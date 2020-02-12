Five spas you need to try in Madison, Wisconsin

× Expand Le Spa

Five spas. No two are alike! Some are geared toward relaxation and wellness; others to the more practical aspects of looking your best — hair, nails, waxing. Some cover all the bases. With the spectrum of options at these five spas, it’s easy to get what you want and get what you need.

1. Le Spa offers services from the practical (like getting your lip waxed) to the luxurious (how about an herbology body polish with Chinese herbs and a rub with warm hazelnut oil?). 550 Grand Canyon Dr.

2. Elevation Salon & Spa does everything from hair and nails to acupuncture. There are eight different kinds of facials and eight different kinds of massage — including hot stone. Even with a manicure, you can choose from “express,” “classic” and “spa,” depending on just what you want and need. There’s even an option for a special prenatal massage. 15 N. Butler St.

3. While Kneaded Relief Day Spa offers all the expected services — massage, facials, nails, waxing and other body treatments — it also holds personal training and wellness classes onsite. You will be tempted by the private hydrotherapy options — aromatherapy bath, aromatherapy steam shower and yes, a mud steam shower, complete with Sedona clay infused with various earthy essential oils. 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg

4. The Edgewater Spa excels in varieties of facials and skin treatments, from peels to microdermabrasion. Special massages include prenatal, couples and athlete-specific. And like many of the Edgewater’s services, the Blueberry Bliss Detox sounds good enough to eat. Hair, nail and fitness services mean a guest never has to leave the hotel. Wedding packages are a specialty. Relaxation pool and steam room are included with all services. 1001 Wisconsin Place, in the Edgewater Hotel

5. Sol Escape Healing Arts offers 15 kinds of massage, including prenatal, hot stone, Reiki, ashiatsu, craniosacral and more. Other amenities at Sol Escape include a unique salt room for salt therapy and an infrared sauna. 2007 Atwood Ave.