An education in nature

As children go back to school, there is a new option for kids ages 3 to 6 in the Madison area — head to the woods. Mighty Seeds Forest School , located in Door Creek Park on Madison’s east side, is an early childhood education program that spends 100 percent of the time outside (there is an alternative location with shelter in case of severe weather). Mighty Seeds opened in June for summer sessions and will offer fall sessions beginning September 3.

Mighty Seeds was founded by Nina Bricko and Stephanie Fitch, both mothers of young children. Bricko and Fitch believe that early childhood is an important time for kids to develop a relationship with the natural world.

Lessons in literacy and math pop up organically all of the time, but “there is no agenda,” says Bricko. “We might have a plan for the day, but we are pivoting all the time based on kids’ interests.”

With a background in early childhood education and a degree in environmental education from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Bricko allows the children to take the lead.

Daily activities might include climbing trees, looking for animal prints, helping to build a fire or taking a hike to the pond to look for tadpoles. “We focus on the act of being, not the act of doing,” says Bricko.

Bricko started the school partially because she wanted a place for her four-year-old son with autism to feel comfortable. “We support social and emotional development,” she says. “Spending three to four hours a day in the outdoors throughout the year is key, developmentally. Being outside helps kids regulate their emotions.”

The idea of forest schools goes back all the way to the original creation of kindergartens in the early 1800s. Kindergarten in German translates to “children’s garden,” and the first kindergartens took place outdoors and were play-based. In the 1950s and 60s, Germans reclaimed kindergartens, labelling them forest kindergartens or Waldkindergarten. The first forest school in the United States, Cedarsong Nature School, was established in 2006 on Vashon Island, Washington.

Here, Mighty Seeds is both a pre-K and can be a substitute for kindergarten.

At Door Creek Park, children meet their teachers, or “mentors,” each morning near the parking area before heading up to their base camp in the woods. Everything must be packed in and out each day and the children enjoy helping with set-up tasks. “We have watched them claim ownership of this classroom,” says Fitch, who spent the past seven years at a local architecture firm as a designer and project manager before starting Mighty Seeds.

Base camp includes a portable toilet inside of a pop-up tent, hand-washing pump, hammock, books and other items for the children to use, including hand drills, magnifying glasses and binoculars.

An area with stumps as seats is the site of morning circle time, where the children start each day with singing, yoga and even a discussion of risk assessment. “We discuss the weather,” says Bricko. “If you are going to climb a tree, think ‘It rained last night, so the tree might be slippery. Should we use our hands and feet to climb? What is our plan for getting down?’ We encourage them to do things on their own because research shows more children get hurt when a teacher or parent is right there. We want kids to learn how to take ‘mindful risks.’”

A low teacher-student ratio, one to four, is part of the forest school model. Bricko says this helps build relationships with the children. In addition to Fitch and Bricko, they have one aide and one intern. This summer, the school has had seven students. Mighty Seeds is allowed by license to have up to 12 children, but Bricko is looking to expand that capacity, adding more teachers and an additional location.

Place-based learning — learning that is rooted in a specific place — is another important component of forest school. “Throughout the year children get perspective when they see how a space changes,” says Bricko. “How can you care about polar bears in the Arctic if you don’t care about the cicada in your backyard?”

And yes, they will meet outside in winter. “We use several strategies to keep kids comfortable in the winter and work with families on how to keep kids warm and dry through strategic clothing, outerwear and gear — and we build fires and make warm tea,” says Bricko. As long as the temperatures are 20 degrees or above with calm winds, children and staff can be comfortable outside. If it’s colder, they’ll head to an outdoor heated park pavilion.

Cost is $42 per 4-hour session and options include 2-, 3- or 5-day weeks for 6-8 week sessions at a time.