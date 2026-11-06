Wisconsin Humanities fights its way back after NEH defunding

× Expand Courtesy Wisconsin Humanities The Tradition Bearers, Live! event in August. The audience was eager to get onstage to learn a dance during the Tradition Bearers, Live! event in August.

Things looked rosy for nonprofit Wisconsin Humanities in April 2025. “We were in the best place we’d ever been,” says director Dena Worzel. “We had just won the top national public humanities award for our community powered training program, we’d revamped our grant program to be more accessible, we were celebrating the 10th anniversary of Love Wisconsin. There were such good things happening.”

Then the National Endowment for the Humanities withdrew funding for all state humanities councils and terminated all grants. The NEH funding had covered up to 85% of the group’s budget.

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At the time of the defunding, Wisconsin Humanities had just wrapped up a year of working with a private consultant on fundraising skills. As the group curtailed programming and let go five of its eight staff members, a $250,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation kept the organization alive.

2026 has brought new promise.

Some NEH funding has been restored, but not all, and what there is sometimes trickles in, says Worzel.

Thanks to work with the consultant, Wisconsin Humanities had received a $500,000 three-year grant from the Wisconsin Partnership Program intended to fund community organizations doing public health work. Wisconsin Humanities’ particular program will adapt its community training program “to make it culturally relevant to tribal communities — because in Indigenous communities, culture is health,” says Worzel. Worzel was able to hire a full-time employee to launch the Community Powered Tribal Health Initiative.

Wisconsin Humanities also held listening sessions statewide. “What we heard was we need to be together in our communities, sharing more, sharing ideas and resources, and having a structured way to partner [with others] in an ongoing and intentional way,” says Worzel. Consequently, Wisconsin Humanities is working to create something like a new “humanities network” in 2027 to foster state cultural and civic life. “This is about people having a sense of belonging, respecting each other, caring and being curious — and understanding one another in communities.”

The group was able to bring back one round of individual grants in 2026, although in smaller amounts, and Worzel says the plan is to return to its usual three grant rounds in 2027.

It also hosted the free Tradition Bearers, Live! event at MyArts in August with the Wisconsin Arts Board. “We filled the house and people loved it,” says Worzel. As presenter Alejandra Jiménez, a master artist in Aztec dance, invited people onstage, “three quarters of the audience came up on the stage to learn a dance. It was amazing. That tells me that people are so hungry to connect.”

The group has continued to produce the Human Powered podcast, which features people from around the state who use the humanities to strengthen their communities.

Remaining on hold is the Wisconsin Humanities Fellows program and the storytelling initiative Love Wisconsin.

Funding is still a challenge, but Worzel suggests that huge challenges “either crush you completely or you find a new way forward.”