After the flood

× Expand Artworking Ben Fleischman, right, created the paintings on the wall in Artworking’s former studio.

Some time after ArtWorking closed on July 13, flood water poured into the offices of the nonprofit, which works with artists with disabilities.

The following Monday, ArtWorking staff arrived at their West Broadway office and tallied the losses. Physical losses included one painting, art supplies and artist records and portfolios in storage. But the larger issue was structural damage to the building and a burst water supply pipe, which meant the organization had to vacate the premises, at

Artworking Liz Light, left, and Briana Richardson work on a screen print.

least for a couple of months.

Director Lance Owens and staff scrambled to find a temporary home, working out of the Bubbler’s space in the Madison Public Library’s central branch and other spots for a short while, before moving to a temporary space at 1970 S. Stoughton Road. Now Owens says the group may have found a permanent spot next door at 1966 S. Stoughton Road. It is currently working out a long-term lease.

ArtWorking is an arm of the larger nonprofit Work Opportunity in Rural Communities, where Owens worked before starting Artworking in 11 years ago. ArtWorking operates a cooperative studio space and assists artists with disabilities with business plans and facilitating online and retail sales.

Some of the 35 artists currently served by ArtWorking include Jeanne Gross, who uses her feet to paint and creates beautifully layered high-impact action painting with the help of a catapult. Romano Johnson, who has shown work at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art and the Milwaukee Art Museum, creates large, glitter-infused, intensely patterned and colored portraits of icons and movie stars.

While the loss of their old building stings, Owens believes the new space can provide even more opportunities for ArtWorking artists. The group has launched a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe, which has raised $14,000 toward a $25,000 emergency move fund.

The Broadway location, at approximately 3,700 square feet, was cramped. If funding comes through and a lease agreement works out at the new digs, the group would have nearly 6,000 square feet.

Owens is hoping to create a large, open, multi-purpose space that would include some new features: a space for public workshops, a pottery wheel and a silk screen printer.

The biggest item on ArtWorking’s wish list is a retail storefront, which would be open during regular business hours and where artists’ work could be sold to the public.

“It’s been difficult,” says Owens. “But we’re thinking this could end up more as a blessing than a curse.”