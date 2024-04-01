What to do in Madison this week: Herbie Hancock, 'Waging Peace in Vietnam' and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Harvey Richards Navy Lieutenant Susan Schnall leading over 500 sailors and soldiers on a peace march down San Francisco's Market Street, on October 12, 1968. Navy Lieutenant Susan Schnall leading over 500 sailors and soldiers on a peace march down San Francisco's Market Street, on October 12, 1968.

Waging Peace in Vietnam, April 1-21, Wisconsin Historical Society; reception April 2, 5-7 p.m.: This historical exhibit documents the stories of active duty military members and vets who found a way to participate in the anti-war movement during the conflict in Vietnam. “Waging Peace in Vietnam: U.S. Soldiers and Veterans who Opposed the War” first opened in 2018 at the Vietnam’s War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City, and has since traveled to more than 20 locations around the U.S.; its Madison stop is scheduled to be the end of the tour. An opening reception takes place from 5-7 p.m. on April 2, with a panel discussion on "Dissent and Resistance Within the Armed Forces." Other events include documentary screenings (The War at Home, April 9; Sir! No Sir!, April 10; The Whistleblower of Mai Lai, April 14; Hunting in Wartime, April 21) and talks. Find the full schedule at wagingpeaceinvietnam.com .

W.E.B. Du Bois: A Life of Critical Engagement, Tuesday, April 2, UW Social Sciences Building, Room 8417, 2 p.m.: Head back to school for a good reason. The UW Havens-Wright Center, the Department of History and the Department of African American Studies are sponsoring this deep dive into W.E.B. Du Bois, one of the leading figures of the Harlem Renaissance. And he truly was a renaissance man: a scholar, novelist, poet, editor, socialist and civil rights activist. Michael Buraway of University of California, Berkeley launches this four-part series with today’s look at Du Bois as a “public sociologist”; the next three lectures follow at 3 p.m. on April 4, noon on April 8 and 2 p.m. on April 10. Free, but tickets required (a Zoom option is also available): tickettailor.com .

Bluegrass Jam, Wednesdays, Harmony Bar, 1 p.m.: You don’t have to be of retirement age to join in but some of the regulars have, in fact, dubbed this weekly Wednesday afternoon jam at the Harmony “Old and In the Way.” That said, the welcoming bluegrass veterans know a ton of traditional numbers — both popular and obscure. Bring your instrument or just pull up a chair and sit a spell. Watch for schedule updates at harmonybarandgrill.com .

× Expand Leigh Righton A close-up of Marc Maron. Marc Maron

Marc Maron, Wednesday, April 3, Barrymore, 8 p.m.: Marc Maron has come a long way since his debut in a 1988 stand-up contest in Boston, where he placed second. These days his stand-up tours, like the current iteration, “All In,” are actually breaks from the podcast work that eventually — and inevitably — made him famous. WTF with Marc Maron launched in 2009 and has over 100 million listeners. Expect seriously funny riffs on the sublime and the mundane. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Herbie Hancock, Wednesday, April 3, Orpheum Theater, 8 p.m.: It’s not every day a 14-time Grammy winner lands in Madison. And when it’s jazz icon Herbie Hancock — whose 1983 electronic instrumental single “Rockit” earned designation as the first jazz hip-hop song — you should show up. Hancock, who turns 84 a week after his Madison appearance, hasn’t released a studio album for nearly 15 years, but he’s stayed busy collecting lifetime achievement awards, performing at special events, and touring. Here’s your chance to see a genius at work. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Madison’s Funniest Comic, Wednesdays, April 3-May 1, Comedy on State, 9 p.m.: Who will be competing for the title of Madison’s Funniest Comic in 2024? The only way to find out is to be there for opening night of the six-week joke-off, which once a year takes the place of Comedy on State’s popular open mic. Note, tickets are available only at the door, starting at 7:30 p.m. Watch for updates on the competition at facebook.com/comedyonstate .

× Expand Ben Enke Carrellee in the rain. Carrellee

Carrellee + System Exclusive, Wednesday, April 3, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 p.m.: Madison artist Carrellee ’s moody synth pop continues making waves on the international music scene; it was just announced in March that Carrellee will be playing the iconic industrial fest Cold Waves in September. She is on a short Midwest duo tour (accompanied by Bobby Hussy on synth) matched up with another two-piece, the California-based System Exclusive. The duo of Ari Blaisdell and Matt Jones mix synth tracks with stripped-down rock to great effect courtesy of Jones' steady live drums and Blaisdell's postpunk guitar and cooly emotive vocals; they are on tour ahead of the May release of their second album, Click . This banger of a midweek bill is completed by Madison rockers Raddish .

Federico Uribe, through May 26, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: Miami-based artist Federico Uribe creates sculptures of animals and environments by repurposing materials typically discarded — plastic bottles, paintbrush handles, guitar strings, bullet casings, etc. His creations wrest beauty, joy and humor from objects most consider trash (and which also are creating disaster for the creatures depicted, including humans). The overall emotional effect can’t be described in a few sentences; we strongly recommend seeing for yourself his collection at MMoCA, “ Metamorphosis ,” through May 26.

Wisconsin Film Festival, April 4-11, UW campus + other venues: It’s the most wonderful week of the year for Madison-area film fans, this year with a touch of sadness for many: The 2024 Wisconsin Film Festival is dedicated to author and former UW film studies professor David Bordwell, who died in February . Along with campus venues — Chazen Museum, Cinematheque, The Marquee at Union South, and Music Hall — WFF screenings will debut at Flix Brewhouse at East Towne Mall, and return to the Bartell and Barrymore (which hosts the opening night reception featuring the Golden Badger Awards at 5 p.m. and a screening of 2024 Academy Award nominee Io Capitano at 7 p.m. on April 4). The film guide was in the March Isthmus and can be found online at wifilmfest.eventive.org .

× Expand Kevin Floerke A close-up of Ian Maksin. Ian Maksin

Ian Maksin, Thursday, April 4, Arts + Literature Lab, 7 p.m.: Ian Maskin seemingly does it all: plays a variety of instruments, sings music from around the world in 30 languages, and has collaborated with artists ranging from Andrea Bocelli to Snoop Dogg. Maksin’s focus as a solo artist is composing and arranging for the cello; on the 2023 album Amor Renatus, Maksin uses a looping pedal to create a one-man ensemble, with stunning results. He’ll play music from the album and other songs as part of the “Cello for Peace Tour,” with a portion of ticket sales going to relief efforts in Ukraine. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com .

What the Constitution Means to Me, April 4-21, Overture Center-Playhouse: This drama, already a modern American classic, was written by Heidi Schreck. What the Constitution Means to Me follows Schreck from her past as an idealistic, politically engaged teen to the present day, when her relationship with the United States has become a lot more complicated. The role will be performed for Forward Theater by APT favorite Colleen Madden; it will be in great hands. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m. on April 13 and 20. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Noah Tidmore The Brook & the Bluff in the woods. The Brook & the Bluff

The Brook & the Bluff, Thursday, April 4, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Melodic and mellow, indie-folksters The Brook & the Bluff may recall a less urgent Death Cab for Cutie in part due to frontman Joseph Settine’s near falsetto vocals. Kevin Canada’s keyboards also set the band apart, throwing in pop touches that can bring to mind anything from Burt Bacharach to new wave. The Nashville-based band is touring in support of its latest release, Bluebeard. Openers Hotel Fiction are out of Athens, Georgia, which musically is never a bad thing. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Twilight Bowl, through April 6, Bartell Theatre: Mercury Players' latest production is Twilight Bowl, a 2019 play from lauded Chicago- and Green County-based playwright Rebecca Gilman. A group of young women from a small Wisconsin town face challenges in professional and personal growth but find support and a sense of community at the local bowling alley. Shows at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 2 p.m. on April 6), and 2 p.m. on March 31. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Evan Carter A close-up of Matthew Sweet. Matthew Sweet

Matthew Sweet, Thursday, April 4, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Since finding the sweet spot between sensitive and swaggering on the 1991 album Girlfriend (his third, the title track of which was a big rock radio and MTV hit), Matthew Sweet has steadily added to his catalog of power pop gems. A new album is on the way this year, and he's recently returned to playing shows for the first time since the pandemic. Sweet will be joined for this tour by an all-star band including members of The Bangles, Velvet Crush and The Orange Peels. With Abe Partridge. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .