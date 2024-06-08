Ask the experts

Writing a travel book is a good gig. Think about it: You have an excuse to go anywhere you want and then tell the world all about it. We asked authors of four recently published travel books about Wisconsin to elaborate on their favorite destinations, and their recommendations cover nearly every corner of the state.

Small-Town Wisconsin: Fun, Surprising, and Exceptional Road Trips

Mary Bergin (Globe Pequot Press, 2023)

Madison-based travel and regional foods writer Mary Bergin focuses on 50 destinations often overlooked by tourism promoters that nevertheless are perfect for a day trip or overnight stay.

“Near the northern tip of Wisconsin are the understated rhythms of Indigenous life in little Red Cliff, part of the Ojibwe nation and gateway to Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Guest rooms at tidy Legendary Waters Resort & Casino face Lake Superior, and across Highway 13 is the first Native American distillery, whose products win national awards. The local health clinic expects gawkers because gorgeous, wide-ranging, locally made art is abundant. Hike through the first tribal national park to Frog Bay. Volunteer at a fish hatchery to help restore an at-risk trout species. Take a quick ferry ride to Madeline Island, for fine dining with foraged foods and game meats at Miijim.”

Secret Wisconsin: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure

Tom Manus & Kristi Flick Manus (Reedy Press, 2023)

The Eau Claire-based Manuses have visited 48 states but written a book about only one. Here, they uncover stories behind some of Wisconsin’s quirkiest attractions and most overlooked history.

“As we talked to Wisconsinites around the state, we realized that most don’t know about Kenosha’s restored electric streetcars. In June 2000, Kenosha revitalized its streetcar program with a fleet of seven authentically restored President’s Conference Committee (PCC) streetcars from 1948 and 1951. Each carriage’s art-deco paint scheme and lettering replicates a city that used PCC cars, including San Francisco’s cream and green. On the downtown two-mile loop, riders can see the North Pier Lighthouse, Simmons Beach, Harbor Park and Southport Marina along the scenic Lake Michigan shoreline. If you get off, walk along the waterfront to see sculptures and the Wallace Fountain or visit Kenosha’s five free museums within walking distance. Downtown offers restaurants, shopping, parks, a farmers market and the Harbor Market.

100 Things To Do In Wisconsin Dells Before You Die

Melanie Radzicki McManus (Reedy Press, 2023)

McManus moved to Wisconsin as a child and is in the process of hiking all of America’s National Scenic Trails. She’s been writing about Wisconsin Dells for more than 25 years.

“One of the newest attractions in the Dells is Land of Natura, which debuted last summer. Billed as an outdoor adventure park, there’s nothing else like it in town. The star of the park is a five-acre, naturally filtered lake on which an inflatable waterpark floats. The slides, bridges and other pieces of this unique waterpark may not appear as thrilling as those found at a traditional waterpark, but you’ll be surprised how challenging — and fun — they are, thanks to the constant movement of the water and the structure itself. In addition to the lake and waterpark, the attraction features an 1,100-foot canopy tour, 10 miles of hiking and biking trails, a private beach on the Wisconsin River, a snorkeling cavern and much more.”

100 Things To Do In Wisconsin Before You Die

Dannelle Gay (Reedy Press, 2023)

Wisconsin native Gay, also known as “The Traveling Cheesehead,” spent a lot of time away from her Sun Prairie home when researching this title in the popular 100 Things series.

“Summer in Door County means long evenings perfect for gathering around a crackling bonfire at a traditional fish boil at the White Gull Inn. With a brandy old-fashioned sweet in hand — my favorite cocktail — I eagerly listen to the storyteller weaving tales as skilled cooks prepare the evening’s feast. The aroma of freshly cooked whitefish fills the air, tantalizing my taste buds and heightening the anticipation of the meal to come. As the flames dance and the sun sets, I find myself hoping that the dinner will be crowned with a slice of Door County’s famous cherry pie, the perfect end to a perfect evening.”