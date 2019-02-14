Looking good

× Expand Nikolai Hagen Is this Madison or Manhattan? It’s hard to tell, and that’s a good thing.

Stepping into August is like teleporting to trendy neighborhoods in Los Angeles or Manhattan. The streamlined streetwear boutique on State Street features carefully curated sneakers, T-shirts and sunglasses, surrounding what looks like a minimalist living-room where you can flip through literature from around the world.

Bringing this atmosphere to a location where it stands out is no mistake, according to owner Rob Bowhan. The Madison native spent years working in Manhattan for a prominent fashion lifestyle agency where he connected with corporate titans like Under Armour and Puma, along with small shops that sell exclusive T-shirts and footwear.

× Expand Scott Kunkel Rob Bowhan’s shop connects fans of streetwear with music and art.

Bowhan saw an opportunity to bring this coastal culture to the city between the lakes after gathering knowledge on the Midwestern fashion market as a sales rep in the region.

His decision to open on State Street was strategic. While Madison’s population is smaller than cities that thrive on international fashion trends, students do flow in from all over the world. And they don’t want to miss out on the latest clothing styles while living in a college town.

Bowhan sees his storefront, close to Freedom Skate Shop, the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art and the Overture Center, as part of an energetic little cultural district.

Streetwear fans often have to travel to larger cities for access to a brand’s latest line of clothes. But Bowhan takes advantage of his connections to stock famous brands like Stussy, which Bowhan calls “the granddaddies of streetwear,” and other brands that can be difficult to pin down even online, like Brain Dead and Know Wave.

There’s an array of footwear, including various styles of Timberland’s boots, and long-sleeve T-shirts from Comme de Garcons’ “Play” line, featuring the heart-eyes logo against eye-catching backgrounds.

Bowhan also fosters connections with local and student musicians and models. The store’s own promotion features photo shoots of up-and-coming models, including artists from Madison’s hip-hop community, wearing clothes available in the store.

Bowhan wants to mentor the young people who work as salespeople in his shop, providing a taste of the retail industry that connects Madison to fashion hubs like Paris. “If you want to learn something from me, I’m an open book,” Bowhan says. “There’s so much you can learn in sales that can help you no matter where you go.”

Bowhan also saw an opportunity to host small-scale performances for local hip-hop. The last show featured the artist and musician Zawadi Carroll, who performed her own new music and contemporary alternative R&B covers alongside paintings from local artist Anupama Bhattacharya. Bowhan is planning similar events, expanding his roots in Madison’s ever-evolving arts community: “Not everyone’s interested in sneakers and streetwear, but there’s so much crossover with people who like music and art,” Bowhan says. “Shows create that connection with the community.”

August

414 State St.; 608-720-1037; august-shop.com

11 am-7 pm Mon.-Fri., 11 am-8 pm Sat., noon-5 pm Sun.