The Bounty is like an art museum where all the items are for sale

× Expand Tommy Washbush A motorcycle-themed display at The Bounty. A motorcycle theme comes from the spring 2025 artist-in-residence.

Walk into The Bounty, 1041 S. Park St., and you’ll find yourself meandering through different “environmental narratives” curated by owner J Henley, or one of the shop’s artists-in-residence. For instance, the environmental narrative “Mid Ivy” imagines what an Ivy League school in the Midwest might look and feel like, and all items for sale within that section reflect that story. A vintage bike leans up against a mid-century modern desk, while a shelf above a clothing rack of tweeds, cardigans and corduroy blazers holds a variety of old globes. Artwork for sale includes vintage pennants and a funky green-and-black dartboard. Other narratives include the Northwoods-themed “Wisconsin Sporting Club” and the Georgia O’Keeffe-inspired “Abiquiu.”

Henley’s background is in clothing design. He moved to Madison in 1999 thanks to his work at Lands’ End. After a career of telling stories for brands, he wanted to create a community space that would allow artists, including him, to tell their own stories. Calling The Bounty a vintage shop is only “a partial description,” he says. “I don’t want it to be viewed only as a shop where you come to buy things.” While that’s certainly part of the business, for Henley “it’s more of an exchange of ideas and an experience. When you walk in the door, the first expression I hope to see on your face is of awe, wonder, curiosity. It’s more than just a shop, it’s a community space. It’s inclusive.” To that end, Henley reinvests in the community through donations to such groups as Clean Lakes Alliance, Friends of Monona Bay, YWCA Madison, and Gilda’s Club Madison.

Expand Tommy Washbush A room downstairs at The Bounty. Furniture like this curved coffee table creates a mid-century vibe.

The Bounty’s March window display featured the work of artist-in-residence Mills Botham, founder of Driftless Motorworks, whose passion is the restoration of vintage Honda motorcycles. Nestled within this area are repurposed mechanic’s work lights that would look chic in most any home decor, books along the line of Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance, and vintage artwork that would appeal to gearheads and non-gearheads alike. Botham will be departing soon, so keep an eye on the space for the next narrative.

The Bounty also hosts events in collaboration with local artists. Past events have included a whiskey tasting-knitting-poetry reading hybrid and a mobile wood-fired sauna experience to coincide with the spring equinox.

Regatta-themed costumes are encouraged for The Bounty’s second annual Fish Boil and Gutter Regatta on June 1, in which local artists create mini-sailboats/works of art that are raced down courses created from rain gutters. The best way to stay abreast of events like these, musical guests, and artist-in-residence opening receptions is to follow @the_bounty_msn on Instagram or request to be added to the mailing list by emailing info@thebountymadison.com. The Bounty is open Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.