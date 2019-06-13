Green thumb

× Expand The light-filled East Johnson Street space is perfect for plants.

Kate Holl, owner of the new plant shop called Wildewood, believes we could all use more green in our lives. “Sometimes it’s not possible to get out into nature,” Holl says. “And half the year here it seems that nothing is even living — so bringing nature indoors is super important.”

After participating in the holiday pop-up shop Good Day Collective on the Capitol Square, Holl is excited to have found a permanent location for Wildewood on East Johnson Street. The store celebrated its grand opening on April 20. “Being here is a reminder that I just love tending to the plants, and I love talking about plants,” she says.

× Expand Hailee Von Haden Wildewood brings greenery to city dwellers. Owner Kate Holl (right) likes to take the guesswork out of houseplants.

Holl, a Wisconsin native, was working as a photographer and photo editor in Nashville when she realized she wasn’t completely happy with her profession. Looking for a hobby, Holl got into gardening and houseplants. Soon, she decided to try turning her hobby into a career. “It was born from a desire to detach from the digital world,” Holl says. In 2016, Holl co-founded Flora, a mobile plant shop turned storefront in Nashville. Two years later, Holl decided to return to Wisconsin to put down roots — literally and figuratively — in her home state.

At Wildewood, Holl sells not only plants, but accessories: plant holders, including wooden stands, ceramic pots and macrame hangers, botanical-based skin care items, embroidered tote bags, and books. Of course, a variety of houseplants bathe in natural light in the south-facing corner storefront. Shelves full of Sansevieria trifasciata — more commonly known as snake plants — line one wall of the shop. These low-maintenance plants are very popular, Holl says, as they tolerate both low light and just monthly watering. A large Monstera, a tropical plant native to southern Mexico, rests on the floor. Plants vary in price from $7 to $200, depending on size.

One of Holl’s goals is to take the guesswork out of caring for houseplants and make them accessible for everyone. “I’m an open book,” Holl says. “I always push people to email me with specific questions.” When customers buy a plant at Wildewood, the receipt comes with a code that can be looked up on Wildewood’s website to find care instructions specific to that plant. Holl also sells plant care supplies including Good Dirt. “It’s like a [commercial] potting mix without the bad stuff in it,” Holl says.

Several workshops are in the works — one on mounting staghorn ferns and another on kokedama, a Japanese style of growing plants in a moss-covered ball of soil.

Mainly, Holl wants to spread the plant love. “I saw how much plants benefited my personal life, and it’s a joy to bring that to other people, too.”

Wildewood

702 E. Johnson St.; 608-630-8899; wildewoodshop.co