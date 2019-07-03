It’s a find

× Expand The Book Deal Rick Jacobs (left), Jimbo Jacobs and Josh Derr.

I worry about books these days. It’s an occupational hazard, I suppose. As a writer, I have a vested interest in whether people pay attention to the written word — okay, I mean reading — whether it’s on newsprint or between the covers of a hardbound book. It’s reassuring to see a new bookstore enter the market, especially one with a lot of heart.

Brothers Rick and Jimbo Jacobs and their friend Josh Derr look like they might be more likely to start a nanobrewery than a bookstore (although that is perhaps an unfair millennial stereotype). Jimbo Jacobs and Josh Derr studied business together at Madison College; Rick Jacobs ran his own computer business. “We were all business-oriented, but had a love for books,” says Jimbo.

They began selling books online, but “it was transactional,” says Jimbo. “It paid the bills, but it wasn’t rewarding.”

But the three had done their homework. They researched the market and found that books’ popularity is on the rise and that “millennials are reading more than baby boomers,” says Jimbo. “As much as e-readers and audiobooks have increased in popularity, we’ve also seen that people really enjoy the feel of a physical book in their lap when they are lounging around relaxing at home.”

They also discovered that there were other bookstores out there with a mission. The Book Deal’s aim is fostering literacy, and to that end it gives away one book for each book sold; partnering with various literacy organizations, schools, and libraries. “We didn’t do it to become super rich,” says Jimbo. “We wanted to see if Madison would welcome another bookstore and so far, we’ve had a great first year. People have been supportive.”

They aim to keep their stock of 20,000 books affordable: Hardcovers are $4; adult paperbacks are $3; young adult books are $2 and kids’ books are $1. The book deal has a modest bookcase of older rare books and first editions they sell for $10. Educators get a 10 percent discount, and there’s a frequent buyer program, too. The books are in good shape — “We try to keep them within 10 years [old] or so for nonfiction; five years for fiction, older for unique topics,” says Jimbo.

A tradeoff for keeping prices low and giveaways possible is The Book Deal’s location: It is in a somewhat obscure office building on the Beltline’s frontage road between Rimrock Road and Park Street (on the south side of the Beltline). Charitably speaking, it is a place you have to want to find. Even after reaching the building, visitors have to locate The Book Deal down a corridor with a few twists and turns. Halfway there, a sign on the wall encourages the voyager: “Don’t worry — it’s not a trap.”

Ultimately, The Book Deal is a pleasant warren of a half-dozen rooms full of books from astrology and the occult to maritime and military history, with plenty of mysteries and fiction, and DIY topics from cooking to gardening and all kinds of art making. Titles range from the expected to the kinds of obscure finds browsers love to stumble across.

× Expand Carolyn Fath Ashby The center table holds some good current high-interest reads, though the 20,000 books arranged according to subject matter are spread out among several smaller office-sized rooms.

On a recent rainy Friday morning, the three owners were having a spirited discussion about which subject headings to use when shelving a pile of art-related books.

Sometimes they seem more intent on giving books away than selling them. Mother’s Day featured a “free book for mom” promotion. (After my first purchase, I already had earned a coupon for a free book.) They’ve also invited stewards of Little Free Libraries in to restock their collections free-of-charge and sometimes restock Little Free Libraries themselves — usually “the ones close to our houses,” says Jimbo.

The main message they want to get out there, says Jimbo, is “if there are other organizations that have a mission of fostering literacy, contact us. We want to donate as many books as we can.”

The Book Deal

319 W. Beltline Highway (take the Rimrock exit and then turn onto EAst Badger Road)

10 am-6 pm Thurs.-Sat., noon-4 pm Sun.