German Art Students

German Art Students album release, Thursday, April 10, Gamma Ray Bar, 7 p.m.: Madison poppers The German Art Students have grown musically during the past two-plus decades but, thankfully, have never grown up. Their new release, Diamonds and Queens, is filled with butthead humor and Jonathan Richman-esque whimsey. Pro-tip: Listen to the lyrics. Midwestern soulsters The Lower 5th and indie rock revisionists Kitty Butler support. Tickets at gammaray.bar .

Wisconsin Film Festival, through April 10, Flix Brewhouse: Famously, the weather for the film fest can vary from snow to 90 degrees — during the same festival. Fortunately, you’ll be inside. The fest presents a chill vibe Monday through Thursday, with all films at Flix Brewhouse at East Towne, making for easier planning of double, triple or even quadruple features without having to run a speedy gauntlet between campus and the Barrymore. Order up a big silver bowl of popcorn and enjoy. Still to come on the fest's final day are a pair of 3-D screenings, encore presentations of acclaimed new films Two Women and The Village Next to Paradise, John Ford's darkly layered classic The Searchers, and more. Ticket info at wifilmfest.org .

× Expand J. Miner Photography Kelly Maxwell in "Becky's New Car," Mercury Players Theatre. Kelly Maxwell in "Becky's New Car," Mercury Players Theatre, 2025.

Becky’s New Car, through April 12, Bartell Theatre: What would you do if offered a new life? That question is pondered in Becky’s New Car, a comedy by prolific American playwright Steven Dietz, in which a middle-aged woman gets a surprising offer after being mistaken for someone else. This Mercury Players Theatre production will be followed by an improvisation on the play’s themes by cast members and Monkey Business Institute players. Performances at 7:30 p.m. on April 10-11 and 2 p.m. on April 12. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Anamika Singh, through July 13, Chazen Museum of Art; reception April 22, 5-7 p.m.: Anamika Singh’s “Corpus” is as much excavation as exhibition — a body of work that digs into the politics of history, architecture and control. Rooted in her film Sheetla, which documents the Hindi language newspaper Janmorcha and its coverage of the 1992 Babri Mosque demolition, “Corpus” traces the uneasy overlap between archaeology and nationalism. Singh’s work confronts the ways symbols of power are constructed — sometimes literally — from the wreckage of violence. Singh is this year’s recipient of the Russell and Paula Panczenko MFA Prize , awarded annually by the Chazen Museum of Art and UW-Madison’s Art Department. Sheetla will screen throughout the exhibition’s run, from April 7-July 13. A reception takes place from 5-7 p.m. on April 22.

× Expand Ross Zentner Two men huddle over a desk. Josh Krause, left, and Jamal James get plenty of space in the two-actor play 'A Case for the Existence of God.'

A Case for the Existence of God, through April 13, Overture Center-Playhouse: Is A Case for the Existence of God a sister play of sorts to Forward’s last production, Summer, 1976? In that play, two moms meet on the playground; here, in Samuel D. Hunter's 2022 play, two dads meet at a loan office; their kids attend the same daycare, and the themes of parenthood, and male friendship, emerge. But from there, things diverge. Hunter’s play is about the complexities in the relationship between two people, gay and straight, Black and white. There are problems here, but the play argues for hope. Final shows are 7:30 p.m. April 10-11, 2 and 7:30 p.m. on April 12 and 2 p.m. April 13. Tickets at overture.org .

Midwest Horse Fair, April 11-13, Alliant Energy Center: It’s both a sign of spring and a sign of Madison’s upcoming busy festival season when the Midwest Horse Fair returns every April. Three full days of demonstrations and clinics, more than 400 vendors, pony rides and other activities for the kids makes for a fun and educational weekend. Evening entertainment features the Barnes PRCA Rodeo and ILHA invitational freestyle show at 6:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Activities begin at 8 a.m. daily; find the full schedule and ticket info at midwesthorsefair.com .

× Expand courtesy student 1 student 1 in a field. student 1

student 1, Friday, April 11, UW Memorial Union-Rathskeller, 7 p.m.: “sitting down.hbu,” the most recent single by student 1 , finds the Twin Cities-based artist slowing down his speedy word-slinging for a track featuring a pop-EDM sound. The underground rapper brings many vocal styles and complex rhymes for a WUD Music concert, featuring an opening set by former Madison emcee CRASHprez (whose most recent single is the truth bomb “ breathe deep ”).

Milk Punch + Florence, Friday, April 11, Bartell Theatre, 7 p.m.: If you weren’t able to score a seat during the Wisconsin Film Festival for the one and only screening of Milk Punch, you have a second chance. The feature, shot in the mid-1990s in Madison, premiered at the 2000 WFF, and the screenings this year celebrate the 25th anniversary with a newly restored 4K scan. The story follows a day or so in the lives of some slightly aimless friends and the “adults” they inadvertently end up crossing paths with. If you have lived here long enough, prepare to be shocked at how much the city has changed in the last three decades. Also screening is Aaron Greer’s new short documentary about the '90s Milwaukee band Little Blue Crunchy Things, through the story of their song “Florence.” Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand G. Wallner A performer in "Kishka!" Madison Circus Space, 2025. A performer in "Kishka!" Madison Circus Space, 2025.

Kishka! April 11-12, Madison Circus Space: A sausage is missing. The Depression is on. And nine circus artists are about to turn a butcher shop into a high-flying, polka-infused whodunit. Kishka! is the latest original production from Madison Circus Space, mixing juggling, silks, lyra, Cyr wheel, tap dance, and good old-fashioned chaos into what should be a delightfully strange show. Think silent film meets supper club meets family-friendly circus — and yes, someone really did steal the kishka. Shows at 7 p.m. on April 11 and 2 and 7 p.m. on April 12. Tickets at madisoncircusspace.com .

BoDeans, Friday, April 11, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: Here’s a band with some history: Roots in Waukesha, a major-label deal with big-name producers, an opening slot on U2’s The Joshua Tree tour, a hit TV show theme song. Then, as the years rolled on, ugly accusations, lawsuits, and a dearth of hits tested the band’s spirit and jeopardized its legacy. But much to his credit, lone original member Kurt Neumann has carried on with a slew of other musicians — most notably drummer Kenny Aronoff, who’s played with everybody from Johnny Cash to Jon Bon Jovi. If you haven’t heard songs like “She’s A Runaway,” “Closer to Free” and “Good Things” in a while, hearing them live in a darn-near acoustically flawless venue is the best way to remedy that. Tickets at stoughtonoperahouse.com .

× Expand Dario Acosta A close-up of Joseph Young. Joseph Young

Madison Symphony Orchestra, April 11-13, Overture Hall: Big emotions, bold storytelling, and music that stays with you long after the final note — this program, titled “Yearning,” will deliver. Barber’s Second Essay for Orchestra sets the tone with taut, expressive drama before the genre-bending string trio Time for Three joins the MSO for Kevin Puts’ Contact, a Grammy-winning work that turned into an unexpected anthem of longing during the pandemic. Then comes Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet, with guest conductor Joseph Young leading selections from one of the most cinematic, searingly beautiful ballet scores ever written. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on April 11-12 and 2:30 p.m. on April 13; tickets at overture.org .

No Coasting, April 11, Mickey’s, 10 p.m.; April 12, Crystal Corner, 8 p.m.: This two-day blowout hosted by the local No Coast record label showcases a wide range of intense independent music. April 11 at Mickey’s features an opening set by label honcho/birthday boy Bobby Hussy’s Wristwatch project, along with a reunion show by local hardcore outfit Pyroklast, and heavy visitors Edging and In Lieu. April 12 at the Crystal is anchored by Screamin’ Cyn Cyn & the Pons, which started in the early oughts as a punk rock duo by Cynthia Burnson and Shane O’Neill and grew into a world-beater quartet. It’s always a special occasion when O’Neill is back from the East Coast (where he currently writes the Style Memo newsletter for the Washington Post). Saturday also features frenzied punk rock by Hussy’s trio Whippets, along with Werewolf Jones, Educational Davis and Insula Iscariot.

× Expand Christian Heckle A close-up of Noelline Hofmann. Noeline Hofmann

Noeline Hofmann, Friday, April 11, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: 2024 was a big-time breakout year for Canadian singer-songwriter Noeline Hofmann, thanks in particular to her song “Purple Gas.” The song caught the ears of country superstar Zach Bryan, who invited Hofmann to record a duet version for his album The Great American Bar Scene, and Hofmann also debuted at the Grand Ole Opry. Both those things happened before her own debut EP, Purple Gas, was released in October; it’s a winning set of Americana and folk. With Kade Hoffman. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Curbside Breakfast with the Bunny, Saturday, April 12, River Food Pantry, 8-10:30 a.m.: That’s right, Easter is actually next weekend but you can get a hop on the spring holiday at this fundraiser for The River Food Pantry. Drive-through service includes French toast sticks, fruit, milk, juice, and breakfast sandwiches prepared by the legendary Melly Mell’s Soul Food. The Easter Bunny will be there for photo ops and handing out free goodie bags for kids. This is a pay-what-you-can event and if you can pay, please do; it’s a benefit for The River , one of Dane County’s crucial food pantries, located at 2201 Darwin Road, near the airport.

× Expand Jessica Koopman Cast members of "Elephant & Piggie's We are in a Play." Cast members of "Elephant & Piggie's We are in a Play," Children's Theater of Madison, 2025.

Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play! through April 20, Madison Youth Arts: Gerald is careful. Piggie is not. But they are still best friends — and stars of this charming musical adaptation of Mo Willems’ beloved book series. We Are in a Play! brings Elephant and Piggie to life with catchy songs, silly dancing, and gentle lessons about friendship and being yourself. Children's Theater of Madison keeps it fun and welcoming for everyone, with all performances designed to be sensory-friendly. Perfect for ages 3 and up, and for grownups who still love a good laugh and a big heart. Performances at 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets at overture.org .

Hip-Hop Jesus, Saturday, April 12, Bartell Theatre, 7 p.m.: Christian Cafe presents the premiere of Hip-Hop Jesus, a new play which revisits the Resurrection in a modern context. Written and produced by Cjay the Lyricist, Kyng Flourish and Greg Doby (aka DJ G!nx), the play will revisit the story of Jesus with rhythm and rhymes. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand AJ Grimm Jon Irabagon, Gustavo Cortiñas, Mark Feldman and Dave Miller (from left). Jon Irabagon, Gustavo Cortiñas, Mark Feldman and Dave Miller (from left).

Gustavo Cortiñas, Saturday, April 12, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: With the new album The Crisis Knows No Borders, Chicago-based drummer and composer Gustavo Cortiñas explores global interconnectedness and concerns such as climate change, poverty and forced migration. The album features a stellar ensemble of improvisors: violinist Mark Feldman, saxophonist Jon Irabagon, and guitarist Dave Miller, all of whom will be on hand for the album’s local live debut at this BlueStem Jazz concert. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

G-Eazy, Saturday, April 12, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: G-Eazy’s “Helium” tour brings the Bay Area native back to Madison for the first time in years with favorite anthems and new tracks like the single “Kiss the Sky.” Known for smooth rhymes and an eclectic musical range, G-Eazy’s career has seen him grow from breakout tracks like “Me, Myself & I” to collaborations with A$AP Rocky, Halsey, and Demi Lovato. With Marc E. Bassy, Goody Grace. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Rachael Hunter Artwork depicting a large cat and tiny person sitting by a big window. “cuddle puddle,” Rachael Hunter, 2024.

Wherever Home Is, through April 13, Overture Center-James Watrous Gallery: The latest exhibit at the Watrous Gallery was guest-curated by Amal Azzam and Nayfa Naji, Palestinian-Americans from Milwaukee who collaborate as Fanana Banana to raise the profile of American Muslim and Middle Eastern and North African artists in the Milwaukee area. For “Wherever Home Is,” the two chose works from 26 Wisconsin artists that explore the concept of home and a search for belonging — an ever more complicated question. A closing reception featuring artists Amal Azzam, Issis Macias, Nada Alzalloum and Ellie Garry, with moderator Nayfa Naji, will take place from 3-5 p.m. on April 13.