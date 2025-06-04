× Expand Martin Jenich A 2024 Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society concert. Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society

Summer is not necessarily time off for the hard-working folks behind the music festivals, concert series, theater, dance and visual art happenings that pop up in parks and public spaces from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Many are outside — some are inside, and turn up the A/C. Either way, there’s always something going on, close to home and farther afield.

Here's what we have heard about so far around Madison, Dane County and further afield; updates will be forthcoming as information is available. As an alternative to our related festivals calendar , listed chronologically these series, fests and performances are listed alphabetically, by event or company name; a theater and dance list follows the two music lists. Before heading to any event, it's advisable to check websites and social media for any updates. Have some fun this summer, and stay safe out there.

Outdoor concert series/annual concerts

Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society: "Fire From Heaven," chamber music concert series, June 6-22, UW Hamel Music Center, Madison; at 7:30 p.m. on Friday (Incendiary Artist Spotlight), 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 pm Sunday. bachdancing.org . 608-265-2787.

Back Porch Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursdays, Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive, Monona. Curley & the Key, June 26; All That Jazz Big Band, July 10; Subterranean Jazz, July 17; Cherry & Jerry, July 24; Vets on Frets, July 31 (with ice cream social 5:30 p.m.). historicbloominggrove.org .

Bagpipes in the Glen: Annual fundraiser concert, 3-7 p.m., July 12, Duward's Glen, Baraboo, with Shari Sarazin, Wrannock, Lochanside. durwardsglen.org .

Bands By the Boardwalk: 6 p.m. Thursdays, McDaniel Park, McFarland (vendors open 5 p.m.). Second Lake Jazz Band, June 12; Troye Shanks, July 10; Trophy Husbands, Aug. 14; Derek Ramnarace, Sept. 11. mcfarlandchamber.com .

Biergarten at the Beach: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Schluter Beach, Monona. Grouvin Brothers, June 4; James Crockett, June 11; Wild Cardz, June 18; TBA, Sept. 10; Andy Braun, Sept. 24 mymonona.com . 608-222-4167.

Biergarten at San Damiano 6 p.m. Tuesdays, San Damiano, Monona (concessions open 5 p.m.). Lynda & the Zeros, June 12; Progressive Lane All-Stars, July 10; WheelHouse, plus WVMO-FM 10th anniversary party, Aug. 14. sandamianomonona.org .

Bike Night: Outdoor concert, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Bowl-a-Vard Lanes, Madison. Midnight Angels, June 5; Sunset Strip, June 12; Mighty Electric, June 19; Tim Daniels Band, June 26; Badwolf, July 10; Road Trip, July 17; The Solution, July 24; The Remedy, July 31; Angels & Outlaws, Aug. 7; Retro Specz, Aug. 14; Pacific Coast Highway, Aug. 21; Tim Daniels Band, Aug. 28; Pilot, Sept. 4. bowlavard.com .

× Expand universalsound.us Universal Sound on stage. Universal Sound

Black Earth Concerts in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Veterans Memorial Park, Black Earth. Frank Martin Busch & the Names, June 17; Eric Nofsinger Band, June 24; Keith & the Klassics, July 1; The O'Bradys, July 8; Universal Sound, July 15; Ultimate Legends Band (Neil Diamond tribute), July 22; The Jimmys, July 29. facebook.com/BEventsBEWI .

Brewgrass Fridays: 6 p.m. Fridays, Edgewater Hotel plaza, Madison. Them Coulee Boys, June 6; Henhouse Prowlers, June 13; WheelHouse, June 20; Drew Peterson, June 27; Fourth Fest (2-8 p.m.) with Natty Nation, MadCity Water Ski Team, July 4; Armchair Boogie, July 11; Frank Martin Busch & the Names, July 18; Pythagoras, July 25; Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, Aug. 1; Charlie Parr, Aug. 8; Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, Aug. 15; The Jimmys, Aug. 22; Shotgun Jane, Aug. 29; Adam Greuel & the Space Burritos, Sept. 5; Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers, Sept. 12. theedgewater.com .

Cambridge Concerts in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Veterans Park, Cambridge. Trophy Husbands, June 6; Emerald Grove, June 20; Soundbillies, July 11; All That Jazz, July 18; Gary McAdams Band, Aug. 8. cambridgewiarts.org .

Capitol City Band Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 19-Aug. 21, Rennebohm Park, Madison. ccbamadison.org .

Concerts at McKee: 6 p.m. Mondays, McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg. Don't Mess With Cupid, June 16; Chicken Wire Empire, July 21; Chicago Latin Groove, Aug. 18; Madison Music Foundry youth bands open all dates. fitchburgchamber.com .

Concerts at the Portage: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, VFW Post 1707, Portage (outdoors). Portage High School & Bartels Middle School, June 4; Nite Fire, June 11; Country Renegades, June 18; Midnight Angel, June 25; Late 4 Dinner, July 2; The Big Deal, July 9; Back Alley Kings, July 16; Best Practice, July 23; Universal Sound, July 30. facebook.com/people/Concerts-at-the-Portage/100063176023111 .

Friday Night Live: 6 p.m. Fridays, Esser Square, Cross Plains (by Creekside Scoop and Crossroads Coffeehouse; moves inside Crossroads if rain). Just Merl & a Girl, June 6; Better with Friends, June 13; Bob's Your Uncle, June 20; Matt Krueger's TROUBLE, June 27; Savoy Truffle, July 4; People with Strings, July 11; Phillips Brothers Band, July 18; In-Laws, July 25; Mad City Jug Band, Aug. 1; Common Chord, Aug. 8; KT Johnson, Aug. 15; They Drive by Night, Aug. 22; The Artesians, Aug. 29. facebook.com/thecreeksidescoop .

Concerts on the Rooftop: Gates/concessions 5:30 p.m., music 7 p.m. Thursdays, Monona Terrace, Madison. WheelHouse, June 5; Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press, June 12; Latin Pride Orquesta, June 26; Eddie Butts Band, July 10; SuperTuesday, July 17; Gold Dust Women, July 24. Tickets recommended: mononaterrace.com . 608-261-4062.

Dane Dances! 5:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays, Monona Terrace Rooftop, Madison, with DJ Francis Medrano & dance lesson 5:30 & 7:30 p.m. weekly. Sangamam, VO5, Aug. 1; Orquesta SalSoul del Mad, Soul 2 the Bone, Aug. 8; Rebulú, LoveMonkeys, Aug. 15; La Obra, S.O.S. Motown Revue, Aug. 22; V Funk, Montage, Aug. 29. danedances.org .

DeForest Library Summer Concerts: Tuesdays, DeForest Area Public Library (outside). 1 p.m., village green: Elmore Lawson, June 17; Miller & Mike, June 24; David Landau, July 1. 6:30 p.m. (unless noted), Market Street: UW Badger Band, July 8; Back2Back, July 15 (5:30 p.m.); Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockers, July 22; Soggy Prairie, July 29. deforestlibrary.org .

Dirt Camp: Music/visual art/camping, 2 p.m., June 28, The Vines, Sauk City, with Free Dirt, with The Wishbone Breakers, Alewives, Ellie Jackson, Celebrity Sighting, Julia Blair, Morpho, Chapped Lips. instagram.com/dirtcampfest .

Drums on Parade: Regional drum & bugle corps competition hosted by Madison Scouts, 7 p.m., July 25, Middleton High School-Breitenbach Stadium. forwardperformingarts.org .

× Expand courtesy Real Roots Rockers The Real Roots Rockers on stage at the Harmony. Real Roots Rockers

Food Truck Friday: 6 p.m., Garver Feed Mill Patio, Madison (vendors open 5 p.m.). Bob's Your Uncle, June 6; Real Roots Rockers, June 13; The 608, June 27; Brandon Beebe, July 11; Better With Friends, July 18; Les Cordes en Blue, July 25; One Shot Wally, Aug. 1; Beth Kille Band, Aug. 8; No Name String Band, Aug. 15; The Rotation, Aug. 22; Uncle JIM, Aug. 29. garverevents.com .

Gazebo Musikk: 6 p.m. Thursdays, Rotary Park, Stoughton. Tall Paul & the Naughty Cats, June 5; Yard Dogs, June 12; Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, June 19; The McCloskeys, June 26; Mathew Haeffel Trio, July 10; The Rotation, July 17; 2AM, July 24; Mark Croft Band, July 31; Common Chord, Aug. 7; Grouvin Brothers, Aug. 14; Madtown Mannish Boys, Aug. 21; Rusty Hearts, Aug. 28; Incidental Contact, Sept. 4. facebook.com/gazebomusikk .

Isthmus Vocal Ensemble: Summer concerts, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 1, Christ Presbyterian Church, Madison; 3 p.m., Aug. 3, Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton. isthmusvocalensemble.org .

Jammin' on the Porch: 6 p.m., Orchard Lawn, Mineral Point. Driftless Ramblers, June 13; Trailer Kings, June 25; Sugar Mama & the Rent Check, July 11; Just 4 Fun, July 23, Nick Ehlinger & the Lamboni Brothers, July 25; Psycherelic, Aug. 8; 3 Souls, Aug. 27; Prairie Flowers, Sept. 12 (5:30 p.m.); Mascot Theory, Sept. 24 (5:30 p.m.). mineralpointhistory.org .

Jazz at Five: 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Capitol lawn, Madison. Take That Back, Charlie Painter Quartet, Aug. 6; Marques Carroll Quintet, Austin Cebulske Quintet, Aug. 13; Eric Jacobson Quintet, Feestet, Aug. 20; UW ensembles, Aug. 27; Madison Jazz Orchestra, DB Orchestra, Sept. 3; youth bands TBA. jazzatfive.org .

Lakeside Kids: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Monona Terrace, Madison. Beni Daiko, June 17; Mark Hayward, June 24; Bubble Wonders, July 8; Power Dance Kids with Francis Medrano, July 15; L.E.X, July 22; Mad Science, July 29. mononaterrace.com .

LELC Jazz Concert: 5 p.m., Aug. 10, Lake Edge Lutheran Church, Madison; performers TBA. lelc.org .

Live at Lake Vista: 4:30 p.m., select Wednesdays, Monona Terrace rooftop, Madison. Shekinah King, June 25; Bear in the Forest, July 9; carisa, July 23; Louka Patenaude, Aug. 6; Mark Croft & Jon Vriesacker, Aug. 20. mononaterrace.com .

Live at the Glen: Fridays, The Glen Golf Park, Madison. Pecatonica String Quartet, 7 p.m., June 6; Barrio Dance Studio, 5:30 p.m., June 13; Sharona & Ray Ray, 5 p.m., June 20; Feestet, 5 p.m., July 11; DJ Chamo, 6 p.m., July 25; Angela Puerta, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 1; Little Priest Singers, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 8; Tom Innis, 5 p.m., Aug. 22; Mike Schneider Band, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 5; Wisconsin Gagok Ensemble, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 12. cityofmadison.com .

Live From the Park: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Village Park, Waunakee (concessions 5:30 p.m.). Old Oaks, June 18; Mackenzie Moore, June 25; Madtown Mannish Boys, July 9; Whiskey Farm, July 16; No Name String Band, July 23; Jazz Ahead, July 30. facebook.com/livefromthepark .

× Expand Bob Koch Theramones on stage at the Harmony. Theramones

Live from the Wonderground: 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Madison Children's Museum, Madison. Los Chechos, June 6; New Kids Trio, Theramones, July 11; other dates TBA. madisonchildrensmuseum.org .

Lunch Time Live: Noon Tuesdays, June 3-Aug. 26 (no concert July 1), Capitol Square’s King Street walkway, Madison. Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, June 10; Wildered, June 17; Just Merl & a Girl, June 24; Old Oaks, July 8; Los Chechos, July 15; Maddie Batzli, July 22; Night Painters, July 29; Sunspot, Aug. 5; Stan, Aug. 12; Bigtooth, Aug. 19; Noah James Hittner, Aug. 26. visitdowntownmadison.com .

Mad Lit: 8-11 p.m. select Fridays, 100 block of State Street, Madison. La Combi, DJ Chamo, host Megan Diaz-Ricks, June 27; DJs Andre, Ree Mania, Lyriks, Shauty Ent., host Cooper Talbot, July 18; Cookie & Co., Isaiah Oby, Keena Stay Flyy Atkinson, Deep Thought The Lyricist, Lature, host Cupcake, Aug. 8; Chairman Allen, Bliz Gee, G Stylez, JEXIZIS, Mane, Lil Nija, host The Laugh Master, Aug. 15; DJs TreatYoSelf, Pain 1, host Mark "ShaH" Evans, Sept. 19. ourgmmc.org/madlit .

Make Music Madison: Annual city-wide outdoor performances, June 21. makemusicmadison.org .

Maple Bluff Concerts in the Park: 6 p.m. Mondays, June 23-Aug. 4, Beach Park, Maple Bluff. Whiskey Farm, June 23; Foo Foo Dolls, June 30; Chris Haise Band, July 7; Joe Richter Band, July 14; Listening Party, July 21; Kirstie Kraus, July 28; The Jimmys, Aug. 4. villageofmaplebluff.com .

Mariner's Summer Music Series: On the lawn (weather permitting) 6:30 p.m., Mariner's Inn, Madison. Highway 151, June 13; Markus J, June 14; Jeff Rohlwing & Ed Boswell, June 15; Shekinah King, June 20; Myles Talbott Dyad, June 21; Ken Wheaton, June 22; The Emmylous, June 27; Ron Denson, June 28; Ryan Casey, June 29; Cool Front, July 4; The Artesians, July 5-6; Brad Palmer, July 11; Rod Ellenbecker, July 12; Ryan Casey, July 13; Derek Buckley, July 18; Susie & Randy, July 19; Toco Beach Steelpan, July 20; Shekinah King, July 25; Jeff Rohlwing & Ed Boswell, July 26; Dan Brusky, July 27; Wild Cardz, Aug. 1; Highway 151, Aug. 2; Casey & Greg, Aug. 3; Baby Rocket, Aug. 8; Ken Wheaton, Aug. 9; Ron Denson, Aug. 10; Bob's Your Uncle, Aug. 15; Top Shelf, Aug. 16; Ryan Casey, Aug. 17. marinersmadison.com .

Monroe Concerts on the Square: 6:30 p.m., Green County Courthouse Square, Monroe (unless noted). Red Hot Horn Dawgs, June 20; That Gurl, July 4 (noon, Twining Park); Blooze Brothers, July 11; The Jimmys, July 25; Generation Jones, Aug. 16. mainstreetmonroe.org .

Music in the Grove: 6 p.m. Thursdays, Bakken Park, Cottage Grove (unless noted). Back2Back, June 12 (Fireman's Park), July 6, 20, Aug. 3, 17, 24 all TBA. facebook.com/cgmusicinthegrove .

Music in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Library Park, Belleville. The Currach, June 10; Rusty Hearts, June 17; Gaines & Wagoner, June 24; Les Cordes en Blue, July 1; Annie & the Oakies, July 8; Robert J, July 15; Zweifel Brothers, July 22; Squirrel Gravy, July 29. bellevillelibrary-wi.org .

× Expand courtesy The Trophy Husbands The six members of The Trophy Husbands. The Trophy Husbands

Music Mondays: 5-7 p.m. select Mondays, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Raymond Road, Madison. DJ Eric Holmer, UW Marching Band, June 16; Night Painters, June 30; All That Jazz Big Band, July 14; Acoustic Collective, July 28; Trophy Husbands, Aug. 11; SunDance, Aug. 25. gslcwi.com .

Music on the Mound: 6 p.m. Saturdays, Blue Mound State Park, Blue Mounds. Down From the Hills, July 5; Teddy Davenport, July 12; Common Chord, July 19; Norman's Point, July 26; Dusty Road, Aug. 2; Old Oaks, Aug. 9; Katie Scullin, Aug. 16; Corey Mathew Hart, Aug. 23; Moon Gypsies, Aug. 30. friendsofbluemound.org .

NewBridge Summer Concert Series: 6 p.m. select Mondays, Warner Park shelter, Madison. Nu Jazz Journey with Kase & Rob Dz, June 9; M Trane, June 16; WheelHouse, June 23; Universal Sound, June 30; Eddie Butts Band, July 14; Panchromatic Steel, July 21; Ladies Must Swing, July 28. newbridgemadison.org .

Olbrich After Hours: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Olbrich Gardens, Madison (concessions open 6 p.m.). Waco Brothers, June 24; Fresco Opera, July 1; Sinkane, July 8; VO5, July 15; Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys with Westside Andy, July 22; Eras Encore, July 29; TAE & the Neighborly, Aug. 5; Zar Electrik, Aug. 12. Ticket required: olbrich.org .

Opera in the Park: Madison Opera Chorus and Madison Symphony Orchestra, plus guest vocalists Andrew Bidlack, Renée Richardson, Benjamin Taylor, Emily Treigle, 8 p.m., July 19, Garner Park, Mineral Point Road, Madison. Rain date: July 20. madisonopera.org .

PaulPalooza: Annual fundraiser (for nonprofit providing recreation for kids with physical disabilities), Aug. 24, Lake Louie Brewing, Verona. Lineup TBA. paulsparty.org .

Rain Garden Sessions: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, May 28-Aug. 27, Willy Street Co-op-East. Jeff Burkhart, June 11; Eric De Los Santos, June 18; SoundBillies, June 25; Delvis, July 2; others TBA. willystreet.coop .

Rural Musicians Forum: 7 p.m. Mondays, Cornerstone Church, Spring Green (unless noted): Madison Savoyards, June 9; Trevor Stephenson, June 23; Winds of the Wilderness, July 7 (Unity Chapel, Spring Green); Wisconsin Gagok Ensemble, July 21; Mat & Shannon, Aug. 4 (Unity Chapel); Avanti Trio, Aug. 18; Charanga Agozá, Aug. 31 (5 p.m., Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center, Spring Green). ruralmusiciansforum.org .

Shitty Barn Sessions: Concerts at 7 p.m. select dates, through Oct. 8, Shitty Barn, Spring Green. Sold out through July; second half of season on sale July 1. shittybarnsessions.com .

Sounds of Summer: 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Monroe Arts Center, Monroe. Caravan, June 11; Séptima Alianza, June 25; Angela Puerta, July 9; The Kissers, July 23; Silence the Sirens, Aug. 13; Groove Hotel, Aug. 27. monroeartscenter.com . 608-325-5700.

Sounds of Summer: Oregon Recreation Dept. series, 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Waterman Triangle Park, Oregon. Blue Smoothies, July 16; Red Hot Horn Dawgs, July 23; Vehicle 6, July 30; Marcy & the Highlights, Aug. 20; Universal Sound, Aug. 27. vil.oregon.wi.us .

× Expand allencentennialgarden.wisc.edu Gerri DiMaggio at Allen Centennial Garden. Gerri DiMaggio

Summer Concerts in the Garden: 5 p.m. Sundays, Allen Centennial Garden, Madison. Yorvanis Duran Quartet, June 8; Jazz Guys, June 22; Johannes Wallmann Quartet, July 6; Gerri DiMaggio, July 20; Ryan Meisel QuArtet with Susan Hofer, Aug. 3; Les Cordes en Blue, Aug. 17. allencentennialgarden.wisc.edu .

Summer Music in the Yard: 6 p.m. Fridays, Branch + Daughter, Windsor. Jesse Bauman, June 6; Lake Collective, June 13; MotherBucket, June 20; Matt Jaye, June 27; Alyssia Dominguez, July 11; Shekinah King, July 18; Jackson Taylor, July 25; Abby Spencer, Aug. 1; Justin Raudebush, Aug. 8; Caleb Meske, Aug. 15; Jason Thomas Band, Aug. 22; TBA, Aug. 29. branchanddaughter.com .

Summer Nights at Segoe: 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Segoe Park, Madison. Waunakee Big Band, July 11; Cajun Strangers, July 18; Soundbillies, July 25; Madtown Mannish Boys, Aug. 1. midvaleheights.org .

Summer Nights at Westmorland: 4 p.m., Westmorland Park, Madison. VO5, Johnny Chimes & the Natch'l Blues Band, Edi Gbordzi, drone light show, July 3; Orquesta SalSoul del Mad, Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, Pogie the Yogie, Sept. 13. westmorland-neighborhood.net .

Summer Patio Series: Free concerts, 5:30 p.m. (unless noted), High Noon Saloon, Madison. Billy Bronsted & Augie Dougherty, June 5; Boxing Day, June 6; Supertanker, June 12; Dogtown Hollow, June 13; DJ Fuzzy Duck, June 15, July 20, Aug. 17 (3 p.m.); Old Soul Society, June 19; Blue Moon Alley, June 20; Velvet Vibe, June 26; BAMM, June 27; Porch Flowers, July 3; Jules & the Jems, July 10; Lowboy, July 11; Jazz Hams, July 17; Bing Bong, July 18; Czaar, July 24; Lynda & the Zeros, July 25; Family Business, July 31; Mike & Friends, Aug. 1; Nate Gibson & the Stardazers, Aug. 7; Smart Cookie, Aug. 8; Sharin' Barrels, Aug. 14; Jane Hobson, Aug. 15; Mo' Onions, Aug. 21; Wild Violets, Aug. 22; One Beer Please, Aug. 28; Maestranza, Aug. 29. high-noon.com .

Summer Series: DeForest Parks & Rec concerts, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fireman's Park, DeForest. Piano Fondue, June 5; Crosstown Drive, June 26; Dawg Bones, July 17; Whiskey Farm, July 31; Mufasa, Aug. 8; Madtown Mannish Boys, Aug. 14; Best Practice, Aug. 28. facebook.com/deforestparkandrec .

Sun Prairie Concerts in the Park: 6 p.m. Tuesdays (unless noted), Wetmore Park, Sun Prairie. Son del Atlantico, June 10; Quitting Monday, June 24; Gin, Chocolate and Bottle Rockets, July 8; Sun Prairie Area Community Band, July 22; Rod Ellenbecker, Aug. 12; Soggy Prairie, Aug. 22 (Friday). sunprairiechamber.com .

Token Tekno: Noon-9 p.m., July 26, Token Creek County Park, DeForest, with Torrfisk, Sam Link, Dexagon, Elmo, Hypnoassassin, Hysteria, Axion, JP Blanchet, Rainbow, Tre Point Five, Eman, Rapture, Softcore Mikey, Thrasher. facebook.com/events/282428144895497.

Tuesday Cruiseday: Car cruise with 10 percent of restaurant proceeds donated to UW Carbone Cancer Center, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, All Stop Travel Plaza, Lodi. Tony Rocker, June 10; Kristi B, June 17; Marcy & the Highlights, June 24; Del Rays, July 1; Bad Habit, July 8; John Lyons and Jonathan Lyons (Elvis/Johnny Cash tribute), July 15; Opry Chicks, July 22; Smokin' Meerkats, July 29; Eric Diamond (Neil Diamond tribute), Jesse Aron (Elvis), Aug. 5; Sunshine, Aug. 12; Best Practice, Aug. 19; Sharp Dressed Men, Aug. 26. facebook.com/people/All-Stop-Car-Cruise-Lodi-WI/61571484805966 .

Tuesday Night Music Series: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, June 24-July 29, Village Park, New Glarus. Mark Croft & Jon Vriesacker, June 24; Robert J & Mauro Magellan, July 1; Dawg Bones, July 8; Hair Lip Dog, July 15; Minor Changes, July 22; Chicken Bacon, July 29. swisstown.com .

Twilight in the Park: 6 p.m. Sundays, June 15-Aug. 10, Veterans Memorial Park, Brodhead. Lineup TBA. brodheadchamber.com .

× Expand M.O.D. Media Productions The four members of Natty Nation. Natty Nation (left to right): Aaron Konkol, JAH Boogie, Nick Czar and Paule Willis.

UW Memorial Union Terrace: Open mic, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Behind the Beat series, 4 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays: Ryan Meisel QuArtet, June 6; Vehicle 6, June 7; Bill Roberts Combo, June 13; Dusty Road, June 20; Avian Aura, June 27; Lochanside, July 4; Josh Harty, July 11; The Emmylous, July 18; Cool Front, July 19; Eric Ryan Johnson, July 25; Krause Family Band, July 26; Johnny Chimes, Aug. 1; They Talk TOO Much, SpareTime Bluegrass, Aug. 8; Pat McCurdy, Aug. 9; Iris, Aug. 15; Louka Patenaude, Aug. 16; Boo Mullarky, Aug. 22; Sit Kitty Sit, Aug. 23; TBA, Aug. 29. All 7 p.m unless noted: No Name String Band, June 5; Automatic Lover, June 6; Louie & the Flashbombs, Sam Lyons, June 7; Material Boys, June 12; Cançao, June 13; Madison Jazz Festival, June 14-15 (1 p.m.); Cajun Strangers, June 19; The Flavor That Kills, Get Well Now, June 20; Black Star Drum Line, Okami Taiko, Toco Beach Steelpan, DJ Ka-Boom! Box, June 21 (noon); Lynda & the Zeros, June 21; Whiskey Farm, June 26; Wurk, One Beer Please, June 27; Steez, June 28; Eric Chesser Band, June 29 (5 p.m.); Cork 'n Bottle String Band, July 3; Brett Newski & the Bad Inventions, Echo Rays, July 4; Mascot Theory, July 5; Annie & the Oakies, July 10; Phun, July 11; Periodicals, July 12; Sorry Mountain Band, July 17; Cash Box Kings, July 18; Rare Element, July 19; All That Jazz Big Band, July 20; Northern Comfort, July 24; Boiled in Lead, July 25; Cribshitter, July 26; Katie & the Honky Tonks, July 31; Natty Nation, Aug. 1; Panchromatic Steel, Aug. 2; Madison County, Aug. 3; Frank Martin Busch & the Names, Scott Damgaard, Aug. 8; Or Does it Explode, Deep Dive, Aug. 9; Mad Chad Medicine Show, Aug. 14; Adem Tesfaye Band, Aug. 15; Son del Atlantico, Aug. 16; Damn Tall Buildings, Aug. 21; Blue Olives, Aug. 22; Handphibians, Grupo Balanca, Aug. 23; VO5, Aug. 29; TBA, Aug 28, 30. union.wisc.edu .

Verona Concerts in the Park: 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Century School Park, Verona. eMpTy Vees, June 13; Pinkerton Raid, June 20; Listening Party, June 27; Frank Martin Busch & the Names, July 11; SunDance, July 18; Mad City Jug Band, July 25; Birddog Blues Band, Aug. 1; Lost Lakes, Aug. 8; Mark Croft Band, Aug. 15; Waunakee Big Band, Aug. 22. veronawi.com .

Wednesday Night Live: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Grundahl Park, Mount Horeb. Prairie Flowers, July 9; Pops Fletcher & the Hucksters, July 16; Alpha Romeos, July 23; Lo Marie, July 30; Grupo Balanca, Handphibians, Aug. 6; The Claudettes, Aug. 13 wnl.jefko.com .

Whitewater Classic: Regional drum & bugle corps competition hosted by Madison Scouts, 6:30 p.m., July 5, UW-Whitewater-Perkins Stadium. forwardperformingarts.org .

Willy Street Chamber Players: 6 p.m., July 4, Orton Park (rain date July 5); 6 p.m. Fridays, July 11-25, Immanuel Lutheran Church: with guest JJ Koh, July 11; with guest Danny Kim, July 18; with guest Sonora Slocum, July 25. willystreetchamberplayers.org.

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Concerts on the Square: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Capitol Square-King Street corner, Madison: "Dancing in the Street," with Radiance, June 25; "Celebration of Liberty," with Indre Raghavan and André Previn Peck, July 2; "American Song," with Angela Brown, July 9; "Mozart & Mahler," with Brandon LePage and Johanna Wienholts, July 16; "Dark Side of the Moon," with Jeans ‘n Classics, July 23; "Shostakovich & Beethoven," with Sylvia Jiang, July 30. wcoconcerts.org .

Witwen Summer Concert Series: 6 p.m. (unless noted; vendors open two hours prior), Witwen Park & Campground, Witwen. Joscho Stephan, Harmonious Wail, June 29 (4:30 p.m.); People Brothers Band, July 12; Michael Perry & the Long Beds, July 19; Blue Olives, July 26. saukprairie.com .

× Expand Robert Keith Wessel VO5 from backstage at AtwoodFest, 2024. VO5

Music festivals

AtwoodFest: July 26-27, Atwood Avenue, Madison. Saturday: Clyde Stubblefield Stage: Rare Element noon, The Big Payback 1:45 p.m., Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal 3:30 p.m., Phat Phunktion 5:15 p.m., VO5 8 p.m.; Luther Allison Stage: Mama Digdown's Brass Band noon, Ted Hefko & the Thousandaires 1:30 p.m., David Newbould 3:15 p.m., Julian Primeaux 5 p.m., Automatic Lover 6:45 p.m., Mr. Blotto 8:30 p.m.; Sugar Maple Stage: Soul Impressions noon, Dogtown Hollow, 1:45 p.m., Headin' Home, 3:30 p.m., Admiral Radio, 5 p.m., American Scarecrows 6:30 p.m. Sunday: Clyde Stubblefield Stage: Steely Dane noon, Kelsey Miles 2 p.m., Parker Barrow 4 p.m., The Brothers Allmanac 6 p.m.; Luther Allison Stage: One Beer Please noon, Wonderfunk 2 p.m., Jeremiah Jams Band 4 p.m., Adem Tesfaye Band 6 p.m.; Sugar Maple Stage: Paige Kleber noon, The Lower 5th 1:45 p.m., Mean Mary James 3:30 p.m., Mark Hembree Bluegrass Band 5 p.m. atwoodfest.org .

Avrom Farm Party: Music, camping & food festival, Aug. 15-17, Avrom Farm, Ripon, with McKinley Dixon, Babehoven, Gully Boys, others. avromfarmparty.com .

Balloon & Blues Rally: June 13-14, Green County Fairgrounds, Monroe, with balloon flying, blues bands, car show, food. Friday: IRA 4:30 p.m., Family Business 7 p.m. Saturday: Grass Attack 12:30 p.m., New Odyssey Guy 2:30 p.m., Left Wing Bourbon 4:30 p.m., Blues Disciples 7 p.m. monroeballoonandblues.com .

Belleville Music Festival: 1-9 p.m., Aug. 2, Community Park, Belleville, with Cris Plata 1 p.m., Moon Gypsies 2:50 p.m., Cash Box Kings 4:45 p.m., WheelHouse 7:15 p.m., plus food/beer vendors. Free admission. bellevillemusicfestival.com .

Blades of Steel: Metal fest, Aug. 28-30, Crucible. Headliners: Incantation, Satan, Warbringer. facebook.com/groups/197287645105618 .

Bluegrass at the Lake: June 12-14, South Wood County Park, Wisconsin Rapids. Thursday: Southbound; Friday: Neosho River Boys, Art Stevenson & High Water, Silas Powell Band, Sortin' the Mail; Saturday: Hand-picked Bluegrass, Silas Powell Band, Bigtooth, Chain Station, Chicken Wire Empire. bluegrassatthelake.com .

× Expand Jason Innes Photography Big Richard in front of a wall. Big Richard

Blue Ox Music Festival: June 26-28, The Pines Music Park, Eau Claire. Thursday: Main Stage: Chaparelle 3:30 p.m., Horseshoes & Hand Grenades 5:15 p.m., Rising Appalachia 7 p.m., Sam Bush Band 9:15 p.m.; Saloon Stage: Molly Brandt 4:30 p.m., Two Runner 6:15 p.m., Cole Chaney 8:15 p.m., Mountain Grass Unit 11 p.m.; Backwoods Stage: Texas Toast 11:30 p.m., Room3 1 a.m. Friday: Main Stage: Charlie Parr 1:45 p.m., Big Richard 3:30 p.m., Molly Tuttle 5:15 p.m., St. Paul & the Broken Bones 7 p.m., Greensky Bluegrass 9:15 p.m.; Saloon Stage: Clare Doyle 1 p.m., The Cody Sisters 2:45 p.m., Tall Tall Trees 4:30 p.m., Dig Deep 6:15 p.m., The Last Revel 8:15 p.m., Amigo the Devil 11 p.m.; Backwoods Stage: Sandhill Strangers 11 a.m., Triple Fiddle 12:30 p.m., Hemlock Chaser 2 p.m., The Spine Stealers 3:30 p.m., Ginstrings 5 p.m., Pert Near Sandstone 11:30 p.m., Mae Simpson 1 a.m. Saturday: Main Stage: Hurray for the Riff Raff 1:45 p.m., Peter Rowan w/Sam Grisman Project 3:30 p.m., Margo Price 5:15 p.m., Pert Near Sandstone 7 p.m., Warren Haynes Band 9:15 p.m.; Saloon Stage: Long Mama 1 p.m., The Wildmans 2:45 p.m., The Resonant Rogues 4:30 p.m., Willi Carlisle 6:15 p.m., The Fretliners 8:15 p.m., Them Coulee Boys 11 p.m.; Backwoods Stage: Dandelion Delivery Service 11 a.m., Wheels North 12:30 p.m., Ben Mulwana & the Village 2 p.m., Awful Purdies 3:30 p.m., Ladybird 5 p.m., Kyle Tuttle & Friends 11:30 p.m., Armchair Boogie 1 a.m. blueoxmusicfestival.com .

Blues, Brews & Food Truck Festival: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., July 19, Village Park, New Glarus, with Big Al Dorn, Jay Edward Band, Koch-Marshall Trio, Joanna Connor Band. facebook.com/NGBBFTF .

Bonfire Music and Arts Festival: June 12-14, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba. Thursday: The Getaway 3:45 p.m., Gregg Hall & the Wrecking Ball 5:15 p.m., Wise Jennings 6:45 p.m., Feed the Dog 8:15 p.m., Spooklights 9:45 p.m., Heatbox 11:15 p.m., Lavender Project 12:45 a.m.; Friday: Maximiano 12:45 p.m., Long Mama 2:30 p.m., Sleeping Jesus 3:45 p.m., Erik Koskinen 6:15 p.m., Dilly Dally Alley 7:30 p.m., Horseshoes & Hand Grenades 8:45 p.m., Sun Stereo 10:15 p.m., People Brothers Band 11:15 p.m., SaltyDog 12:45 a.m.; Saturday: Foxgloves 1 p.m., Brothers Allmanac 2:15 p.m., Sugar Lads 3:45 p.m., Joseph Huber 6:15 p.m., High & Rising 7:30 p.m., People Brothers Band 8:45 p.m., Mr. Blotto 10:15 p.m., Railroad Earth 11:30 p.m., Potluck String Band 1 a.m. driftlessmusicgardens.com .

The BoogieDown: Camping/music festival hosted by Armchair Boogie, Sept. 11-13, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba. Thursday: Wild Horses 4 p.m., Augie Dougherty Band 5:15 p.m., Porky's Groove Machine 6:45 p.m., Maygen & the Birdwatcher 8:15 p.m., Joe Marcinek Band 9:45 p.m., Wonderfunk 11:15 p.m.; Friday: Gin Mill Hollow 3:45 p.m., Allie & the Night Krals 6:15 p.m., Buffalo Galaxy 7:30 p.m., Travelin' McCourys 8:45 p.m., Adam Greuel & the Space Burritos 10:15 p.m., Armchair Boogie 11:30 p.m.; Saturday: The Iowans 11:30 a.m., Connor Lyle & the Mother Guys 12:45 p.m., Billy Bronsted Trio 2:15 p.m., Lou Shields 3:45 p.m., Lindsay Lou 6:15 p.m., Cribshitter 7:30 p.m., Pistol Whippin' Party Penguins 8:45 p.m., Greg Koch Trio 10:15 p.m., Armchair Boogie 11:15 p.m. driftlessmusicgardens.com .

Brother Love Music Fest: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., July 20, Library Park, Belleville, with Squirrel Gravy 11 a.m., 1884 noon, Eric Nofsinger Band 1:30 p.m., SuperTuesday 3:30 p.m., Blue Olives 6 p.m. brotherlovemusicfest.com .

Burning Troll: Music/camping festival hosted by Brix Cider, 12:30-11:30 p.m., Sept. 20, Donald Farm, Mount Horeb, with The Prairie Flowers 1 p.m., Blue Olives 2:30 p.m., Handphibians 4:15 p.m., The Nunnery 5 p.m., The Urbanites 6:45 p.m., Cycropia Aerial Dance 8:30 p.m., troll burning 9:15 p.m., Wurk 10 p.m. burning-troll.com .

× Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery Don't Mess With Cupid on stage. Don't Mess With Cupid

Catfish River Music Festival: Stoughton Opera House event, July 3-5, Rotary Park, Stoughton. Thursday: Boo Mullarky 6 p.m., Davina & the Vagabonds 7:30 p.m. Friday: carisa noon, Spine Stealers 1:15 p.m., Chip Cruz 2:30 p.m., Saltydog 3:45 p.m., Charlie Parr 5:30 p.m., Jed & Company 7:30 p.m. Saturday: David Landau noon, Kendra Swanson 1;15 p.m., The Iowans 2:30 p.m., MoonHouse 3:45 p.m., The Jimmys 5:30 p.m., Loving Cup 7:30 p.m. Sunday: Ced Ba'etch' noon, Fendrick & Peck 1:15 p.m., Compact Deluxe 2:30 p.m., Don't Mess With Cupid 4 p.m., Wonderfunk 6 p.m. catfishrivermusicfest.com .

Cheech's Deecefest: Music festival, July 24-26, Bluebird Campground, La Crosse, with Gregg Hall & the Wrecking Ball, Smokin' Bandits, People Brothers Band, many others. gregghallmusic.com .

Country Boom: July 10-12, W4142 County Highway B, West Salem. Headliners: Thursday: Kameron Marlowe; Friday: Lil Lon; Saturday: Koe Wetzel. countryboom.com .

Country in the Burg: 5:45 p.m., Aug. 22-23, Cedar Creek Park, Cedarburg. Friday: Kip Moore, Randy Houser, Travis Denning; Saturday: Brothers Osborne, Morgan Evans, Drake White. countryintheburg.com .

Country Jam: Music/camping festival, July 17-19, Country Jam Grounds, Eau Claire. Thursday: Kaylee Bell 2:15 p.m., Josh Ross 3:30 p.m., David Lee Murphy 5:15 p.m., Chase rice 7:15 p.m., Bailey Zimmerman 9:30 p.m. Friday: Kassi Ashton 2:15 p.m., Mark Chesnutt 3:15 p.m., Sara Evans 5:15 p.m., Dylan Scott 7:15 p.m., Cole Swindell 9:30 p.m. Saturday: Tigirlily Gold 2:15 p.m., Dylan Marlowe 3:30 p.m., Craig Morgan 5:15 p.m., Jake Owen 7:15 p.m., Sam Hunt 9:30 p.m. countryjamwi.com .

Country Thunder: Music/camping festival, July 17-20, Shadow Hill Ranch, Twin Lakes. July 17: Nolan Sotillo 3:30 p.m., Owen Riegling 5 p.m.Sara Evans 6:30 p.m., Gavin Adcock 8 p.m., Cole Swindell 10 p.m. July 18: Braxton Keith 3:30 p.m., Drew Baldridge 5 p.m., Larry Fleet 6:30 p.m., Ashley McBryde 8 p.m., Hardy 10 p.m. July 19: Angie K. 2 p.m., Bayker Blankenship 3:30 p.m., Shenandoah 5 p.m., Ashley Cooke 6:30 p.m., Tyler Hubbard 8 p.m., Jelly Roll 10 p.m. July 20: Abby Anderson 2:30 p.m., Chayce Beckham 4 p.m., Zach Top 7 p.m., Dierks Bentley 9 p.m. countrythunder.com/wi . 866-388-0007.

Door County Jazz Festival: Aug. 9-10, Sunset Park, Sturgeon Bay. doorcountyjazzfestival.com .

Driftless Music Festival: Noon-9 p.m., July 12, Eckhardt Park, Viroqua, with Dylan Harris & Good Company 12:30 p.m., Ladies Must Swing 2 p.m., The Trouble Notes 4 p.m., Steez 6 p.m., We Are the Willows 8 p.m. driftlessmusicfestival.com .

Eken Park Festival: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Aug. 16, Eken Park, Madison, with kids’ activities (kids' parade 4:15 p.m.), vendors, music TBA. facebook.com/ekenparkfest .

Force Fields: EDM festival featuring four stages, June 6-7, Rock Fest grounds, north of Cadott. Headliners: Friday: Marshmellow, Liquid Stranger; Saturday: Rezz, RL Grime. forcefieldsfestival.com .

Gandy Dancer Festival: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Aug. 16, Westland Promenade, Mazomanie, with kids' entertainment & activities, demonstrations, exhibits, food, music TBA. gandydancerfestival.org .

Great River Folk Festival: Aug. 22-24, Riverside Park, LaCrosse. greatriverfolkfest.org .

Hodag Country Festival: July 10-13, 4270 River Road, Rhinelander. Thursday: Kirstie Kraus 4:30 p.m., Brett Westgrove 5:45 p.m., Neal McCoy 7 p.m., Mitchell Tenpenny 9 p.m. Friday: Josh Ross 5 p.m., Gretchen Wilson 7 p.m., Warren Zeiders 9 p.m. Saturday: Tyler Braden 1 p.m., BlackHawk 2:30 p.m., LOCASH 4:30 p.m., Carly Pearce 6:30 p.m., Jordan Davis 9 p.m. Sunday: Shaylen noon, Drew Baldridge 1:30 p.m., Three Dog Night 3:15 p.m., Chase Matthew 5 p.m., Nate Smith 7 p.m. hodag.com .

Green Lake Festival of Music: Select dates, June 6-July 25, Thrasher Opera House, Green Lake, UW-Oshkosh, Ripon College and other venues. greenlakefestival.org .

HomeGrown Music Festival: July 12-13, Regner Park, West Bend. Saturday: Zach Pietrini Band, The Freques, Mead Lake's Most Wanted, Justin Regner, Steev Baker & Dirt Sermons, Maple Road, Tim Schmidt; Sunday: Valley Fox noon, Hemlock Chaser 1 p.m., Free Dirt 2:15 p.m., Traveling Suitcase 3:30 p.m., Joseph Huber 4:45 p.m., Wise Jennings 6 p.m., People Brothers Band 7:15 p.m. hometown.foundation .

Hoofbeat: Formerly Country Fest, June 25-28, 24447 County Highway S, Cadott. Headliners Wednesday: Lonestar; Thursday: Riley Green; Friday: Lainey Wilson; Saturday: Brooks & Dunn. countryfest.com . 800-326-3378.

× Expand Cherry Yuet Dwayne Dopsie and accordion. Dwayne Dopsie

La Fête de Marquette: Bastille Day celebration, July 10-13, McPike Park, Madison. Thursday: Sun Stage; Johnny Chimes 4:30 p.m., TBA 6:30 p.m., Lisa LeBlanc 8:30 p.m.; Cabaret Stage: Robin Pluer & Mrs. Fun 4:30 and 5:45 p.m.; Family Fete: karaoke/open mic 4:30-9 p.m. Friday: Sun Stage: Brass Queens 5 p.m., Campbell Brothers 7:15 p.m., Southern Avenue 9:15 p.m.; Cabaret Stage: Masquerade Ball parade 6:30 p.m., followed by Handphibians, Otimo Dance, Cycropia Aerial Dance, VO5; Moon Stage: Musique Électronique with Kitty Spit 5 p.m. Mozhgan 6 p.m., Octave One 7:30 p.m., Mark Broom 9:30 p.m.; Lafayette Stage: Cajun Strangers 6:30 p.m., Leroy Thomas & the Zydeco Roadrunners 8 p.m., Lisa LeBlanc 9:30 p.m.; Lagniappe Stage: Rhapsody & Rose 4:30 p.m., LINE 6 p.m., Burlesque/variety show & DJ 7 p.m.; Family Fete: karaoke/open mic 4:30-9 p.m. Saturday: Sun Stage: Beth Kille Band 1:30 p.m., Brandon Broussard Zydeco dance workshop 3:45 p.m., Leroy Thomas & the Zydeco Roadrunners 4:45 p.m., Sonny Landreth 7 p.m., Connie G, Donna Angelle & Sarah Russo 9:15 p.m.; Cabaret State: Campbell Brothers & Fountain of Life Choir noon, Trio Soleil 3:30 p.m., MadCoCo 5 p.m., Trinity Irish Dancers 7:45 p.m., Tania Tandias Flamenco & Spanish Dance 9:30 p.m.; Moon Stage: Musique Électronique with Hot Summer Gays DJs 1 p.m., Nola Rave 4 p.m., Dee Diggs 5:30 p.m., Ceri 7:15 p.m., Todd Terry 9:15 p.m.; Lafayette Stage: Cajun Strangers 1 p.m., Mama Digdown's Brass Band 2:30 p.m., New Riverside Ramblers, 4:45 p.m. LE Winston Band 7 p.m., Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers 9 p.m.; Lagniappe Stage: Nuggernaut 1 p.m., Novel Folly 3 p.m., Earthlings 5 p.m., Elemental Aerial Arts Circus 7:30 p.m.; Family Fete: karaoke/open mic 4:30-9 p.m. Sunday: Sun Stage: Panchromatic Steel noon, Bonerama 1:45 p.m., karaoke face-off winners 3:15 p.m., Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers 4:15 p.m., The Jimmys with Marcia Ball & Tracy Nelson 6:30 p.m.; Moon Stage: Musique Électronique with Kisu 1 p.m., Robert Rich 1:30 p.m., Sunshine Jones 3 p.m., Ian Pooley 4:30 p.m., Stingray 315 6:15 p.m.; Lagianpe Stage: The Stop & Listen 1 p.m., Lonesome Cobras 2:45 p.m., Jon Irabagon Trio 4:30 p.m., Mr. Chair 6:15 p.m.; Family Fete: karaoke/open mic 2-7 p.m. fetedemarquette.org . 608-257-4576.

Larryfest: Kickapoo Valley Music Association bluegrass music & camping festival, Aug. 14-16, S2096 24 Valley Road, La Farge. Main Stage Thursday: The Amadans 3 p.m., Pat Wiley 4 p.m., Soggy Prairie 4:45 p.m., Steam Machine 6 p.m., Authentic Unlimited 7:45 p.m., Squirrel Gravy 9:30 p.m.; Friday: Larry Long noon, L Efaw Bluegrass Mountaineers 1:45 p.m., Dan Sebranek 3:30 p.m., Mean Mary 5:15 p.m., Burnett Sisters Band 7 p.m., The Milbillies 8:45 p.m.; Saturday: In Laws noon, The Jupes 1 p.m., Johnsmith 2 p.m., Don Rigsby 3:45 p.m., Burnett Sisters Band 5:30 p.m., Amanda Cook Band 7:15 p.m., Horseshoes & Hand Grenades 9 p.m. larryfest.org .

Madison Comedy Week: Aug. 3-9, various venues, Madison. madisoncomedyweek.net .

Madison Jazz Festival: Concerts, classes, jams & more, June 5-15, at various venues, Madison. June 5-8: iGnitE jAzz workshop, Madison Youth Arts & Olin Park; June 6: Emma Dayhuff album release, 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon; June 7: Ugochi & African Soul Ensemble 5 p.m., Edwin Daughtry Fivetet 7 p.m., Dushun Mosley's Interdimensional Sound Ensemble 9 p.m., Cafe Coda; June 8: Yorvanis Duran Quartet, 5 p.m., Allen Centennial Garden; Women in New Orleans Music panel 5 p.m., Original Pinettes Brass Band 7 p.m., Olin Park; June 9: Nu Jazz Journey with Kase & Rob Dz, 6 p.m., Warner Park; June 10: "Remember Me: Celebrating Mary Lou Williams in Poetry and Music" by Fabu, Chris Rottmayerr & Laurie Lang, 7 p.m., ALL; June 11: "Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat" documentary, 7 p.m., MMoCA; Sweet Tooth Jazz Band, 7 p.m., North Street Cabaret; June 12: D.C. & the Love, Mar Vilaseca, 7 p.m., Cafe Coda; June 13: "Exclusively for Our Friends: An Oscar Peterson Centennial Concert," 7 p.m., ALL; June 14: H.S. All Stars 1 p.m., Mr. Chair + Jon Irabagon 3 p.m., Camille Thurman & Darrell Green Quartet 5 p.m., Isaiah Collier & the Chosen Few 7 p.m., La Combi 9 p.m., UW Memorial Union Terrace; June 15: Devin Drobka Bell Dance Songs 1 p.m., Kal Bergendahl Project 3 p.m., Melanie Charles, Ignabu & Paul Wilson Bae 5 p.m., Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble 7 p.m., Union Terrace. madisonjazzfestivalwi.org .

Mad With Power Fest: Metal and video game blowout, 4:30 p.m., June 6-7, The Sylvee, Madison. Friday: Dysplacer 4:30 p.m., Oryad 5:15 p.m., Mega Colossus 6:40 p.m., Dread Crew Of Oddwood 8:25 p.m., Nanowar of Steel 9:30 p.m., Firewind 10:35 p.m. Saturday: Lutharo 4:30 p.m., Aether Realm 5:35 p.m., Bit Brigade 6:40 p.m., Striker 8:25 p.m., Lords of the Trident 9:30 p.m., Dream Evil 10:45 p.m. madwithpowerfest.com .

× Expand Bob Koch This Is Gary on stage at the Slowpoke Lounge. This Is Gary

Marquette Waterfront Festival: Marquette Neighborhood Association music fest, June 14-15, Yahara Place Park, Madison. Saturday: Main Stage: Bigtooth noon, The Kissers 1:30 p.m., This is Gary 3 p.m., Gold Dust Women 4:45 p.m., Yuma Abe 6:30 p.m.; Cottonwood Stage: Chip Cruz 1 p.m., Peter Mulvey 2:30 p.m., Harmonious Wail 4 p.m., Tani Diakite & the Afrofunkstars 5:30 p.m. Sunday: Main Stage: River Rats 11:30 a.m., Jimmy Sugarcane noon, Screamin' Cyn Cyn & the Pons 1:30 p.m., Ruen Brothers 3 p.m., Gully Boys 4:45 p.m., Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts 6:30 p.m.; Cottonwood Stage: Genevieve Heyward 1 p.m., Sean Michael Dargan 2:30 p.m., Sgt. Splendor 4 p.m., TAE & the Neighborly 5:30 p.m. marquette-neighborhood.org .

Midsummer Bluegrass Festival: Music/camping festival, July 24-27, Cozy Cove Tavern, Manitowish Waters; headliner Larry Stephenson. midsummerbluegrass.com .

Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival: Hosted by Harmonious Wail, Sept. 12-13, Art in the Barn, Fitchburg. midwestgypsyswingfest.com .

Mile of Music Festival: July 31-Aug. 3, throughout Appleton. mileofmusic.com .

Mineral Point Blues & Roots Festival: Aug. 15-16, Mineral Point Opera House (unless noted), Mineral Point. Friday: Boo Mullarky 5 p.m. (Library Park), Lee Kanehira Trio 6:30 p.m., Jimmy Burns Band 8:45 p.m.; Saturday: Too Sick Charlie 3 p.m. (Library Park), Elsa Harris & Company 4:15 p.m., Rip Lee Pryor Trio 6:30 p.m., Chicago Soul Revue with Willie White and Jojo Murray 8:45 p.m. mineralpointbluesfest.org .

National Women’s Music Festival: July 3-6, Marriott-West, Middleton. SheRocks Stage (7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday): Thursday: Christie Lenée, AdrienneTorf & Voices of the Revolution, Amor y Luz; Friday: Linda Tillery & the Freedom Band, Lisa Koch, Kristen Ford Trio; Saturday: Joy Clark, Violet & the Undercurrents, Vickie Shaw; Sunday: SONiA disappear fear, Melanie DeMore. Spotlight Stage (1 p.m.): Friday: e nina jay, Jeannie Tanner, Amelia Ray; Saturday: NWMF Orchestra Ensemble, Nedra Johnson, Hanne Kah. nwmf.info . 317-395-3809.

Neon Nights: Country music festival, Aug. 1-2, Walworth County Fairgrounds, Elkhorn. Friday: Neal McCoy 5 p.m., Lonestar 7 p.m., Travis Tritt 9 p.m. Saturday: TBA 5 p.m., Gretchen Wilson 7 p.m.,Gary Allan 9 p.m. neonnightswi.com .

North Star Fest: North Star Neighborhood Assn. event, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Aug. 2, Pocket Park, Madison, with kids' activities, food carts, music by Black Star Drum Line, Cumbia Cachaca, Mackenzie Moore, Hotrod Eddie, Mark Croft. facebook.com/northstarfest .

Orton Park Festival: Marquette Neighborhood Association fundraiser, Aug. 29-31, Orton Park, Madison. marquette-neighborhood.org .

Peninsula Music Festival: Symphony Sessions: Aug. 5-23, Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek. musicfestival.com .

× Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery The members of People Brothers Band. People Brothers Band

People Fest: Aug. 7-9, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba. Thursday: Lone Goat Rodeo 1:45 p.m., Clay Fulton & the Lost Forty 3:15 p.m., Modern Joey 4:45 p.m., Pegasis 5:15 p.m., Mae Simpson 6:45 p.m., The Burroughs 8:15 p.m., Nur-D 9:45 p.m., Apollo Cobra 11:15 p.m.; Friday: Eddie Danger 11:30 a.m., Rare Element 1:15 p.m., TAE & the Neighborly 3:30 p.m., Chicago Farmer & the Fieldnotes 4:45 p.m., The Grasshoppers 6 p.m., Them Coulee Boys 7 p.m., SaltyDog 8:15 p.m., moe. 9:30 p.m., Hot Like Mars 11 p.m., Eggy midnight; Saturday: Key of G 10 a.m., Old Souls 11 a.m., Swing Crew 12:45 p.m., MoonHouse 2:15 p.m., Craig Baumann & the Story 3:45 p.m., Texas Toast 6 p.m., Immaculate Beings 7:30 p.m., People Brothers Band 8:45 p.m., DeeOhGee 10:30 p.m., Pink Talking Fish 11:45 p.m. driftlessmusicgardens.com .

Polkafest: June 13-14, downtown New Glarus; includes ticketed Beer, Bacon and Cheese Festival, 1-5 p.m. on June 14. Friday: David Austin Band 5 p.m. Saturday: David Austin Band 11 a.m., Biergarten Specials 1:30 p.m., Jerry Voelker & the Jolly Gents 2:30 p.m., New Glarus Kinderchor 5 p.m., Zweifel Brothers 5:30 p.m. swisstown.com . 608-527-2095.

Rock Fest: July 16-19, Rock Fest Grounds, Cadott. Headliners Wednesday: Eve 6; Thursday: Rob Zombie; Friday: Five Finger Death Punch; Saturday: Bad Omens. rock-fest.com . 800-326-3378.

Schenk's Corners Block Party: Aug. 15-16, outside Alchemy Cafe. facebook.com/schenksblockparty .

Sessions at Garver: Benefit for local nonprofits, June 19-22, Garver Feed Mill, Madison. Thursday: Chicory Stage: Madtown Mannish Boys 4:30 p.m., Armchair Boogie 6:30 p.m. Back Forty Stage: Slipjig 3 p.m., Ramblin' Kind 4:45 p.m., Caravan 6:45 p.m. Friday: Chicory Stage: Jane Hobson 5:30 p.m., Joel Paterson Trio & Annie Dolan 7:15 p.m. Back Forty Stage: Ben Ferris Octet 5 p.m., Mark Croft Band 6:45 p.m., Mary Mack 8:15 p.m. Atrium: Iris DeMent 9 p.m. Saturday: Garage Stage: Saideira Pagode noon, Apologists 1 p.m., Low Czars 2 p.m., Los Chechos 3 p.m. Chicory Stage: Tani Diakite & the Afrofunkstars noon, Fareed Haque Group 1:45 p.m., Periodicals 3:45 p.m., Rebulu 5:45 p.m., Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound 7:45 p.m. Back Forty Stage: David Landau noon, No Name String Band 1 p.m., Johnny Chimes & Moses Patrou 2:45 p.m., Goran Ivanovic & Fareed Haque 4:45 p.m., Mary Mack 7 p.m. Sunday: Chicory Stage: Art Stevenson & High Water noon, Cris Plata with Extra Hot 1:45 p.m., Pupy Costello & the New Hiram Kings 3:45 p.m., Waco Brothers 5:45 p.m. Back Forty Stage: Madison Choro Ensemble noon, Gaines & Wagoner 1:15 p.m., Dry River Goats 2:45 p.m., Matchsellers 4:30 p.m., Robin Pluer with Mrs. Fun 6:15 p.m.; Street band showcase 3 p.m.: Handphibians with Ótimo Dance, Forward! Marching Band, Mama Digdown's Marching Band. sessionsatmcpike.org .

Shawano Folk Festival: Aug. 8-10, Mielke Park, Shawano, with evening concerts 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat., daytime music and workshops starting 10 a.m. Sat.-Sun. shawanofestival.org .

Stoughton Chamber Music Festival: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Aug. 9, Stoughton Library (kids' concert); 7 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 3:30 p.m,., Aug. 16, Stoughton Opera House; 7 p.m. on Aug. 22 and 3:30 p.m., Aug. 23, Chorus Public House, all in Stoughton . stoughtonchambermusicfestival.com .

Sugar Maple Music Festival: Aug. 1-2, Lake Farm County Park, Madison. Main Stage: Friday: Brennan Edwards 5 p.m., Katie & the Honky Tonks 6:15 p.m., Kristin Andreassen & Chris Eldridge 7:30 p.m., Jason Carter Band 8:55 p.m.; Saturday: MadFiddle noon, Ironstil: 1:20 p.m., Cody Sisters 2:45 p.m., Lizzie No 4:10 p.m., Cajun Snowshoes 5:45 p.m., John Reischman & the Jaybirds 7:20 p.m., The Deslondes 8:55 p.m. sugarmaplefest.org .

Summerfest: Noon-midnight daily, June 19-21, June 26-28 and July 3-5, Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners: Def Leppard, Tesla, June 19; Hozier, Gigi Perez, June 20; James Taylor, Jason Mraz, Tiny Habits, June 21; Lainey Wilson, June 26; The Killers, June 27; Megan Thee Stallion, Flo Milli, June 28; Benson Boone, July 3; Bad Omens, We Came as Romans, July 4; Lumineers, Hippo Campus, July 5. Rockonsin competition 12:15 p.m., June 26-27. summerfest.com .

Summer Jam: Music/camping festival, June 20-21, Country Jam Grounds, Eau Claire. Friday: Lynyrd Skynyrd, Live, Gavin DeGraw, Everclear, MKTO; Saturday: Black Crowes, Collective Soul, Rick Springfield, Marshall Tucker Band, Wang Chung. summerjamwi.com

Summer Soulstice: Music festival, noon-midnight, June 14, along East Kenilworth Place and Ivanhoe Place, Milwaukee. Ivanhoe Stage: School of Rock 1 p.m., Robot Witch 3 p.m., Ladybird 5 p.m., Wave Chapelle 7 p.m., Bug Moment 9 p.m.; Farwell Stage: Alley Eyes noon, Hannah Simone 2 p.m., Maximiano 4 p.m., Gego y Nony 6 p.m., Blood 8 p.m., Collections of Colonies of Bees 10 p.m.; Kenwilworth Stage: Blue Jets 1 p.m., Mambo Surfers 3 p.m., Tilla 5 p.m., The Hallelujah Ward 7 p.m., NilexNile 9 p.m.; Murray Stage: Donovan Lowe noon, Keshena Armon 1:30 p.m., Roxie Beane 3 p.m., Caley Conway 4:30 p.m.; Kind Oasis Stage: El Sebas with Band 1:15 p.m., Another One (Grateful Dead Experience) 3 p.m., Something To Do 6:30 p.m., The UrbanItes 8:45 p.m.; Black Cat Alley: Adrian More noon, Moorhaus 1:30 p.m., Kenny Perez 3 p.m., Junior Kurtis 4:30 p.m., Delilac 6 p.m.; Angelia Word 7:30 p.m., Asher Gray & Greyhound 9 p.m. summersoulsticemke.com .

Taste of Madison: 2-9 p.m. on Aug. 30 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Aug. 31, Capitol Square, Madison. tasteofmadison.com

× Expand Mike Gritanni The four members of the band Spectaculous Spectaculous

True North Music & Food Festival: Madison Mallards & Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge event, 3-11 p.m., Sept. 27, Warner Park Duck Pond, featuring food from 12 local restaurants, music by Pokey LaFarge, People Brothers Band, Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, Spectaculous, the New Orleans Tribute, DJ Phil Money. truenorthfest.com .

Waukesha BluesFest: Aug. 8-9, Naga-Waukee Park, Delafield. Friday: Rockonsin finalist 1 p.m., Troublemakers 2:30 p.m., Blues Addiction 4 p.m., Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations 5:30 p.m., Rocky Athas 7 p.m., Mitch Ryder 8:30 p.m. Saturday: Too Sick Charlie 1 p.m., Hi-Fi Comets 2:30 p.m., Danny Garwood 4 p.m., Leroy Airmaster with Junior Brantley 5:30 p.m., Parker Barrow 7 p.m., Marcia Ball with The Jimmys 8:30 p.m. w aukeshabluesfest.com . 800-366-1961.

White Oak Folk Fest: Aug. 8-10, White Oak Savanna Events Farm, Dodgeville. The Barn stage: Friday: Hey Okra 6:30 p.m., Andy Miller & the 145s 8:30 p.m.; Saturday: Mark Dvorak 11 a.m., Gemma Laurence noon, Deep Fried Pickle Project 2 p.m., carisa 3:15 p.m., Jonas Friddle 4:30 p.m., Kabilio 5:30 p.m., Goldenrods 6:45 p.m., Sons of the Never Wrong 8:15 p.m. Sanctuary Stage: Friday: open jam; Saturday: Marian Runk 1:45 p.m., Paul Kaye 3 p.m., MOO Music song circle 4 p.m., open jam 6-11 p.m. whiteoakfolkfest.com .

Willy Street Fair: Sept. 20-21, Williamson Street, Madison. facebook.com/willystreetfair . 608-257-4576.

Wisconsin Bluegrass Bash: Music/camping fest, July 24-26, Old Car Show Grounds, Iola. Thursday: Chicken WireEmpire, Third Coast Bluegrass, Beats Working; Friday: Biebelhauser Brothers, Armchair Boogie, Uncle Muskrat, Third Coast Bluegrass, Ian Moore & Gold Standard, Wheels North, Gregg Daigle's School of Bluegrass; Saturday: Tidalwave Road, Biebelhauser Brothers, Wilson Banjo Co., Fox Crossing String Band, Strings to Roam, Stryder, Gregg Daigle's School of Bluegrass. wisconsinbluegrass.com .

XRoads41: Aug. 7-9, Oskhosh Festivals Park, Oshkosh. Thursday: Cody Johnson, Dustin Lynch, Ian Munsick, Rodney Atkins, Josh Meloy; Friday: Kane Brown, Nelly, Koe Wetzel, Pecos & the Rooftops, Drew Green; Saturday: Parker McCollum, Jessie Murph, Flo Rida, Parmalee, The Castellows. xroads41.com .

× Expand Carissa Dixon A full house waits for an American Players Theatre performance to begin. A full house waits for an American Players Theatre performance to begin.

Theater & Dance

Alley Stage Reading Series: 4 p.m. select Sundays, Shake Rag Alley, Mineral Point: Al Gore Rhythm by Cass Erickson, June 8; One Time by Richard Conlon, Aug. 17; Stop the Monsanity! by Robert Lynn, Sept. 7. shakeragalley.org .

American Players Theatre: Outdoors: A Midsummer Night's Dream, June 7-Oct. 5; Fallen Angels, June 13-Oct. 3; Picnic, June 20-Sept. 13; Anna in the Tropics, Aug. 1-Sept. 26; The Winter's Tale, Aug. 8-Oct. 4; Touchstone: 'ART', June 13-Sept. 26; The Death of Chuck Brown, June 24-Sept. 25; Tribes, Aug. 2-Sept. 27; The 39 Steps, Oct. 22-Nov. 23, Spring Green. americanplayers.org . 608-588-2361.

Are We Delicious?: Aqua Tofana, June 12-14 and 20-22, Broom Street Theater. arewedelicious.org .

Broom Street Theater: Our Home States (Pacific), May 16-June 7; Reconstituting, July 11-27; The Returning, Aug. 8-24; Willy Street Funnies, Sept. 12-21, 1119 Williamson St., Madison. bstonline.org .

Cambridge Deerfield Players Theater: The Wizard of Oz, July 10-13; Disney's Alice in Wonderland, Aug. 21-24, Cambridge Historic School, Cambridge. cdplayerstheater.com .

Falconbridge Players: Scapin the Schemer, 7 p.m., Aug. 26, Arts + Literature Lab. falconbridgeplayers.org .

Forward Theater: 2025-2026 season kicks off with Primary Trust, Sept. 4-21, Overture Center, Madison. forwardtheater.com .

Fresco Opera: Sconnie Street garage opera (all 2 p.m.): June 21, 21 La Crescenta Circle, Madison; June 22, 30 Millstone Road; June 28, 2110 Vilas Ave.; June 29, 5013 Hammersley Road, Madison. frescoopera.com .

Groundlings Theater: "The Importance of Being Earnest," 7:30 p.m. on July 11-12 and 2 p.m., July 13, Peace Luthern Church, Wauankee. facebook.com/people/Groundlings-Theater/61559343770936 .

Heidi: Annual performance, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., June 14, New Glarus Fest Haus. fb.com/heidifolkfestival .

× Expand Chris Schultz A Tania Tandias Flamenco and Spanish Dance performance. A Tania Tandias Flamenco and Spanish Dance performance at the 2022 Shifting Gears Bike Path Dance Festival.

Isthmus Dance Collective: Shifting Gears, bike path dance fest, Sept. 1. Brittingham, McPike and Wirth Court parks. isthmusdancecollective.org .

KLJ Movement: "Summer Interlude" scholar showcase, 2 and 6 p.m., May 24, Madison Youth Arts. kljmovement.org .

Know Better Productions: "Witness for the Prosecution" staged reading, 7:30 p.m., June 13, Goodman Community Center-Brassworks. facebook.com/knowbetterprod .

Li Chiao-Ping Dance: SEED Festival concerts, 8 p.m, July 11-12, Four Winds Farm, Fitchburg. lcpdance.com/seed .

Madison Shakespeare Company: Shakespeare's Lovers in June, 2 p.m., June 7-8, Tyranena Brewing, Lake Mills; The Comedy of Errors, July 18-27, Madison Country Day School amphitheater, Waunakee. madisonshakespeare.org .

Madison Savoyards: Iolanthe, or The Peer and the Peri, Aug. 1-3 and 8-10, Bartell Theatre, Madison. madisonsavoyards.org .

Middleton Players Theatre: Into the Woods, July 11-13 and 18-20, Middleton High School Black Box Theater, Middleton; Getting Away with Murder, Aug. 8-10 and 15-17, Middleton-Cross Plains PAC, Middleton. middletonplayers.com . 608-831-2521.

Music Theatre of Madison: The Bridges of Madison County, Aug. 15-23, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle, Madison. mtmadison.com . 608-237-2524.

Oregon Straw Hat Players: Six the Musical: Teen Edition, June 13-15; Bright Star, Aug. 2-9, Oregon Performing Arts Center, Oregon. oshponline.org .

× Expand Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade A group of dancers surround a central dancer in a white jacket. Jamaal Fields-Green (center) stars in "MJ the Musical."

Overture Center: MJ the Musical, June 17-22; Wicked, July 9-27; Assassins, Aug. 1-10; Compagnie Hervé KOUBI, Sept. 27, Overture Center for the Arts, Madison. overture.org . 608-258-4141.

Proud Theater: Rage Room, June 13-14, Madison Youth Arts, Madison. proudtheater.org. 608-222-9086.

StageQ: CapitalQ Theatre Festival, June 13-15 and 20-22, Bartell Theatre, Madison. stageq.com . 608-661-9696.

Studio Dansu: Youth productions: Alice in Wonderland Jr., 2:30 and 6:30 p.m., June 28; World's a Stage, 2:30 and 6:30 p.m., July 26; Seussical Kids, 2:30 and 6:30 p.m., Aug. 9; Twelfth Night, 2:30 and 6:30 p.m., Aug. 23, Bartell Theatre, Madison. bartelltheatre.org .

Summit Players Theatre: Love's Labour's Lost: 7 p.m. June 20, Lake Kegonsa State Park, Stoughton; 2:30 p.m., June 22, Blue Mound State Park, Blue Mounds; 7 p.m., July 26, Mirror Lake State Park, Baraboo. Workshop for ages 8 & up 1.5 hours prior. summitplayerstheatre.com .

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre: The Addams Family, Penguin Project adaptive production by youth performers, June 20-22, West High School, Sun Prairie. sunprairiecivictheatre.com . 608-837-8217.

University Theatre: Dance Nation, July 24-Aug. 3 and Sept. 11-21, Vilas Hall-Hemsley Theatre, Madison. theatre.wisc.edu .

Verona Area Community Theater: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, June 20-22 and 26-28, Badger Ridge Middle School, Verona, Verona. vact.org .