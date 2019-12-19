Spin control

× Expand Russell Vance spun his love for audio equipment into a business.

Russell Vance, owner of HiFi Haus, wants to bring music to the people. At his new audio shop on Winnebago Street, Vance sells a mix of new and vintage equipment. “In general, hi-fi shops focus only on new products,” Vance says. “[But] with vintage equipment, you can get a lot of bang for your buck.”

The shop is a new build-out of a former laundry. Clean and minimalist, the uncluttered shelves in the showroom display vintage pieces from Vance’s collection as well as new equipment, much of which has a retro feel. When sales of vinyl records roared back in the early 2010s, Vance says a lot of companies started making new equipment designed to look as if it had been produced in the 1970s and ’80s.

One line Vance is excited to carry is Sota, made in Delavan, Wisconsin. “It’s nice to have a Wisconsin-based turntable company,” Vance says. The HiFi Haus is the first dealer in Madison to carry Sota turntables, available only at specialized audio shops.

Vance can work within most budgets, whether the customer is looking for a high-end sound system or a first turntable.

Vance’s background is in graphic design and as an art handler for museums. When his partner got a job in Madison in 2011, Vance began working in sales and repairs at a Madison audio shop. It was an easy transition — Vance has always considered music a hobby. “Growing up in Cincinnati I played in bands,” Vance says. “I was 13 when I got my first turntable.” Over the years, Vance collected audio equipment to fix and sell or to give as gifts. About 10 years ago he started holding on to the equipment, transitioning from being a hobbyist to “a collector and an enthusiast.”

This year, Vance decided to strike out on his own. He left his job in August and opened the HiFi Haus in November, featuring his collection of vintage equipment, including turntables, receivers and speakers.

HiFi Haus has a listening room where customers can try out equipment by playing a record or two; that’s where Vance most likes spending his time.

Vance also repairs audio equipment. People can bring a stereo component (or associated device) for a visual evaluation and leave it for service if Vance believes he can fix it; turnaround is usually about two weeks.

HiFi Haus

2015 Winnebago St., Suite 103; 608-819-6276; hifi-haus.com

11 am-7 pm Thurs.-Sat, noon-4 pm Sun. and Wed. by appointment