What to do in Madison this week: Make Music Madison, and more concerts in Isthmus Picks

× Expand Madison Museum of Contemporary Art

Art Cart, through Aug, 18, various locations/times: The Art Cart continues to be one of the most joyous activities in town and still, absolutely free to all. The mobile studio, co-sponsored by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art and Madison School & Community Recreation, shows up with all the needed art supplies and plenty of inspiration at parks all over Madison on Monday-Friday, and surrounding communities on Saturday. Yes, it’s for kids — the only way you can make it in as an adult is to accompany someone younger than 6. For ages 3 and up. Find the full summer’s schedule at mmoca.org .

Madtown Mannish Boys, Monday, June 20, Beach Park, Maple Bluff, 6 p.m.: There are plenty of free concerts in Madison and surrounding 'burbs and in that we are extremely fortunate. One of the prettiest settings is Beach Park in Maple Bluff — small, but with a terrific view of Lake Mendota and downtown Madison — which hosts Concerts in the Park on Mondays in June and July. Madtown Mannish Boys take the stage on June 20 with their classic take on the blues. Food carts and stands on hand will be LT's Aloha Wagon, Jakarta Cafe, The Scoop, the Maple Bluff Fire Rescue Association and Beef Butter BBQ. Bring a camp chair, napkins and settle in.

× Expand facebook.com/HootnAnnieBand Hoot'n Annie

Make Music Madison, Tuesday, June 21, basically everywhere: Since 2013, the summer solstice is a day that Madison musicians and music fans keep circled on the calendar for the return of Make Music Madison. June 21 becomes a day to celebrate music making by anyone, from seasoned pros to absolute beginners; this year a staggering 277 performers are signed up, and many are playing multiple spots throughout the day (Hoot'n Annie are playing a Herculean six sets!). Performances take place in parks, on street corners — maybe even your neighbor’s porch or yard — along with unexpected venues which don't normally host music such as Brothers Three and Fromagination. Find the Madison schedule at makemusicmadison.org . Other Dane County communities participating in 2022 include Middleton, Sun Prairie and Waunakee; find links at makemusicday.org/cities .

× Expand facebook.com/somethingtodoband Something to Do

Something to Do, Tuesday, June 21, Olbrich Gardens, 7 p.m.: There are few spots more comfortable for a concert than sprawling out on a blanket with a picnic dinner on the great lawn at Olbrich Gardens. Or, be more active and do some skanking on the grass with music provided by ska/rock 'n roll band Something to Do, a veteran Wisconsin band that has released a series of very on-point singles during the pandemic. This year the Summer Concert Series is once again free to attend, though a donation to support the Gardens is appreciated; music happens every Tuesday through Aug. 16. Find the full lineup at olbrich.org .

Jazz on State, Wednesday, June 22, top of State Street, 5:30 p.m.: Inaugurated in 2021, the Jazz on State series returns with an all-star lineup of Wisconsin performers. The final week features the swinging Mike Cammilleri Organ Trio and soulful Milwaukee singer-songwriter Donna Woodall and band. Bring a chair and plan to grab some food from neighborhood restaurants; beer will be available on site. Find more info at jazzonstate.com .

Hot Musicals, Wednesday, June 22, McKee Farms Park shelter, 6 p.m.: If you are familiar with the YouTube talk show Hot Ones, you may already have guessed the concept for this Music Theatre of Madison fundraiser. If not: Five singers will sing musical theater selections, interspersed with a dinner of ever-hotter chicken wings. Audience members can share in the dinner (and potential scorching) with a ticket to the event (or, if you just want to listen to the music and observe what takes place, attendance is by donation).

Wisconsin Triennial: Ain't I a Woman? through Oct. 9, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: MMoCA's Triennial, which focuses attention on Wisconsin artists every three years, this year drills down further and focuses on Black women artists in Wisconsin. Guest curator Fatima Laster of Milwaukee breaks away from the status quo with her attention to “the intersection of race and gender.” Read Gabrielle Javier-Cerulli's preview here . Current hours at MMoCA are noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

Ashley Osborn Lilith Czar

Summerfest, June 23-25, June 30-July 2, July 7-9, Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee, noon-midnight: The Big Gig enters its second year of weekend-only operations. COVID-19 concerns moved Summerfest dates to the fall last year, but 2022's festivities will take place during the traditional mid-summer period. Despite the diversity of headliners at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater — Halsey, Backstreet Boys, Thomas Rhett, Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber (now postponed), Jason Aldean, Disturbed, Machine Gun Kelly, Rod Stewart — don’t overlook the other stages, where some headline-worthy artists will play in the late afternoon and early evening. Choice acts include Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (June 23), Jimmie Vaughan (June 24), The Record Company (June 25), The New Pornographers (July 1), BoDeans (July 2), Lilith Czar (July 7), The Black Crowes (July 8) and Bob Mould (July 9). All Amphitheater shows require a separate ticket; visit summerfest.com for more info.

Sense and Sensibility, June 23-Oct. 9, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: The Jane Austen novel Sense and Sensibility is in the mold of classic APT summer fare, in that two young women of good family but little wealth are seeking appropriate mates. But it is not just a comic romp. Austen asks real questions about what makes more sense in matchmaking — cool reason or passion? See Gwendolyn Rice's full season preview here , and find the schedule and tickets at americanplayers.org . Note, the originally scheduled preview performance on June 17 was canceled; the next performance is 7:30 p.m. on June 23.

× Expand Jody Domingue Paul Cauthen

Paul Cauthen, Thursday, June 23, Majestic Theatre, 8 p.m.: Two of the 10 songs on Texas singer-songwriter Paul Cauthen’s new album, Country Coming Down, drop F-bombs in their titles — but in a charming way. Cauthen’s honky-tonk Elvis delivery straddles country and rock, and his lyrics are anchored in cynicism and wit (except when he goes dark and reflective on soulful songs like “Till the Day Die” and “Roll On Over.” It’s often hard to discern how serious Cauthen wants us to take him, but this much is clear: The man sounds good. Expect a healthy dose of songs from Country Coming Down, plus a smattering of cuts from earlier albums Room 41 and My Gospel. With Texas-based blues guitarist (and Richland Center, Wisconsin, native) Eric Tessmer.

Honor Among Thieves, Thursday, June 23, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Lead guitarist and songwriter Andy Ewen has been making blues rock with bassist Doug DeRosa in Honor Among Thieves since the 1980s. Ewen may be the shyest musician in the city — off the stage, that is. When he performs, he absolutely collapses his entire being into scorching, freaked-out blues riffs. The band plays out only a few times per year now so take the opportunity to see a true Madison legend.

We hope it’s handy for you to find Picks grouped together in a single post. The individual Picks can still be found in the usual places online: collected here , and sprinkled throughout all the events .

Note: Many venues and businesses may continue to maintain individual requirements for masking, as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination and/or a negative test for entry. Before heading out for any in-person event, confirm it is still taking place and check for any attendance guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media accounts.