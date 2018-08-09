× Expand Latasia Dhami Newbies should hold a crystal for a while and see what feels best for them.

Mimosa Books & Gifts celebrated its 34th year in business this past May — coincidentally, the same month the store opened at a new location right on State Street. A resource center for people seeking alternative spiritual paths, Mimosa carries everything from books to incense, says owner Ashley Leavy. “If you are Christian, you can go to church, but if you are seeking an alternative path, you need a place to go,” Leavy says. “We have a good grasp on what it means to be a modern spiritual person.”

The new Mimosa indeed feels modern, with its spare white walls. Such comfortable accoutrements as macrame wall hangings, dreamcatchers and pastel paintings of cactuses find a home there. The new location gained 100 square feet for additional merchandise when it moved from its former spot on Gilman Street. Now there is room for live plants (succulents!), loose teas and herbs. “My love of plants comes through,” Leavy admits. She took over as full owner of Mimosa in 2015, but started working at the store in 2006 when she was studying horticulture at UW-Madison. “It’s been fun starting over in a new space — it feels like mine now.”

Mimosa opened in May 1984, when original owner Patty Roth had a vision for a community bookstore focused on personal growth. Today the store continues to sell books on a variety of topics including astrology, nature and shamanism, chakras and meditation. The front of the new shop is dedicated to jewelry, herbal candles, essential oils and fun gifts like cactus ankle socks, unicorn patches and canvas totes declaring “I fucking love astrology.”

× Expand Latasia Dhami Jean Anne Jenkins is one of several readers hosted by the store.

There’s also a large selection of rocks and crystals, including prairie tanzanite for emotional balance and petrified wood for grounding. Leavy, who is certified in crystology — the use of crystals for healing — encourages crystal newbies to walk around the store and see what catches their eye before reading the crystal’s description. “Hold one in your hand and see how things shift in your body,” Leavy says. “Then when people read the description they can’t believe it, it’s so right on.” Crystals and stones can be carried around in pockets, placed on bedside tables, used in meditation or worn as jewelry, Leavy says.

Mimosa also offers daily psychic readings. Several psychic readers, each with over 15 years of experience, offer additional services including tarot card and natal chart astrology readings. All information from the readings is provided in a constructive manner meant to inspire positive change, Leavy says; most often people are looking for relationship or career advice. Readings are $25 for the first 15 minutes and $1.50 for any additional minutes (customers can call to schedule an appointment, but walk-ins are also welcome.)

Leavy lauds her staff, many of whom have worked at the store for years. Everyone is excited to be in the new space and together they have been having fun “figuring out the lay of the land,” Leavy says. And Leavy loves to see returning customers visit the new location for the first time. “People are rediscovering us,” she says. “It all feels fresh and new.”

Mimosa Books & Gifts

440 State St.; 608-256-5432; mimosaspirit.com