Biters, be gone

I can be kind to insects: I’ll scoot spiders gently out of our house or roll down the car window to free a fly. But I have no space in my heart for mosquitoes, and I have yet to meet anyone who does.

Mosquito Joe is a new service in Madison that aims to free backyards of these persistent pests.

Mosquito Joe has some 300 franchises throughout the country; Madison and Waukesha are currently the only sites in Wisconsin, both in their inaugural year. Kate Reithel is the owner of the Madison branch.

So what happens when you’ve decided you’re fed up with all the mosquito bites? A technician comes out to your home for an initial evaluation, looking especially for proximity to bodies of water, as well as any standing water around or in your yard.

“We look at your individual home, what you need to do to support the needs of your family,” says Reithel, “and then we build a program around that.”

The most commonly recommended program is to put your house on a cycle, where every 21 days (with a synthetic treatment) or 14 days (natural treatment), the technician sprays around your property with a handheld blower, killing mosquitoes on contact and creating a repellent barrier. Mosquito Joe maintains the yard is safe to use again after 30 minutes.

The service typically runs mid-April to mid-October, as mosquitoes thrive until temperatures are below 50 degrees consistently. Cost varies with lot size and number of potential standing water areas; most yards cost between $59-$149 for each application. Customers aren’t obligated to sign a contract, however, so it’s really up to each individual how often the applications are done.

Mosquito Joe’s regular insecticide is a synthetic form of a pyrethrin, which occurs naturally in chrysanthemums. These pyrethroids are often used in household products like pet shampoos and lice scalp shampoos for humans. The barrier treatment targets fleas and ticks as well as mosquitos. The natural product is made from garlic or rosemary — “It smells like an Italian restaurant,” says Reithel. The natural garlic spray is what Mosquito Joe uses around vegetable gardens and other sensitive spots.

The technician will work around any flowers or shrubs that are known to attract pollinators. “We’re going to always defer to letting the bees have that ability to pollinate the trees and the shrubs,” says Reithel.

Mosquito Joe is available for one-time treatments for such events as weddings or graduation parties in addition to regular backyard jobs. The company has also treated areas before several large-scale events like the recent Tri4 Schools Waunakee Triathlon.

Mosquito Joe of Madison

608-504-2131, madison.mosquitojoe.com