater that seats a little over 1,000, or you head to Touchstone Theatre, an indoor theater that seats 200 and specializes in diverse voices of contemporary playwrights. Shuttle service is available from parking to theaters. There are hiking trails, picnic tables, art installations, and possibly a deer or two. Trees add cool forest shadows and warmth to the sound of your voice.

Tickets to the 45th anniversary celebration can be purchased at the APT website or by calling the box office at 608-588-2361.