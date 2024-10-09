Under the speed limit

× Expand Darren Bush The supposedly haunted Dyreson Bridge on R-20.

Wisconsin’s Rustic Roads system was created in 1973 by the state Legislature in order to “preserve what remains of Wisconsin’s scenic, lightly traveled country roads for the leisurely enjoyment of bikers, hikers and motorists.” It started with a five-mile section in Taylor County, now designated with the iconic brown and yellow sign.

Now there are 126 Rustic Roads in Wisconsin, more than 750 miles in 61 counties. The newest is Walworth County’s R-126, aka Bell School Road, its 3.6 miles designated just this year.

What makes a road officially rustic? There can be no significant improvements like shoulders or curbs, and most importantly, a road must “have outstanding natural features along its borders such as rugged terrain, native vegetation, native wildlife, or include open areas with agricultural vistas which singly or in combination set this road apart from other roads.” The roads can be repaved if they’re in disrepair, but the road cannot be widened. Some are gravel, some paved, others a combination of both.

My criteria is that they need to be pretty and entice the driver to slow down.The maximum speed on a Rustic Road is 45 mph, but some limit it to 30. Why would anyone want to go faster?

Back when I rode a motorcycle, I wanted to hit all the Rustic Roads in a sort of vehicular scavenger hunt. I think I got to 40 or so, but got busy and sold the motorcycle. I never knew that the Department of Transportation has a Rustic Rides Motorcycle Tour Award Program where participants get a patch for riding 10 roads and a “special state certificate,” whatever that is, for visiting 25.

A week ago my wife and I revisited a handful of my favorites, and a new one, designated since I gave up my quest.

The closest Rustic Road to my home in Madison is R-19, Lalor Road, which runs alongside the Waubesa Wetlands between Goodland Park Road and County Road B. It’s not the most picturesque road as rustics go, but there’s a farm set back in the trees, its original deed going back to the 1850s.

R-20 has a little more game. It’s Dyreson Road west of Lake Kegonsa, crossing the Yahara River at the Dyreson Bridge. The road is beautiful, running past old tobacco barns and ending past the steel girder bridge, which is purported to be haunted. Haunted, schmaunted: It’s a beautiful piece of architecture from 1897.

R-75 in southwest Iowa County is a favorite from my motorcycle days. It bumps up against Rewey, a hamlet you’ve probably never heard of unless you or your wife’s family settled it. This is gorgeous all year, but in spring is chock full of wildflowers.

But my favorite is R-54. It runs a little more than 12 miles through the Black River State Forest, a home to eagles, cranes and waterfowl. The woods are a riot of color from ephemeral spring flowers in late April to late May, and in fall the massive stands of oak make you feel like you’re driving through a cathedral, vaulted ceiling made of branches, covered with red and yellow leaves.

There’s so much variety in rustic roads, from short to long, intimate to expansive. Maybe stash a copy of the rustic roads guide in your vehicle, to make your travel more interesting, and I hope, a little slower.

The 2024 Wisconsin Rustic Roads guide is available as a PDF at wisconsindot.gov/Pages/travel/road/rustic-roads/ebook.aspx or can be ordered through Travel Wisconsin at 800-432-8747.