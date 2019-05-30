Safe, affordable

× Expand Laura Zastrow Veterinarian Meghan Schuh (left) and business manager George Staruch with some purrr-fect clients.

Other low-cost spay and neuter services exist in the Madison area, but veterinarian Meghan Schuh has made a specialty of these operations in her new clinic, Precision Veterinary.

Schuh graduated from UW-Madison’s School of Veterinary Medicine in 2016, where she interned with both the UW’s Shelter Medicine program and the Dane County Humane Society, helping to standardize best practices for surgery, care and rehabilitation of animals. Her career inspiration came early on: “I adopted a malnourished kitten from a free box when I was 5 years old and took her straight to the vet. I fell in love and decided I was going to nurse her back to health.”

After graduation, Schuh knew she wanted to help control the pet population by providing affordable spaying and neutering surgeries. She and partner George Staruch opened Precision Veterinary last November with the goal of operating a self-sufficient, low-cost clinic that doesn’t cut corners or need outside funding from grants.

“A lot of what you learn about small animal medicine, or shelter medicine, focuses not only on individual care but also animal population as a whole within a shelter,” Schuh says. Veterinarians want to maximize the health of every animal in the shelter population to avoid the introduction of new illnesses.

The ultimate goal with shelter medicine, however, is preventing the intake of animals in the first place. “That’s what got me interested in providing low-cost medicine,” Schuh says. “A lot of pets who go to shelters have families who love them but can’t afford to keep them.”

Although humans might be greeted by Ernie, a three-legged pit bull mix and receptionist-in-training who wears a bow tie, Precision Veterinary is all business. The clinic is set up to maximize the time that Schuh can be in surgery, which means she can perform 25 to 35 procedures a day. A specialist in the field of spaying and neutering, Schuh’s average time for spay and neuter surgeries is one to five minutes for cats and eight to 15 minutes for dogs. “The safest anesthetic policy is to minimize time under anesthesia,” Schuh says.

Staruch, the clinic’s business manager, notes that Schuh’s experience means lower risk for the animal and lower cost for the clinic, “Meghan has done 11,000 of these procedures,” says Staruch. “She can do it faster and more efficiently, so you are looking at less anesthetic time which is lower risk and lower costs.” Because of her experience, Schuh is able to be very accurate with making smaller incisions, Staruch adds. “And smaller incisions means faster recovery times and happier, more comfortable pets.”

Because of the volume of surgeries Schuh can perform daily, the clinic is able to keep fees low. Cat spay and neuter services cost $60 and dog spay and neuter services $120, which includes take-home pain medication. Precision Veterinary also has a “spay-it-forward” program that allows people to donate money for a community fund that helps people who might not otherwise be able to afford vet services. “It’s often happy clients who donate some of the difference between what they pay here and what they would normally pay at other clinics,” Staruch says.

In addition to spaying and neutering, Precision Veterinary offers other services including vaccinations and microchipping. The clinic also partners with rescues.

“One of the perks is that Meghan is good at pediatric spays and neuters,” Staruch says. “She can do surgeries when animals are still cute rugrats that everyone wants to adopt and shelters get them out faster — because adoption time increases exponentially as animals get older.”

While Schuh and Staruch are currently working on growing their clinic to include a wellness program for rescue animals, they also have long-term goals of being a model for other low-cost clinics. “Meghan has always been passionate about improving animal welfare on as large a scale as she can reasonably manage,” says Staruch. “The next logical step is to start her own self-sustaining clinic on a smaller scale that can be replicated in other places in the future.”

Precision Veterinary

6107 Odana Rd.; 608-405-3148; precisionveterinary.com

7 am-6 pm Mon.-Fri.