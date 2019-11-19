Five fun gift shops to check out in Madison, Wisconsin

× Expand Carolyn Fath Ashby

Baby shower, wedding, birthday or just “I want to brighten your day.” There are many good reasons to head to a gift shop, but the best reason may be no reason at all. These five shops will solve your gift needs, but they are also tops at providing a little harmless retail therapy. They were the top vote-getters in our 2019 reader poll.

1. The delightful Anthology is no shrinking violet. This gift shop wears its heart on its sleeve and its political sentiments on a button. Many buttons, actually. This is the place to go for your RBG gear, letterpress poster art, Wisconsin-Minnesota reciprocity hug t-shirts, beautifully bound blank books, stickers, washi tape and much more. 230 State St.

2. Orange Tree Imports offers a different range of products, with lots of kid’s toys and cooking equipment, artisanal food gifts, Wisconsin-themed household items (cutting boards in the shape of the state!) and just-for-fun items (Madison jigsaw puzzles, Wisconsin-opoly). This time of year, there’s also a whole room full of Christmas and Hanukkah decor. 1721 Monroe St.

3. Little Luxuries seamlessly joins hair doodads with luxurious purses, kid’s toys with kitchen gear, games and puzzles with beautiful jewelry. Also, men’s ties. If you can’t find something at Little Luxuries, the verdict is in: Your loved one truly is impossible to buy for. 230 State St.

4. The idea of a general store might strike many as old-fashioned, but the concept lives on at Hazel General Store. Adjoining it is sister store Hatch, a local art gallery. Together the two form an unbeatable combo as a gift shop. At Hazel, shoppers will find one-of-a-kind, useful products made in the U.S.A. Many are upcycled. Likewise, Hatch keeps it local. Artists must live in Wisconsin and most are from the Madison area. Many use repurposed, upcycled or recycled materials. 1250 Williamson St.

5. The Regal Find in downtown Middleton carries a selection of handcrafted items that includes clothing, jewelry, housewares and art from more than 30 local artists. The Regal Find also resells unique "found" items: vintage kitchenware, garage sale buys or other repurposed items. 1834 Parmenter St., Middleton