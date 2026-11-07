First films to receive tax credits from Film Wisconsin are rolling out

× Expand Rodney Johnson Director Jocelyne Berumen, center, on the set of her film ‘Mis Undead Quince.’ Director Jocelyne Berumen, center, on the set of her film ‘Mis Undead Quince.’

The inspiration behind Jocelyne Berumen’s new short film Mis Undead Quince comes from the day-to-day work of her Green Bay-based Cyclops Girl Productions, primarily shooting events like weddings and quinceañeras.

“I’ll go to these parties all the time and see the grandparents sitting there; their grandchildren don’t talk to them because they don’t speak Spanish,” says Berumen. Her film, in which a girl teams up with grandmother to stave off a zombie invasion during her quinceañera, is not just a fantasy — it tells the story of growing up as a Mexican-American in Wisconsin. Mis Undead Quince was shot earlier this year in Milwaukee. Berumen, who produced and directed, says it should be released in time to make the 2027 film festival circuit.

Mis Undead Quince is a film that may not have been made without the new state tax credits for filmmakers. In late summer, Film Wisconsin, an arm of the state’s Department of Tourism, announced the first six recipients: Berumen’s quinceañera film, as well as Ueck; Rao; Long Shot: How Bud Selig Brought Baseball Home; Run for Glory: The Don Beebe Story; and The Warehouse. Mis Undead Quince was awarded up to $19,273 in tax credits for in-state expenses.

Wisconsin joins 39 other states in providing some kind of financial incentive to film productions. One criteria for funding is how much money the producers plan to spend in Wisconsin. Projects more than 30 minutes long need to spend at least $100,000 in salary and wages, and projects less than 30 minutes must spend at least $50,000. That money needs to be spent in-state, whether on purchasing equipment or paying staff. “We don’t want these tax credits to be taken and then the work done out in Hollywood; projects only get the credits if the work is actually done in Wisconsin,” says Anne Sayers, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. Films will be awarded credits on a rolling basis.

The tax credit works a bit like a rebate; the production companies spend the money on an approved expense and once tax season rolls around they’ll get some of that money back. Selected projects can get back 30% of their projected budget through the credit. Interest has been high; Sayers received 20 eligible applications during the first round of tax credits. For many of the productions, the tax credit is like an insurance policy that helps them get investors. It’s a lot easier to convince people to give you funding if they’re guaranteed a portion back.

Films set in Wisconsin have other economic benefits. Films can interest tourists in visiting where a film was shot. Sayers says that when Top Chef went to Milwaukee, and when Lifetime released its Door County Christmas movie A Cherry Pie Christmas, both areas saw an increase of tourists.

While centering Wisconsin stories is not a listed criteria for the tax credit, it is taken into account. “We’re excited for this first round of credits, because they’re going to a such a diverse range of stories and formats being told about Wisconsin,” Sayers says.

× Expand The September Club A still from 'Ueck.' Did you miss ‘Ueck’? It should be showing in Wisconsin again next year.

Ueck, a documentary on longtime Brewers radio announcer Bob Uecker from production team September Club, is the only film of the batch that has already been released. The producers were awarded $140,008 in tax credits. While the documentary had already been shot over the course of many years, post-production took place earlier this year. Producer Barry Poltermann, a UW-Madison grad, says the tax credit has been a great help. “Many of the big costs that come with making a movie, like licensing music or archival footage, come in post-production,” Poltermann says. “As long as that archival footage was shot here in Wisconsin, [the footage] qualifies for the credit. The tax credit basically saved us a year’s worth of work; we would have needed to re-edit everything to solve some of the licensing costs.” Ueck played in Wisconsin theaters this summer and will be in theaters in Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois throughout the fall; Poltermann plans for a nationwide theatrical release next year.

The documentary The Warehouse from Omachance Productions follows a group of artists and retired teachers in Richland Center as they try to finish famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s unfinished A.D. German Warehouse. The film was awarded $216,000 in tax credits. Producer John Tymus, a Burlington native whose credits include more than 300 episodes of the daytime game show Let’s Make A Deal, says the tax credit helps with a lot of the pre-production costs, such as staff salaries. If everything stays on schedule, Tymus expects a release date of spring 2028.

Steven Zambo founded the family-friendly, faith-based studio Salty Earth Pictures in Fort Atkinson more than 20 years ago. His documentary, Run for Glory: The Don Beebe Story, was awarded $86,000 in tax credits. It covers the former wide receiver who helped the Green Bay Packers win Super Bowl XXXI but has a limited Wisconsin connection, Zambo says, as much of the film was shot around Beebe’s home in Illinois. The post-production work is being done at Salty Earth’s studio in Fort Atkinson, however, qualifying the picture for the tax credit. Zambo anticipates a 2027 release.

Sagar Brahmbhatt, director of the feature film Rao, and Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, producers of the documentary Long Shot: How Bud Selig Brought Baseball Home, did not respond to Isthmus’ request for an interview.