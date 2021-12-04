State of the state

Madison got a star turn in Pulitzer Prize-winner Richard Powers’s 2021 novel Bewilderment. The novel, about a widower and his “on the spectrum” son, includes scenes in Pinney Library and at the Dane County Farmers’ Market; the main character works in Sterling Hall. Though Powers lives in Tennessee, the setting feels true. This compelling novel was just one of the many reasons that Madison book lovers had reason to celebrate this year: The Wisconsin Book Festival hosted in-person events for the first time since before the pandemic, and so did Mystery to Me bookstore. A Room of One’s Own books relocated from Gorham Street to a beautiful space on Atwood Avenue. Leopold’s Books Bar Caffe opened this summer on Regent Street. And books by Wisconsinites and about Wisconsin deepened our understanding of the place that we live.

Here are just some of the Wisconsin-centric books that hit shelves in 2021 — and there’s still time to read one or two before the end of the year.

Nonfiction

Dead Lines: Slices of Life from the Obit Beat

(Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by George Hesselberg

Hesselberg, who spent more than four decades at the Wisconsin State Journal covering…well, just about everything, launched his new collection of feature obituaries and related news stories at a sold-out Mystery to Me event in November. Dead Lines collects 66 “slices” of Hesselberg’s liveliest work about the dead that appeared in the newspaper between 1977 and 2017. They include profiles of a sword designer, a radio villain, “the first and probably only man” to do a handstand on Balanced Rock at Devil’s Lake State Park and even a classroom tarantula at North Crawford Elementary School in southwestern Wisconsin.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Forgotten House: How an Omission Transformed the Architect’s Legacy

(University of Wisconsin Press), by Nicholas D. Hayes

When Hayes and his wife, Angela, moved into the Elizabeth Murphy House in Shorewood — one of Wright’s few affordable housing designs that were part of the architect’s short-lived American System-Built Homes — the couple uncovered its mysterious past layer by layer. The home “is a rare, uncharacteristic omission, and in its rarity deserving of scrutiny if we are to understand the life of the man, the arc of his career, and the impact and evolution of his ideas,” Hayes writes in this lively volume.

Hope Is The Thing: Wisconsinites on Perseverance in a Pandemic

(Wisconsin Historical Society Press), edited by B.J. Hollars

Wisconsin essayists and poets — 100 of them! — reflect on how and where they found light in the dark spring of 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic raged. Hollars, an associate professor of English at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, writes that the book is “both snapshot and time capsule.”

Half In Shadow: The Life and Legacy of Nellie Y. McKay

(The University of North Carolina Press), by Shanna GreenE Benjamin

Benjamin examines the complexities of the late Nellie McKay, Evjue-Bascom Professor of American and African-American Literature at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. McKay, Benjamin’s former academic advisor and mentor, was co-editor of the first Norton Anthology of African-American Literature. Benjamin takes a hard look at how a Black woman negotiated the still largely white and male field of English literature to win a place for forgotten works by African Americans.

Fiction

Bad Moon Rising

(Atria Books), by John Galligan

The third title in the searing “Bad Axe County” series finds Galligan, a Madison College writing instructor, once more digging into Wisconsin’s seedy underbelly. The series stars Heidi Kick, sheriff of the fictional rural county that scrapes the edge of the Mississippi River. She’s running for reelection, but the discovery of a homeless man buried alive and a posse of detractors suggest she’s in for a nasty campaign.

Driftless Gold and Driftless Treasure

(Little Creek Press), by Sue Berg

Berg knows the Driftless Area of southwest Wisconsin well, having raised her family there. This year, she released the first two titles in her “Jim Higgins Mystery” series. The first book, Driftless Gold, sends Higgins on a wild chase into Wisconsin’s early history, while recently published Driftless Treasure revolves around stolen ancient Iraqi artworks that wind up in a La Crosse antique shop.

Shoulder Season

(St. Martin’s Press), by Christina Clancy

When researching her second novel, Clancy — who taught English at Beloit College for almost a decade — interviewed several women who worked as Playboy Bunnies at the former Playboy Resort in Lake Geneva (which operated from 1968 to 1981 and is now known as the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa). Those interviews hatched the character of Sherri Taylor, a 19-year-old who leaves her hometown of East Troy after her parents’ deaths to become a bunny at the resort. It’s a decision that will haunt her for the next four decades.

South of Luck

(University of Wisconsin Press), by Jim Guhl

While the Hudson-based author’s first coming-of-age novel, Eleven Miles to Oshkosh, was set in the Fox Valley circa 1972, his latest takes place in rural northwestern Wisconsin during the summer of 1945. A mother ships her ruffian teenage son, Milo Egerson, from Minneapolis to live on a farm with relatives in order to escape the wrath of his father, who will be released from prison soon. A colorful cast of characters befriends — and endeavors to safeguard — Milo.

More to pick from!

—Michael Popke and Linda Falkenstein