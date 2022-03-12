Beauty and possibility

by

“I come from people who are makers of beauty and possibility,” writes Karen Goulet, one of 16 Indigenous artists whose work is highlighted in Madison Alumni: A Legacy of Indigenous Perspectives, on display in the UW Memorial Union’s Main Gallery through March 21.

Goulet’s mixed media work “Viola’s Blues” utilizes a patchwork-like grid to weave together monotone photos, stitched butterflies and geometric motifs often associated with Native American designs. It’s a good introduction to the range of the art in the exhibit, which encompasses connection to family and nature, a foregrounding of their own mediums, and, as Goulet writes in an artist statement, “historical trauma.”

Derick Wycherly’s “Regional Fare,” drypoint and engraving on handmade paper, is a thoughtful arrangement of textures that evoke painterly topo maps, and the beauty of the land from above. Wycherly, a third-year master of fine arts candidate, is one to watch.

Joe Feddersen’s “Echo” (pictured) utilizes shapes associated with effigy mounds, but there’s a surprise among the images in this mixed media print. It is just one of the pieces in this show, curated by professor of art John Hitchcock, that rewards careful looking.