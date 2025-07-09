Eat the still life

× Expand 'Watercolor Feast' by Erin Gleeson.

Erin Gleeson is new to Madison but she’s not new to either art or recipes — both of which figure in her new book, The Watercolor Feast: Learn to Paint Simple Fruits, Vegetables & Edible Flowers (Abrams).

Gleeson, who was working as a food photographer, “got into food blogs in the early days, 2012 — when it was still a good time to start a food blog.” That website, theforestfeast.com, generated five cookbooks that she wrote and illustrated herself with photos and paintings. Until last year, Gleeson was living an idyllic rural life in her native California.

Then her husband’s job brought Gleeson and their three children to Madison — he is Jonathan Prosnit, who became the rabbi at Temple Beth El last July. In southern Wisconsin’s landscape, Gleeson found a whole new world to discover. She’s embraced Madison style, paddleboarding on Lake Wingra, visiting farmers’ markets, and joining a CSA. That’s all given her plenty to paint.

The new book is as much about creativity as it is cooking, says Gleeson, and presumes no previous knowledge of either. The 40 tutorials walk painters through warm up exercises, then specific strategies for approaching various fruits, veggies and flowers, along with practical advice (let the watermelon “flesh” dry before you paint the seeds). It’s an approach that works well with kids as well as adults.

Reward for each charming layout: a recipe of sorts, what Gleeson calls a “recipe idea,” like making a kiwi salsa with kiwi, onion, jalapeno and cucumber and finished with cilantro and lime.

“People are intimidated by art,” says Gleeson, who wants people to feel that watercolors can be “fun, meditative. That is my hope — that readers can make a little time to be creative. Make it really simple. Take ten minutes. Leave the paints out on the table.”