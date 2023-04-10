What to do in Madison this week: Aoife O'Donovan, 'Artemisia' and more Isthmus Picks

Ithaka, Monday, April 10, Barrymore, 7 p.m.: In this 2021 documentary film, writer-director Ben Lawrence examines the plight of Julian Assange through the lens of the WikiLeaks publisher’s family and its fight to secure his freedom. Assange currently remains in Belmarsh prison in London, England, while fighting extradition to the U.S. (The drive for prosecution on espionage charges in the U.S. was started by the Trump administration but has been continued by the Biden administration .) This event, hosted by The Progressive, will include a screening of Ithaka followed by a panel discussion featuring John and Gabriel Shipton (Assange's father and brother, respectively) and John Nichols. Tickets at barrymorelive.com .

× Expand Kandra Shefchik Madison-based writer R.B. Simon.

R.B. Simon + Lisa Marie Brodsky, Wednesday, April 12, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: Join poets R.B. Simon and Lisa Marie Brodsky for readings from their poetry collections. Simon’s Not Just The Fire is the queer, Black poet’s first full-length collection. The work, published in March, dares to discuss difficult subjects with a tone of hopefulness for what the author refers to as “the blessed new day.” Brodsky explores the experience of a mother-child relationship over the course of the child’s life in her collection Motherlung. Published in 2014, the book was recognized as an Outstanding Achievement in Poetry by the Wisconsin Library Association.

Hand Made in America: Contemporary Custom Footwear, through May 14, UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Mecklenburg Textile Gallery: We are so used to mass-produced shoes we have mostly forgotten that they can be made for a specific someone's foot — and be works of art. The shoes and boots in “Hand Made in America: Contemporary Custom Footwear” come from 11 makers from across the United States who are part of a renaissance of handmade footwear. Current gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday; and noon-4 pm Saturday-Sunday.

× Expand courtesy Courtney Stephens A still image from "Terra Femme." A still image from "Terra Femme."

Terra Femme, Wednesday, April 12, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 7 p.m.: Created from archival films shot on vacation by women in the first half of the 20th century, Terra Femme is a documentary-live performance hybrid. At this screening, filmmaker Courtney Stephens will provide live narration for the film, creating an essay on what subjects drew the traveler's eyes, the roles of women in that era, and more. The screening is part of the Mills Folly Microcinema series; tickets at the door.

× Expand Omar Cruz A close-up of Aoife O'Donovan. Aoife O'Donovan

Aoife O'Donovan, Wednesday, April 12, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: Despite the Irish name, Aoife O'Donovan is an American folk singer-songwriter who has performed both solo and with bands Crooked Still and Sometymes Why. On this nine-city tour she's performing Bruce Springsteen's lo-fi solo acoustic folk album Nebraska in its entirety — it's all on-point, though it can feel strange to hear these gritty songs sung by a melodic female voice. Also expect selections from O'Donovan’s Grammy-nominated album Age of Apathy. Brass quartet The Westerlies open. Tickets at stoughtonoperahouse.com .

Rachel Baiman, Wednesday, April 12, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 p.m.: Singer/songwriter Rachel Baiman's latest recording, Common Nation of Sorrow, focuses on the current state of American capitalism and paths to activism. If that sounds overwhelming, it's also just a gorgeous country/folk album with guitar, banjo, mandolin and Baiman's soulful vocals. Minneapolis/Winona-based Barbaro open. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Madison's Funniest Comic, Wednesdays, through May 3, Comedy on State, 9 p.m.: Everyone knows that April 1st is the comic's holiday, and what better way to celebrate the funniest month of the year than by finding the funniest person of the year too? (Well, in Madison, anyway.) Madison's Funniest Comic is back yet again to usurp the usual Wednesday open mic for five weeks of premier competition as local stand-ups duke it out for the crown. April 12 is a second preliminary round, with competitors winnowed to 25 (April 19) and 12 (April 26) before the whole thing wraps up on May 3. Then we'll finally know who can say they're super dang funny for 365 whole days. Tickets at the door only; find more info at madisoncomedy.com .

× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Film Festival Cloris Leachman in "The Last Picture Show." Cloris Leachman won an Academy Award as Best Supporting Actress for "The Last Picture Show."

Wisconsin Film Festival, April 13-20, UW campus and Hilldale: This true sign of spring in Madison is back with a range of films celebrating all things cinematic, from a showing of Peter Bogdanovich's classic The Last Picture Show to indie projects like the Canadian film I Like Movies. Wisconsin's Own is well represented, too, with 43 films with ties to the state. See the full schedule at wifilmfest.org ; and to buy advance tickets, but showing up at the venue almost always results in a seat, too.

× Expand Ruth Fremson A close-up of Timothy Egan. Timothy Egan

Timothy Egan, Thursday, April 13, Central Library, 7 p.m.: If you've ever read a book by Timothy Egan, you know he combines thorough research with clear passionate storytelling. His latest, A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them, is just out from Viking. Egan concentrates on Midwestern KKK leader D.C. Stephenson of Indiana. The "woman" of the subtitle is Madge Oberholtzer — kidnapped and raped by Stephenson, she was able to report him to police before succumbing to her injuries. Egan's appearance is a Wisconsin Book Festival event.

re:mancipation, through June 25, Chazen Museum of Art: “ re:mancipation” is a multi-year collaboration by New York artist Sanford Biggers, the MASK Consortium (representing museums and other institutions) and the Chazen, responding to the Thomas Ball sculpture “ Emancipation Group ” — on display at the Chazen. (In recent years, a version of the work was removed from public display in Boston). This multidisciplinary exhibition resulting from the project features new work by Biggers and others, video and music responding to Ball's work, historical timelines, documentary material about the project, and more. Read Jeffrey Brown's story about the exhibit here .

× Expand Hunter Peress Sam Jay crossing the street. Sam Jay

Sam Jay, April 13-15, Comedy on State: Sam Jay's sharply observed voice has remained a through line during a gradual rise to the top, whether it's a stand-up gig, writing for Saturday Night Live, hosting two seasons of the variety show PAUSE with Sam Jay for HBO, or being a member of a stellar ensemble cast in the Netflix film You People. Shows at 7:30 p.m., April 13; and 7:30 and 10 p.m., April 14-15. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

Artemisia, April 13-30, Overture Center-Playhouse: The play, commissioned by Forward Theater from much-sought-after American playwright Lauren Gunderson, takes every opportunity to explore themes that Gunderson has visited and revisited in her work, including sexism and violence against women. Artemisia emerges from the facts of the life of Artemisia Gentileschi, a celebrated woman painter from the 17th century whose story has largely been lost. This premiere is part of World Premiere Wisconsin. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, plus 2 p.m., April 22 and 29. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand courtesy Levity Talent A close-up of Chelcie Lynn. Chelcie Lynn

Chelcie Lynn, Thursday, April 13, Barrymore Theatre, 7:30 p.m.: Chelcie Lynn's career took off in 2014 when her persona “Trailer Trash Tammy” went viral on social media. Since then, Lynn has expanded her credentials to include actress and touring comedian. Her first stand-up tour, “The Tammy Tour: One Trailer Park at a Time,” sold out, and she has appeared in television, film and comedy specials. Now on her “2 Fingers and a 12 Pack” tour, the comedian continues to create content across platforms, often using the alter-ego that launched her to internet fame in the first place. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Dear Theo: The Letters of Vincent Van Gogh, Thursday, April 13, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 7:30 p.m.: Today Vincent Van Gogh is almost as well known for his struggles with his mental health as he is for his groundbreaking painting techniques. He wrote many letters to his brother, Theo, who tried to get his art the audience it deserved. This dramatic reading of a selection of those letters highlights the inner artist. The reading is by Melvin Hinton, narrated by Maggie Schenk, with music by Diana Wheeler, and images from Van Gogh.