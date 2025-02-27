Atwood Music Hall to open June 13

× Expand Tommy Washbush Toffer Christensen in a plaid wool jacket in the Atwood Music Hall. Toffer Christensen at the Atwood Music Hall as it was being remodeled, November 2024.

If you haven't started planning for summer yet, some news out Thursday morning may provide a jump start: The Atwood Music Hall, 1925 Winnebago St., has announced its initial slate of concerts and other events.

The newly renovated venue is set to open June 13 with a concert honoring Clyde Stubblefield — the "Funky Drummer" of James Brown's band whose beats have anchored countless hip-hop tracks. Stubblefield was also a longtime Madison resident and music scene stalwart, who died in 2017. Opening night features The Funkee JBeez (led by Stubblefield mentee Joey B. Banks), Mama Digdown's Brass Band, Rare Element and DJ Trevor Banks, with a portion of ticket sales benefitting WORT-FM.

Shows announced so far include events into December, but the first month of events all focus on Madison past and present. 1990s emo experts Rainer Maria and 1970s-'80s rockers Spooner (an early Butch Vig band) will reconvene for reunion concerts. Also booked are longtime local favorites such as Tony Brown, Ben Sidran and The Evil Twins (with the late Marques Bovre's son Quintin), along with 2020s favorites including Disq, People Brothers Band and Celebrity Sighting.

Other opening month events include the Madison Area Music Association Awards; a talk by Kevin Farley on Growing Up Farley: A Chris Farley Story, his new graphic novel co-created with Frank Marraffino and Ryan Dunlavey; a screening of The Smart Studios Story, followed by a Q&A featuring director Wendy Schneider and studio co-founder, producer and drummer Butch Vig; and a Pride Month drag brunch hosted by Bianca Lynn Breeze.

"I wanted to pay tribute to the town that shaped my appreciation of the performing arts," writes owner Toffer Christensen in an email of the Madison-themed first month. "A lot of the people on the grand opening schedule influenced my love of music. I saw them and or listened to them while I was growing up here. I think it’s super important to honor the past in order to look forward to the future.

"Madison, while being a small town, has always had a vibrant artistic community and with the current trend in the live business of roll-ups and conglomeration, it’s important to show people there is an alternative way to do things that can still help promote local artists while also showcasing national talent," says Christensen. (Hear more from Christensen on the Feb. 27 8 O'Clock Buzz with Tony Castañeda in the WORT-FM Archive.)

Along with concerts and other events, the Atwood Music Hall cocktail lounge will be open Tuesday through Sunday on non-event nights. Select concerts will feature a food menu provided by Lacy's Cafe (located in the Atwood Music Hall's sister venue, The Bur Oak, a few blocks away). The venue will also be available to rent for private events as well as for more neighborhood-focused gatherings. Education is also a part of the venue's mission; plans include a partnership with the Goodman Community Center's Lussier LOFT program to educate youth on various aspects of the music industry.

Anticipation has been high for the opening of Atwood Music Hall since the venue was first announced in July 2022. Work on planning and renovation has been ongoing since then, and ramped up in 2024 to prepare for this June's opening date. The Art Deco-era building was originally constructed as a home for the Madison Gospel Tabernacle; for many years it was home to Operation Fresh Start before that organization’s move to Milwaukee Street in 2019.

With a capacity of about 700 for standing shows and 375 for seated concerts, the venue provides a room size that's rare in the Madison venue ecosystem (it's between the size of the High Noon Saloon and the Barrymore Theatre). That middle size should be ideal for many touring artists and local bands who have already built a following. If you are a newer local band dreaming of playing the space, Christensen offers this tip: First set up a show at The Bur Oak. Those looking for information on renting the space for an event can find more information here.

Find ticket information and schedule updates as they are announced at theatwoodmusichall.com. The current schedule includes:

June 13, 8 p.m.: A Tribute to Clyde Stubblefield ft. Mama Digdown's Brass Band, The Funkee JBeez, Rare Element and DJ Trevor Banks (ticket sales after artist fees to benefit WORT-FM)

June 14, 8 p.m.: Growing Up Farley: A Chris Farley Story featuring Kevin Farley

June 15, 5:30 p.m. (red carpet)/7 p.m. (show): 2025 MAMA Awards: Push Play! featuring performances by Automatic Lover, M Shays, Red Door, The Mason Meyer Band and others.

June 18, 7 p.m.: Music Makes a Difference Presents MadLatin, featuring Orquesta Sal Sol del Mad, Grupo Candela, Automatic Lover, the Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band

June 19, 8 p.m.: People Brothers Band, Texas Toast, Salty Dog

June 20, 7 p.m.: Ben Sidran

June 21, 8 p.m.: Tony Brown Band, Natty Nation

June 22, 1 p.m.: Pride Drag Brunch hosted by Bianca Lynn Breeze with special guests

June 26, 8 p.m.: Rainer Maria

June 27, 8 p.m.: One Barrel Brewing Presents Locals Only featuring Disq, Graham Hunt, Celebrity Sighting

June 28, 8 p.m.: The Evil Twins

June 29, 7 p.m.: A Tribute to Luther Allison with Bernad Allison, The Jimmys, Cash Box Kings

July 9, 8 p.m.: The Smart Studios Story screening and Q&A with Director Wendy Schneider and Butch Vig

July 10, 8 p.m.: Chuck Prophet & His Cumbia Shoes

July 11, 8 p.m.: Dale Watson & His Lonestars

July 12, 8 p.m.: Spooner 50th anniversary show with original members Duke Erickson, Dave Benton, Joel Tappero and Butch Vig plus Pauli Ryan and Alex Drossart, with special guests Sean Michael Dargan to open

July 18, 8 p.m.: Hot Summer Gays with DJs Sarah Akawa, Fuzzy Duck, & Millbot

July 19, 8 p.m.: It’s Fabulous! A Variety Burlesque Cabaret Spectacular by Dance Fabulous

Aug. 1, 8 p.m.: Yonder Mountain String Band

Sept. 5, 8 p.m.: Loudon Wainwright III

Sept. 19, 8 p.m.: Tophouse

Sept. 25, 7 p.m.: Tropidelic, Artikal Sound System, Grieves

Sept 27, 7 p.m.: Hot in Herre DJs: 2000s Dance Party

Oct. 2, 8 p.m.: Eilen Jewell

Oct. 4, 8 p.m.: Roger McGuinn

Oct. 30, 8 p.m.: Zoso – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience 30th Anniversary Tour

Nov. 12, 8 p.m.: Dar Williams

Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m.: A John Waters Christmas