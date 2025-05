Summer in Wisconsin is a seize-the-day proposition. There will be plenty of time to stay stuck inside in front of a screen in winter. This is the time to take in a small town parade, check into a musical festival, or find a food fair. At some fests, you can even do all three at the same time. Grab a beer and something fried on a stick, shake it all up on a carnival ride, and walk it off at a craft fair or flea market.

Our annual roundup of summer fun is split between festivals in Madison and Dane County, and those farther afield. More detailed schedules for music-focused fests can be found as they are announced in the calendar listings and our roundup of concert series, festival schedules and theater, coming soon. As always, it's advisable to check event websites and social media for schedule changes. Updates to these lists will continue all summer as more information is announced; changes and new events can be emailed to calendar@isthmus.com.

Dane County

May

WisCon: Annual science fiction convention with feminist/social justice focus, May 23-26, online, with guests of honor Naomi Kritzer and Andrea Hairston. wiscon.net .

World's Largest Brat Fest: Annual fundraiser for local charities, May 23-25, Alliant Center-Willow Island, with entertainment stages, kids' activities. bratfest.com .

× Expand Sharon Vanorny Food at a past Vegan Sausage Fest. Food at a past Vegan Sausage Fest.

Vegan Sausage Fest: Plant-based dishes by local chefs, vendors, noon-4 p.m., May 24, Warner Park, Madison. vegansausagefest.com .

LunART Festival: Celebrating women in the arts, May 28-June 1, Arts + Literature Laboratory and WYSO Center for Music, Madison, with concerts, panel discussion. lunartfestival.org .

Madison Irish Fest: Pre-party 5-9 p.m., May 30, Awildan Distilling, Sun Prairie; 2-9 p.m., May 31, Four Winds Farm, Fitchburg; noon-6 p.m., June 1, Garver Feed Mill. irishfestmadison.com .

Festa Italia: May 31-June 1 McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg, with entertainment, Italian food & cultural displays, games and more. iwcmadison.com . 608-258-1880.

× Expand facebook.com/veronahometowndays Rides at Verona Hometown Days. Verona Hometown Days

June

Madison Jazz Festival: Concerts, classes, jams & more, June 5-15, at various venues, Madison. madisonjazzfestivalwi.org .

Verona Hometown Days: June 6-8, Hometown Festival Park, Verona. Carnival, entertainment, fireworks 9:30 p.m. Friday. veronahometowndays.com . 608-845-5777.

Mad With Power Fest: Metal music and video game blowout hosted by Lords of the Trident, 4:30 p.m., June 6-7, The Sylvee, Madison. madwithpowerfest.com .

Cows on the Concourse: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., June 7, Capitol Square (at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard), Madison, with dairy-themed activities for kids. danecountydairy.org .

DeForest Dragon Art Fair: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., June 7, Fireman’s Park, DeForest, with 100-plus artists, music, kids’ activities. deforestwi.gov .

Cars on State: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 7, State Street, Madison. visitdowntownmadison.com .

Free Outdoor Fun Weekend: June 7-8, statewide. Free fishing in all state lakes and streams; special activities at many locations; state park admission and trail fees waived. dnr.wisconsin.gov . 888-936-7463.

Cottage Grove Firemen’s Festival: Annual fundraiser, June 12-15, Fireman’s Park, Cottage Grove. Sports, carnival, entertainment, parade 11:30 a.m. Sat. cottagegrovefire.org .

Summer Frolic: June 12-15, Grundahl Park, Mount Horeb, with carnival, beer tent, music, games, fireworks 9:45 pm Sat., parade noon Sun. mthorebsummerfrolic.com .

× Expand Tami Colin Each year during Midwest Fire Fest the custom-built kiln for the giant sculpture is opened for just 10 minutes, at 9 p.m. Midwest Fire Fest

Midwest Fire Fest: June 14-15, Westside Park, Cambridge, with art and music. midwestfirefest.com .

Oregon Art Fair: Juried artist, kids' activities, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., June 14, Waterman Park, Oregon. oregonwiartwalk.com .

SummerPalooza: Outdoor performances and activities, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., June 14, Madison Children's Museum, Madison, plus free museum admission. madisonchildrensmuseum.org .

Marquette Waterfront Festival: Marquette Neighborhood Association music fest, June 14-15, Yahara Place Park, Madison. marquette-neighborhood.org .

Sessions at Garver: Music festival to benefit local nonprofits, June 19-22, Garver Feed Mill, Madison. Headliners: Thursday: Armchair Boogie; Friday: Iris DeMent (ticketed); Saturday: Los Texmaniacs: Sunday: Waco Brothers. sessionsatmcpike.org .

Juneteenth: Celebrating African American heritage and emancipation: parade staging 10 a.m., June 21, Fountain of Life, Madison, and celebration noon-6 p.m. at Penn Park. Other events begin June 19. facebook.com/KujichaguliaMadison

Oregon SummerFest: June 20-22, Kiser Fireman’s Park, Oregon. oregonwi.com . 608-835-3697.

Twin Fest: Twin-themed activities for all ages, noon-3 p.m., June 22, East Side Club. facebook.com/twinfestmadison .

Dane Firefighters Festival: June 17-19, Bert Deans Park, Dane, with softball tournament. Saturday: The Dirty Birds 8 pm. Sunday: Parade noon, chicken BBQ & kids' activities follow. danefire.com .

Sun Prairie Pride Fest: Noon-4 p.m., June 28, Sun Prairie West High School, with entertainment, kids' activities, resource fair. sunprairiepridefest.com .

Dirt Camp: Music/visual art/camping festival, 2 p.m., June 28, The Vines, Sauk City, hosted by Free Dirt. instagram.com/dirtcampfest .

July

Stoughton Fair: July 2-6, Mandt Park, Stoughton, with carnival, exhibits. stoughtonfair.com . 608-873-4653.

National Women’s Music Festival: July 3-6, Marriott-West, Middleton. nwmf.info . 317-395-3809.

× Expand courtesy Monona Community Festival Competitors in the Wisconsin Wife Carry Championship at a past Monona Community Festival. Competitors in the Wisconsin Wife Carry Championship at a past Monona Community Festival.

Monona Community Festival: July 3-4, Winnequah Park, Monona, with music, carnival (opens July 2), art fair, food, fireworks at dusk, July 4. mononafestival.com .

DeForest Fourth of July: July 3-4, Fireman’s Park, DeForest, with music, kids’ activities, beer tent, fireworks at dusk, July 3. deforestarea.com . 608-846-2922.

Catfish River Music Festival: Stoughton Opera House event, July 3-6, Rotary Park, Stoughton. catfishrivermusicfest.com .

WaunaBoom: 2-10:30 p.m., July 4, Ripp Park, Waunakee, with music, fireworks 9:45 p.m. Rain date: July 5. waunaboom.com .

Token Creek Fourth of July Celebration: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., July 4, Portage Road in Token Creek, with parade at 1 p.m., games, veterans' ceremony, raffle, food tents. tokencreekparade.com .

Mazomanie Fourth of July Celebration: July 4, Lions Park, Mazomanie, with baseball, free swimming & pool games. facebook.com/mazomaniechamber .

La Fête de Marquette: Bastille Day celebration, July 10-13, McPike Park, Madison. wil-mar.org . 608-257-4576.

Art Fair on the Square: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on July 12 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., July 13, Capitol Square, Madison. mmoca.org . 608-257-0158.

Art Fair off the Square: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on July 12 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., July 13, MLK Blvd./Monona Terrace, Madison. artcraftwis.org . 608-204-9129.

Maxwell Street Days: Sidewalk sales and events, July 17-20, State Street, Madison. visitdowntownmadison.com .

× Expand Focal Flame Photography The scene at a past Dane County Fair. Dane County Fair

Dane County Fair: July 17-20, Alliant Energy Center, Madison. danecountyfair.com . 608-291-2900.

Tobacco Heritage Days: July 18-20, Racetrack Park and downtown Edgerton, with sports tournaments, music, parade 11:30 a.m. Sunday. edgertontobaccodays.com .

Mount Horeb Art Fair: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on July 19 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., July 20, Second Street and Front Street, Mount Horeb. mounthorebchamber.com . 608-437-5914.

Brother Love Music Fest: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., July 20, Library Park, Belleville, with five bands. brotherlovemusicfest.com .

Waunafest: July 24-27, Centennial Park, Waunakee. Music, sports, carnival, kids’ activities. waunafest.org .

Mount Horeb Country Music Faire: Three stages, 11 a.m.-midnight, July 26, Grundahl Park, Mount Horeb, with Ashes & Arrows, Hannah Dasher, Jake Hoot, many others. Ticket sales benefit Mount Horeb Community Foundation and Madison Reading Project. mhcmf.com .

Unity Picnic: Annual Urban League event, noon-4 p.m. July 26, Black Business Hub, Madison, with music, kids’ activities, food. facebook.com/urbanleagueofgreatermadison . 608-729-1200.

Disability Pride Festival: Noon-5 p.m., July 26, Warner Park, Madison. disabilitypridemadison.org .

AtwoodFest: July 26-27, Atwood Avenue, Madison. atwoodfest.com .

× Expand Kent Sweitzer Photography A kids' parade at a past Sugar Maple Music Fest. A kids' parade at a past Sugar Maple Music Fest.

August

Sugar Maple Traditional Music Festival: Aug. 1-2, Lake Farm County Park, Madison. sugarmaplefest.org .

GeekCraft Expo: Craft market featuring locally handmade geek goods, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Aug. 2 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 3, Masonic Center, Madison. geekcraftexpo.com .

North Star Fest: North Star Neighborhood Assn. event, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Aug. 2, Pocket Park, Madison, with kids' activities, food carts, music. facebook.com/northstarfest .

Belleville Music Festival: 1-9 p.m., Aug. 2, Community Park, Belleville, plus food/beer vendors. bellevillemusicfestival.com .

Madison Comedy Week: Aug. 3-9, various venues, Madison. madisoncomedyweek.net .

Black Earth Field Days: Aug. 8-9, Community Park, Black Earth, with parade noon and fireworks at dusk on Saturday. facebook.com/BEventsBEWI .

Stoughton Chamber Music Festival: Aug. 9, Stoughton Library (kids' concert); Aug. 15-16, Stoughton Opera House; Aug. 22-23, Chorus Public House, all in Stoughton. stoughtonchambermusicfestival.com .

Madison Comic & Pop Culture Expo: Aug. 9-10, Alliant Energy Center, Madison. madisoncomicexpo.com .

Ride the Drive: Car-free streets for riding, walking, skating, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 10, Madison; activities at Law, McPike and Olin parks. ridethedrive.com . 608-266-4711.

Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival: Aug. 13-17, Angell Park, Sun Prairie. Sweet corn sold Saturday and Sunday. sunprairiecornfest.com . 608-837-4547.

× Expand facebook.com/schenksblockparty The Schenk's Corners Block Party in 2024. Schenk's Corners Block Party

Schenk's Corners Block Party: Aug. 15-16, outside Alchemy Cafe. facebook.com/schenksblockparty .

Agora Art Fair: 100+ artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 16, 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg, with music, kids’ art yard, food, beer. agoraartfair.com . 608-277-2606.

Eken Park Festival: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Aug. 16, Eken Park, Madison, with music, kids’ activities. facebook.com/ekenparkfest .

Africa Fest: 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Aug. 16, McPike Park, Madison. Entertainment, vendors, food. africanassociationofmadison.org . 608-258-0261.

Stoughton Coffee Break Festival: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 16, Racetrack Park, Stoughton. stoughtonwi.com . 608-873-7912.

Gandy Dancer Festival: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Aug. 16, Westland Promenade, Mazomanie, with bluegrass music, kids' entertainment & activities, demonstrations, exhibits, food. gandydancerfestival.org .

Magic Pride Festival: OutReach LGBTQ celebration, 1-6 p.m., Aug. 17, Warner Park, Madison. outreachmagicfestival.org .

Middleton Good Neighbor Festival: Aug. 22-24, Fireman’s Park, Middleton, with arts and crafts, carnival, music stages. goodneighborfestival.com . 800-688-5694.

Wisconsin Pottery Association Show & Sale: Annual event, with 50-plus dealers, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 23, Alliant Energy Center, Madison. wisconsinpottery.org .

Orton Park Festival: Marquette Neighborhood Association fundraiser, Aug. 29-31, Orton Park, Madison. marquette-neighborhood.org .

Rock River Thresheree: Aug. 29-31, Thresherman’s Park, Edgerton. Demonstrations/displays, flea market, Parade of Power at 2 p.m. daily. thresheree.com . 920-723-1555.

Paoli Art in the Park: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 30-31, Paoli Park, Paoli. paoliartinthepark.org .

Taste of Madison: 2-9 p.m. on Aug. 30 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Aug. 31, Capitol Square, Madison. tasteofmadison.com . 608-276-9797.

× Expand courtesy PBS Wisconsin A child learns about quilts. Attendees at a past Great Wisconsin Quilt Show.

September

Great Wisconsin Quilt Show: Annual Wisconsin Public Television event, Sept. 4-6, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, with vendor mall, workshops, speakers and more. quiltshow.com . 866-297-6545.

Wild West Days: Sept. 5-7, Lions Park, Mazomanie. mazowildwestdays.com .

Heritage Fest: Annual event, noon-5 p.m., Sept. 6, Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee, with hands-on farm activities for all ages, games, cooking and craft demos, food. schumacherfarmpark.org .

Greek Fest Plus: Annual church picnic, Sept. 6-7 Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, Madison, with food, traditional music, kids' activities, market. madison-greekfest.org . 608-244-1001.

Curd Fest: Fresh & fried creations, 3-6 p.m., Sept. 6, Breese Stevens Field, Madison, plus food carts, kids' activities, contests, demonstrations. Early entry at 1:30 p.m. available; rain date Sept. 7. breesestevensfield.com .

× Expand Josh Sorenson Attendees at a past Madison Good Neighbor Gathering. Attendees at a past Madison Good Neighbor Gathering.

Madison Good Neighbor Gathering: Noon-4 p.m., Sept. 7, Brittingham Park, Madison, with all-ages activities, music. neighborhoodhousemadison.org ..

Wauktoberfest: Sept. 11-14, Endres Manufacturing, Waunakee, with wine and beer tastings, music, food eating contests. wauktoberfest.com .

Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival: Sept. 12-13, Art in the Barn, Fitchburg. midwestgypsyswingfest.com .

Regional Art Tour: 14 South Artists annual event, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 13-14, at locations in Blanchardville, Brooklyn, Fitchburg, Oregon, Stoughton. 14southartists.com .

Willy Street Fair: Sept. 20-21, Williamson Street, Madison. facebook.com/willystreetfair . 608-257-4576.

Burning Troll: Music/camping festival hosted by Brix Cider, 12:30-11:30 p.m., Sept. 20, Donald Farm, Mount Horeb, with "burning of the troll" at 9:15 pm. burning-troll.com .

Fall Fest: All-ages activities, 4-10 p.m., Sept 26, Hometown USA Festival Park, Verona, with music, movie, kids' activities, bonfire, vendors, food carts & more. veronawi.com .

Art Walk Stoughton: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 27, downtown Stoughton, with works by regional artists, demonstrations, music, kids' activities. artwalkstoughton.com .

Road trips

× Expand facebook.com/people/ryan-kautzer-band/100063648576187 Ryan Kautzer and accordion. Ryan Kautzer

May

Wisconsin State Polka Festival: Wisconsin Polka Boosters annual event, May 23-25, Sterling Chalet, Richfield, with music, dance lessons & more. wisconsinpolkaboosters.com .

Feed Your Head: Music/camping festival, May 29-31, Kettle Moraine Ranch, Eagle. wisefarmproductions.com .

Montfort VFW Big Days: May 30-June 1, VFW Post 9298, Montfort, with beer tent, music, sports. facebook.com/VFWPost9298 .

Festa Italiana: May 30-June 1, Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee; fireworks 10:30 p.m. Saturday. iccmilwaukee.com .

Dairyfest: May 30-31, downtown Marshfield. Friday: breakfast 5:30-9:30 a.m., picnic 5-8 pm (Columbia Park); Saturday: craft show 9 a.m.-4 p.m., parade 11 a.m. visitmarshfield.com .

June

Door County Contemporary Art Fair: Gathering of studios and galleries from around the Midwest, June 5-8, Peninsula School of Art, Fish Creek. doorcountycontemporary.com .

PrideFest: June 5-7, Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. pridefest.com . 414-272-3378.

Sparta Butterfest: Entertainment, arts, crafts & flea market, carnival, sports tournaments and more, June 5-8, corner of Montgomery and Rusk streets, Sparta. spartabutterfest.com .

Special Olympics Wisconsin Summer Games: June 5-7, UW Whitewater Campus. specialolympicswisconsin.org .

Art 64: Bracketed live painting tournament, 5-8 p.m. on June 6 and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., June 7, throughout Wauwatosa, with public voting. art64tosa.com .

Bacon Fest: Food & drink vendors, music, June 6-8, Walworth County Fairgrounds, Elkhorn. baconfestwi.com .

Walleye Weekend: June 6-8, Lakeside Park, Fond du Lac. walleyeweekend.com . 920-923-6555.

Force Fields: EDM festival featuring four stages, June 6-7, Rock Fest grounds, north of Cadott. forcefieldsfestival.com .

Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival: 50-plus statewide brewers, 1-5 p.m., June 7, Bavarian Bierhaus, Glendale, with music, food samples. VIP entry noon. wibrewersguild.com/wiblf .

Milwaukee Highland Games: Scottish festival, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., June 7, Croatian Park, Franklin. milwaukeehighlandgames.org .

× Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery The members of People Brothers Band. People Brothers Band

Bonfire Music and Arts Festival: June 12-14, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba. driftlessmusicgardens.com .

Bluegrass at the Lake: June 12-14, South Wood County Park, Wisconsin Rapids. bluegrassatthelake.com .

Prairie Villa Rendezvous: June 12-15, St. Feriole Island, Prairie du Chien. Buckskinner- and fur trade-era themed encampment. prairierendezvous.com .

Darlington Canoe Festival: June 12-15, throughout Darlington, with entertainment, carnival, fireworks (9:15 p.m. Sat., Riverside Park). facebook.com/darlingtoncanoefestival .

Polish Fest: June 13-15, Henry W. Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. polishfest.org .

Balloon & Blues Rally: June 13-14, Green County Fairgrounds, Monroe, with balloon flying, blues bands, car show, food. monroeballoonandblues.com .

Lakefront Festival of Art: June 13-15, lakeshore near Milwaukee Art Museum. mam.org . 414-224-3856.

Polkafest: June 13-14, downtown New Glarus; includes ticketed Beer, Bacon and Cheese Festival, 1-5 p.m. on June 14. swisstown.com . 608-527-2095.

Artspire: Juried visual art exhibit and sale, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., June 14, Riverside Park, LaCrosse, with entertainment stage. artspire.thepumphouse.org .

× Expand Tom Williams An entry in the 2023 Big Top Parade. An entry in the 2023 Big Top Parade.

Big Top Parade: 11 a.m., June 14, downtown Baraboo; other events taking place during the weekend. bigtopparade.com .

Summer Soulstice: Music festival, noon-midnight, June 14, along East Kenilworth Place and Ivanhoe Place, Milwaukee. summersoulsticemke.com .

Summerfest: Noon-midnight daily, June 19-21, June 26-28 and July 3-5, Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. summerfest.com .

ArtJune: Annual juried show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., June 21, Courthouse lawn, Baraboo, with music, kids' craft area, food. spiritlakearts.square.site .

Midsummer Celebration: Scandinavian-themed activities, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., June 21, Old World Wisconsin, Eagle. oldworldwisconsin.wisconsinhistory.org . 262-594-6300.

Marquette County Fair: June-24-29, Fairgrounds, Westfield. marquettecountyfairwi.org . 906-249-4111.

Hoofbeat (formerly Country Fest): June 25-28, 24447 County Highway S, Cadott. Headliners: Lonestar, June 25; Riley Green, June 26; Lainey Wilson, June 27; Brooks & Dunn, June 28. countryfest.com . 800-326-3378.

Town & Country Days: June 26-29, throughout Lake Mills, with carnival, music, parade 10 a.m. Saturday. facebook.com/lakemillslegion.

Blue Ox Music Festival: June 26-28, The Pines Music Park, Eau Claire, with host Pert Near Sandstone, others. blueoxmusicfestival.com .

Cheese Curd Festival: 4-10 p.m. on June 27 and 10 a.m.-10 p.m., June 28, East End Park, Ellsworth, with arts/vendor market, tastings & eating contest, music, kids' activities. cheesecurdfestival.com .

Cedarburg Strawberry Festival: June 28-29, Cedarburg. cedarburgfestivals.org . 888-894-4001.

Spring Green Arts and Crafts Fair: 200-plus artists, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on June 28 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., June 29, Jefferson St., Spring Green. springgreenartfair.com .

× Expand Elisha Terada on Unsplash A display of fireworks.

July

Columbus Fourth of July: July 1-6 Fireman's Park, Columbus, with carnival, entertainment, parade at noon and fireworks at dusk, July 4. columbuswi4th.com .

La Crosse Riverfest: July 2-5, Oktoberfest Grounds, La Crosse. Music, family activities. riverfestlacrosse.com . 608-782-6000.

Whitewater Fourth of July: July 3-6, 312 Whitewater St., Whitewater. Music, kids’ activities, beer tent, fireworks 10 p.m. July 4-5. whitewater4th.com .

Milton Fourth of July: July 3-6, Schilberg Park, Milton, with music, carnival, sports tournaments, fireworks on July 4. facebook.com/milton4thofjuly .

Johnson Creek Independence Day Celebration: Family-friendly activities, 7 p.m., July 3, Centennial Park, Johnson Creek, with fireworks at dusk. facebook.com/visitjohnsoncreekwisconsin .

Evansville Fourth of July: July 3-6, Lake Leota Park, Evansville. Music, kids’ activities, beer tent, fireworks at dusk, July 4. ecp-wi.org .

Light Up the Lake: Fourth of July celebration, Noon-10 p.m., July 4, Deacon Mills Park and downtown Green Lake (some activities begin 7 a.m.); fireworks at dusk. visitgreenlake.com . 920-294-3231.

Fire on the River: Independence Day celebration, July 4-5, along the Riverway, Sauk City; fireworks dusk Saturday. fireontheriver.org .

Independence Day Weekend: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., July 4-5, Old World Wisconsin, Eagle. 19th- and 20th-century games, music. oldworldwisconsin.wisconsinhistory.org . 262-594-6300.

Sauk County Fair: July 7-13, Baraboo. saukcountyfair.com . 608-356-8707.

Jefferson County Fair: July 9-13, Jefferson. Grandstand: County Tractor Pull 10:30 a.m., Badger State Tractor Pull 7 p.m., July 9; Truck Pull, 6:30 p.m., July 10; Taylor & the Anti-Heroes (Taylor Swift tribute) 5 p.m., July 12; Demo Derby 1 p.m., July 13. jcfairpark.com . 920-674-7148.

Lafayette County Fair: July 9-13, Fairgrounds, Darlington. lafayettecountyfair.org . 608-642-3727.

Elkhorn Ribfest: Music & BBQ fest, July 9-13, Walworth County Fairgrounds, Elkhorn. wisconsinribfest.com .

Country Boom: July 10-12, W4142 County Highway B, West Salem. countryboom.com .

Iola Old Car Show: Grounds open 7 a.m., July 10-12, Show Grounds, Iola; 2025 theme is 4x4s. iolaoldcarshow.com . 715-445-4000.

× Expand Austin Screws Warren Zeiders leaning on a vintage car. Warren Zeiders

Hodag Country Festival: July 10-13, 4270 River Road, Rhinelander. Headliners: Thursday: Mitchell Tenpenny; Friday: Warren Zeiders; Saturday: Jordan Davis; Sunday: Nate Smith. hodag.com .

Squirrelfest: Family fest, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., July 12, Winnebago Park, Tomah, with music, kids' activities, pontoon boat rides and more. tomahsquirrels.org .

Strawberry Festival: 7 a.m.-3 p.m., July 12, Sun Valley Presbyterian Church, Beloit, with breakfast/lunch, arts & crafts fair (begins 9 am), raffle, entertainment. sunvalleystrawberryfest.org . 608-365-7547.

Driftless Music Festival: Noon-10 p.m., July 12, Eckhardt Park, Viroqua. Headliner: We are the Willows. driftlessmusicfestival.com .

Fond du Lac County Fair: July 15-20, Fond du Lac Fairgrounds. Grandstand: Tuesday: Bull riding, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.; Wednesday: Tractor/truck pull; Thursday: Dylan Scott; Friday: Bret Michaels; Saturday: Tracy Lawrence. fonddulaccountyfair.com . 920-929-3168.

Rock Fest: July 16-19, Rock Fest Grounds, Cadott. rock-fest.com . 800-326-3378.

Waukesha County Fair: July 16-20, Waukesha Fairgrounds. Main stage: Thursday: Justin Moore; Friday: Ted Nugent; Saturday: Night Ranger. waukeshacountyfair.com . 262-544-5922.

Green County Fair: July 16-20, Monroe. greencountyfair.net . 608-325-9159.

Bastille Days: July 17-20, East Town/Cathedral Square Park, Milwaukee. easttown.com . 414-271-1416.

Port Fish Days: July 17-19, Port Washington. portfishdays.com . 800-719-4881

Country Thunder: Music/camping festival, July 17-20, Shadow Hill Ranch, Twin Lakes. countrythunder.com/wi . 866-388-0007.

Blues, Brews & Food Truck Festival: Pre-party July 18, Tofflers, New Glarus; 11 a.m.-8 p.m., July 19, Village Park, New Glarus. facebook.com/NGBBFTF .

Jefferson Fiesta Latina: Music and dance performances, kids' activities, food, 2-8 p.m., July 20, Rotary Waterfront Park, Jefferson. facebook.com/people/jefferson-fiesta-latina/61554337463716 .

× Expand armenianfest.com Siragan Dance Group of Chicago at the 2022 Milwaukee Armenian Fest. Siragan Dance Group of Chicago at the 2022 Milwaukee Armenian Fest.

Milwaukee Armenian Fest: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., July 20, St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church, Greenfield. Food, music, cultural displays. armenianfest.com . 414-282-1670.

EAA Airventure: July 21-27, Wittman Regional Airport, Oshkosh. Air shows, entertainment, displays. eaa.org/airventure .

Rock County 4-H Fair: July 22-27, Janesville. Tuesday: Rock County Fairest Ceremony; Wednesday: Rock County Fair Idol; Thursday: Blue Steel, Conner Smith; Friday: Totally Neon; Saturday: Niko Moon; Sunday: Rice Bull Riders. rockcounty4hfair.com . 608-755-1470.

Washington County Fair: July 22-27, West Bend. Amphitheater: Thursday: Chris Lane, Dylan Schneider, Greylan James; Friday: Foreigner, Hippies & Cowboys; Saturday: Russell Dickerson. wcfairpark.com .

Columbia County Fair: July 23-27, Portage. columbiacountyfairwi.org . 608-697-1152.

Monroe County Fair: July 23-27, Fairgrounds, Tomah. monroecountyfairwi.com .

Wisconsin Bluegrass Bash: Music/camping fest, July 24-26, Old Car Show Grounds, Iola. wisconsinbluegrass.com .

Cheech's Deecefest: Music festival, July 24-26, Bluebird Campground, LaCrosse, with Gregg Hall & the Wrecking Ball, Smokin' Bandits, Wise Jennings, many others. gregghallmusic.com .

Midsummer Bluegrass Festival: Music/camping festival, July 24-27, Cozy Cove Tavern, Manitowish Waters; headliner Larry Stephenson. midsummerbluegrass.com .

Plain Fire & EMS Celebration: July 25-27 Community Park, Plain, with sports tournaments, kids' activities, music. facebook.com/plainfireems .

German Fest: July 25-27, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. germanfest.com . 414-464-9444.

Brady Street Festival: 11 a.m.-midnight, July 26, Brady Street, Milwaukee. Artisan cheese, local foods, wines, five entertainment stages. bradystreet.org .

Green Lake County Fair: July 31-Aug. 3, Fairgrounds, Green Lake. greenlake.extension.wisc.edu/fair . 920-294-4032.

× Expand Silly Robot Studios The band Queensrÿche. Queensrÿche

Wisconsin State Fair: Gates open 8 a.m., July 31-Aug. 10, State Fair Park, West Allis, with agricultural and commercial exhibits, carnival, entertainment and more. Headliners: Midland, Southall, July 31; Boyz II Men, Bobby V, Aug. 1; Ne-Yo, Aug. 2; Queensrÿche, Great White, Quiet Riot, Aug. 3; We the Kingdom, Josiah Queen, Aug. 4; KIDZ BOP, Aug. 5; Jon Pardi, Easton Corbin, Aug. 6; Gabriel Iglesias, Aug. 7; Darius Rucker, Uncle Kracker, Aug. 8; Lynyrd Skynyrd, Aug. 9; The Turtles, Jay & the Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Vogues, The Cowsills, Aug. 10. wistatefair.com . 800-884-FAIR.

Mile of Music Festival: July 31-Aug. 3, throughout Appleton. mileofmusic.com .

August

Neon Nights: Country music festival, Aug. 1-2, Walworth County Fairgrounds, Elkhorn. Headliners: Friday: Travis Tritt; Saturday: Gary Allan. walworthcountyfairgrounds.com .

Brat Days: Aug. 2, Kiwanis Park, Sheboygan. brat-days.com . 920-803-8980.

Firefest: Kids' activities, food, noon-8 p.m., Aug. 2, New Glarus Fire Department. facebook.com/NewGlarusFire .

Black Arts Fest MKE: Celebrating African & African American culture, noon-10 p.m., Aug. 2, Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. blackartsfestmke.com .

Tallman Arts Festival: Aug. 2-3, Lincoln-Tallman House, Janesville. Artisans, food and entertainment. rchs.us . 608-756-4509.

Volksfest: Swiss Independence Day celebration, 1-3 p.m., Aug. 3, Wilhelm Tell Shooting Park, New Glarus. facebook.com/VolkFestNewGlarus .

Peninsula Music Festival: Symphony Sessions: Aug. 5-23, Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek. musicfestival.com .

People Fest: Aug. 7-9, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba, with People Brothers Band, many others. driftlessmusicgardens.com .

XRoads41: Music festival, Aug. 7-9, Oskhosh Festivals Park, Oshkosh. xroads41.com .

Watertown Riverfest: Aug. 8-11, Riverside Park, with music, craft show, carnival, food, sports, fireworks on Friday-Saturday. watertownriverfest.com .

Wisconsin Square and Round Dance Convention: Aug. 8-10, Oshkosh Convention Center, Oshkosh, with workshops, dances. wisquaredanceconvention.org .

Burger Fest and Hot Air Balloon Rally: Aug. 8-9, Depot Street (Sat. only) and Rock Ledge Park, Seymour. homeofthehamburger.org .

Covered Bridge Days: Aug. 8-10, throughout Brodhead, with music, sports tournaments, auto/tractor competitions & displays, food. Saturday: Wildflower Art Festival, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Veterans Park). brodheadchamber.org . 608-897-8411.

White Oak Folk Fest: Aug. 8-10, White Oak Savanna Events Farm, Dodgeville. whiteoakfolkfest.com .

Waukesha BluesFest: Aug. 8-9, Naga-Waukee Park, Delafield. Headliners: Friday: Mitch Ryder; Saturday: Marcia Ball with The Jimmys. w aukeshabluesfest.com . 800-366-1961.

Shawano Folk Festival: Aug. 8-10, Mielke Park, Shawano, with evening concerts 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat., daytime music and workshops starting 10 a.m. Sat.-Sun. shawanofestival.org .

Green Lake Fine Art Show: More than 70 artists, music, Aug. 9-10, Town Square Community Center, Green Lake. greenlaketownsquare.org .

Glass Arts Festival: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 9, Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass, Neenah, with juried exhibition, music, kids' activities, glassblowing demos. bmmglass.com .

Door County Jazz Festival: Aug. 9-10, Sunset Park, Sturgeon Bay. doorcountyjazzfestival.com .

Juneau County Fair: Aug. 10-17, Mauston. juneaucountyfair.com . 608-547-2426.

Grant County Fair: Aug. 13-17, Lancaster. funonforty.co.grant.wi.gov . 608-723-2135.

Dodge County Fair: Aug. 13-17, Beaver Dam. Wednesday: Badger State Truck/Tractor Pull; Thursday: Diamond Rio; Friday: Corey Kent; Saturday: 38 Special; Sunday: Truck Pull & Demo Derby. dodgecountyfairgrounds.com . 920-885-3586.

Milwaukee Irish Fest: Aug. 14-17, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. Irish festival with dance, music, food. irishfest.com . 414-476-3378.

Larryfest: Kickapoo Valley Music Association bluegrass music & camping festival, Aug. 14-16, S2096 24 Valley Road, La Farge. larryfest.org .

Avrom Farm Party: Music, camping & food festival, Aug. 15-17, Avrom Farm, Ripon. avromfarmparty.com .

Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club Show: Aug. 15-17, show grounds north of Baraboo. Vintage equipment, big flea market. badgersteamandgas.com .

Mineral Point Blues & Roots Festival: Aug. 15-16, Mineral Point Opera House and Library Park, Mineral Point. mineralpointbluesfest.org .

Oconomowoc Festival of Arts: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 16-17, Fowler Park, Oconomowoc. Juried exhibition of works by 110 artists, on the lake, with three music stages, food. oconomowocarts.org .

Art & Chalk Fest: Juried arts/crafts festival, Aug. 16-17, Museum of Wisconsin Art, West Bend, with music, kids' activities, food. Free admission. artchalkfest.com . 262-247-9638.

Central Wisconsin State Fair: Aug. 19-24, Fairgrounds Park, Marshfield. Grandstand Wednesday: Chris Kroeze; Thursday: Hairball; Friday: Justin Moore; Saturday: Halestorm; Sunday: Rice Rodeo.. centralwisconsinstatefair.com .

Crawford County Fair: Aug. 21-24, Fairgrounds, Gays Mills. crawfordcountywisconsinfair.com .

Wilhelm Tell Festival: Aug. 22-24, Wilhelm Tell Grounds and downtown New Glarus. wilhelmtellfestival.org . 608-527-2095.

× Expand mexicanfiesta.org The entrance at a past Mexican Fiesta. Mexican Fiesta

Mexican Fiesta: Noon-midnight, Aug. 22-24, Maier Festival Park (Summerfest grounds), Milwaukee. mexicanfiesta.org . 414-383-7066.

Great River Folk Festival: Aug. 22-24, Riverside Park, LaCrosse. greatriverfolkfest.org .

Potosi Brewfest: 1-4:30 p.m., Aug. 23, Holiday Gardens Event Center, Potosi (VIP noon), with 60-plus vendors, music, games. potosibrewery.com .

Walworth County Fair: Aug. 27-Sept. 1, Elkhorn. walworthcountyfair.com . 262-723-3228.

Iowa County Fair: Aug. 28-Sept. 1, Fairgrounds, Mineral Point. iowacountyfair.com . 608-987-3490

Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw: Aug. 29-30, Marion Park, Prairie du Sac. Cow chip throw, art fair, music stages. wiscowchip.com . 608-643-4317.

Wisconsin Highland Games: Aug. 29-31, Waukesha Expo Center, with sports, music, demonstrations, food. wisconsinscottish.org .

× Expand Rebecca Bader/Wisconsin Sheep Breeders Participants in the Walk and Knit event at a past Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival. Participants in the Walk and Knit event at a past Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival.

September

Wisconsin Sheep & Wool Festival: Gates at 7 a.m., Sept. 5-7, Jefferson County Fair Park, with sheep & fleece shows, vendors, kids' activities, workshops. wisconsinsheepandwoolfestival.com . 608-743-9080.

Vernon County Fair: Sept. 10-14, Fairgrounds, Viroqua. vernoncountyfair.com . 608-637-3165.

The BoogieDown: Camping/music festival hosted by Armchair Boogie, Sept. 11-13, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba. driftlessmusicgardens.com .

Wo-Zha-Wa Fall Festival: Sept. 12-14, downtown Wisconsin Dells, with farmers' and flea markets, arts & crafts fair, music, parade 1:30 p.m. Sun. wozhawa.com .

Maple Fall Fest: Sept. 13-14, Wildwood Park, Marshfield. visitmarshfield.com .

Night (and Day) at the Museum: Civil War- and fur trade-era encampments, craft fair, music and more, Sept. 19-21, Lafayette County Historical Society Museum & Veterans Park, Darlington. lafayettehistorical.com .

Viola Horse and Colt Show: Sept. 19-20, throughout Viola, with horse show, arts & crafts fair, music, truck & tractor pulls and more. wp.horseandcoltshow.com .

Welcome Fall: Equinox celebration, Sept. 20, Circle Sanctuary, Barneveld, with workshops, nature walks, kids' activities & more. circlesanctuary.org . 608-924-2216.

× Expand courtesy New Glarus Chamber of Commerce Attendees at a past New Glarus Oktoberfest. New Glarus Oktoberfest

New Glarus Oktoberfest: Sept. 25-28, downtown New Glarus, with music, craft vendors, food, beer tent. swisstown.com .

Cornish Festival: Annual celebration of Cornish and Celtic heritage, Sept. 26-28, Mineral Point, with music, dance, crafts, food and more. Saturday: All Those Who Wander, 7:30 p.m., Opera House. cornishfest.org .

Gays Mills Apple Festival: Sept. 26-28, throughout Gays Mills, with flea market/arts and crafts vendors (fairgrounds), parade 1:30 p.m. Sunday. gaysmills.org .

Warrens Cranberry Festival: Marsh tours, arts & crafts fair, flea market, food & more, Sept. 26-28, Warrens. cranfest.com . 608-378-4200.

Golden Days Harvest Fest: Sept. 27-28, downtown Green Lake,with craft & rummage sales, music, parade, auto show. visitgreenlake.com . 920-294-3231.