Isthmus' 2023 summer festival calendar

× Expand courtesy Wisconsin State Fair The WonderFair Wheel at the Wisconsin State Fair. The WonderFair Wheel at the Wisconsin State Fair.

It takes a tremendous amount of planning to put on large festivals; in reality, work on the next year’s festival starts the day after each year's event ends. Nearly all of Wisconsin's summer celebrations survived pandemic-related disruptions of the last few years, a testament to the dedication of countless volunteers and sponsoring organizations.

Our annual roundup of summer fun is split between festivals in Madison and Dane County and many that are a bit longer jaunt. It's advisable to check event websites and social media for any schedule changes; updates to these lists will be forthcoming as new events are announced (and can be emailed to calendar@isthmus.com).

Dane County

May

WisCon: Annual science fiction convention with feminist/social justice focus, May 26-29, Concourse Hotel, Madison; reception 6 p.m., May 25, Central Library, with readings by guests of honor Rivers Solomon and Martha Wells. wiscon.net .

World's Largest Brat Fest: Annual fundraiser for local charities, May 26-28, Alliant Center-Willow Island, with entertainment stages, kids' activities, fireworks (9 p.m. Sun.). bratfest.com .

LunART Festival: Celebrating women in the arts, May 31-June 4, Madison venues, with music, talks, film screening, and more. lunartfestival.org .

× Expand courtesy Verona Hometown Days A past Verona Hometown Days parade.

June

Verona Hometown Days: June 2-4, Hometown Festival Park, Verona. Carnival, entertainment, fireworks 9:30 p.m. Friday. veronahometowndays.com . 608-845-5777.

Festa Italia: June 2-4, McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg, with entertainment, Italian food & cultural displays, games and more. iwcmadison.com . 608-258-1880.

MHAAA Spring Art Tour: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., June 2-4, from Arena and Ashton in the north to New Glarus in the south. Maps: mhaaa.org/spring-art-tour .

Cows on the Concourse: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., June 3, Capitol Square (at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard), with dairy-themed activities for kids. danecountydairy.com . 608-250-4257.

Dragon Art Fair: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., June 3, Fireman’s Park, DeForest, with 100-plus artists, music, kids’ activities. dragonartsgroup.org .

Cars on State: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 3, State Street, Madison. carsonstate.com .

Free Outdoor Fun Weekend: June 3-4, statewide. Free admission to parks, forests and trails, no fishing license required, plus special activities at many locations. dnr.wisconsin.gov . 888-936-7463.

Summer Frolic: June 8-11, Grundahl Park, Mount Horeb, with carnival, beer tent, music, games, fireworks 9:45 pm Sat., parade noon Sun. mthorebsummerfrolic.com .

SummerPalooza: All-ages activities, June 10, Capitol Square and Madison Children's Museum, Madison, with parade 12:30 p.m ( RSVP here ); other details TBA. madisonchildrensmuseum.org .

× Expand MNA/Leslie Amsterdam Marquette Waterfront Festival The 2014 Waterfront Festival featured the New Orleans Suspects.

Marquette Waterfront Festival: Marquette Neighborhood Association music fest, June 10-11, Yahara Place Park, Madison. Marquette-neighborhood.org .

Cottage Grove Firemen’s Festival: Annual fundraiser, June 15-18, Fireman’s Park, Cottage Grove. Sports, carnival, entertainment, parade 11:30 a.m. Sat. cottagegrovefire.org .

Pursuit of Happiness Session: Benefit for local nonprofits, June 16-18, McPike Park, Madison. sessionsatmcpike.org .

Juneteenth: Celebrating African American heritage and emancipation: parade staging 10 a.m., June 17, Fountain of Life, and celebration noon-6 p.m. June 17, Penn Park, Madison; more events take place the prior week: kujichaguliamcsd.org .

Catfish River Music Festival: Stoughton Opera House event, June 30-July 2, Rotary Park, Stoughton. catfishrivermusicfest.com .

July

Monona Community Festival: July 2-4, Winnequah Park. Music, carnival, art fair, food, fireworks at dusk, July 4. mononafestival.com .

DeForest Fourth of July: July 3-4, Fireman’s Park, DeForest. Music, kids’ activities, beer tent, fireworks at dusk, July 3. deforestarea.com . 608-846-2922.

× Expand stoughtonfair.com Bull riding at a past Stoughton Fair. Bull riding at a past Stoughton Fair.

Stoughton Fair: July 4-9, Mandt Park, Stoughton. Carnival, exhibits. stoughtonfair.com . 608-873-4653.

WaunaBoom: 2-10:30 p.m., July 4, Ripp Park, Waunakee. Music by Boogie & the Yo-Yoz and Pink Houses, kids’ activities, fireworks 9:40 p.m. Rain date: July 5. waunaboom.com .

National Women’s Music Festival: July 6-9, Marriott-West, Middleton. nwmf.info . 317-395-3809.

Fitchburg Festival of Speed: July 8, Agora Pavilion, Fitchburg, with biking competitions, kids’ activities, music noon-10 p.m., fireworks 9:15 p.m. fitchburgfestivalofspeed.com .

Art Fair on the Square: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on July 8 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., July 9, Capitol Square, Madison. mmoca.org . 608-257-0158.

Art Fair off the Square: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on July 8 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., July 9, MLK Blvd./Monona Terrace, Madison. artcraftwis.org . 608-204-9129.

La Fête de Marquette: Bastille Day celebration, July 13-16, McPike Park, Madison. wil-mar.org . 608-257-4576.

Maxwell Street Days: Sidewalk sales and events, July 13-16, State Street, Madison. visitdowntownmadison.com .

Mount Horeb Art Fair: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on July 15 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., July 16, “The Trollway,” Mount Horeb. mounthorebchamber.com . 608-437-5914.

× Expand courtesy Dane County Fair Dane County Fair

Dane County Fair: July 20-23, Alliant Energy Center. danecountyfair.com . 608-291-2900.

Unity Picnic: Annual picnic, 1-5 p.m., July 22, Urban League, Madison, with music, kids’ activities, food. facebook.com/urbanleagueofgreatermadison . 608-729-1200.

Midwest Fire Fest: July 23-24, Westside Park, Cambridge, with art and music. Midwestfirefest.com .

Waunafest: July 27-30, Centennial Park, Waunakee. Music, sports, carnival, kids’ activities. waunafest.org .

AtwoodFest: July 29-30, Atwood Avenue, Madison. atwoodfest.com .

Disability Pride Festival: 10th anniversary noon-5 p.m., July 29, Warner Park, Madison. disabilitypridemadison.org .

August

CrossFit Games: Aug. 1-6, Alliant Energy Center, Madison. games.crossfit.com .

Sugar Maple Traditional Music Festival: Aug. 4-5, Lake Farm County Park, Madison, with Big Richard, Guy Davis, many others. sugarmaplefest.org .

National Mustard Day: Aug. 5, National Mustard Museum, Middleton. mustardmuseum.com .

Madison Comedy Week: Aug. 6-13, various venues, Madison. madisoncomedyweek.net .

Wisconsin Square and Round Dance Convention: Aug. 11-13, Marriott-West, Middleton, with workshops, dances. wisquaredanceconvention.org .

Curd Fest: Fresh & fried creations, 3-6 pm, Aug. 13, Breese Stevens Field, plus food carts, kids' activities, contests, demonstrations. Free admission (ticketed 1:30 pm and 2 pm entry options). breesestevensfield.com .

Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival: Aug. 16-20, Angell Park, Sun Prairie. Sweet corn sold Saturday and Sunday. sunprairiechamber.com . 608-837-4547.

Agora Art Fair: 100+ artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 19, 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg, with music, kids’ art yard, food, beer. agoraartfair.com . 608-277-2606.

× Expand facebook.com/ekenparkfest Attendees of the 2022 Eken Park Festival. Eken Park Festival

Eken Park Festival: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Aug. 19, Mayer Avenue, Madison, with music, kids’ activities. facebook.com/ekenparkfest .

Africa Fest: 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Aug. 19, McPike Park, Madison. Entertainment, vendors, food. africanassociationofmadison.org . 608-258-0261.

Stoughton Coffee Break Festival: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 19, Mandt Park, Stoughton. stoughtonwi.com . 608-873-7912.

Gandy Dancer Festival: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Aug. 19, Westland Promenade, Mazomanie, with kids' entertainment & activities, demonstrations, exhibits, food, music. gandydancerfestival.org .

Magic Pride Festival: OutReach LGBTQ celebration, 1-6 p.m., Aug. 20, Warner Park, Madison. outreachmagicfestival.org .

Orton Park Festival: Marquette Neighborhood Association fundraiser, Aug. 25-27, Orton Park, Madison. marquette-neighborhood.org .

Middleton Good Neighbor Festival: Aug. 25-27, Fireman’s Park, Middleton, with arts and crafts, carnival, music stages. goodneighborfestival.com . 800-688-5694.

September

Rock River Thresheree: Sept. 1-4, Thresherman’s Park, Edgerton. Demonstrations/displays, flea market, Parade of Power at 2 p.m. daily. thresheree.com . 920-723-1555.

Taste of Madison: Sept. 2-3, Capitol Square, Madison. tasteofmadison.com . 608-276-9797.

× Expand courtesy PBS Wisconsin A child learns about quilts. Attendees at a past Great Wisconsin Quilt Show.

Great Wisconsin Quilt Show: Annual Wisconsin Public Television event, Sept. 7-9, Alliant Energy Center, with vendor mall, workshops, speakers and more. quiltshow.com . 866-297-6545.

Wild West Days: Sept. 8-10, Lions Park, Mazomanie. mazowildwestdays.com .

Willy Street Fair: Sept. 16-17, Williamson Street, Madison. facebook.com/willystreetfair . 608-257-4576.

Viva Mexico Festival: Noon-5 p.m., Sept. 17, Breese Stevens Field, with entertainment, contests, food, exhibits & more. Free admission. lamovidaradio.com . 608-441-3768.

Road trips

May

Milwaukee Metal Fest: May 26-28, The Rave, Milwaukee, with headliners Lamb of God, Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies. milwaukeemetalfestival.com .

× Expand courtesy Milwaukee Pride A fireworks display at PrideFest. A fireworks display at PrideFest.

June

PrideFest: June 1-3, Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. pridefest.com . 414-272-3378.

Montfort VFW Big Days: June 2-4, VFW Post 9298, Montfort, with beer tent, music, sports. facebook.com/VFWPost9298 .

Milwaukee Highland Games: Scottish festival, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., June 3, Croatian Park, Franklin. milwaukeehighlandgames.org .

Bonfire Music and Arts Festival: June 8-10, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba. driftlessmusicgardens.com .

Bluegrass by the Lake: June 8-10, South Wood County Park, Wisconsin Rapids. bluegrassatthelake.com.

Art 64: Bracketed live painting tournament, June 9-10, throughout Wauwatosa, with public voting. Free admission. art64tosa.com .

Polkafest: June 9-10, downtown New Glarus; includes ticketed Beer, Bacon and Cheese Festival, 1-5 p.m. on June 10. swisstown.com . 608-527-2095.

Polish Fest: June 9-11, Henry W. Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. polishfest.org .

Walleye Weekend: June 9-11, Lakeside Park, Fond du Lac. walleyeweekend.com . 920-923-6555.

Door County Lighthouse Festival: Annual tours by land, boat or air, June 9-11 and Sept. 29-Oct. 1, Door County. dcmm.org .

Artspire: Juried visual art exhibit and sale, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., June 10, downtown LaCrosse, with music. artspire.thepumphouse.org .

Prairie Villa Rendezvous: June 15-18, St. Feriole Island, Prairie du Chien. Buckskinner and fur trade era themed encampment. prairierendezvous.com .

Monroe Balloon & Blues Festival: June-16-17, Green County Fairgrounds, Monroe, with blues bands, car show. monroeballoonandblues.com .

Lakefront Festival of Art: June 16-18, lakeshore near Milwaukee Art Museum. mam.org . 414-224-3856.

Summer Soulstice: Music festival, noon-midnight, June 17, along East Kenilworth Place and Ivanhoe Place, Milwaukee. summersoulsticemke.com .

ArtJune: Annual juried show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., June 17, Courthouse lawn, Baraboo, with music, kids' craft area, food. spiritlakearts.square.site .

Taco Fest: Sampling event, entry at noon and 1 p.m. (VIP 11 a.m.) or 5 and 6 p.m. (VIP 4 p.m.), June 17, Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. milwaukeetacofest.com .

Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival: 50-plus statewide brewers, 1-5 p.m., June 17, Bayshore Town Center, Glendale (VIP noon entry), with music by Joe 2.0 noon, V Funk 2:30 pm. wibrewersguild.com/wiblf .

Country Fest: June 21-24, 24447 County Highway S, Cadott. Headliners: Wednesday (weekend pass holders only): Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Thursday: Jon Pardi. Friday: Dan + Shay. Saturday: Zac Brown Band. countryfest.com . 800-326-3378.

Blue Ox Music Festival: June 22-24, Whispering Pines Campground, Eau Claire. blueoxmusicfestival.com .

× Expand courtesy Milwaukee World Festival The grounds of Summerfest. A past Summerfest in Milwaukee.

Summerfest: Noon-midnight daily, June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8, Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. summerfest.com .

Heidi Festival: June 23-25, New Glarus. fb.com/heidifolkfestival . 608-527-2095.

Big Top Parade: 11 a.m., June 24, downtown Baraboo; other events taking place during the weekend. bigtopparade.com .

Blues, Brews & Food Truck Festival: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., June 24, Village Park, New Glarus, with John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band, Ray Fuller & the Bluesrockers, Tom Holland & the Shuffle Kings, Stephen Hull Experience. facebook.com/NGBBFTF .

Spring Green Arts and Crafts Fair: 200-plus artists, June 24-25, Jefferson St., Spring Green. springgreenartfair.com .

Cedarburg Strawberry Festival: June 24-25, Cedarburg. cedarburgfestival.org . 888-894-4001.

La Crosse Riverfest: June 30-July 4, Oktoberfest Grounds, La Crosse. Music, family activities. riverfestlacrosse.com . 608-782-6000.

Whitewater Fourth of July: June 30-July 4, 312 Whitewater St., Whitewater. Music, kids’ activities, beer tent, fireworks. whitewater4th.com .

Fire on the River: Independence Day celebration, June 30-July 1, along the Riverway, Sauk City; fireworks dusk Saturday. fireontheriver.org .

July

Evansville Fourth of July: July 1-4, Lake Leota Park, Evansvile. Music, kids’ activities, beer tent, fireworks at dusk, July 4. ecp-wi.org .

Old World Fourth of July: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., July 1-2, Old World Wisconsin, Eagle. 19th- and 20th-century games, music. oldworldwisconsin.wisconsinhistory.org. 262-594-6300.

Light Up the Lake: Fourth of July celebration, July 3-4, Deacon Mills Park and downtown Green Lake. visitgreenlake.com . 920-294-3231.

Strawberry Festival: 7 a.m.-3 p.m., July 8, Sun Valley Presbyterian Church, Beloit, with breakfast/lunch, arts & crafts fair (begins 9 am), raffle, entertainment. sunvalleystrawberryfest.org . 608-365-7547.

Country Boom: July 13-15, W4142 County Highway B, West Salem. Headliners: Thursday: Jo Dee Messina; Friday: Kip Moore; Saturday: Dustin Lynch. countryboom.com .

× Expand iolaoldcarshow.com A Buick at the 2022 Iola Old Car Show. The theme for the 2023 Iola Old Car Show is "Unforgettable Fifties."

Iola Old Car Show: Grounds open 7 a.m., July 6-8, Show Grounds, Iola; 2023 theme is "Unforgettable Fifties." iolaoldcarshow.com . 715-445-4000.

Marquette County Fair: July 6-9, Fairgrounds, Westfield. marquettecountyfairwi.org . 906-249-4111.

Hodag Country Festival: July 6-9, 4270 River Road, Rhinelander. Headliners: Thursday: Tyler Hubbard; Friday: Martina McBride; Saturday: Hardy; Sunday: LOCASH. hodag.com .

HomeGrown Music Festival: Noon-9 p.m., July 9, Regner Park, West Bend. hometown.foundation .

Sauk County Fair: July 10-16, Baraboo. Main stage: Scotty McCreery, July 15; saukcountyfair.com . 608-356-8707.

Jefferson County Fair: July 12-16, Jefferson. Grandstand: Wednesday: Tractor Pull; Thursday: Truck Pull; Friday: George Thorogood; Saturday: Gabby Barnett; Sunday: Demo Derby. jcfairpark.com . 920-674-7148.

Lafayette County Fair: July 12-16, Fairgrounds, Darlington. lafayettecountyfair.org . 608-642-3727.

Rock Fest: July 12-15, Rock Fest Grounds, Cadott. Headliners Wednesday: Soul Asylum; Thursday: Pantera; Friday: Slipknot; Saturday Godsmack. rock-fest.com . 800-326-3378.

Elkhorn Ribfest: Music & BBQ fest, July 12-16, Walworth County Fairgrounds, Elkhorn. wisconsinribfest.com .

Bastille Days: July 13-16, East Town/Cathedral Square Park, Milwaukee. easttown.com . 414-271-1416.

Milwaukee Armenian Fest: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., July 16, St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church, Greenfield. Food, music, cultural displays. Free. armenianfest.com . 414-282-1670.

Fond du Lac County Fair: July 19-23, Fond du Lac Fairgrounds. Grandstand: Tuesday: Rodeo; Wednesday: Tractor pull; Thursday: Skillet; Friday: Tesla; Saturday: Randy Houser; Sunday: Demo derby. fonddulaccountyfair.com . 920-929-3168.

Waukesha County Fair: July 19-23, Waukesha Fairgrounds. Main stage: Thursday: LOCASH; Friday: TBA; Saturday: Skid Row, Warrant, Winger; Sunday: TBA. waukeshacountyfair.com . 262-544-5922.

Green County Fair: July 19-23, Monroe. greencountyfair.net . 608-325-9159.

Country Thunder: Music/camping festival, July 20-23, Shadow Hill Ranch, Twin Lakes, with headliners Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban. countrythunder.com/wi . 866-388-0007.

× Expand Dan Waterman Armchair Boogie

The BoogieDown: Camping/music festival hosted by Armchair Boogie, July 21-22, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba. driftlessmusicgardens.com .

Columbia County Fair: July 26-30, Portage. columbiacountyfairwi.org . 608-697-1152.

EAA Airventure: July 24-30, Wittman Regional Airport, Oshkosh. Air shows, entertainment, displays. eaa.org/airventure .

Rock County 4-H Fair: July 25-30, Janesville. Grandstand: UW Marching Band, July 25; "Top Gun: Maverick" screening, July 26; Dylan Scott, July 27; Granger Smith, July 28; Bull Riding, July 29; Monster Trucks, July 30. rockcounty4hfair.com . 608-755-1470.

Washington County Fair: July 25-30, West Bend. Grandstand: Rodney Atkins, Mark Wills, July 27; Chevelle, July 28; Brothers Osborne, July 29. wcfairpark.com .

Cheech's Deecefest: Music festival, July 28-30, Bluebird Campground, LaCrosse, with Gregg Hall & the Wrecking Ball, Smokin' Bandits, Feeding Leroy, many others. gregghallmusic.com .

Plain Fire & EMS Celebration: July 28-30 Community Park, Plain, with sports tournaments, kids' activities, music, parade 11 a.m. Sunday followed by chicken BBQ. facebook.com/plainfireems .

German Fest: July 28-30, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. germanfest.com . 414-464-9444.

Brady Street Festival: 11 a.m.-midnight, July 29, Brady Street, Milwaukee. Artisan cheese, local foods, wines, five entertainment stages. bradystreet.org .

August

Green Lake County Fair: Aug. 3-6, Fairgrounds, Green Lake. greenlake.extension.wisc.edu/fair . 920-294-4032.

Wisconsin State Fair: Gates open 8 a.m., Aug. 3-13, State Fair Park, West Allis, with agricultural and commercial exhibits, carnival, entertainment and more. Main stage: Alabama, Exile, Aug. 3; Shaggy, Salt-N-Pepa, Aug. 4; Jeff Dunham, Aug. 5; Tommy James & the Shondells, Little Anthony, Aug. 6; For King & Country, Katy Nichole, Aug. 7; Kidz Bop, Aug. 8; Halestorm, New Years Day, Aug. 9; REO Speedwagon, Edwin McCain, Aug. 10; Lindsey Stirling, Walk off the Earth, Aug. 12; Trace Adkins, Aug. 13. wistatefair.com . 800-884-FAIR.

Mile of Music Festival: Aug. 3-6, throughout Appleton. mileofmusic.com .

Firefest: Kids' activities, food, music, noon-8 p.m., Aug. 5, New Glarus Fire Department. facebook.com/NewGlarusFire .

Tallman Arts Festival: Aug. 6-7, Lincoln-Tallman House, Janesville. Artisans, food and entertainment. rchs.us . 608-756-4509.

People Fest: Aug. 10-12, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba, with People Brothers Band, many others. driftlessmusicgardens.com .

Watertown Riverfest: Aug. 10-13, Riverside Park, with music, carnival, food, sports, fireworks on Friday. Watertownriverfest.com .

Burger Fest and Hot Air Balloon Rally: Aug. 11-12, Depot Street (Sat. only) and Rock Ledge Park, Seymour. homeofthehamburger.org .

× Expand Jim Barmore White Oak Savanna Events Farm and Sanctuary.

White Oak Folk Fest: Aug. 11-13, White Oak Savanna Events Farm, Dodgeville. whiteoakfolkfest.com .

Waukesha BluesFest: Aug. 11-12, Naga-Waukee Park, Delafield. w aukeshabluesfest.com . 800-366-1961.

Juneau County Fair: Aug. 16-20, Mauston. juneaucountyfair.com . 608-547-2426.

Grant County Fair: Aug. 16-20, Lancaster. funonforty.co.grant.wi.gov . 608-723-2135.

Dodge County Fair: Aug. 16-20, Beaver Dam. dodgecountyfairgrounds.com . 920-885-3586.

Milwaukee Irish Fest: Aug. 17-20, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. Irish festival with dance, music, food. irishfest.com . 414-476-3378.

Larryfest: Kickapoo Valley Music Association bluegrass music & camping festival, Aug. 17-19, S2096 24 Valley Road, La Farge. kvama.org .

× Expand facebook.com/people/Badger-Steam-Gas-Engine-Club/100064820827673 A 2022 participant at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club Show. A 2022 participant at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club Show.

Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club Show: Aug. 18-20, show grounds north of Baraboo. Vintage equipment, big flea market. badgersteamandgas.com .

Oconomowoc Festival of Arts: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 19-20, Fowler Park, Oconomowoc. Juried exhibition of works by 130 artists, on the lake, with three music stages, food. oconomowocarts.org .

Milwaukee Fringe Festival: Aug. 19, Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Milwaukee. Theater. mkefringe.com .

Art & Chalk Fest: Juried arts/crafts festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Aug. 19 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 20, Museum of Wisconsin Art, West Bend, with music, kids' activities, food. Free admission. artchalkfest.com . 262-247-9638.

Central Wisconsin State Fair: Aug. 22-27, Fairgrounds Park, Marshfield. Grandstand: The Dweebs, Aug. 22; .38 Special, Aug. 23; Hairball, Aug. 24; Scotty McCreery, Aug. 25; Bull riding, Aug. 26; Demo derby, Aug. 27. centralwisconsinstatefair.com .

Mexican Fiesta: 50th anniversary, noon-midnight, Aug. 25-27, Maier Festival Park (Summerfest grounds), Milwaukee; kickoff concert by Los Bukis, Aug. 24. $24/day ($8 ages 8 & under). mexicanfiesta.org . 414-383-7066.

Crawford County Fair: Aug. 24-27 Fairgrounds, Gays Mills. crawfordcountywisconsinfair.com .

Great River Folk Festival: Aug. 25-27, Riverside Park, LaCrosse. greatriverfolkfest.org .

Potosi Brewfest: Noon-4:30 p.m., Aug. 26, Holiday Gardens Event Center, Potosi. potosibrewery.com .

Walworth County Fair: Aug. 30-Sept. 4, Elkhorn. walworthcountyfair.com . 262-723-3228.

Iowa County Fair: Aug. 31-Sept. 4, Fairgrounds, Mineral Point. iowacountyfair.com . 608-987-3490

September

Wisconsin Highland Games: Sept. 1-3, Waukesha Expo Center, with sports, music, demonstrations, food. wisconsinscottish.org .

× Expand Cow Chip Committee A man throwing a cow chip in front of onlookers. A participant at the 2019 Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw in Prairie du Sac.

Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw: Sept. 1-2, Marion Park, Prairie du Sac. Cow chip throw, art fair, music stages. wiscowchip.com . 608-643-4317.

Wisconsin Sheep & Wool Festival: Gates at 7 a.m., Sept. 8-10, Jefferson County Fair Park, with sheep & fleece shows, vendors, kids' activities, workshops. wisconsinsheepandwoolfestival.com . 608-743-9080.

Vernon County Fair: Sept. 13-17, Fairgrounds, Viroqua. vernoncountyfair.com . 608-637-3165.

Night (and Day) at the Museum: Civil War- and fur trade-era encampments, craft fair, music and more, Sept. 15-17, Lafayette County Historical Society Museum & Veterans Park, Darlington. lafayettehistorical.com .

Project North: Music festival, Sept. 15-16, downtown Rhinelander. projectnorth.org .

Scarecrow Fest: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 16, downtown Delavan, with fall-themed kids' activities, Waldog mural tours, craft/vendor market, music. visitdelavan.com .

Maple Fall Fest: Sept. 16-17, Wildwood Park, Marshfield. visitmarshfield.com .

New Glarus Oktoberfest: Sept. 21-24, downtown New Glarus, with music, craft vendors, food, beer tent. swisstown.com .

Gays Mills Apple Festival: Sept. 22-24, throughout Gays Mills, with flea market/arts and crafts vendors (fairgrounds), parade 1:30 p.m. Sunday. gaysmills.org .

Warrens Cranberry Festival: Marsh tours, arts & crafts fair, flea market, food & more, Sept. 22-24, Warrens. cranfest.com . 608-378-4200.

Golden Days Harvest Fest: Sept. 23-24, downtown Green Lake,with craft & rummage sales, music, parade (4 p.m. Saturday), auto show (10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday). visitgreenlake.com . 920-294-3231.

Festa Italiana: Annual Italian Community Center fest moves to fall, Sept. 24-25, 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee, with entertainment, cultural displays, food. facebook.com/festaMKE . 414-223-2180.