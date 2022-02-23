Isthmus back as Wisconsin Film Festival media sponsor

× Expand One of the rituals of the Wisconsin Film Fest is collecting fest buttons, and this year will be no exception.

The Wisconsin Film Festival is roaring back in 2022 and Isthmus is thrilled to be along for the ride as the official media sponsor. The newspaper’s March issue, distributed on Thursday, March 10, will include the 32-page festival guide.

All-Festival Pass holders can purchase tickets starting Friday, March 11, and standalone tickets go on sale starting at noon Saturday, March 12. The festival will take place April 7-14.

“Isthmus and Wisconsin Film Festival are inseparable in my mind, and it is great to be able to announce that both of these institutions are alive and kicking and finding ways to thrive even in the age of COVID,” says Ben Reiser, the festival’s director of operations. “Having the film guide embedded in the upcoming March issue of Isthmus is a no-brainer and just as it should be. We at WFF are thrilled to be back on the streets with the Madison alternative newspaper.”

The 23-year-old festival was all virtual in 2021, but, as the event’s 2022 slogan implies, this year it’s “back in person.” Fans can pick up an early copy of the printed guide at the “First Look at the Fest” event on Wednesday, March 9, 7-10 p.m., at the Hilldale location of the Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

Tickets for the First Look event are $40 in advance and available for ordering HERE.

“It’s an understatement to say that Isthmus is thrilled to be back as the Wisconsin Film Festival’s media sponsor,” says Jason Joyce, publisher of Isthmus. “Since 1999, this amazing event has been pulling our community together to experience films from all over the world. The feeling that comes when the lights go down in the theater and we all see the festival trailer for the first time is magical. If you know, you know.”

Isthmus, Madison’s independent news and culture newspaper, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and has been proud to sponsor the Wisconsin Film Festival for nearly all of its 23 years.

Businesses and organizations interested in advertising in the March issue can contact Joyce at jjoyce@isthmus.com.