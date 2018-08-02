Horses that heal

× Expand Volunteer Jennifer Teasdale (left) with then-16-year-old Leah Sinclair.

Riding a horse can change lives — in more ways than you might think.

Leah Sinclair was just 2 years old when she first came to Three Gaits. Born with cerebral palsy, she was unable to move well and could not speak. At first, she rode lying down and backward. She looked so tiny on the big Appaloosa. But despite his imposing stature, the horse was gentle, and something magical happened. She fell in love with riding and gained strength.

“It’s the kind of therapy that doesn’t feel like therapy,” says Sinclair’s mother, Lori Neumann. “It’s fun.”

“I’ve learned many different reining techniques,” adds Sinclair, now 22. “Right now, I’m using one called Western reining, where I use only one hand. It’s hard! It’s really been fun for me, and it’s helped me with sitting and balance.”

Located on 20 acres of farmland in Stoughton, Three Gaits is a nonprofit organization that gives people with mental and physical disabilities the chance to experience horseback riding. The stable offers therapeutic riding to riders ages 2 and up. Classes are led by certified therapists, and the horses at Three Gaits are chosen with care to suit the needs of the riders.

“We like horses that have been out in the world, have really good training, and are ready for a second career,” says executive director Dena Duncan. “We look for horses around age 8, and we have training to get them used to motorized wheelchairs or walkers, and some of the situations they might see here. We like horses with a strong play instinct and who want to be around people.”

People with cerebral palsy often do not have the ability to speak. As a child, Sinclair’s doctors did not expect her to talk, partly because of the weak muscle tone that’s common in this condition. But through her riding lessons at Three Gaits, Sinclair has gained a lot of strength in her muscles; riders need to develop and use core strength to hold themselves upright astride a horse, and to stay upright as it moves.

Instructor Bethany Domoto has seen the benefits in riders. “Some have a physiological change, where they’re able to go home and sit up in their chair and eat their lunch, or have a conversation with their parent, or be more alert with their families. That’s our goal.”

Three Gaits also offers hippotherapy. These sessions are led by licensed occupational therapists and use the movement of the horse to help achieve treatment goals. Rather than learning horseback riding skills, the horse itself is a tool the therapist uses to help strengthen a client’s muscles or improve neurological outcomes.

“When you sit astride a horse, you’re using the same muscles you’d need to walk on the ground,” says Duncan. “For a person who had a stroke or a brain injury, horseback riding is an activity that can really help them learn to walk.”

Three Gaits offers riders three sessions per year, which are in such demand there is a wait list. As a nonprofit, the stable has a small staff, and relies on the support of donors and volunteers to keep its doors open.

Sinclair has come a long way since her early days of riding. Today, her favorite style of riding is bareback, and she’s won several riding competitions. It’s clear that riding at Three Gaits has given Sinclair more than strength. It’s given her confidence, too.

Three Gaits

3741 Highway 138 West, Stoughton

3gaits.org, 608-877-9086

Fall riding session: Sept. 19-Dec. 15