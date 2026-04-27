Experimental ensemble Wonderporium will play an original score for ‘Strike’ at Giant Jones as a lead-in to May Day

× Expand Courtesy Wonderporium. Three men and a guitar case. The members of Wonderporium, who will play a score live during 'Strike.'

Following the success of its recent Thursday-themed movie series on zombies and 1980s adventures, Giant Jones Brewing Company is taking a more ambitious swing with a "May Day Eve" presentation of Sergei Eisenstein's pro-worker silent-era feature Strike (1925) on April 30 at 8 p.m.

Local instrumental trio Wonderporium (Tom Curry, Noah Gilfillan, and Jason Kutz) is providing original musical accompaniment on keyboards, tuba, percussion and electronics for the 82-minute version of the film, and will set up in front of the brewery's fermentation vessels. Giant Jones is also transforming the pub for the night, flipping the long wooden benches 90 degrees so the band will be seated behind the audience, and a DVD of the film can be projected on the art gallery wall.

Co-owners Erika and Jessica Jones have been talking about showing silent movies in the space for more than a year. But they got busy last summer, and the idea temporarily fizzled. Seeing police brutality in Minneapolis this past winter, "when ICE was killing and detaining people in the streets in masks, there was a call for a general strike at the end of January, [and] it brought this back up again," Jessica Jones says.

Jones wanted her independent and progressive business to get involved, to add to conversation and connection. Her friendship with Wonderporium keyboardist Jason Kutz, who's also co-founder of eclectic jazz group Mr. Chair — Giant Jones has sponsored them multiple times for its Lagniappe Stage during Fête de Marquette — naturally prompted the idea for screening a silent film, with a live music component.

"Doing it in community with new music, composed and performed by local musicians, creates both an event and newness to the whole thing," Jones says. "We need ways to be able to reflect that aren't simply in reaction to the news," she adds, alluding to the collective 2026 news cycle that has been as relentless as ever.

This screening also precedes International Workers Day activities on May 1. A nationwide call for "no work, no school, no shopping" is a stand against wealth inequality and Trump administration policies. On the local level, Voces de la Frontera has organized a protest rally, for "A Day Without Immigrants," which starts at noon on Library Mall. A march to the Capitol will follow at 1 p.m. Madison Metropolitan School District is closed for the day, as Madison Teachers Inc. will join in support of immigrant rights.

Jones says that kind of community engagement is "ultimately the goal of presenting this. It's a muse for people to engage in other actions on May Day or other things coming forward."

While the living conditions in the early 1900s during the Russian Empire are far removed from those in today’s United States., parallels are not far-fetched. This country has seen declining union membership since the 1980s, low or stagnant wages (Wisconsin's $7.25 per hour minimum wage has stuck since 2009), and unsafe working conditions that disproportionately affect marginalized populations.

Strike, a key part of 20th century film studies and the Soviet montage movement, is often labeled as a socialist propaganda film (Jones jests that the event is a "soft invitation into socialism"). In it, Eisenstein depicts the animosity of industrial workers towards their aristocratic bosses in the lead-up to the Bolshevik Revolution of 1905.

For a silent-era film, Strike has a remarkably modern feel that is largely indebted to its inventive and fast-paced editing. Eisenstein, as both director and editor, employs a number of clever time-lapse techniques, fades and superimpositions. Strike is also teeming with stark animal imagery, an example of what Eisenstein dubbed a "montage of attractions." It culminates in the film's infamously violent massacre that cross-cuts between humans, horses and a bull.

Curry, of Wonderporium, reflects on the contrast between the film's frenetic energy and momentum and the band’s more meditative, ambient, jazz-inflected washes of acoustic and electronic instrumentation. "In some ways, this feels like the opposite of our approach to creating music, which is much less structured and tends to emerge slowly over long periods," Curry writes via email. "We are excited to see how these processes combine."

Kutz adds that he studied English composer Ed Hughes' 2007 orchestral score for Strike, and became inspired by the free-flowing possibilities for what will be the band's first silent film accompaniment. Those could be "encounter[ing] serendipitous elision between the music and the film" — whether melodic or dissonant — in their improvisatory approach.

Building on their 2024 release, Two Impromptus, all three core band members seem to perceive this Strike project as a stepping stone or "springboard for our musical conversation," writes Gilfillan. It may become a night of rousing surprises for not only first-time viewers in the audience, but for the performers themselves.