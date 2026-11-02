× Expand Sara Messinger Diles que no me maten is at the UW Memorial Union on Nov. 3, 2026. Diles que no me maten

Lee Bains, Monday, Nov. 2, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: In the music world, Lee Bains' heartfelt, thoughtful songwriting has always been concerned with social justice, workers' rights, and bringing together communities that those in power often try to keep apart. With his new collection of poetry, Work Lunch, Bains is letting his words alone tell the story. He will split his set for this concert between songs and readings from the book. The evening also includes music by Blasfemme and poetry by Madison youth poet laureate mk zariel.

Expand Pooneh Ghana The five members of Tear Dungeon. Tear Dungeon

Tear Dungeon, Monday, Nov. 2, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: If you are feeling Monday angst — with the addition of being the night before yet another most important election of our lifetimes — maybe hardcore/garage/punk sounds are the ticket. It would be difficult to find a heavier option than Austin, Texas, chaos agents Tear Dungeon. The gimp masks and athletic stage antics may garner attention but their intense and intricately played music is the draw. Madison’s music scene matches the intensity level with Dogsblood and Diskonekt. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com.

Monday, Nov. 2, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: If you are feeling Monday angst — with the addition of being the night before yet another most important election of our lifetimes — maybe hardcore/garage/punk sounds are the ticket. It would be difficult to find a heavier option than Austin, Texas, chaos agents Tear Dungeon. The gimp masks and athletic stage antics may garner attention but their intense and intricately played music is the draw. Madison’s music scene matches the intensity level with Dogsblood and Diskonekt. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com. Diles que no me maten, Tuesday, Nov. 3, UW Memorial Union-Rathskeller, 7 p.m.: The multi-instrumentalists of Diles que no me maten have built their own musical universe on recordings over the last several years. Their 2026 album, Escrito en agua, bounces from pensive jazzy instrumentals to moody, beat forward rock, to meditative, poetry-forward trippiness…in just the first half. It’s an experimental but inviting universe that has been embraced far beyond their home base of Mexico City, and their 2026 tour has spanned Europe and North and South America. Opening is Madison’s Cambodian Sim Card, whose discography so far includes the intriguingly droney slow-build-and-decay “everywhere across,” a teaser for the forthcoming album you can stay if you want.

Tuesday, Nov. 3, UW Memorial Union-Rathskeller, 7 p.m.: The multi-instrumentalists of Diles que no me maten have built their own musical universe on recordings over the last several years. Their 2026 album, Escrito en agua, bounces from pensive jazzy instrumentals to moody, beat forward rock, to meditative, poetry-forward trippiness…in just the first half. It’s an experimental but inviting universe that has been embraced far beyond their home base of Mexico City, and their 2026 tour has spanned Europe and North and South America. Opening is Madison’s Cambodian Sim Card, whose discography so far includes the intriguingly droney slow-build-and-decay “everywhere across,” a teaser for the forthcoming album you can stay if you want. Béla Fleck, Tuesday, Nov. 3, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: Béla Fleck’s collaborations over the decades range from jazz pianist Chick Corea to tabla master Zakir Hussain to opera superstar Renee Fleming. When musicians like that want to play with you, you’re probably doing something right. Arguably the best-known banjo virtuoso of our time, Fleck has employed his astonishing technique to bring an instrument most of us associate with bluegrass into jazz clubs and concert halls worldwide. And even after decades, he keeps showing us more of what a bit of strumming can do. Tickets at stoughtonoperahouse.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 3, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: Béla Fleck’s collaborations over the decades range from jazz pianist Chick Corea to tabla master Zakir Hussain to opera superstar Renee Fleming. When musicians like that want to play with you, you’re probably doing something right. Arguably the best-known banjo virtuoso of our time, Fleck has employed his astonishing technique to bring an instrument most of us associate with bluegrass into jazz clubs and concert halls worldwide. And even after decades, he keeps showing us more of what a bit of strumming can do. Tickets at stoughtonoperahouse.com. Trippie Redd, Tuesday, Nov. 3, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Trippie Redd’s excitingly experimental approach to hip-hop made him one of the biggest names in music in recent years, before he took a bit of a hiatus from recording new music. Redd was back with his first album in three years, the sprawling NDA, in August, and now returns to The Sylvee with an early date on the “Non Disclosure Agreement Tour.” With K Suave, BalloutDaDon, Gigi Holland and Goldie. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Expand courtesy Tim Kaiser Tim Kaiser on stage. Tim Kaiser

Tim Kaiser, Wednesday, Nov. 4, Communication, 7 p.m.: At his workshop in Duluth, Tim Kaiser has been building unique electronic instruments for decades — and continuing the experiment by employing them for his musical projects, which can be calmly ambient or clatteringly in-your-face. A full program of Midwestern electronic compositions and improvisation is in the offing with this bill, also featuring gwubbi, Tyler Lantta and Anmati (aka Matt Blair, Andrew Fitzpatrick and Tim Russell). Tickets at communicationmadison.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, Communication, 7 p.m.: At his workshop in Duluth, Tim Kaiser has been building unique electronic instruments for decades — and continuing the experiment by employing them for his musical projects, which can be calmly ambient or clatteringly in-your-face. A full program of Midwestern electronic compositions and improvisation is in the offing with this bill, also featuring gwubbi, Tyler Lantta and Anmati (aka Matt Blair, Andrew Fitzpatrick and Tim Russell). Tickets at communicationmadison.com. A Celebration of Howard Zinn, Wednesday, Nov. 4, Barrymore, 7 p.m.: Howard Zinn hated America before it was cool! But seriously, Zinn authored the classic A People’s History of the United States, which outlined unvarnished American history, episodes seldom covered in history classes (and even less likely to be covered today). Matt Rothschild will be in conversation with Dave Zirin, who’s written a new biography of Zinn, The People’s Historian: The Outsized Life of Howard Zinn. They’ll be joined by John Nichols, Norm Stockwell and Maximillian Alvarez, of The Nation, The Progressive and The Real News Network, respectively. This will be a fascinating discussion whether you have read A People’s History, not read it, or have been pretending to have read it for years.

Expand Ross Zentner Phoebe-González, left, and Neil-Brookshire in the Forward Theater production 'Gaslight.' Don’t trust him! Phoebe-González, left, and Neil-Brookshire in the Forward Theater production 'Gaslight.'

Gaslight, through Nov. 22, Overture Center-Playhouse: While this term might once have seemed quaint and outmoded, we unfortunately are experiencing its new relevance and ubiquity. Patrick Hamilton's 1938 stage play called Gas Light evidently introduced the term, while the 1944 Ingrid Bergman film thriller Gaslight popularized the phrase as a red flag from narcissists and sociopaths. Forward Theater’s production is a new adaptation by Steven Dietz of the Hamilton original; it’s set in New York City and makes Bella less of a victim. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with additional 2 p.m. shows on Nov. 7, 14 and 21. Tickets at overture.org.

through Nov. 22, Overture Center-Playhouse: While this term might once have seemed quaint and outmoded, we unfortunately are experiencing its new relevance and ubiquity. Patrick Hamilton's 1938 stage play called Gas Light evidently introduced the term, while the 1944 Ingrid Bergman film thriller Gaslight popularized the phrase as a red flag from narcissists and sociopaths. Forward Theater’s production is a new adaptation by Steven Dietz of the Hamilton original; it’s set in New York City and makes Bella less of a victim. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with additional 2 p.m. shows on Nov. 7, 14 and 21. Tickets at overture.org. Pat Scheckel, Thursday, Nov. 5, Mystery to Me, 6 p.m.: Pat Scheckel lives in Minneapolis but set his debut novel, Time Stitchers, in fictional Hiawatha, Wis., in 1989. That is, until college student Jimmy Foley brushes against a gravestone after his sister’s suspicious hit-and-run death and is transported back to 1862 — in the middle of the Civil War! There, he’s invited to join a group of time-traveling “stitchers” to help solve a murder, prevent a reversal of the war’s outcome and maybe even solve the mystery of his sister’s death. Oh, and there are cranberries and AC/DC, too. Scheckel will be in conversation with Madison mystery/suspense writer Cayce Osborne. RSVPs are recommended, and the event will be livestreamed via Crowdcast; links at mysterytomebooks.com.

Thursday, Nov. 5, Mystery to Me, 6 p.m.: Pat Scheckel lives in Minneapolis but set his debut novel, Time Stitchers, in fictional Hiawatha, Wis., in 1989. That is, until college student Jimmy Foley brushes against a gravestone after his sister’s suspicious hit-and-run death and is transported back to 1862 — in the middle of the Civil War! There, he’s invited to join a group of time-traveling “stitchers” to help solve a murder, prevent a reversal of the war’s outcome and maybe even solve the mystery of his sister’s death. Oh, and there are cranberries and AC/DC, too. Scheckel will be in conversation with Madison mystery/suspense writer Cayce Osborne. RSVPs are recommended, and the event will be livestreamed via Crowdcast; links at mysterytomebooks.com. The Moors, through Nov. 14, Bartell Theatre: Describing a 2022 American Players Theatre production of Jen Silverman’s The Moors, Isthmus reviewer Gwendolyn Rice called the play a “slightly absurd, comically dark, sort-of period piece.” In StageQ’s social media promotion for the company’s upcoming production, cast member Lindsay Drozdik describes the play as “gloomy.” Sounds perfect for Halloween season. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 and 2 p.m., Nov. 14. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

Expand Isabel Faulkner A past 'Andrea Gibson: Love Letter from the Afterlife' live event. 'Andrea Gibson: Love Letter from the Afterlife.'

Andrea Gibson's Love Letter from the Afterlife, Thursday, Nov. 5, Barrymore Theatre, 7:30 p.m.: This multimedia event — the second stop on a month-long tour — blends film, poetry, music, and intimate storytelling to celebrate the late, revered spoken-word poet and activist Andrea Gibson, who died from ovarian cancer in 2025 at age 49. The centerpiece will be a screening of Love Letter from the Afterlife, which captures Gibson’s final live performance recorded in Denver in 2024, with the Goosebump Orchestra performing the film’s original score. Gibson’s wife and fellow poet, Megan Falley, will honor Gibson’s legacy by sharing stories of love, collaboration, humor and artistic kinship. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Find the individual Picks collected here, and as part of the full calendar of events.