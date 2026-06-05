× Expand Ray Erickson A past fireworks display visible from the UW Memorial Union Terracd.

The time is upon us. Don’t let this summer slip away — you’re going outside, you’re doing something new, you’re indulging in some nostalgia, you’re having fun. That’s non-negotiable. Here’s your guidebook for making that happen. Our annual roundup of summer happenings includes festivals in Madison and around Dane County, and even farther afield.

This post includes the full summer calendar through the end of September; we also will break up the calendar into smaller, easier-to-navigate sections as the season progresses. More detailed schedules for music-focused fests can be found as they are announced in the Isthmus calendar and our music/arts summer calendar post, also coming soon. It's advisable to check event websites and social media for schedule changes. Updates to these lists will continue all summer as more information is announced; changes and new events can be emailed to calendar@isthmus.com.

Dane County

June

Mad With Power Fest: Metal and video game blowout hosted by Lords of the Trident, 4:30 p.m., June 5-6 The Sylvee, Madison. madwithpowerfest.com.

Cows on the Concourse: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., June 6, Capitol Square (at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard), Madison, with dairy-themed activities for kids. danecountydairy.org.

DeForest Dragon Art Fair: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., June 6, Fireman’s Park, DeForest, with 100-plus artists, music, kids’ activities. deforestwi.gov.

Cars on State: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 6, State Street, Madison. visitdowntownmadison.com.

Free Outdoor Fun Weekend: June 6-7, statewide. Free fishing in all state lakes and streams; special activities at many locations; state park admission and trail fees waived. dnr.wisconsin.gov. 888-936-7463.

Cottage Grove Firemen’s Festival: Annual fundraiser, June 11-14, Fireman’s Park, Cottage Grove. Sports, carnival, entertainment, parade noon Sat. cottagegrovefire.org.

Summer Frolic: June 11-14, Grundahl Park, Mount Horeb, with carnival, beer tent, music, games, fireworks 9:45 pm Sat., parade noon Sun. mthorebsummerfrolic.com.

Madison Symphony Orchestra Centennial Festival Weekend: Musical performances, visual art/art projects, lectures and more, 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m., June 13-14, Overture Center, Madison. madisonsymphony.org.

Midwest Fire Fest: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on June 13 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., June 14, Westside Park, Cambridge, with art and music. midwestfirefest.com.

Marquette Waterfront Festival: Marquette Neighborhood Association music fest, June 13-14, Yahara Place Park, Madison. marquette-neighborhood.org.

Madison Jazz Festival: Concerts, classes, jams & more, June 19-27, at various venues, Madison. madisonjazzfestivalwi.org.

× Expand courtesy Harry Whitehorse International Wood Sculpture Festival A carving at a past Harry Whitehorse International Wood Sculpture Festival. Harry Whitehorse International Wood Sculpture Festival

Harry Whitehorse International Wood Sculpture Festival: Featuring artists-in-residence, June 19-27, San Damiano, Monona. harrywhitehorse.com.

Juneteenth: Celebrating African American heritage and emancipation: parade staging 10 a.m., June 20, Madison Labor Temple, Madison, with parade at 11 a.m. and celebration noon-6 p.m. at Penn Park. kujimcsd.org

Oregon Art Fair: Juried artist, kids' activities, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., June 20, Waterman Park, Oregon. oregonwiartwalk.com.

Tenney-Lapham Art Walk: 1-5 p.m., June 21, with maps at 408 Washburn Place, Madison. sharonredinger@gmail.com.

Make Music Madison: Annual city-wide outdoor performances, June 21, Madison (and in other Dane County communities). makemusicmadison.org.

Dane Firefighters Festival: June 25-28, Bert Deans Park, Dane, with softball tournament. Saturday: The Dirty Birds 8 pm. Sunday: Parade noon, chicken BBQ & kids' activities follow. danefire.com.

Sun Prairie Pride Fest: Noon-4 p.m., June 27, Sun Prairie West High School, with entertainment, kids' activities, resource fair. sunprairiepridefest.com.

Dirt Camp: Music/visual art/camping festival, 2 p.m., June 27, The Vines, Sauk City, hosted by Free Dirt. instagram.com/dirtcampfest.

× Expand Janice Rickert Sug Daniels, front left, leads a number as others sing and dance during the All Festival Jam at the 2024 National Women's Music Festival in Middleton. Sug Daniels, front left, leads a number as others sing and dance during the All Festival Jam at the 2024 National Women's Music Festival in Middleton.

July

Stoughton Fair: July 1-5, Mandt Park, Stoughton, with carnival, exhibits. stoughtonfair.com. 608-873-4653.

National Women’s Music Festival: July 2-5, Marriott-West, Middleton. nwmf.info. 317-395-3809.

Monona Community Festival: July 3-4, Winnequah Park, Monona, with music, carnival (opens July 2), art fair, food, fireworks at dusk, July 4. mononafestival.com.

DeForest Fourth of July: July 3-4, Fireman’s Park, DeForest, with music, kids’ activities, beer tent, fireworks. deforestwi.gov.

July Third Celebration: 4-11 p.m., July 3, Norsk Golf Club, Mount Horeb, with kids' activities, music, fireworks at dusk. norskgolfclub.com.

Catfish River Music Festival: Stoughton Opera House event, July 3-5, Rotary Park, Stoughton. catfishrivermusicfest.com.

WaunaBoom: 2-10:30 p.m., July 4, Ripp Park, Waunakee, with music, fireworks 9:45 p.m. Rain date: July 5. waunaboom.com.

Bucky-n-Booms: Music, Mad-City Ski Team performances, kids' activities, 2-10 p.m., July 4, Edgewater plaza and UW Memorial Union Terrace, Madison, plus fireworks at dusk. theedgewater.com.

Token Creek Fourth of July Celebration: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., July 4, Portage Road in Token Creek, with parade at 1 p.m., games, veterans' ceremony, raffle, food tents. tokencreekparade.com.

Mazomanie Fourth of July Celebration: July 4, Lions Park and downtown Mazomanie, with baseball, pool games, music, fireworks at dusk. facebook.com/mazomaniechamber.

La Fête de Marquette: Bastille Day celebration, incorporating Madison Irish Fest and Musique Electronique, July 9-12, McPike Park, Madison. wil-mar.org. 608-257-4576.

Art Fair on the Square: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on July 11 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., July 12, Capitol Square, Madison. mmoca.org. 608-257-0158.

Art Fair off the Square: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on July 11 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., July 12, MLK Blvd./Monona Terrace, Madison. artcraftwis.org. 608-204-9129.

Expand The SummerTimes 2026 logo.

Maxwell Street Days: Sidewalk sales and events, July 16-19, State Street, Madison. visitdowntownmadison.com.

Dane County Fair: July 16-19, Alliant Energy Center, Madison. danecountyfair.com. 608-291-2900.

Tobacco Heritage Days: July 17-19, Racetrack Park and downtown Edgerton, with sports tournaments, music, parade 11:30 a.m. Sunday. edgertontobaccodays.com.

Mount Horeb Art Fair: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on July 18 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., July 19, Second Street and Front Street, Mount Horeb. mounthorebchamber.com. 608-437-5914.

Pickle Palooza: Food & drink festival, 6:30-10 p.m., July 18, Breese Stevens Field (early entry tix 5 p.m.), with contests & games, music by All American Throwbacks, DJ, Micro Wrestling. picklepaloozafoodanddrinkfest.com.

Brother Love Music Fest: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., July 19, Library Park, Belleville, with five bands. brotherlovemusicfest.com.

Waunafest: July 23-26, Centennial Park, Waunakee. Music, sports, carnival, kids’ activities. waunafest.org.

Unity Picnic: Annual Urban League event, noon-4 p.m. July 25, Black Business Hub, Madison, with music, kids’ activities, food. facebook.com/urbanleagueofgreatermadison. 608-729-1200.

Disability Pride Festival: Noon-5 p.m., July 25, Warner Park, Madison. disabilitypridemadison.org.

AtwoodFest: Music festival, July 25-26, Atwood Avenue, Madison. atwoodfest.com.

St. Dennis Festival: 70th annual Queen of Apostles Parish event, July 25-26, 413 Dempsey Road, Madison, with kids' activities, bingo, music, bake sale. qoap.org.

Sugar Maple Traditional Music Festival: July 31-Aug. 1, Lake Farm County Park, Madison. sugarmaplefest.org.

× Expand facebook.com/northstarfest The scene at the 2025 North Star Fest. North Star Fest

August

Next Level Park Street Music Fest: Peboga showcase, Aug. 1, Madison Labor Temple; lineup TBA. pebogaorg.com.

North Star Fest: North Star Neighborhood Assn. event, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Aug. 1, Pocket Park, Madison, with kids' activities, food carts, music. facebook.com/northstarfest.

Belleville Music Festival: 1-9 p.m., Aug. 1, Community Park, Belleville, plus food/beer vendors. bellevillemusicfestival.com.

National Mustard Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 1, National Mustard Museum, Middleton, with music by Alpha Romeos, Red Hot Horn Dawgs, kids' activities, food. mustardmuseum.com.

Madison Comedy Week: Aug. 2-8, various venues, Madison. madisoncomedyweek.net.

Art on Main: Plein air painting competition, art market and more, Aug. 7-8, Main Street, Cambridge. wisconsinarthub.com.

Black Earth Field Days: Aug. 7-8, Community Park, Black Earth, with parade noon and fireworks at dusk on Saturday. facebook.com/BEventsBEWI.

Samtalä | Musicians in Dialogue: Formerly Stoughton Chamber Music Festival: Aug. 8, Stoughton Library (kids' concert); Aug. 14-15, Stoughton Opera House; Aug. 21-22, Chorus Public House, all in Stoughton. samtalamusic.org.

Future Ghost Fest: All-ages music/camping fest, noon-11 p.m., Aug. 8, The Vines, Sauk City. futureghost.club.

× Expand Kristie GoForth Law Park during Ride the Drive 2024. Ride the Drive

Ride the Drive: Car-free streets for riding, walking, skating, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 9, Madison; activities at Lakefront Porch Park, McPike Park and Capitol Square. ridethedrive.com. 608-266-4711.

Agora Art Fair: 100+ artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 15, 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg, with music, Cycropia Aerial Dance, kite exhibit, food, beer. agoraartfair.com. 608-277-2606.

Eken Park Festival: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Aug. 15, Eken Park, Madison, with music, kids’ activities. facebook.com/ekenparkfest.

Africa Fest: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Aug. 16, McPike Park, Madison. Entertainment, vendors, food. africanassociationofmadison.org. 608-258-0261.

Stoughton Coffee Break Festival: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 15, Racetrack Park, Stoughton. stoughtonwi.com. 608-873-7912.

Gandy Dancer Festival: Noon-8 p.m., Aug. 15, Westland Promenade, Mazomanie, with bluegrass music, kids' entertainment & activities, demonstrations, exhibits, food. gandydancerfestival.org.

Curd Fest: Fresh & fried creations, 3-6 p.m., Aug. 15, Breese Stevens Field, Madison, plus music by RailHopper and Finding North, food carts, kids' activities, contests, demonstrations. Early entry at 1:30 p.m. available. breesestevensfield.com.

Magic Pride Festival: OutReach LGBTQ celebration, 1-6 p.m., Aug. 16, Warner Park, Madison. outreachmagicfestival.org.

Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival: Aug. 19-23, Angell Park, Sun Prairie. Sweet corn sold Saturday and Sunday. sunprairiecornfest.com. 608-837-4547.

Schenk's Corners Block Party: 5-10 p.m. on Aug. 14 and 3-10 p.m., Aug. 15, outside Alchemy Cafe. facebook.com/schenksblockparty.

Ukraine Fest: Friends of Ukraine-Madison Ukrainian Independence Day celebration, Aug. 22, Olin Park, with entertainment, kids' activities, vendors, food. friendsofukrainemadison.org.

Wisconsin Pottery Association Show & Sale: Annual event, with 50-plus dealers, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 22, Alliant Energy Center, Madison. wisconsinpottery.org.

Black on State: Annual block party, 6-9 p.m., Aug. 22, top of State Street. instagram.com/blackonstate.

Middleton Good Neighbor Festival: Aug. 28-30, Fireman’s Park, Middleton, with arts and crafts, carnival, music stages. goodneighborfestival.com. 800-688-5694.

Orton Park Festival: Marquette Neighborhood Association fundraiser, Aug. 28-30, Orton Park, Madison. marquette-neighborhood.org.

× Expand thresheree.com An old tractor at a past Rock River Thresheree. Rock River Thresheree

September

Rock River Thresheree: Sept. 4-7, Thresherman’s Park, Edgerton. Demonstrations/displays, flea market, Parade of Power at 2 p.m. daily. thresheree.com. 920-723-1555.

Paoli Art in the Park: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 5-6, Paoli Park, Paoli. paoliartinthepark.org.

Taste of Madison: 2-9 p.m. on Sept. 5 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sept. 6, Capitol Square, Madison. tasteofmadison.com. 608-276-9797.

LaborFest: Annual South Central Federation of Labor celebration, noon-5:30 p.m., Sept. 7, Madison Labor Temple, Madison, with music, kids' activities, food. scfl.org.

Great Wisconsin Quilt Show: Annual Wisconsin Public Television event, Sept. 10-12, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, with vendor mall, workshops, speakers and more. quiltshow.com. 866-297-6545.

Wauktoberfest: Sept. 11-13, Endres Manufacturing, Waunakee, with wine and beer tastings, music, food eating contests. wauktoberfest.com.

Midwest Django Fest: Sept. 11-12, Lake Farm County Park. midwestgypsyswingfest.com.

Wild West Days: Sept. 11-13, Lions Park, Mazomanie; parade at noon Sunday. mazowildwestdays.com.

Greek Fest Plus: Annual church picnic, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sept. 12, Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, Madison, with food, traditional music, kids' activities, market. philomadison.org. 608-244-1001.

Madison Good Neighbor Gathering: Noon-4 p.m., Sept. 13, Brittingham Park, Madison, with all-ages activities, music. madisongoodneighborgathering.org.

Blades of Steel: Metal fest, Sept. 17-19, Crucible. Headliners: Ensifurum, Sanctuary, Metal Church facebook.com/p/Blades-of-Steel-Metal-Festival-100092567051166.

Heritage Fest: Annual event, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sept. 19, Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee, with hands-on farm activities for all ages, games, cooking and craft demos, food. schumacherfarmpark.org.

Urban Triage Harvest Festival: 3-8 p.m., Sept. 19, Farley Center, Verona, with kids' activities, entertainment, food and drink. urbantriage.org.

Regional Art Tour: 14 South Artists annual event, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 19-20, at locations in Blanchardville, Brooklyn, Fitchburg, Oregon, Stoughton. 14southartists.com.

Willy Street Fair: Sept. 19-20, Williamson Street, Madison. facebook.com/willystreetfair. 608-257-4576.

Fall Fest: All-ages activities, 4-11 p.m., Sept 25, Hometown USA Festival Park, Verona, with music, movie, kids' activities, bonfire, vendors, food carts & more. veronawi.com.

× Expand Kristin Shafel Photography Evening at the 2025 True North Music and Food Festival. True North Music and Food Festival

True North Music & Food Festival: Madison Mallards & Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge event, 1-10 p.m., Sept. 26, Warner Park Duck Pond, featuring food from local restaurants, music by Langhorne Slim, Cory Chisel & the Wandering Sons, Dead Horses, Genevieve Heyward, Dusk, Louka Patenaude, Free Dirt. truenorthfest.com.

Burning Troll: Music/camping festival hosted by Brix Cider, 12:30 p.m.-midnight, Sept. 26, Donald Farm, Mount Horeb, with "burning of the troll" at 9:30 pm. burning-troll.com.

Madison Vegan Fest: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 26, Lunney Lake Farm Park, Madison. madisonveganfest.org.

Art Walk Stoughton: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 26, downtown Stoughton, with works by regional artists, demonstrations, music, kids' activities. artwalkstoughton.com.

Road trips

June

Door County Contemporary: Art fair featuring studios and galleries from around the Midwest, June 4-7, Peninsula School of Art, Fish Creek. doorcountycontemporary.com.

PrideFest: June 4-6, Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. pridefest.com. 414-272-3378.

Special Olympics Wisconsin Summer Games: June 4-7, UW Whitewater Campus. specialolympicswisconsin.org.

Milwaukee Metal Fest: June 4-7, The Rave, Milwaukee. milwaukeemetalfestival.com.

Montfort VFW Big Days: June 5-7, VFW Post 9298, Montfort, with beer tent, music, sports. facebook.com/VFWPost9298.

Art 64: Bracketed live painting tournament, 5-8 p.m. on June 5 and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., June 6, throughout Wauwatosa, with public voting. art64tosa.com.

Wisconsin State Polka Festival: Wisconsin Polka Boosters annual event, June 5-7, Sterling Chalet, Richfield, with music, dance lessons & more. wipolkaboosters.com.

Force Fields: EDM festival featuring four stages, June 4-6, Rock Fest grounds, north of Cadott. forcefieldsfestival.com.

Milwaukee Highland Games: Scottish festival, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., June 6, Croatian Park, Franklin. milwaukeehighlandgames.org.

Festa Italiana: June 10-12, Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. iccmilwaukee.com.

Bonfire Music and Arts Festival: June 11-13, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba. driftlessmusicgardens.com.

Sparta Butterfest: Entertainment, arts, crafts & flea market, carnival, sports tournaments and more, June 11-14, corner of Montgomery and Rusk streets, Sparta. spartabutterfest.com.

Bluegrass at the Lake: June 11-13, South Wood County Park, Wisconsin Rapids. bluegrassatthelake.com.

Prairie Villa Rendezvous: June 18-21, St. Feriole Island, Prairie du Chien. Buckskinner- and fur trade-era themed encampment. prairierendezvous.com.

Darlington Canoe Festival: June 11-14, throughout Darlington, with entertainment, carnival, fireworks (9:15 p.m. Sat., Riverside Park). facebook.com/darlingtoncanoefestival.

Walleye Weekend: June 12-14, Lakeside Park, Fond du Lac. walleyeweekend.com. 920-923-6555.

Polish Fest: June 12-14, Henry W. Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. polishfest.org.

Balloon & Blues Rally: June 19-20, Green County Fairgrounds, Monroe, with balloon flying, blues bands, car show, food. monroeballoonandblues.com.

Lakefront Festival of Art: June 12-14, lakeshore near Milwaukee Art Museum. mam.org. 414-224-3856.

Polkafest: June 12-13, downtown New Glarus; includes ticketed Beer, Bacon and Cheese Festival, 1-5 p.m. on June 13. swisstown.com. 608-527-2095.

Sip & Savor Wisconsin (formerly Beer Lovers Festival): Tastings from statewide brewers, 1-5 p.m., June 13, Bavarian Bierhaus, Glendale, with music, food samples. VIP entry noon. sipandsavorwisconsin.com.

Artspire: Juried visual art exhibit and sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., June 13, Riverside Park, LaCrosse, with entertainment stage. artspire.thepumphouse.org.

Big Top Parade: 11 a.m., June 13, downtown Baraboo; other events taking place during the weekend. bigtopparade.com.

Merrimac Community Festival: 10 a.m., June 13, Memorial Park, Merrimac, with kids' activities, food, water shows, car show, music. facebook.com/themerrimacfestival.

Summer Soulstice: Music festival, noon-midnight, June 13, along East Kenilworth Place and Ivanhoe Place, Milwaukee. summersoulsticemke.com.

× Expand courtesy Milwaukee World Festival The view from above the Summerfest grounds. Summerfest

Summerfest: Noon-midnight daily, June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. summerfest.com.

Summer Jam: Music/camping festival, June 19-20, Country Jam Grounds, Eau Claire. Headliners: Friday: Third Eye Blind; Saturday: Styx. summerjamwi.com.

ArtJune: Annual juried show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., June 20, Courthouse lawn, Baraboo, with music, kids' craft area, food. spiritlakearts.org.

Midsummer Celebration: Scandinavian-themed activities, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., June 20-21, Old World Wisconsin, Eagle. oldworldwisconsin.wisconsinhistory.org. 262-594-6300.

Hoofbeat: Country fest, June 24-27, 24447 County Highway S, Cadott. Headliners Wednesday: Aaron Tippin; Thursday: Kane Brown; Friday: Bailey Zimmerman; Saturday: Jason Aldean. hoofbeatfestival.com. 800-326-3378.

Town & Country Days: June 25-28, throughout Lake Mills, with carnival, music, parade 10:30 a.m. Saturday. facebook.com/lakemillslegion.

Blue Ox Music Festival: June 25-27, The Pines Music Park, Eau Claire, with host Pert Near Sandstone, others. blueoxmusicfestival.com.

Cheese Curd Festival: 4-10 p.m. on June 26 and 10 a.m.-10 p.m., June 27, East End Park, Ellsworth, with arts/vendor market, tastings & eating contest, music, kids' activities. cheesecurdfestival.com.

Cedarburg Strawberry Festival: June 27-28, Cedarburg. cedarburgfestivals.org. 888-894-4001.

Spring Green Arts and Crafts Fair: 200-plus artists, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on June 27 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., June 28, Jefferson St., Spring Green. springgreenartfair.com.

Columbus Fourth of July: June 30-July 5, Fireman's Park, Columbus, with carnival, entertainment, parade at noon and fireworks at dusk, July 4. columbuswi4th.com.

× Expand Jingda Chen via Unsplash A fireworks display.

July

La Crosse Riverfest: July 1-4, Oktoberfest Grounds, La Crosse. Music, family activities. riverfestlacrosse.com. 608-782-6000.

Milton Fourth of July: July 1-4, Schilberg Park, Milton, with music, carnival, sports tournaments, fireworks on July 4. facebook.com/milton4thofjuly.

Whitewater Fourth of July: July 2-5, 312 Whitewater St., Whitewater. Music, kids’ activities, beer tent, fireworks 9:45 p.m. July 4. whitewater4th.com.

Johnson Creek Independence Day Celebration: Family-friendly activities, 5-10 p.m., July 3, Centennial Park, Johnson Creek, with fireworks at dusk. facebook.com/visitjohnsoncreekwisconsin.

Evansville Fourth of July: July 3-5, Lake Leota Park, Evansville. Music, kids’ activities, beer tent. facebook.com/ALakeLeota4th.

Fire on the River: Independence Day celebration, July 3-4, along the Riverway, Sauk City; fireworks dusk Saturday. fireontheriver.org.

Light Up the Lake: Fourth of July celebration, noon-10 p.m., July 4, Deacon Mills Park and downtown Green Lake (some activities begin 7 a.m.); fireworks at dusk. visitgreenlake.com. 920-294-3231.

Independence Day Weekend: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., July 4-5, Old World Wisconsin, Eagle. 19th- and 20th-century games, music. oldworldwisconsin.wisconsinhistory.org. 262-594-6300.

Sauk County Fair: July 6-12, Baraboo. saukcountyfair.com. 608-356-8707.

Jefferson County Fair: July 8-12, Jefferson. Grandstand: South Central Wisconsin Tractor Pull 10:30 a.m.. Badger State Tractor Pull 7 p.m., July 8; Truck Pull, 6:30 p.m., July 9; Johnny Beehner & Charlie Kojis, 7 p.m., July 10; Wisconsin Horse Pullers, 1 p.m., July 11; Demo Derby, 1 p.m., July 12. jcfairpark.com. 920-674-7148.

Lafayette County Fair: July 8-12, Fairgrounds, Darlington. lafayettecountyfair.org. 608-642-3727.

Lodi Agricultural Fair: July 8-12, Fair Grounds, Lodi, with carnival, exhibits, music. Grandstand: Thursday: Rodeo 7 p.m.; Friday: Tractor/truck pull 6 p.m.; Saturday: Demo derby 7 p.m. lodiagfair.com.

Iola Old Car Show: Grounds open 7 a.m., July 9-11, Show Grounds, Iola. iolaoldcarshow.com. 715-445-4000.

Hodag Country Festival: July 9-12, 4270 River Road, Rhinelander. Headliners: Thursday: Russell Dickerson; Friday: Brothers Osborne; Saturday: Old Dominion; Sunday: Nate Smith. hodag.com.

Bastille Days: July 9-12, East Town/Cathedral Square Park, Milwaukee. easttown.com. 414-271-1416.

Country Boom: July 9-11, W4142 County Highway B, West Salem. countryboom.com.

Monticello Homecoming Festival: July 10-12, Monticello Community Park, with carnival, sports, family activities, music, fireworks 9:45 pm Saturday, parade 2 pm Sunday. Free admission. monticello-chamber.com. 608-219-8480.

Squirrelfest: Family fest, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., July 11, Winnebago Park, Tomah, with music, kids' activities, pontoon boat rides and more. tomahsquirrels.org.

Strawberry Festival: 7 a.m.-3 p.m., July 11, Sun Valley Presbyterian Church, Beloit, with breakfast/lunch, arts & crafts fair (begins 9 am), raffle, entertainment. sunvalleystrawberryfest.com. 608-365-7547.

× Expand courtesy The Big Wu The Big Wu and friends. The Big Wu

Driftless Music Festival: Noon-10 p.m., July 11, Eckhardt Park, Viroqua. Headliner: The Big Wu. driftlessmusicfestival.com.

HomeGrown Music Festival: Noon-9 p.m., July 12, Regner Park, West Bend. hometown.foundation.

Fond du Lac County Fair: July 14-19, Fond du Lac Fairgrounds. Grandstand: Tuesday: Bull riding, fireworks (9:30 p.m.); Wednesday: Tractor/truck pull; Thursday: MJ Live; Friday: Night Ranger; Saturday: Trace Adkins; Sunday: Demo derby. fonddulaccountyfair.com. 920-929-3168.

Jefferson Fiesta Latina: Music and dance performances, kids' activities, food, noon, July 14, 216 Golf Drive, Jefferson. facebook.com/people/jefferson-fiesta-latina/61554337463716.

Elkhorn Ribfest: Music & BBQ fest, July 15-19, Walworth County Fairgrounds, Elkhorn. wisconsinribfest.com.

Rock Fest: July 15-18, Rock Fest Grounds, Cadott. rock-fest.com. 800-326-3378.

Marquette County Fair: July 15-19, Fairgrounds, Westfield. marquettecountyfairwi.org. 906-249-4111.

Waukesha County Fair: July 15-19, Waukesha Fairgrounds. Main stage: Thursday: Sebastian Bach; Friday: Hoobastank, Eve 6; Saturday: 38 Special. waukeshacountyfair.com. 262-544-5922.

Green County Fair: July 15-19, Monroe. greencountyfair.net. 608-325-9159.

Country Jam: Music/camping festival, July 16-18, Country Jam Grounds, Eau Claire. Headliners: Thursday: Koe Wetzel; Friday: Riley Green; Saturday: Jordan Davis. countryjamwi.com.

Port Fish Days: July 16-18, Port Washington. portfishdays.com. 800-719-4881

Country Thunder: Music/camping festival, July 16-19, Shadow Hill Ranch, Twin Lakes, with headliners Gavin Adcock, Red Clay Strays, Riley Green, Keith Urban. countrythunder.com/wi. 866-388-0007.

Blues, Brews & Food Truck Festival: Pre-party July 17, Ohana Kitchen, New Glarus; July 18, downtown New Glarus. www.swisstown.com.

Boaz Fun Daze: Annual community festival, July 17-19, Boaz Park, with tractor & truck pulls, softball tournament and more. boazwi.gov.

Taco Fest: Sampling event, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., July 18, Bavarian Bierhaus, Glendale. milwaukeetacofest.com.

Milwaukee Armenian Fest: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., July 19, St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church, Greenfield. Food, music, cultural displays. armenianfest.com. 414-282-1670.

EAA Airventure: July 20-26, Wittman Regional Airport, Oshkosh. Air shows, entertainment, displays. eaa.org/airventure.

Washington County Fair: July 21-26, West Bend. Amphitheater: Friday: Collective Soul, Fuel; Saturday: Dustin Lynch, Easton. wcfairpark.com.

Monroe County Fair: July 22-26, Fairgrounds, Tomah. monroecountyfairwi.com.

Cheech's Deecefest: Music festival, July 23-25, Bluebird Campground, LaCrosse, with Gregg Hall & the Wrecking Ball, White Iron Band, Wise Jennings, many others. gregghallmusic.com.

Midsummer Bluegrass Festival: Music/camping festival, July 23-26, Cozy Cove Tavern, Manitowish Waters; headliner Lonesome River Band. midsummerbluegrass.com.

Eaux Claires: Music fest curated by Justin Vernon, July 24-25, Carson Park, Eau Claire. eauxclaires.com.

Plain Fire & EMS Celebration: July 24-26, Community Park, Plain, with sports tournaments, kids' activities, music. facebook.com/plainfireems.

German Fest: July 24-26, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee; fireworks 10:30 p.m. Saturday. germanfest.com. 414-464-9444.

Brady Street Festival: 11 a.m.-midnight, July 25, Brady Street, Milwaukee. Artisan cheese, local foods, wines, five entertainment stages. bradystreet.org.

Rock County 4-H Fair: July 28-Aug.2, Janesville. Tuesday: Rock County Fairest Ceremony; Wednesday: Bree Morgan, Rock County Fair Idol; Thursday: Bella Cain, Matt Andrus; Friday: Drew Baldridge, Tim O'Grady; Saturday: Blue Steel, Prime Country, Pink Houses; Sunday: JWA Wrestling, UW Band. rockcounty4hfair.com. 608-755-1470.

Columbia County Fair: July 29-Aug. 2, Portage. columbiacountyfairwi.org. 608-697-1152.

Mile of Music Festival: July 30-Aug. 2, throughout Appleton. mileofmusic.com.

Brat Days: July 31-Aug. 1, Kiwanis Park, Sheboygan. brat-days.com. 920-803-8980.

August

Art & Chalk Fest: Juried arts/crafts festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 1-2, Museum of Wisconsin Art, West Bend, with music, kids' activities, food. Free admission. artchalkfest.com. 262-247-9638.

Black Arts Fest MKE: Celebrating African & African American culture, noon-10 p.m., Aug. 1, Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. blackartsfestmke.com.

Tallman Arts Festival: Artisans, food and entertainment, Aug. 1-2, Lincoln-Tallman House, Janesville. rchs.us. 608-756-4509.

Firefest: Kids' activities, food, noon-8 p.m., Aug. 2, New Glarus Fire Department. facebook.com/NewGlarusFire.

Volksfest: Swiss Independence Day celebration, noon, Aug. 2, Wilhelm Tell Shooting Park, New Glarus. facebook.com/VolkFestNewGlarus.

Door County Jazz Festival: Aug. 3-8, various locations, Door County. doorcountyjazzfestival.com.

Peninsula Music Festival: Symphony Series: Aug. 4-22, Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek. musicfestival.com.

Paint the Point: Annual plein air art competition, Aug. 5-8, Mineral Point, with 40+ artists; observers welcome. Saturday: Quick paint competition 8 a.m., art show & sale 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 304 High St. artsmp.org.

People Fest: Aug. 6-8, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba, with People Brothers Band, many others. driftlessmusicgardens.com.

Green Lake County Fair: Aug. 6-9, Fairgrounds, Green Lake. greenlake.extension.wisc.edu/fair. 920-294-4032.

× Expand officialisleybrothers.com Ernie and Ron Isley. The Isley Brothers

Wisconsin State Fair: Gates open 8 a.m., Aug. 6-16, State Fair Park, West Allis, with agricultural and commercial exhibits, carnival, entertainment and more. Headliners: Hairball, Aug. 6; Nelly, Aug. 7; Bailey Zimmerman, Aug. 8; Wynonna Judd, Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 9; For King + Country, Rachael Lampa, Aug. 10; Isley Brothers, Commodores, Aug. 11; John Mulaney, Aug. 12; All-American Rejects, Aug. 13; Lindsey Stirling, PVRIS, Aug. 14; AJR, Aug. 15; Beach Boys, Aug. 16 wistatefair.com. 800-884-FAIR.

XRoads41: Music festival, Aug. 6-8, Oshkosh Festivals Park, Oshkosh. xroads41.com.

Wisconsin Square and Round Dance Convention: Aug. 7-9, Sheraton Convention Center, Brookfield, with workshops, dances. wisquaredanceconvention.org.

Covered Bridge Days: Aug. 7-9, throughout Brodhead, with music tractor pull, food. brodheadchamber.com. 608-897-8411.

White Oak Folk Fest: Aug. 7-9, White Oak Savanna Events Farm, Dodgeville. whiteoakfolkfest.com.

Shawano Folk Festival: Aug. 7-9, Mielke Park, Shawano, with evening concerts 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, daytime music and workshops starting 10 a.m. Saturday-Sunday. shawanofestival.org.

Green Lake Fine Art Show: More than 70 artists, Aug.8-9, Town Square Community Center, Green Lake. greenlaketownsquare.org.

Glass Arts Festival: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 8, Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass, Neenah, with juried exhibition, music, kids' activities, glassblowing demos. bmmglass.com.

Milwaukee Irish Fest: Aug. 13-16, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. Irish festival with dance, music, food. irishfest.com. 414-476-3378.

LarryFest: Kickapoo Valley Music Association bluegrass music & camping festival, Aug. 13-15, S2096 24 Valley Road, La Farge. larryfest.org.

Cradle of American Haiku Festival: Aug. 14-16, Mineral Point. facebook.com/events/929234416654201.

Oconomowoc Festival of Arts: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 15-16, Fowler Park, Oconomowoc. Juried exhibition of works by 110 artists, on the lake, with three music stages, food. oconomowocarts.org.

Juneau County Fair: Aug. 19-23, Mauston. juneaucountyfair.com. 608-547-2426.

Grant County Fair: Aug. 19-23, Lancaster. Grandstand Wednesday: stock car racing; Thursday: monster trucks; Friday: motorcycle supercross racing; Saturday: tractor/truck pull; Sunday: demo derby. funonforty.co.grant.wi.gov. 608-723-2135.

Dodge County Fair: Aug. 19-23, Beaver Dam. Grandstand Wednesday: Badger State Truck/Tractor Pull; Thursday: Phil Vassar; Friday: Vincent Mason; Saturday: George Thorogood; Sunday: truck pull & demo derby. dodgecountyfairgrounds.com. 920-885-3586.

Fresh Coast Jazz Festival: Aug. 20-22, The Fitzgerald and Pabst Theater, Milwaukee. freshcoastjazz.com.

Wilhelm Tell Festival: Aug. 21-23, Wilhelm Tell Grounds and downtown New Glarus. wilhelmtellfestival.org. 608-527-2095.

Mexican Fiesta: Noon-midnight, Aug. 21-23, Maier Festival Park (Summerfest grounds), Milwaukee. mexicanfiesta.org. 414-383-7066.

Avrom Farm Party: Music, camping & food festival, Aug. 21-23, Avrom Farm, Ripon. Headliners: Friday: NNAMDI: Saturday: Indigo Di Souza. avromfarmparty.com.

Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club Show: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 21-23, show grounds north of Baraboo. Vintage ag/industrial equipment (parade at 2 p.m. daily), big flea market. badgersteamandgas.com.

Potosi Brewfest: Aug. 22, Holiday Gardens Event Center, Potosi, with 60-plus vendors, music, games. potosibrewery.com.

Central Wisconsin State Fair: Aug. 25-30, Fairgrounds Park, Marshfield. Grandstand Wednesday: Hairball; Thursday: Home Free; Friday: Chris Young; Saturday: Blackberry Smoke; Sunday: C. Check Bucking Bulls. centralwisconsinstatefair.com.

Crawford County Fair: Aug. 27-30, Fairgrounds, Gays Mills. crawfordcountywisconsinfair.com.

Great River Folk Festival: Aug. 28-30, Riverside Park, LaCrosse; headliner: Watkins Family Hour. greatriverfolkfest.org.

Country in the Burg: 5:45 p.m., Aug. 28-29 Cedar Creek Park, Cedarburg. countryintheburg.com.

× Expand courtesy Walworth County Fair An entrance at the Walworth County Fair. Walworth County Fair

September

Walworth County Fair: Sept. 2-7, Elkhorn. Grandstand Wednesday: Rice Pro Rodeo, Bella Cain; Thursday; truck/tractor pulls; Saturday: Lynyrd Skynyrd; Sunday: Ludacris, DJ Bizzon; Monday: demo derby. walworthcountyfair.com. 262-723-3228.

Iowa County Fair: Sept. 3-7, Fairgrounds, Mineral Point. iowacountyfair.com. 608-987-3490

Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw: Sept. 4-5, Marion Park, Prairie du Sac. Cow chip throw, art fair, music stages. wiscowchip.com. 608-643-4317.

Wisconsin Highland Games: Sept. 4-6, Waukesha Expo Center, with sports, music, demonstrations, food. wisconsinscottish.org.

Wisconsin Sheep & Wool Festival: Gates at 7 a.m., Sept. 11-13, Jefferson County Fair Park, with sheep & fleece shows, vendors, kids' activities, workshops. wisconsinsheepandwoolfestival.com. 608-743-9080.

The BoogieDown: Camping/music festival hosted by Armchair Boogie, Sept. 11-12, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba. driftlessmusicgardens.com.

Vernon County Fair: Sept. 16-20, Fairgrounds, Viroqua. vernoncountyfair.com. 608-637-3165.

Wo-Zha-Wa Fall Festival: Sept. 18-20, downtown Wisconsin Dells, with farmers' and flea markets, arts & crafts fair, music, parade 1:30 p.m. Sunday. wozhawa.com.

Maple Fall Fest: More than 150 arts & crafts vendors, entertainment, Sept. 19-20, Wildwood Park, Marshfield. visitmarshfield.com.

Green County Cheese Days: Sept. 18-20, Courthouse Square area, Monroe, with entertainment, food, parade, cheesemaking, arts & crafts fair, kids' activities, tours. cheesedays.com. 608-325-7771.

Hill & Valley Exploration Tour: Events and open house tours celebrating rural living, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (hours vary at some locations), Sept. 19-20 & 26-27, Juneau, Richland and Sauk counties. explorehillandvalley.com.

Burger Fest: Sept. 19, Depot Street, Seymour. homeofthehamburger.org.

× Expand swisstown.com Attendees at a past New Glarus Oktoberfest. New Glarus Oktoberfest

New Glarus Oktoberfest: Sept. 24-27, downtown New Glarus, with music, craft vendors, food, beer tent. swisstown.com.

LaCrosse Oktoberfest: Annual celebration, Sept. 24-27, Oktoberfest grounds, LaCrosse. oktoberfestusa.com.

Viola Horse and Colt Show: Sept. 25-26, throughout Viola, with horse show, arts & crafts fair, music, truck & tractor pulls and more. wp.horseandcoltshow.com.

Cornish Festival: Annual celebration of Cornish and Celtic heritage, Sept. 25-27, Mineral Point, with music, dance, crafts, food and more. cornishfest.org.

Gays Mills Apple Festival: Sept. 25-27, throughout Gays Mills, with flea market/arts and crafts vendors (fairgrounds), parade 1:30 p.m. Sunday. gaysmills.gov.

Warrens Cranberry Festival: Marsh tours, arts & crafts fair, flea market, food & more, Sept. 25-27, Warrens. cranfest.com. 608-378-4200.

Golden Days Harvest Fest: Sept. 26-27, downtown Green Lake,with craft & rummage sales, music, parade, auto show. visitgreenlake.com. 920-294-3231.