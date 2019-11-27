Life behind the Iron Curtain

With the impeachment inquiry into President Trump dominating news cycles for weeks, the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall came and went quietly on Nov. 9.

DeForest author, musician and educational presenter Stuart Stotts, however, has done his part to mark the historical event. In Dancing on the Wall (published by Stotts’ Big Valley Press), his 11th novel, Stotts reimagines what the final year of living in East Germany under a repressive regime might have been like through the eyes of two very different, yet intrinsically connected, characters.

Lieutenant General Rolf Straussman, a high-ranking official in the Stasi — East Germany’s secret police — helped oversee the Wall’s construction in August 1961. “I despised those who escaped, betraying our country in its years of need,” the officer writes as one of the book’s two narrators. “We needed everyone to work together, not simply to take off with hopes of improving their own situation. Greed, selfishness and exploitation fueled the West; in the East, we shared sacrifice and worked for a better world for all. Or so I once believed.”

Maika Neustadt, Dancing on the Wall’s other narrator, is a high school student living in East Berlin with her mother, stepfather, grandmother and younger brother. Over the course of the novel, she evolves from a giggling girl prettying herself in the school bathroom to a staunch activist in the freedom movement that eventually helped topple the Wall. “Our leaders told us that life was better on our side,” Maika narrates during her first appearance in the book. “They told us the West conspired to attack us, to ruin our way of life, to bring drugs, unemployment and fascism along with its promises of consumer goods. But, really, we didn’t care that much. Life just went on.”

Stotts switches points of view between Rolf and Maika every few pages, alternately (and compellingly) portraying both a complex man comfortable in his rank but increasingly uneasy as his outdated ideals fade, and a brave teenage girl caught in the midst of a revolution.

Though a spoiler alert would be necessary to explain the connection between Straussman and Maika, it is revealed early on and adds urgency to the unfolding narrative.

Dancing on the Wall begins on Nov. 9, 1988, and concludes exactly one year later. Even though readers know this story will end with the crumbling of the Wall, as crowds use jackhammers to destroy it and Maika becomes “part of a wild conga line snaking sideways above the Death Strip” (hence, the book’s title), they will be invested throughout the final, heartbreaking pages in which the paths of Rolf and Maika finally cross.

That said, the book stalls in spots. Too many scenes feature marches and demonstrations, and Stotts — via Rolf and Maika and her fellow dissidents — resorts to preachiness from time to time. But the engaging diversity of Stotts’ characters, including secondary ones such as Maika’s quietly heroic friend, Christopher, and Rolf’s despicable underling Dietrich, help make Dancing on the Wall a clever and timely reminder that goodness can still prevail.